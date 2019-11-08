Resorttrust : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2Q FY 2019 (from April, 2019 to September, 2019)
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY
2Q FY 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2019)
（securities code： 4681）
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY
For the Second Quarter Ended Sept. 30,
2017,2018 and 2019
(Millions of yen)
2Q
Fiscal Year
Apr.-Sept.
Apr.-Sept.
Apr.-Sept.
2019/3
2020/3
2017
2018
2019
Result
Targets
Net sales
70,110
77,334
84,197
179,542
171,400
Operating income
5,452
6,074
8,501
18,877
16,000
Ordinary income
6,400
6,507
8,750
19,528
16,000
Net income (interim)
3,787
3,998
5,499
12,358
10,000
Net assets
120,363
125,925
134,725
132,050
Assets
412,199
402,491
412,420
401,426
Net income per share (yen)
35.50
37.40
51.38
115.53
(Primary)
Net income per share (yen)
32.61
34.40
47.32
106.42
(Fully Diluted)
Equity ratio (%)
28.1
30.2
31.5
31.7
Return on assets (%)
-
-
-
4.75
Return on equity (%)
-
-
-
9.96
Net cash provided by
(7,132)
(5,132)
(1,302)
16,674
(used in) operating activities
Net cash provided by
(8,236)
9,191
(12,785)
(2,057)
(used in) investment activities
Net cash provided by
(2,375)
(9,030)
10,311
(23,198)
(used in) financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents
22,711
27,500
20,118
23,895
RESORTTRUST, INC.
Business Results
Overview of 2Q The Fiscal Year 2019(Ending March 31, 2020)
1. Summary of Business Results
(Millions of Yen)
2Q FY2018
2Q FY2019
Year-on-Year
Results vs. Targets
(Results)
(Results)
(Targets)
Change
Net sales
77,334
84,197
85,800
+8.9%
(1.9%)
Operating income
6,074
8,501
8,000
+39.9%
+6.3%
Ordinary income
6,507
8,750
8,000
+34.5%
+9.4%
Net income
3,998
5,499
5,000
+37.6%
+10.0%
The Japanese economy during the six-month period under review stayed on a moderate recovery trend and saw continuous improvements in circumstances surrounding employment and earnings as well as corporate income. However, the future outlook is unclear due to concerns over the impact of trade issues on the world economy and other factors. Under these circumstances, net sales were JPY 84,197 million (+8.9% yoy), operating income was JPY 8,501million (+39.9% yoy), ordinary income was JPY 8,750 million (+34.5% yoy), and net income attributable to owners of parent was JPY 5,499 million (+37.6% yoy). This is thanks to business contribution of the revenue from hotel management at "Laguna Baycourt Club" which opened in March 2019, continuing growth of Medical Operations and Senior Lifestyle Operations, and strong sales of hotel memberships centering on those of existing hotels with high margins.
2. Summary of Business Segments
【Membership Operations】
(Millions of Yen)
2Q FY2018
2Q FY2019
Year-on-Year
Results vs. Targets
(Results)
(Results)
(Targets)
Change
Net sales
19,204
22,164
19,830
+15.4%
+11.8%
Operating income
4,901
8,147
6,980
+66.2%
+16.7%
Membership Operation Segment recorded higher sales and higher income led by strong sales of hotel memberships centering on those of existing hotels despite the negative factor that no new hotels opened during the six-month period under review, whereas real estate profits in line with the opening of new hotels were recorded as a lump sum in the same period of the previous year.
【Hotel and Restaurant Operations】
(Millions of Yen)
2Q FY2018
2Q FY2019
Year-on-Year
Results vs. Targets
(Results)
(Results)
(Targets)
Change
Net sales
40,799
42,167
45,420
+3.4%
(7.2%)
Operating income
2,401
1,478
1,970
(38.5%)
(25.0%)
Hotel and Restaurant Operation Segment recorded increased sales but lower income. Although the revenue from hotel management at "Laguna Baycourt Club" which opened in March 2019 contributed to revenue, lower income was attributable to increases in expenses related to preparation for opening non-membership hotels and upfront expenses for digitization to improve productivity and for promotion of diverse workstyles, such as an increase in the number of holidays including mandatory taking of paid leave, and increases in expenses for facility repairs and depreciation.
