RESONANT INC (RESN)
Resonant Inc. to Present at the Rodman & Renshaw 20th Annual Global Investment Conference

08/24/2018

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for wireless devices, is scheduled to present at the 20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co. The event is being held on September 4-6, 2018 at the St. Regis New York Hotel in New York City.

Resonant management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, September 5th, and is scheduled to present as follows.

20th Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference
Date: Wednesday, September 5, 2018
Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. ET in Maisonnette I (Lower Level)
Location: St. Regis New York Hotel

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay following the live presentation. The webcast can be viewed at https://ir.resonant.com/events.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting or for more information about the conference, please contact your Rodman & Renshaw representative.

About Resonant Inc.
Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

About Resonant’s ISN® Technology
Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Investor Relations Contact:
Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations, 1-415-433-3777, RESN@lhai.com

Primary Logo


