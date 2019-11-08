Log in
Resorttrust : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2Q FY 2019 (from April, 2019 to September, 2019)

11/08/2019 | 01:53am EST

RESORTTRUST

FINANCIAL DATA

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY

2Q FY 2019 (from Apr. 1, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2019)

securities code 4681

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY

For the Second Quarter Ended Sept. 30,

2017,2018 and 2019

(Millions of yen)

2Q

Fiscal Year

Apr.-Sept.

Apr.-Sept.

Apr.-Sept.

2019/3

2020/3

2017

2018

2019

Result

Targets

Net sales

70,110

77,334

84,197

179,542

171,400

Operating income

5,452

6,074

8,501

18,877

16,000

Ordinary income

6,400

6,507

8,750

19,528

16,000

Net income (interim)

3,787

3,998

5,499

12,358

10,000

Net assets

120,363

125,925

134,725

132,050

Assets

412,199

402,491

412,420

401,426

Net income per share (yen)

35.50

37.40

51.38

115.53

(Primary)

Net income per share (yen)

32.61

34.40

47.32

106.42

(Fully Diluted)

Equity ratio (%)

28.1

30.2

31.5

31.7

Return on assets (%)

-

-

-

4.75

Return on equity (%)

-

-

-

9.96

Net cash provided by

(7,132)

(5,132)

(1,302)

16,674

(used in) operating activities

Net cash provided by

(8,236)

9,191

(12,785)

(2,057)

(used in) investment activities

Net cash provided by

(2,375)

(9,030)

10,311

(23,198)

(used in) financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents

22,711

27,500

20,118

23,895

RESORTTRUST, INC.

-1-

Business Results

Overview of 2Q The Fiscal Year 2019(Ending March 31, 2020)

1. Summary of Business Results

(Millions of Yen)

2Q FY2018

2Q FY2019

Year-on-Year

Results vs. Targets

(Results)

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

77,334

84,197

85,800

+8.9%

(1.9%)

Operating income

6,074

8,501

8,000

+39.9%

+6.3%

Ordinary income

6,507

8,750

8,000

+34.5%

+9.4%

Net income

3,998

5,499

5,000

+37.6%

+10.0%

The Japanese economy during the six-month period under review stayed on a moderate recovery trend and saw continuous improvements in circumstances surrounding employment and earnings as well as corporate income. However, the future outlook is unclear due to concerns over the impact of trade issues on the world economy and other factors. Under these circumstances, net sales were JPY 84,197 million (+8.9% yoy), operating income was JPY 8,501million (+39.9% yoy), ordinary income was JPY 8,750 million (+34.5% yoy), and net income attributable to owners of parent was JPY 5,499 million (+37.6% yoy). This is thanks to business contribution of the revenue from hotel management at "Laguna Baycourt Club" which opened in March 2019, continuing growth of Medical Operations and Senior Lifestyle Operations, and strong sales of hotel memberships centering on those of existing hotels with high margins.

2. Summary of Business Segments

Membership Operations

(Millions of Yen)

2Q FY2018

2Q FY2019

Year-on-Year

Results vs. Targets

(Results)

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

19,204

22,164

19,830

+15.4%

+11.8%

Operating income

4,901

8,147

6,980

+66.2%

+16.7%

Membership Operation Segment recorded higher sales and higher income led by strong sales of hotel memberships centering on those of existing hotels despite the negative factor that no new hotels opened during the six-month period under review, whereas real estate profits in line with the opening of new hotels were recorded as a lump sum in the same period of the previous year.

Hotel and Restaurant Operations

(Millions of Yen)

2Q FY2018

2Q FY2019

Year-on-Year

Results vs. Targets

(Results)

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

40,799

42,167

45,420

+3.4%

(7.2%)

Operating income

2,401

1,478

1,970

(38.5%)

(25.0%)

Hotel and Restaurant Operation Segment recorded increased sales but lower income. Although the revenue from hotel management at "Laguna Baycourt Club" which opened in March 2019 contributed to revenue, lower income was attributable to increases in expenses related to preparation for opening non-membership hotels and upfront expenses for digitization to improve productivity and for promotion of diverse workstyles, such as an increase in the number of holidays including mandatory taking of paid leave, and increases in expenses for facility repairs and depreciation.

RESORTTRUST, INC.

