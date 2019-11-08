Log in
Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2019

0
11/08/2019 | 01:53am EST

Financial results Presentation

For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2019

"Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto" Started to opened on October 9, 2019. (The hotel occupies the portion of the building on the left that extends into the background.)

"Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" Started to opened on September 12, 2019

Resorttrust, Inc. Securities code 4681

Contents

  • Highlights of 2Q FY2019 and Segment Results
  • Overview of FY2019, BS/CF and Group's Development Schedule
  • Mid-termManagement Plan "Connect 50"
  • Our group's ESG Outline
  • References
  1. 2-9
    P. 10-16

P. 17-19

P. 20-21

P. 22-33

1

Financial Highlights 2Q FY2019(April to September)

(Million yen)

2019/9

2019/9

Difference

2018/9

YoY

(results)

(targets)

(results)

Change

Net Sales

84,197

85,800

(1.9%)

77,334

+8.9%

Operating Income

8,501

8,000

+6.3%

6,074

+39.9%

Ordinary Income

8,750

8,000

+9.4%

6,507

+34.5%

Net Income

5,499

5,000

+10.0%

3,998

+37.6%

  • Operating income, ordinary income, and net income were higher than the targets mainly because contract values of memberships progressed significantly compared with the target, including an increase prior to the consumption tax hike that exceeded our expectations. Net sales, however, fell slightly short of the target because occupancy rates at hotels were below the target, affected by cancellations, etc. associated with Typhoon Faxai.
  • In the same period of the previous year, revenue from properties in line with the opening of "XIV Rokko Sanctuary Villa" was recorded as a lump sum. In FY2019, expansion of the Medical Business and newly opened facilities contributed to sales while profitability increased mainly because of increases in contract values of hotel memberships and HIMEDIC memberships, resulting in higher sales and higher operating income, ordinary income, and net income.

*Income attributable to owners of parent is labelled as "Net income" in this document.

2

Segment Sales and Operation Income 2Q FY2019

(April to September)

(Million yen)

Hotel and

Membership

Restaurant

Medical

Other

Total

2019/9 (results)

22,164

42,167

19,532

332

84,197

2019/9 (targets)

19,830

45,420

20,240

310

85,800

Difference

+11.8%

(7.2%)

(3.5%)

+7.3%

(1.9%)

2018/9 (results)

19,204

40,799

16,997

333

77,334

YoY Change

+15.4%

+3.4%

+14.9%

(0.1%)

+8.9%

(Million yen)

Hotel and

Overhead

Membership

Restaurant

Medical

Other

expenses

Total

2019/9 (results)

8,147

1,478

3,040

255

(4,420)

8,501

2019/9 (targets)

6,980

1,970

3,080

250

(4,280)

8,000

Difference

+16.7%

(25.0%)

(1.3%)

+2.3%

(140)

+6.3%

2018/9 (results)

4,901

2,401

2,955

223

(4,408)

6,074

YoY Change

+66.2%

(38.5%)

+2.9%

+14.2%

(12)

+39.9%

"Difference" and

"YoY Change" are

the difference in

the amount.

3

Progress of contract values for six months

The trend line of contract values of hotel memberships was robust, excluding the impact of starting sales of new facility memberships in the past (simulation). In the run up to the consumption tax hike, it is estimated that contracts concluded and payments received increased by 1.0 to 2.0 billion yen. The plan for FY2019 calls for annual contract values of 53.6 billion yen (+2.0 billion yen compared with the previous FY).

  • Contract values of HIMEDIC memberships during 1H FY2019, whose sales as a new product started in October 2018, were solid, having exceeded the levels of the same period of the previous four FYs.

Billion yen)

40.0

35.0 2.3

30.0

25.0

20.0

33.2

15.0

"Ashiya Baycourt"

10.0

Sales significantly

increased as Baycourt

sales began for the first

5.0

time in 10 years.

(Started selling

membership on June,

2015. )

0.0

GOLF

HIMEDIC

Contract values recorded for 2Q include the impact of last-minute demand in the run up to the consumption tax hike amounting to 1.0 to 2.0 billion yen. (In 3Q, a certain reactionary drop is expected.)

