RESONANT INC
1.52 USD   +14.29%
Resonant Inc. Expands Relationship with its Largest Tier 1 Customer

01/03/2019
  • Reaffirms customer’s ongoing support of the power and flexibility of Resonant’s ISN design platform
  • Four new designs licensed for modules using wafer-level packaging specifically targeting complex carrier aggregation applications

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, signed four new license agreements with an existing Tier 1 filter customer.

The new license agreements cover designs for wafer-level packaged filters for modules, including carrier aggregation operation. The designs leverage Resonant’s Infinite Synthesized Network® (ISN®) software platform, which significantly reduces time to market for these complex designs.

“We continue to deepen our existing customer relationships, as exemplified by today’s announcement,” stated George B. Holmes, CEO of Resonant. “These four new license agreements are for modules, which are becoming increasingly important as the complexity of the RF front-end grows. Integration of filters into modules requires more sophisticated design tools, such as ISN, in order to optimize the performance of the entire module. We believe expanded customer relationships such as this one with our largest Tier 1 customer reflect the fact our customers clearly see the value of licensing ISN designed filters leveraging Resonant’s growing IP library to help them compete effectively in the rapidly growing RF front end market.”

About Resonant Inc.
Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

•         Infinite Synthesized Networks, ISN® Explained
•         What is an RF Filter?
•         RF Filter Innovation
•         Transforming the Mobile Filter Supply Chain

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

Resonant uses its website (https://www.resonant.com) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/resonant-inc-/) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Resonant’s ISN Technology
Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, which include the following subjects, among others: the status of filter designs under development, and the capabilities of our filter designs and software tools. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: our limited operating history; our ability to complete designs that meet customer specifications; the ability of our customers (or their manufacturers) to fabricate our designs in commercial quantities; our customers’ ability to sell products incorporating our designs to their OEM customers; changes in our expenditures and other uses of cash; the ability of our designs to significantly lower costs compared to other designs and solutions; the risk that the intense competition and rapid technological change in our industry renders our designs less useful or obsolete; our ability to find, recruit and retain the highly skilled personnel required for our design process in sufficient numbers to support our growth; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our most recent Annual Report (Form 10-K) or Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations 1-415-433-3777 RESN@lhai.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
