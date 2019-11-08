Resorttrust : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2Q FY 2019 (from April, 2019 to September, 2019) 0 11/08/2019 | 01:53am EST Send by mail :

Apr.-Sept. 2019/3 2020/3 2017 2018 2019 Result Targets Net sales 70,110 77,334 84,197 179,542 171,400 Operating income 5,452 6,074 8,501 18,877 16,000 Ordinary income 6,400 6,507 8,750 19,528 16,000 Net income (interim) 3,787 3,998 5,499 12,358 10,000 Net assets 120,363 125,925 134,725 132,050 Assets 412,199 402,491 412,420 401,426 Net income per share (yen) 35.50 37.40 51.38 115.53 (Primary) Net income per share (yen) 32.61 34.40 47.32 106.42 (Fully Diluted) Equity ratio (%) 28.1 30.2 31.5 31.7 Return on assets (%) - - - 4.75 Return on equity (%) - - - 9.96 Net cash provided by (7,132) (5,132) (1,302) 16,674 (used in) operating activities Net cash provided by (8,236) 9,191 (12,785) (2,057) (used in) investment activities Net cash provided by (2,375) (9,030) 10,311 (23,198) (used in) financing activities Cash and cash equivalents 22,711 27,500 20,118 23,895 RESORTTRUST, INC. -1- Business Results Overview of 2Q The Fiscal Year 2019(Ending March 31, 2020) 1. Summary of Business Results (Millions of Yen) 2Q FY2018 2Q FY2019 Year-on-Year Results vs. Targets (Results) (Results) (Targets) Change Net sales 77,334 84,197 85,800 +8.9% (1.9%) Operating income 6,074 8,501 8,000 +39.9% +6.3% Ordinary income 6,507 8,750 8,000 +34.5% +9.4% Net income 3,998 5,499 5,000 +37.6% +10.0% The Japanese economy during the six-month period under review stayed on a moderate recovery trend and saw continuous improvements in circumstances surrounding employment and earnings as well as corporate income. However, the future outlook is unclear due to concerns over the impact of trade issues on the world economy and other factors. Under these circumstances, net sales were JPY 84,197 million (+8.9% yoy), operating income was JPY 8,501million (+39.9% yoy), ordinary income was JPY 8,750 million (+34.5% yoy), and net income attributable to owners of parent was JPY 5,499 million (+37.6% yoy). This is thanks to business contribution of the revenue from hotel management at "Laguna Baycourt Club" which opened in March 2019, continuing growth of Medical Operations and Senior Lifestyle Operations, and strong sales of hotel memberships centering on those of existing hotels with high margins. 2. Summary of Business Segments 【Membership Operations】 (Millions of Yen) 2Q FY2018 2Q FY2019 Year-on-Year Results vs. Targets (Results) (Results) (Targets) Change Net sales 19,204 22,164 19,830 +15.4% +11.8% Operating income 4,901 8,147 6,980 +66.2% +16.7% Membership Operation Segment recorded higher sales and higher income led by strong sales of hotel memberships centering on those of existing hotels despite the negative factor that no new hotels opened during the six-month period under review, whereas real estate profits in line with the opening of new hotels were recorded as a lump sum in the same period of the previous year. 【Hotel and Restaurant Operations】 (Millions of Yen) 2Q FY2018 2Q FY2019 Year-on-Year Results vs. Targets (Results) (Results) (Targets) Change Net sales 40,799 42,167 45,420 +3.4% (7.2%) Operating income 2,401 1,478 1,970 (38.5%) (25.0%) Hotel and Restaurant Operation Segment recorded increased sales but lower income. Although the revenue from hotel management at "Laguna Baycourt Club" which opened in March 2019 contributed to revenue, lower income was attributable to increases in expenses related to preparation for opening non-membership hotels and upfront expenses for digitization to improve productivity and for promotion of diverse workstyles, such as an increase in the number of holidays including mandatory taking of paid leave, and increases in expenses for facility repairs and depreciation. RESORTTRUST, INC. - 2 - 【Medical Operations】 (Millions of Yen) 2Q FY2018 2Q FY2019 Year-on-Year Results vs. Targets (Results) (Results) (Targets) Change Net sales 16,997 19,532 20,240 +14.9% (3.5%) Operating income 2,955 3,040 3,080 +2.9% (1.3%) Medical Operation Segment increased sales and income, due to an increase in annual fees, etc. in line with an increased number of memberships of "Grand HIMEDIC Club," a comprehensive medical support club, in addition to an increase in the number of senior residences operated by the Group and expansion of the medical examination business, etc. 【Others】 (Millions of Yen) 2Q FY2018 2Q FY2019 Year-on-Year Results vs. Targets (Results) (Results) (Targets) Change Net sales 333 332 310 (0.1%) +7.3% Operating income 223 255 250 +14.2% +2.3% Others decreased sales but increased income, due to a decrease in rent income from office buildings operated by RT Development Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary, whereas expenses such as fixed asset tax and depreciation had decreased. 