- 2 -

Medical Operations

(Millions of Yen)

2Q FY2018

2Q FY2019

Year-on-Year

Results vs. Targets

(Results)

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

16,997

19,532

20,240

+14.9%

(3.5%)

Operating income

2,955

3,040

3,080

+2.9%

(1.3%)

Medical Operation Segment increased sales and income, due to an increase in annual fees, etc. in line with an increased number of memberships of "Grand HIMEDIC Club," a comprehensive medical support club, in addition to an increase in the number of senior residences operated by the Group and expansion of the medical examination business, etc.

Others

(Millions of Yen)

2Q FY2018

2Q FY2019

Year-on-Year

Results vs. Targets

(Results)

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

333

332

310

(0.1%)

+7.3%

Operating income

223

255

250

+14.2%

+2.3%

Others decreased sales but increased income, due to a decrease in rent income from office buildings operated by RT Development Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary, whereas expenses such as fixed asset tax and depreciation had decreased.

3. Cash Flows

(Millions of Yen)

2Q FY2018

2Q FY2019

(Results)

(Results)

Operating cash flows

(5,132)

(1,302)

Investing cash flows

9,191

(12,785)

Financing cash flows

(9,030)

10,311

Cash and cash equivalents

27,500

20,118

RESORTTRUST, INC.

- 3 -

4 Outlook for the Fiscal Year 2019(Ending March 31, 2020)

(Millions of Yen)

FY2018

FY 2019

Year-on-year

(Results)

(Targets)

Change

Net sales

179,542

171,400

(4.5%)

Operating income

18,877

16,000

(15.2%)

Ordinary income

19,528

16,000

(18.1%)

Net income

12,358

10,000

(19.1%)

Regarding the future economic climate of Japan, the Company expects the moderate recovery trend of the Japanese economy to continue. However, the business environment is likely to remain unclear in light of various concerns about the political situation in Japan and overseas.

Regarding the trends of the tourism industry, in the runup to major events, including the recent "Golden Week of 10 straight public holidays" from late April to the beginning of May, the "Rugby World Cup 2019, Japan," and "Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games" and in order to expand inbound tourism, improvement of the environment for tourism in Japan is being promoted, which is expected to lead to greater business opportunities and market expansion. On the other hand, labor shortages, owing to population aging combined with a declining birth rate and a decrease in the working population, are an urgent issue. With the aim of establishing tourism as a key industry, the Japanese government is implementing various tourism policies to enable women and the elderly to actively participate, facilitate the acceptance foreign workers, and so forth.

Amid such an environment, the Company Group established and has been implementing "Connect 50: Together for a wonderful life," its medium-term management plan targeting the five years from April 2018 to March 2023. In this medium-term management plan, we emphasize "group management" to realize a more solid and high-grade Group brand through efforts aimed at making the most of Group synergy effects while firmly protecting the unique brand established in our businesses. Through this approach, we aim to become a group with close membership ties that endure for a "lifetime" by being attentive so that our customers can stay healthy and enjoy a better quality of life for longer. As key measures for achieving this goal, we will vigorously invest in education and training to develop "brand employees," who embody the Group's management principles and are capable of making the optimum proposals to customers. We will also invest in digitization to achieve workstyle reform so as to improve productivity by establishing a working environment where employees have more time to attend to customers and thereby work becomes a source of pleasure and vitality for them. In the years ahead, drawing on the know-how we have cultivated in our tailor-made,high-value-added services that capitalize on "the characteristics of the membership system," which is a strength of the Group, and robust connections with our customers, while continuing to create further added value, we will seize extensive business opportunities related to the "travel" and "health" fields and engage more vigorously in activities targeting these markets. Advancing toward the milestone of our 50th anniversary, we will redouble efforts aimed at mobilizing the collective strengths of the Group, while fulfilling our social responsibility in "environment, social and governance" and maintaining sustainable growth- oriented management.

Under these circumstances, regarding the forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2020, "Laguna Baycourt Club," which opened in March 2019, will operate throughout the year. In Medical Operations, it is expected that revenues from annual fees will increase accompanied with increased sales of memberships for "Grand HIMEDIC Club," a comprehensive medical support club. Expansion of facilities for senior residence, including "Trust Garden Ogikubo" scheduled to open in August 2019, medical examination business and business related to sale of goods including cosmetics and supplements is also expected. On the other hand, upfront investment, such as expenses for preparation for openings, will be required for "Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" and "Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto," which are scheduled to open in September and October, 2019, respectively. Moreover, although the Company Group realized deferred real estate profits as a lump sum upon the start of full operation of membership hotels in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, no new membership hotels are scheduled to open in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Thus, the Company Group forecasts net sales will decrease 4.5% year-on-year to 171,400 million yen, operating income will decrease 15.2% year-on-year to 16,000 million yen, ordinary income will decrease 18.1% year-on-year to 16,000 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent will decrease 19.1% year-on-year to 10,000 million yen.

