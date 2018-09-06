Resonance Health : Change of Substantial Shareholder Notification

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Resonance Health Limited 006 762 92

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 6 September 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 17 November 2017 The previous notice was dated 17 November 2017 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary fully paid shares 71,275,743 17.71% 72,546,350 18.02%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (6) Consideration given in relation to change (7) Class and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 6 September 2018 Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd On market purchase $31,765.18 Ordinary Fully Paid shares 1,270,607

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder (8) Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of securities Person's votes Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd Direct 72,000,000 17.89% Design Counsel S/F The Design Counsel Pty Ltd Design Counsel S/F Indirect 546,350 0.13%

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Southam Investments 2003 Pty Ltd 15 Graham Road Menora WA 6050 Signature

print nameSimon Panton

capacityDirector

sign here

date

6 September 2018

DIRECTIONS