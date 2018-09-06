Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Resonance Health Limited    RHT   AU000000RHT2

RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED (RHT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Resonance Health : Change of Substantial Shareholder Notification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Resonance Health Limited 006 762 92

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

6 September 2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

17 November 2017

The previous notice was dated

17 November 2017

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary fully paid shares

71,275,743

17.71%

72,546,350

18.02%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

6 September 2018

Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd

On market purchase

$31,765.18

Ordinary Fully Paid shares

1,270,607

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd

Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd

Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd

Direct

72,000,000

17.89%

Design Counsel S/F

The Design Counsel Pty Ltd

Design Counsel S/F

Indirect

546,350

0.13%

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd

15 Graham Road Menora WA 6050

Signature

print nameSimon Panton

capacityDirector

sign here

date

6 September 2018

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Resonance Health Limited published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 07:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED
09:12aRESONANCE HEALTH : Change of Substantial Shareholder Notification
PU
08/27RESONANCE HEALTH : Additional Information on Announcement Dated 23 August 2018
PU
08/27RESONANCE HEALTH : Trading Halt
PU
08/24RESONANCE HEALTH : announces new clinical trial contracts
AQ
08/23RESONANCE HEALTH : contracted for two new clinical trials
PU
07/11RESONANCE HEALTH : TGA, CE Mark clearance for A.I. Solution FerriSmart
PU
07/05RESONANCE HEALTH : Alliance Partner Agreement with Blackford Analysis
PU
06/29RESONANCE HEALTH : News - June 2018
PU
06/29RESONANCE HEALTH : Customer Newsletter - June 2018
PU
05/31RESONANCE HEALTH : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015Why I'm Cautious About Citrix As A Long-Term Holding 
2015Enterprise Software Giants Live In An Open Source World 
2015Why Rackspace Hosting Is Heading Higher 
Chart RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resonance Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Laws Chief Executive Officer
Martin Blake Non-Executive Chairman
Agha Shahzad Pervez Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Timothy Guy St. Pierre Chief Scientific Officer
Wenjie Pang Manager-Technical & Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED9.09%0
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC24.48%95 080
DANAHER CORPORATION12.06%72 460
INTUITIVE SURGICAL47.07%63 247
ILLUMINA58.52%51 892
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION44.21%49 854
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.