RESORTTRUST, INC.
【Medical Operations】
(Millions of Yen)
2Q FY2018
2Q FY2019
Year-on-Year
Results vs. Targets
(Results)
(Results)
(Targets)
Change
Net sales
16,997
19,532
20,240
+14.9%
(3.5%)
Operating income
2,955
3,040
3,080
+2.9%
(1.3%)
Medical Operation Segment increased sales and income, due to an increase in annual fees, etc. in line with an increased number of memberships of "Grand HIMEDIC Club," a comprehensive medical support club, in addition to an increase in the number of senior residences operated by the Group and expansion of the medical examination business, etc.
【Others】
(Millions of Yen)
2Q FY2018
2Q FY2019
Year-on-Year
Results vs. Targets
(Results)
(Results)
(Targets)
Change
Net sales
333
332
310
(0.1%)
+7.3%
Operating income
223
255
250
+14.2%
+2.3%
Others decreased sales but increased income, due to a decrease in rent income from office buildings operated by RT Development Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary, whereas expenses such as fixed asset tax and depreciation had decreased.
3. Cash Flows
(Millions of Yen)
2Q FY2018
2Q FY2019
(Results)
(Results)
Operating cash flows
(5,132)
(1,302)
Investing cash flows
9,191
(12,785)
Financing cash flows
(9,030)
10,311
Cash and cash equivalents
27,500
20,118
RESORTTRUST, INC.
4． Outlook for the Fiscal Year 2019(Ending March 31, 2020)
(Millions of Yen)
FY2018
FY 2019
Year-on-year
(Results)
(Targets)
Change
Net sales
179,542
171,400
(4.5%)
Operating income
18,877
16,000
(15.2%)
Ordinary income
19,528
16,000
(18.1%)
Net income
12,358
10,000
(19.1%)
Regarding the future economic climate of Japan, the Company expects the moderate recovery trend of the Japanese economy to continue. However, the business environment is likely to remain unclear in light of various concerns about the political situation in Japan and overseas.
Regarding the trends of the tourism industry, in the runup to major events, including the recent "Golden Week of 10 straight public holidays" from late April to the beginning of May, the "Rugby World Cup 2019, Japan," and "Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games" and in order to expand inbound tourism, improvement of the environment for tourism in Japan is being promoted, which is expected to lead to greater business opportunities and market expansion. On the other hand, labor shortages, owing to population aging combined with a declining birth rate and a decrease in the working population, are an urgent issue. With the aim of establishing tourism as a key industry, the Japanese government is implementing various tourism policies to enable women and the elderly to actively participate, facilitate the acceptance foreign workers, and so forth.
Amid such an environment, the Company Group established and has been implementing "Connect 50: Together for a wonderful life," its medium-term management plan targeting the five years from April 2018 to March 2023. In this medium-term management plan, we emphasize "group management" to realize a more solid and high-grade Group brand through efforts aimed at making the most of Group synergy effects while firmly protecting the unique brand established in our businesses. Through this approach, we aim to become a group with close membership ties that endure for a "lifetime" by being attentive so that our customers can stay healthy and enjoy a better quality of life for longer. As key measures for achieving this goal, we will vigorously invest in education and training to develop "brand employees," who embody the Group's management principles and are capable of making the optimum proposals to customers. We will also invest in digitization to achieve workstyle reform so as to improve productivity by establishing a working environment where employees have more time to attend to customers and thereby work becomes a source of pleasure and vitality for them. In the years ahead, drawing on the know-how we have cultivated in our tailor-made,high-value-added services that capitalize on "the characteristics of the membership system," which is a strength of the Group, and robust connections with our customers, while continuing to create further added value, we will seize extensive business opportunities related to the "travel" and "health" fields and engage more vigorously in activities targeting these markets. Advancing toward the milestone of our 50th anniversary, we will redouble efforts aimed at mobilizing the collective strengths of the Group, while fulfilling our social responsibility in "environment, social and governance" and maintaining sustainable growth- oriented management.