We forecast annual dividends of 46 yen, unchanged from the amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

RESORTTRUST, INC.

- 4 -

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

FY 2018

2Q FY 2019

(as of Mar. 31, 2019)

(as of Sept. 30, 2019)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

26,742

19,932

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

8,891

10,554

Operating loans

46,623

50,066

Securities

4,647

3,564

Merchandise

1,082

1,109

Real estate for sale

30,049

24,971

Raw materials and supplies

1,429

1,017

Real estate for sale in process

11,845

12,097

Other

5,380

6,334

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(937)

(1,004)

Total current assets

135,754

128,644

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

101,777

101,913

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

2,889

2,858

Golf courses

7,591

7,591

Land

38,649

43,863

Leased assets, net

6,227

14,212

Construction in progress

17,920

20,752

Other, net

4,945

4,567

Total property, plant and equipment

180,001

195,759

Intangible assets

Goodwill

3,637

3,392

Software

4,534

5,321

Other

3,634

2,576

Total intangible assets

11,806

11,290

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

43,599

43,534

Shares of subsidiaries and associates

1,313

1,320

Long-term loans receivable

6,120

6,000

Retirement benefit asset

725

650

Deferred tax assets

8,234

7,971

Other

14,624

17,876

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(755)

(628)

Total investments and other assets

73,862

76,725

Total non-current assets

265,671

283,775

Total assets

401,426

412,420

RESORTTRUST, INC.

- 5 -

(Millions of yen)

FY 2018

2Q FY 2019

(as of Mar. 31, 2019)

(as of Sept. 30, 2019)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

1,471

1,425

Short-term borrowings

5,000

17,511

Current portion of long-term borrowings

1,839

1,789

Current portion of bonds

250

200

Lease obligations

875

1,187

Accounts payable - other

22,389

6,869

Income taxes payable

3,608

3,094

Accrued consumption taxes

997

1,113

Advances received

12,209

16,369

Unearned revenue

14,327

13,789

Provision for loss on guarantees

63

61

Other

7,731

8,484

Total current liabilities

70,764

71,896

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

450

375

Bonds with share acquisition rights

29,813

29,792

Long-term borrowings

39,123

38,229

Lease obligations

5,806

14,091

Deferred tax liabilities

638

684

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

2,133

2,065

Provision for stocks payment

1,697

1,790

Retirement benefit liability

1,959

2,111

Long-term guarantee deposits

32,757

32,331

Amortizable long-term guarantee deposits received

68,838

66,866

Other

15,392

17,458

Total non-current liabilities

198,611

205,797

Total liabilities

269,375

277,694

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

19,590

19,590

Capital surplus

22,192

22,192

Retained earnings

86,144

89,151

Treasury shares

(1,852)

(1,809)

Total shareholders' equity

126,074

129,124

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

821

822

Foreign currency translation adjustment

858

362

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(323)

(276)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,355

908

Share acquisition rights

292

313

Non-controlling interests

4,326

4,378

Total net assets

132,050

134,725

Total liabilities and net assets

401,426

412,420

RESORTTRUST, INC.

- 6 -

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income [Consolidated Statements of Income]

(Millions of yen)

2Q FY 2018

2Q FY 2019

(Apr. 1,

2018

(Apr. 1,

2019

- Sept. 30,

2018)

- Sept. 30,

2019)

Net sales

77,334

84,197

Cost of sales

13,022

13,893

Gross profit

64,312

70,303

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Salaries and bonuses

22,244

23,613

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

170

63

Repair and maintenance expenses

1,721

2,092

Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts

62

74

Utilities expenses

2,808

3,019

Depreciation

4,120

4,733

Other

27,109

28,205

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

58,237

61,802

Operating profit

6,074

8,501

Non-operating income

Interest income

847

661

Dividend income

36

36

Amortization of negative goodwill

60

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

5

7

Foreign exchange gains

19

Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts

66

131

Reversal of provision for loss on guarantees

1

Other

146

133

Total non-operating income

1,181

972

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses paid on loans and bonds

351

280

Provision for loss on guarantees

52

Guarantee charge of unearned revenue

23

12

Nondeductible consumption tax

259

255

Foreign exchange losses

114

Other

60

59

Total non-operating expenses

747

722

Ordinary profit

6,507

8,750

RESORTTRUST, INC.

