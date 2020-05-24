Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Resonance Health Limited    RHT   AU000000RHT2

RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED

(RHT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/22
0.17 AUD   +3.03%
05/24RESONANCE HEALTH : Files New Provisional Patent
PU
2019RESONANCE HEALTH : Partners with Siemens Healthineers
PU
2019RESONANCE HEALTH : Investor Presentation November 2019
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resonance Health : Files New Provisional Patent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 10:08pm EDT

Resonance Health Limited is pleased to announce that it has filed a provisional patent covering the application of novel Antisense Oligonucleotides (ASOs) to treat liver related disease.

This provisional patent is the result of work done by the Company's Molecular Medicine R&D workstream, which has been running in addition to the Company's Imaging and AI R&D workstreams. Whilst the development of therapies for the treatment of human disease is not the Company's core business, this complementary research project has progressed due to Resonance Health's involvement in measuring biomarkers for human conditions and diseases that affect the liver.

The Company's lead investigator on the project is Dr Sherif Boulos (R&D Manager, Molecular Medicine), an experienced molecular biologist and a previous Group Head with the Western Australian NeuromuscularResearch Institute (now known as the Perron Institute).

The novel ASOs were designed to specifically and selectively target a particular human (host) protein essential to the lifecycle of a number of human viruses. In the liver this protein supports the infectivity, growth and maturation of: Hepatitis B Virus (HBV); Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and; Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1).

Resonance Health is investigating the use of the novel ASOs as a treatment for Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) infection. While vaccination can prevent Hepatitis B, globally some 250 million people remain chronically infected, including an estimated 230,000 in Australia (of which 2 out 5 remain undiagnosed)1. Up to 25% of people with CHB die from cirrhosis, liver complications, or liver cancer (specifically, hepatocellular carcinoma)2. Given that current treatments are unable to completely eliminate the virus and patients require life long care, there is an urgent unmet need to find better medicines.

In laboratory testing, the Company's novel ASOs were shown to significantly reduce the expression of this host protein in HepG2 cells, a model cell-line commonly used in liver research.

Subsequent to further testing, the Company intends to undertake preclinical testing of the most promising compound(s) in a humanised liver-mouse-model of HBV disease. It is anticipated that this phase of the work will be completed within 12 months and, if proven to be efficacious, the Company intends to seek a possible transaction with a third-party for the continued commercial development of the lead compounds.

In addition to CHB, Resonance Health will develop academic collaborations to investigate the potential use of the novel ASOs for the treatment of HIV related viral hepatitis, for HCV (in cases of treatment failure) and in those co-infected with 2 or more viruses.

1. Doherty institute. (2018). About Viral Hepatitis. Retrieved from https://www.doherty.edu.au/whoccvh/about-viral-hepatitis

2. ASHM. (2018). Prevalence and epidemiology of hepatitis B. Retrieved from https://www.hepatitisb.org.au/prevalence-and-epidemiology-of-hepatitis-b/

Disclaimer

Resonance Health Limited published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 02:07:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED
05/24RESONANCE HEALTH : Files New Provisional Patent
PU
2019RESONANCE HEALTH : Partners with Siemens Healthineers
PU
2019RESONANCE HEALTH : Investor Presentation November 2019
PU
2019RESONANCE HEALTH : New Artificial Intelligence Tool for Automated Assessment of ..
PU
2019RESONANCE HEALTH : News - April 2019
PU
2018RESONANCE HEALTH : Response to ASX Price and Volume Query
PU
2018RESONANCE HEALTH : FDA Clearance Granted for FerriSmart
PU
2018RESONANCE HEALTH : R&D Tax Incentive
PU
2018RESONANCE HEALTH : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2018RESONANCE HEALTH : AGM Presentation
PU
More news
Chart RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resonance Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Laws Chief Executive Officer
Martin Blake Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Agha Shahzad Pervez Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Wenjie Pang Manager-Technical & Research
Sherif Boulos Manager-Clinical Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED-24.44%49
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC4.74%134 386
DANAHER CORPORATION2.72%111 893
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-4.80%65 632
ILLUMINA, INC.5.30%52 141
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-20.59%51 167
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group