Under these circumstances, regarding the forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2020, "Laguna Baycourt Club," which opened in March 2019, will operate throughout the year. In Medical Operations, it is expected that revenues from annual fees will increase accompanied with increased sales of memberships for "Grand HIMEDIC Club," a comprehensive medical support club. Expansion of facilities for senior residence, including "Trust Garden Ogikubo" scheduled to open in August 2019, medical examination business and business related to sale of goods including cosmetics and supplements is also expected. On the other hand, upfront investment, such as expenses for preparation for openings, will be required for "Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" and "Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto," which are scheduled to open in September and October, 2019, respectively. Moreover, although the Company Group realized deferred real estate profits as a lump sum upon the start of full operation of membership hotels in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, no new membership hotels are scheduled to open in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Thus, the Company Group forecasts net sales will decrease 4.5% year-on-year to 171,400 million yen, operating income will decrease 15.2% year-on-year to 16,000 million yen, ordinary income will decrease 18.1% year-on-year to 16,000 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent will decrease 19.1% year-on-year to 10,000 million yen.
We forecast annual dividends of 46 yen, unchanged from the amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.
RESORTTRUST, INC.
- 4 -
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
FY 2018
2Q FY 2019
(as of Mar. 31, 2019)
(as of Sept. 30, 2019)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
26,742
19,932
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
8,891
10,554
Operating loans
46,623
50,066
Securities
4,647
3,564
Merchandise
1,082
1,109
Real estate for sale
30,049
24,971
Raw materials and supplies
1,429
1,017
Real estate for sale in process
11,845
12,097
Other
5,380
6,334
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(937)
(1,004)
Total current assets
135,754
128,644
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
101,777
101,913
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
2,889
2,858
Golf courses
7,591
7,591
Land
38,649
43,863
Leased assets, net
6,227
14,212
Construction in progress
17,920
20,752
Other, net
4,945
4,567
Total property, plant and equipment
180,001
195,759
Intangible assets
Goodwill
3,637
3,392
Software
4,534
5,321
Other
3,634
2,576
Total intangible assets
11,806
11,290
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
43,599
43,534
Shares of subsidiaries and associates
1,313
1,320
Long-term loans receivable
6,120
6,000
Retirement benefit asset
725
650
Deferred tax assets
8,234
7,971
Other
14,624
17,876
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(755)
(628)
Total investments and other assets
73,862
76,725
Total non-current assets
265,671
283,775
Total assets
401,426
412,420
RESORTTRUST, INC.
(Millions of yen)
FY 2018
2Q FY 2019
(as of Mar. 31, 2019)
(as of Sept. 30, 2019)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
1,471
1,425
Short-term borrowings
5,000
17,511
Current portion of long-term borrowings
1,839
1,789
Current portion of bonds
250
200
Lease obligations
875
1,187
Accounts payable - other
22,389
6,869
Income taxes payable
3,608
3,094
Accrued consumption taxes
997
1,113
Advances received
12,209
16,369
Unearned revenue
14,327
13,789
Provision for loss on guarantees
63
61
Other
7,731
8,484
Total current liabilities
70,764
71,896
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
450
375
Bonds with share acquisition rights
29,813
29,792
Long-term borrowings
39,123
38,229
Lease obligations
5,806
14,091
Deferred tax liabilities
638
684
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
2,133
2,065
Provision for stocks payment
1,697
1,790
Retirement benefit liability
1,959
2,111
Long-term guarantee deposits
32,757
32,331
Amortizable long-term guarantee deposits received
68,838
66,866
Other
15,392
17,458
Total non-current liabilities
198,611
205,797
Total liabilities
269,375
277,694
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
19,590
19,590
Capital surplus
22,192
22,192
Retained earnings
86,144
89,151
Treasury shares
(1,852)
(1,809)
Total shareholders' equity
126,074
129,124
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
821
822
Foreign currency translation adjustment
858
362
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(323)
(276)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,355
908
Share acquisition rights
292
313
Non-controlling interests
4,326
4,378
Total net assets
132,050
134,725
Total liabilities and net assets
401,426
412,420
RESORTTRUST, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income [Consolidated Statements of Income]
(Millions of yen)
2Q FY 2018
2Q FY 2019
(Apr. 1,
2018
(Apr. 1,
2019
- Sept. 30,
2018)
- Sept. 30,
2019)
Net sales
77,334
84,197
Cost of sales
13,022
13,893
Gross profit
64,312
70,303
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Salaries and bonuses
22,244
23,613
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
170
63
Repair and maintenance expenses
1,721
2,092
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
62
74
Utilities expenses
2,808
3,019
Depreciation
4,120
4,733
Other
27,109
28,205
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
58,237
61,802
Operating profit
6,074
8,501
Non-operating income
Interest income
847
661
Dividend income
36
36
Amortization of negative goodwill
60
－
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
5
7
Foreign exchange gains
19
－
Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts
66
131
Reversal of provision for loss on guarantees
－
1
Other
146
133
Total non-operating income
1,181
972
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses paid on loans and bonds
351
280
Provision for loss on guarantees
52
－
Guarantee charge of unearned revenue
23
12
Nondeductible consumption tax
259
255
Foreign exchange losses
－
114
Other
60
59
Total non-operating expenses
747
722
Ordinary profit
6,507
8,750
RESORTTRUST, INC.