- 7 -

[Consolidated Statements of Income]

(Millions of yen)

2Q FY 2018

2Q FY 2019

(Apr. 1,

2018

(Apr. 1,

2019

- Sept. 30,

2018)

- Sept. 30,

2019)

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of non-current assets

144

Gain on sales of investment securities

504

2

Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

4

Other

9

Total extraordinary income

663

2

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

20

5

Impairment loss

104

Loss on sales of investment securities

495

Retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

40

30

Other

23

0

Total extraordinary losses

684

36

Profit before income taxes

6,487

8,717

Income taxes - current

2,139

2,811

Income taxes - deferred

204

287

Total income taxes

2,343

3,098

Profit

4,143

5,618

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

144

118

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,998

5,499

[Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income]

(Millions of yen)

2Q FY 2018

2Q FY 2019

(Apr. 1,

2018

(Apr. 1,

2019

- Sept. 30,

2018)

- Sept. 30,

2019)

Profit

4,143

5,618

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

215

1

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(1,278)

(495)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

(2)

47

Total other comprehensive income

(1,065)

(446)

Comprehensive income

3,077

5,171

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

2,931

5,052

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

145

119

RESORTTRUST,INC

- 8 -

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Millions of yen)

2Q FY 2018

2Q FY 2019

(Apr. 1,

2018

(Apr. 1,

2019

- Sept. 30,

2018)

- Sept. 30,

2019)

Cash flows from operating activities

Profit before income taxes

6,487

8,717

Depreciation

4,678

5,278

Impairment loss

104

Amortization of goodwill (negative goodwill)

240

292

Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(59)

Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability

120

261

Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers)

(35)

(67)

Interest and dividend income

(883)

(698)

Interest expenses on borrowings and bonds

351

280

Foreign exchange losses (gains)

(16)

325

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

(1,981)

(4,816)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(63)

4,401

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(10)

(39)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other

(6,968)

(11,875)

Increase (decrease) in advances received

1,867

4,179

Increase (decrease) in long-term guarantee deposits received

(2,290)

(2,397)

Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes

(801)

170

Other, net

(2,401)

(2,374)

Subtotal

(1,607)

1,576

Interest and dividends received

1,032

699

Interest paid

(373)

(262)

Income taxes paid

(4,183)

(3,315)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(5,132)

(1,302)

RESORTTRUST, INC.

- 9 -

(Millions of yen)

2Q FY 2018

2Q FY 2019

(Apr. 1,

2018

(Apr. 1,

2019

- Sept. 30,

2018)

- Sept. 30,

2019)

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments into time deposits

(3,020)

(10)

Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits

77

3,010

Proceeds from sales and redemption of securities

2,890

1,076

Purchase of investment securities

(0)

(0)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities

20,173

59

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates

(4)

Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates

14

Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(10,221)

(9,229)

Loan advances

(530)

(18)

Collection of loans receivable

91

83

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation

(6,876)

Other, net

(279)

(878)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

9,191

(12,785)

Cash flows from financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

4,954

12,452

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

5,771

Repayments of long-term borrowings

(16,377)

(944)

Redemption of bonds

(2,625)

(125)

Purchase of treasury shares

(0)

(0)

Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares

207

Dividends paid

(2,492)

(2,492)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(75)

Other, net

1,531

1,496

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(9,030)

10,311

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

2

(0)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(4,969)

(3,776)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

32,469

23,895

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

27,500

20,118

RESORTTRUST, INC.

- 10 -

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this presentation document, other than those of historical fact, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Resorttrust, Inc.

and its group companies, which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forecasts.

Disclaimer

Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 06:49:02 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 169 B
EBIT 2020 15 904 M
Net income 2020 10 641 M
Debt 2020 34 743 M
Yield 2020 2,63%
P/E ratio 2020 17,3x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,31x
EV / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 187 B
Technical analysis trends RESORTTRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 251,67  JPY
Last Close Price 1 749,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 60,1%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshiro Ito Group CEO & Representative Director
Ariyoshi Fushimi President, COO & Representative Director
Katsuyasu Ito Chairman
Nobuhiko Kawasaki Director, Vice President & Head-Operations
Toshihiko Uchiyama Senior Managing Director, Head-Food & Beverage
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESORTTRUST, INC.12.97%1 717
WHITBREAD PLC-8.21%7 204
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.22.09%5 271
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.26.56%5 018
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-28.28%3 790
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-8.12%2 975
