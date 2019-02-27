Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Resonant Inc    RESN

RESONANT INC

(RESN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resonant to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, March 14th at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 07:06am EST

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 ended December 31, 2018, after market close on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Management will host an investor conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT) on March 14, 2019, to discuss Resonant's fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with a Q&A from participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, March 14, 2019
Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific daylight time (4:30 p.m. Eastern daylight time)
U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-423-9813
International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8573
Conference ID:  13687847
Webcast: RESN Q4 2018 Webcast

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

A playback of the call will be available through April 14, 2019. To listen, call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally. Please use the replay pin number 13687847. A webcast will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the Resonant website or by clicking here: RESN Q4 2018 Webcast.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant’s disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant’s fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

To learn more about Resonant, view the series of videos published on its website that explain Resonant's technologies and market positioning:

For more information, please visit www.resonant.com.

Resonant uses its website (https://www.resonant.com) and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/resonant-inc-/) as channels of distribution of information about its products, its planned financial and other announcements, its attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information, and Resonant may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor the company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to following the company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Resonant’s ISN® Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

Investor Relations Contact:

Moriah Shilton, LHA Investor Relations, 1-415-433-3777, RESN@lhai.com

RESN Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESONANT INC
07:06aRESONANT TO HOST FOURTH QUARTER AND : 30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time
GL
02/26RESONANT : Announces Performance Data of First XBAR Filter; Device Demonstrates ..
AQ
02/25RESONANT : Announces Performance Data of First XBAR™ Filter; Device Demons..
AQ
02/11RESONANT INC. : Provides Update on Breakthrough XBAR™ Technology for 5G Mo..
AQ
01/29RESONANT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/16Resonant Inc. Presents Updated Company Presentation
GL
01/15RESONANT INC. : Beats Milestone of 10 Devices Shipped for Royalty Revenues in 20..
AQ
01/14Resonant Inc. Beats Milestone of 10 Devices Shipped for Royalty Revenues in 2..
GL
01/10RESONANT INC. : Adds New Filter IP Standard Library and 5G Information to Compan..
AQ
01/09Resonant Inc. Adds New Filter IP Standard Library and 5G Information to Compa..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 0,70 M
EBIT 2018 -20,6 M
Net income 2018 -24,2 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 120x
Capi. / Sales 2019 16,1x
Capitalization 84,0 M
Chart RESONANT INC
Duration : Period :
Resonant Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESONANT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,90 $
Spread / Average Target 123%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George B. Holmes Chief Executive Officer & Director
John E. Major Chairman
Martin S. McDermut Chief Financial Officer
Robert B. Hammond Chief Technology Officer
Janet Katherine Cooper Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESONANT INC133.08%84
INTEL CORPORATION13.15%239 375
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%201 842
BROADCOM INC8.15%108 929
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.51%100 671
NVIDIA CORPORATION18.87%95 203
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.