[Consolidated Statements of Income]
(Millions of yen)
2Q FY 2018
2Q FY 2019
(Apr. 1,
2018
(Apr. 1,
2019
- Sept. 30,
2018)
- Sept. 30,
2019)
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of non-current assets
144
－
Gain on sales of investment securities
504
2
Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
4
－
Other
9
－
Total extraordinary income
663
2
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
20
5
Impairment loss
104
－
Loss on sales of investment securities
495
－
Retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
40
30
Other
23
0
Total extraordinary losses
684
36
Profit before income taxes
6,487
8,717
Income taxes - current
2,139
2,811
Income taxes - deferred
204
287
Total income taxes
2,343
3,098
Profit
4,143
5,618
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
144
118
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,998
5,499
[Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income]
(Millions of yen)
2Q FY 2018
2Q FY 2019
(Apr. 1,
2018
(Apr. 1,
2019
- Sept. 30,
2018)
- Sept. 30,
2019)
Profit
4,143
5,618
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
215
1
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,278)
(495)
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
(2)
47
Total other comprehensive income
(1,065)
(446)
Comprehensive income
3,077
5,171
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
2,931
5,052
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
145
119
RESORTTRUST,INC
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of yen)
2Q FY 2018
2Q FY 2019
(Apr. 1,
2018
(Apr. 1,
2019
- Sept. 30,
2018)
- Sept. 30,
2019)
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit before income taxes
6,487
8,717
Depreciation
4,678
5,278
Impairment loss
104
－
Amortization of goodwill (negative goodwill)
240
292
Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(59)
Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability
120
261
Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)
(35)
(67)
Interest and dividend income
(883)
(698)
Interest expenses on borrowings and bonds
351
280
Foreign exchange losses (gains)
(16)
325
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(1,981)
(4,816)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(63)
4,401
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(10)
(39)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other
(6,968)
(11,875)
Increase (decrease) in advances received
1,867
4,179
Increase (decrease) in long-term guarantee deposits received
(2,290)
(2,397)
Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes
(801)
170
Other, net
(2,401)
(2,374)
Subtotal
(1,607)
1,576
Interest and dividends received
1,032
699
Interest paid
(373)
(262)
Income taxes paid
(4,183)
(3,315)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(5,132)
(1,302)
RESORTTRUST, INC.
(Millions of yen)
2Q FY 2018
2Q FY 2019
(Apr. 1,
2018
(Apr. 1,
2019
- Sept. 30,
2018)
- Sept. 30,
2019)
Cash flows from investing activities
Payments into time deposits
(3,020)
(10)
Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits
77
3,010
Proceeds from sales and redemption of securities
2,890
1,076
Purchase of investment securities
(0)
(0)
Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities
20,173
59
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates
(4)
－
Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates
14
－
Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
(10,221)
(9,229)
Loan advances
(530)
(18)
Collection of loans receivable
91
83
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation
－
(6,876)
Other, net
(279)
(878)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
9,191
(12,785)
Cash flows from financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings
4,954
12,452
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
5,771
－
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(16,377)
(944)
Redemption of bonds
(2,625)
(125)
Purchase of treasury shares
(0)
(0)
Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares
207
－
Dividends paid
(2,492)
(2,492)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
－
(75)
Other, net
1,531
1,496
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(9,030)
10,311
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
2
(0)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(4,969)
(3,776)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
32,469
23,895
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
27,500
20,118
RESORTTRUST, INC.
Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements
Any statements in this presentation document, other than those of historical fact, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Resorttrust, Inc.
and its group companies, which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forecasts.