2.52.52.6

24.7 25.5 26.1

"Laguna Baycourt"

(Started selling membership on August, 2016.)

HOTEL

2.9

30.8

2Q FY2015

2Q FY2016

2Q FY2017

2Q FY2018

2Q FY2019

4

Number of Members

(Members)

190,000

169,226

171,983

175,779

178,815

180,754

170,000

155,679

163,068

149,426

150,000

136,202

139,203

144,225

7,055

5,891

133,686

130,000

5,032

4,798

5,702

3,781

4,549

110,000

4,137

3,436

3,459

Launch of Laguna Baycourt

90,000

(Reference: Dashed line)・・・Right axis

2,726

Sales increased in response to

Trend of the number of members

the need to enhance the

70,000

membership grade

of the current mainstay products

(XIV, Baycourt, and HIMEDIC)

50,000

FY2019 2Q +2,450 member

2009/3

2010/3

2011/3

2012/3

2013/3

2014/3

2015/3

2016/3

2017/3

2018/3

2019/3

2019/9

10,000

9,000

8,000

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

(Members)

Baycourt

XIV

Sun Members

Golf

Medical

Cruiser

Total

2019/3

18,255

77,592

32,478

30,260

19,839

391

178,815

2019/9

19,488

77,914

32,002

30,217

20,734

399

180,754

Change

+1,233

+322

(476)

(43)

+895

+8

+1,939

April - Spetember 2019

Change

+1,331

+444

(457)

(132)

+892

+2

+2,080

April - September 2018

*For cases in which

members are in

possession of multiple

memberships, each of the memberships is counted as one member

5

Hotel and Restaurant Segment's Operating Income for 2Q FY2019 (compared with the same period of the previous FY)

  • Special factors included recording of expenses for refurbishment of Grandee Hamanako, a golf club where 2019 Resorttrust Ladies was held, amounting to 70 million yen (not included in the plan) and frontloading of facility repair amounting to 90 million yen. Moreover, upfront expenses for preparation for opening of Trusty Premier hotels, etc. amounted to 390 million yen.
  • Regarding non-membership hotels, intensifying competition led to a slight decrease in income. For membership resort hotels, lower spending per visitor was among the factors contributing to a decrease in income. We are continuing to implement initiatives to further improve occupancy rates and increase spending per visitor, etc.

Million yen

2,500

△7 0

△9 0

expenses for

facility

2,000

refurbishment of

△3 9 0

Grandee

repair

Hamanako

△1 4 0

preparation for

Not

Partial

opening of

△2 3 0

frontloading

Trusty

1,500

included in

Kahara

(operation)

the plan

Yokohma and

(others)

2,400

Lower

Upfront

operatinog

1,000

expenses

occupancy

resort hotels

Lower

spending per

1,480

visitor, etc.

500

Special factors for FY2019:

Expenses of 550 million yen

0

FY2019 2Q result

FY2018 2Q result

0

6

(April to September)

(April to September)

Trends in Hotel occupancy rate by 2Q

•The XIV occupancy rate in 2Q FY2019 exceeded the level of the same period of the previous FY. The Baycourt occupancy rate, on which a decrease in the number of members per room would have a relatively large effect, was at a level slightly below the same period of the previous FY, because of the opening of Ashiya Baycourt Club and Laguna Baycourt Club.

The number of stays per member has not decreased and customer satisfaction (CS) is trending upward, too.

XIV

80.0

BlueFY2018

Light blueFY2019

GreenFY2017

BlueFY2018

61.2 61.5

60.0

51.1

51.5

40.0

43.0

43.6

44.1

44.2

Baycourt

BlueFY2018

Light blueFY2019

80.0

GreenFY2017

BlueFY2018

60.0

59.1

53.2

49.9

48.8

47.4

47.8

43.5

40.0

44.6

20.0

0.0

The occupancy rate has been on a recovery trend since 2H FY2018 and continued to rise year-on-year in 2Q FY2019.

