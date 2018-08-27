Resonance Health : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

27 August 2018

Resonance Health Limited (ASX: RHT) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Resonance Health Limited ('RHT') will be placed in trading halt at the request of RHT, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 August 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Ben Secrett

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

27 August 2018

