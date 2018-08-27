Resonance Health : Trading Halt

Market Announcement
27 August 2018
Resonance Health Limited (ASX: RHT) - Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Resonance Health Limited ('RHT') will be placed in trading halt at the request of RHT, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
Ben Secrett
Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
27 August 2018
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
Disclaimer
Resonance Health Limited published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2018 23:36:01 UTC