3. Cash Flows (Millions of Yen) 2Q FY2018 2Q FY2019 (Results) (Results) Operating cash flows (5,132) (1,302) Investing cash flows 9,191 (12,785) Financing cash flows (9,030) 10,311 Cash and cash equivalents 27,500 20,118 RESORTTRUST, INC. - 3 - 4． Outlook for the Fiscal Year 2019(Ending March 31, 2020) (Millions of Yen) FY2018 FY 2019 Year-on-year (Results) (Targets) Change Net sales 179,542 171,400 (4.5%) Operating income 18,877 16,000 (15.2%) Ordinary income 19,528 16,000 (18.1%) Net income 12,358 10,000 (19.1%) Regarding the future economic climate of Japan, the Company expects the moderate recovery trend of the Japanese economy to continue. However, the business environment is likely to remain unclear in light of various concerns about the political situation in Japan and overseas. Regarding the trends of the tourism industry, in the runup to major events, including the recent "Golden Week of 10 straight public holidays" from late April to the beginning of May, the "Rugby World Cup 2019, Japan," and "Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games" and in order to expand inbound tourism, improvement of the environment for tourism in Japan is being promoted, which is expected to lead to greater business opportunities and market expansion. On the other hand, labor shortages, owing to population aging combined with a declining birth rate and a decrease in the working population, are an urgent issue. With the aim of establishing tourism as a key industry, the Japanese government is implementing various tourism policies to enable women and the elderly to actively participate, facilitate the acceptance foreign workers, and so forth. Amid such an environment, the Company Group established and has been implementing "Connect 50: Together for a wonderful life," its medium-term management plan targeting the five years from April 2018 to March 2023. In this medium-term management plan, we emphasize "group management" to realize a more solid and high-grade Group brand through efforts aimed at making the most of Group synergy effects while firmly protecting the unique brand established in our businesses. Through this approach, we aim to become a group with close membership ties that endure for a "lifetime" by being attentive so that our customers can stay healthy and enjoy a better quality of life for longer. As key measures for achieving this goal, we will vigorously invest in education and training to develop "brand employees," who embody the Group's management principles and are capable of making the optimum proposals to customers. We will also invest in digitization to achieve workstyle reform so as to improve productivity by establishing a working environment where employees have more time to attend to customers and thereby work becomes a source of pleasure and vitality for them. In the years ahead, drawing on the know-how we have cultivated in our tailor-made,high-value-added services that capitalize on "the characteristics of the membership system," which is a strength of the Group, and robust connections with our customers, while continuing to create further added value, we will seize extensive business opportunities related to the "travel" and "health" fields and engage more vigorously in activities targeting these markets. Advancing toward the milestone of our 50th anniversary, we will redouble efforts aimed at mobilizing the collective strengths of the Group, while fulfilling our social responsibility in "environment, social and governance" and maintaining sustainable growth- oriented management. Under these circumstances, regarding the forecast for the full year ending March 31, 2020, "Laguna Baycourt Club," which opened in March 2019, will operate throughout the year. In Medical Operations, it is expected that revenues from annual fees will increase accompanied with increased sales of memberships for "Grand HIMEDIC Club," a comprehensive medical support club. Expansion of facilities for senior residence, including "Trust Garden Ogikubo" scheduled to open in August 2019, medical examination business and business related to sale of goods including cosmetics and supplements is also expected. On the other hand, upfront investment, such as expenses for preparation for openings, will be required for "Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" and "Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto," which are scheduled to open in September and October, 2019, respectively. Moreover, although the Company Group realized deferred real estate profits as a lump sum upon the start of full operation of membership hotels in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, no new membership hotels are scheduled to open in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Thus, the Company Group forecasts net sales will decrease 4.5% year-on-year to 171,400 million yen, operating income will decrease 15.2% year-on-year to 16,000 million yen, ordinary income will decrease 