RESONANCE HEALTH LIMITED
Resonance Health : Trading Halt

08/27/2018 | 01:37am CEST

Market Announcement

27 August 2018

Resonance Health Limited (ASX: RHT) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Resonance Health Limited ('RHT') will be placed in trading halt at the request of RHT, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Ben Secrett

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

27 August 2018

Market Announcement

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Resonance Health Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 23:36:01 UTC