20.0 The number of memberships per room decreased as a result of the opening of large facilities. The occupancy rate decreased somewhat in 2Q after turning to a YoY increase in 1Q.

0.0

3Q FY2018

4Q FY2018

1Q FY2019

2Q FY2019

Oct.-Dec.

Jan.-Mar.

Apr.-Jun.

Jul.-Sep.

XIV member and Baycourt member's usage records

XIV member

Baycourt Member

• The number of stays per

Average number of

Average number of

membership increased.

nights/units

nights/units

(The increase was

3.34 nights → 3.35 nights

3.94 nights

4.17 nights

particularly marked for

Baycourt members.)

• Use of Baycourt facilities

is trending upward.

0.09

0.16

(Opening of Laguna

1.97

2.26

Baycourt)

• In particular, there is

great potential for XIV

members to use

3.25

3.19

Baycourt facilities.

1.98

1.91

Upper graph

Use of Baycourts

FY2018

FY2019

Lower graph

FY2018

FY2019

Use of XIV

Apr.-Sep.

Apr.-Sep.

Apr.-Sep. Apr.-Sep.

3Q FY2018

4Q FY2018

1Q FY2019

2Q FY2019

Oct.-Dec.

Jan.-Mar.

Apr.-Jun.

Jul.-Sep.

  • Various data on operations: (Quantitative data correspond to XIV only.)

< use by large companies

(thousand room)>

(%)>

dinner at our hotel(%)>

30.0

29.5

80.0%

76.4%

74.1%

71.7%

71.3%

26.7

20.0%

17.1%

19.7%

14.8%

16.7%

20.0

60.0%

14.5

13.4

40.0%

10.0%

10.0

20.0%

0.0%

1Ｑ（Apr.-Jun.

2Ｑ（Jul.-Sep.

0.0

0.0%

1Ｑ（Apr.-Jun.

2Ｑ（Jul.-Sep.

1Ｑ（Apr.-Jun.

2Ｑ（Jul.-Sep.

The ratio of online reservations increased, continuing from 1Q. (The number of RTTG Point Club

members increased as of September 30, 2019.)

• The number of stays by corporate customers (use by employees of large companies) increased,

continuing from 1Q (110% compared with the same period of the previous FY).

• Whereas the ratio of guests who have dinner at our hotels decreased in 1Q, in 2Q it was virtually

the same level as in the same period of the previous FY.

• Customer satisfaction (CS) was 4.63P in September (+0.10P compared with the previous FY) and

7

employee satisfaction (ES) was 4.60P in 2Q (+0.03P compared with the same period of the

previous FY). The upward trend is continuing for CS and ES.

HIMEDIC membership progress of sales and

Senior lifestyle business schedule

  • Sales of HIMEDIC memberships remained favorable in 2Q FY2019. Contract values increased because of an increase in the unit price (+0.3 billion yen YoY).
  • For the Senior Lifestyle Business, six facilities started operation from 2Q onward. We are implementing initiatives to increase the occupancy rate.
  • HIMEDIC sales ; result of 1Q FY2019

Billion yen

(contracts)

2.5

Contracts Values

Contracts

3.0

Left axis

Right axis 1,400

2.0

2.5

1,200

1,266

1,240

2.0

1,000

1.5

2.61

2.90

800

1.5

600

1.0

1.0

400

0.5

1Q465

1Q573

0.5

200

2Q801

2Q667

0.0

FY2019 2Q

FY2020 2Q

0

0.0

Apr.-Sep.

Apr.-Sep.

Contract unit price million yen

Existing membership

New member

Existing HIMEDIC member

(2 or more)

Price

2.25 million yen

1.75 million yen

2.34

Annual fee

500,000 yen

2.06

Commencement of new

products on October 2018.

New line GRAND HIMEDIC CLUB Premium (Excluding tax)

New member

Existing HIMEDIC member

(2 or more)

Price

3 million yen

2 million yen

FY2019 2Q

FY2020 2Q

Annual fee

Monthly fee 46,000yenmonth

552,000yen/year

Apr.-Sep.

Apr.-Sep.