18.1% year-on-year to 16,000 million yen, and net income attributable to owners of parent will decrease 19.1% year-on-year to 10,000 million yen. We forecast annual dividends of 46 yen, unchanged from the amount for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. RESORTTRUST, INC. - 4 - Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets (Millions of yen) FY 2018 2Q FY 2019 (as of Mar. 31, 2019) (as of Sept. 30, 2019) Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 26,742 19,932 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 8,891 10,554 Operating loans 46,623 50,066 Securities 4,647 3,564 Merchandise 1,082 1,109 Real estate for sale 30,049 24,971 Raw materials and supplies 1,429 1,017 Real estate for sale in process 11,845 12,097 Other 5,380 6,334 Allowance for doubtful accounts (937) (1,004) Total current assets 135,754 128,644 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 101,777 101,913 Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net 2,889 2,858 Golf courses 7,591 7,591 Land 38,649 43,863 Leased assets, net 6,227 14,212 Construction in progress 17,920 20,752 Other, net 4,945 4,567 Total property, plant and equipment 180,001 195,759 Intangible assets Goodwill 3,637 3,392 Software 4,534 5,321 Other 3,634 2,576 Total intangible assets 11,806 11,290 Investments and other assets Investment securities 43,599 43,534 Shares of subsidiaries and associates 1,313 1,320 Long-term loans receivable 6,120 6,000 Retirement benefit asset 725 650 Deferred tax assets 8,234 7,971 Other 14,624 17,876 Allowance for doubtful accounts (755) (628) Total investments and other assets 73,862 76,725 Total non-current assets 265,671 283,775 Total assets 401,426 412,420 RESORTTRUST, INC. - 5 - (Millions of yen) FY 2018 2Q FY 2019 (as of Mar. 31, 2019) (as of Sept. 30, 2019) Liabilities Current liabilities Notes and accounts payable - trade 1,471 1,425 Short-term borrowings 5,000 17,511 Current portion of long-term borrowings 1,839 1,789 Current portion of bonds 250 200 Lease obligations 875 1,187 Accounts payable - other 22,389 6,869 Income taxes payable 3,608 3,094 Accrued consumption taxes 997 1,113 Advances received 12,209 16,369 Unearned revenue 14,327 13,789 Provision for loss on guarantees 63 61 Other 7,731 8,484 Total current liabilities 70,764 71,896 Non-current liabilities Bonds payable 450 375 Bonds with share acquisition rights 29,813 29,792 Long-term borrowings 39,123 38,229 Lease obligations 5,806 14,091 Deferred tax liabilities 638 684 Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) 2,133 2,065 Provision for stocks payment 1,697 1,790 Retirement benefit liability 1,959 2,111 Long-term guarantee deposits 32,757 32,331 Amortizable long-term guarantee deposits received 68,838 66,866 Other 15,392 17,458 Total non-current liabilities 198,611 205,797 Total liabilities 269,375 277,694 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 19,590 19,590 Capital surplus 22,192 22,192 Retained earnings 86,144 89,151 Treasury shares (1,852) (1,809) Total shareholders' equity 126,074 129,124 Accumulated other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 821 822 Foreign currency translation adjustment 858 362 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans (323) (276) Total accumulated other comprehensive income 1,355 908 Share acquisition rights 292 313 Non-controlling interests 4,326 4,378 Total net assets 132,050 134,725 Total liabilities and net assets 401,426 412,420 RESORTTRUST, INC. - 6 - Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income [Consolidated Statements of Income] (Millions of yen) 2Q FY 2018 2Q FY 2019 (Apr. 1, 2018 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sept. 30, 2018) - Sept. 30, 2019) Net sales 77,334 84,197 Cost of sales 13,022 13,893 Gross profit 64,312 70,303 Selling, general and administrative expenses Salaries and bonuses 22,244 23,613 Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) 170 63 Repair and maintenance expenses 1,721 2,092 Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts 62 74 Utilities expenses 2,808 3,019 Depreciation 4,120 4,733 Other 27,109 28,205 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 58,237 61,802 Operating profit 6,074 8,501 Non-operating income Interest income 847 661 Dividend income 36 36 Amortization of negative goodwill 60 － Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method 5 7 Foreign exchange gains 19 － Reversal of allowance for doubtful accounts 66 131 Reversal of provision for loss on guarantees － 1 Other 146 133 Total non-operating income 1,181 972 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses paid on loans and bonds 351 280 Provision for loss on guarantees 52 － Guarantee charge of unearned revenue 23 12 Nondeductible consumption tax 259 255 Foreign exchange losses － 114 Other 60 59 Total non-operating expenses 747 722 Ordinary profit 6,507 8,750 RESORTTRUST, INC. - 7 - [Consolidated Statements of Income] (Millions