Resonance Health : Partners with Siemens Healthineers

Resonance Health is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Solution Partner Agreement with Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens Healthineers), a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, for the distribution of the Company's FerriSmart product through the Siemens Healthineers Digital Marketplace.

The Agreement runs for an initial period of three years following which it will be automatically renewed for successive periods of one year unless otherwise terminated by either party. Customers wishing to use FerriSmart integrated with their syngo.via (intelligent multi-modality imaging software) are granted a 90-day free trial period during which Resonance Health will provide FerriSmart free of charge. Following the trial period, if the customer wishes to continue use of FerriSmart, they will need to enter into a services agreement with Resonance Health. Resonance Health will pay to Siemens Healthineers a commercially confidential commission in connection with any concluded End Customer Agreement.

The Siemens Healthineers Digital Marketplace provides healthcare professionals with direct and open access to a curated and growing portfolio of digital clinical solutions. The FerriSmart scanning protocol will be available to radiologists, radiographers, and technicians via the Siemens Healthineers website. Future customers can download the FerriSmart protocol settings directly from the Digital Marketplace, removing the need for radiology to liaise with Resonance Health directly during the setup of MRI machines, and thereby greatly improving the customers' experience.

Alison Laws, Chief Executive of Resonance Health said; 'To be partnering with Siemens Healthineers is a major milestone in accessibility for FerriSmart for radiologists and clinicians involved in the diagnosis and monitoring of iron overload.Resonance Health has a long history of providing non-invasive medical imaging analysis software and services, and the Company looks forward to a successful collaboration with Siemens Healthineers to provide the FerriSmart product via the Siemens Healthineers Digital Marketplace'.

Oliver Klinkow, Head of Marketing and Sales at Syngo commented; 'Through our partnership with Resonance Health, we are further transforming syngo.via into an independent advanced visualization platform. We want to empower our users to autonomously expand their clinical capabilities with innovative solutions from a multitude of international vendors'.

Information on FerriSmart will be available at the Siemens Healthineers booths at the Radiology Society of North America (RSNA) conference in Chicago in December 2019.