of yen) 2Q FY 2018 2Q FY 2019 (Apr. 1, 2018 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sept. 30, 2018) - Sept. 30, 2019) Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 144 － Gain on sales of investment securities 504 2 Gain on sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates 4 － Other 9 － Total extraordinary income 663 2 Extraordinary losses Loss on retirement of non-current assets 20 5 Impairment loss 104 － Loss on sales of investment securities 495 － Retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) 40 30 Other 23 0 Total extraordinary losses 684 36 Profit before income taxes 6,487 8,717 Income taxes - current 2,139 2,811 Income taxes - deferred 204 287 Total income taxes 2,343 3,098 Profit 4,143 5,618 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 144 118 Profit attributable to owners of parent 3,998 5,499 [Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income] (Millions of yen) 2Q FY 2018 2Q FY 2019 (Apr. 1, 2018 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sept. 30, 2018) - Sept. 30, 2019) Profit 4,143 5,618 Other comprehensive income Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 215 1 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,278) (495) Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax (2) 47 Total other comprehensive income (1,065) (446) Comprehensive income 3,077 5,171 Comprehensive income attributable to Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent 2,931 5,052 Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests 145 119 RESORTTRUST,INC - 8 - (3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Millions of yen) 2Q FY 2018 2Q FY 2019 (Apr. 1, 2018 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sept. 30, 2018) - Sept. 30, 2019) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before income taxes 6,487 8,717 Depreciation 4,678 5,278 Impairment loss 104 － Amortization of goodwill (negative goodwill) 240 292 Increase (decrease) in allowance for doubtful accounts (4) (59) Increase (decrease) in retirement benefit liability 120 261 Increase (decrease) in provision for retirement benefits for directors (and other officers) (35) (67) Interest and dividend income (883) (698) Interest expenses on borrowings and bonds 351 280 Foreign exchange losses (gains) (16) 325 Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (1,981) (4,816) Decrease (increase) in inventories (63) 4,401 Increase (decrease) in trade payables (10) (39) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable - other (6,968) (11,875) Increase (decrease) in advances received 1,867 4,179 Increase (decrease) in long-term guarantee deposits received (2,290) (2,397) Increase (decrease) in accrued consumption taxes (801) 170 Other, net (2,401) (2,374) Subtotal (1,607) 1,576 Interest and dividends received 1,032 699 Interest paid (373) (262) Income taxes paid (4,183) (3,315) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (5,132) (1,302) RESORTTRUST, INC. - 9 - (Millions of yen) 2Q FY 2018 2Q FY 2019 (Apr. 1, 2018 (Apr. 1, 2019 - Sept. 30, 2018) - Sept. 30, 2019) Cash flows from investing activities Payments into time deposits (3,020) (10) Proceeds from withdrawal of time deposits 77 3,010 Proceeds from sales and redemption of securities 2,890 1,076 Purchase of investment securities (0) (0) Proceeds from sales and redemption of investment securities 20,173 59 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates (4) － Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates 14 － Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (10,221) (9,229) Loan advances (530) (18) Collection of loans receivable 91 83 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation － (6,876) Other, net (279) (878) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,191 (12,785) Cash flows from financing activities Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings 4,954 12,452 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 5,771 － Repayments of long-term borrowings (16,377) (944) Redemption of bonds (2,625) (125) Purchase of treasury shares (0) (0) Proceeds from disposal of treasury shares 207 － Dividends paid (2,492) (2,492) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests － (75) Other, net 1,531 1,496 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (9,030) 10,311 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 2 (0) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,969) (3,776) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 32,469 23,895 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 27,500 20,118 RESORTTRUST, INC. - 10 - Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements Any statements in this presentation document, other than those of historical fact, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Resorttrust, Inc. and its group companies, which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available, and involve risks and uncertainties. 