  • HIMEDIC membership started to sales

"HIMEDIC Tokyo Nihonbashi Course" will start on October 16, 2019. Location: 7th floor, Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower, 3-2-1Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuoku, Tokyo

Open: June 2020 (planned)

Number of Members Final target: Approximately 3,000 members

Medical Service corporate business

Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower Midtown Clinic, scheduled to open in April 2020, will conduct health check-ups for corporate clients and general outpatient treatments for internal medicine.

Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower Exterior

Reception(Image)

Private Room(Image)

Started to operate August, 2019

"Trust Garden Oguikubo" Location: Suginami ward, Tokyo Number of rooms: 51 room

(Private Nursing Home)

Start to operate 5 facilities, total 390 room(September, 2019)

Senior Life Company Ltd.

Felio Tamagawa70 room (Private Nursing Home) Ota ward, Tokyo

Felio Seijyo65 room (Private Nursing Home) Setagaya ward, Tokyo

Felio Tenjin95 room (Private Nursing Home) Chuo ward, Fukuoka Felio Momochi98 room (Private Nursing Home) Sawara ward, Fukuoka Resius Momochi62 room (Residential-type Private Nursing Home)

Sawara ward, Fukuoka

8

Progress of operating income

Status of Consolidated Operating Income (Billion yen)

Yokohama Baycourt (scheduled to open in June 2020)yielded favorable sales and performed above the targets. Deferred revenue, which will be realized upon the opening of Yokohama Baycourt next year, has accumulated above the targets. In the second half, demand is expected to dip somewhat in reaction to the last-minute demand prior to the consumption tax hike.

Deferred income beyomd target by Yokohama 1H ＦＹ2019results

Deferred income beyomd target

2H

ＦＹ2019

results, targets

1H ＦＹ2019results

1H

ＦＹ2019

targets

18.0

16.0

FY2020

14.0

2H

2H

targets

prospects

12.0

8.07.5

10.0

1H ＦＹ2019targets

10.0

8.0

6.0

4.0

8.0

8.5

2.0

0.0

1H Ｆ Ｙ 2019

1H Ｆ Ｙ 2019

targets

results

8.0

6.0

8.5

8.0

4.0

2.0

Deferred income will be applied to FY2020

as YokohamaBaycourt Club's opening.

0.0

ＦＹ2019targets ＦＹ2019 prospects

*For hotel membership of property before completion of construction, Sales or Cost of the real estate will be deferred until the Hotel

9

opens. For details, please refer to p. 32.

Business Forecast for FY2019

Consolidated Targets

(Million yen)

FY2018

FY2019

Change

Difference in deffered realization

results

targets

In the previous FY: Rokko/Laguna In this FY Nothing

Net sales

179,542

171,400

(8,142)

A full-year contribution from operation of Laguna Baycourt Club(2019.3)

Increase in Opening two Hotel Trusty Premiers (Nihonbashi/Kumamoto)

Operating income

18,877

16,000

(2,877)

Increase in Existing Hotel operation etc.

Increase in Income from annual fees and amortization of deposits

Ordinary income

19,528

16,000

(3,528)

HotelHIMEDIC

Net income

12,358

10,000

(2,358)

Expansion of Senior lifestyle business Increased facilities

Expansion of Medical Service corporation Business & Aging Care

Net income per share (yen)

115.53

93.42

Business

Revenue on BNCT equipment

Annual Cash dividend (yen)

46.00

46.00

(Billion yen)

Contract Values of Membership

57.2

59.9

+2.7

Difference in deffered realization

In the previous FY: Rokko/Laguna In this FY Nothing

Increase due to a decrease in start-up costs associated with opening a new

(Million yen)

facility

Increase in contract values of hotel membership & HIMEDIC membership

FY2018

FY2019

Change

Increase in Income from annual fees and amortization of deposits Hotel

results

targets

HIMEDIC

Membership

Sales

64,029

39,140

(24,889)

Decrease due to opening expenses associated with opening of Hotel Trusty

Operating income

19,004

13,980

(5,024)

Premier (Nihonbashi / Kumamoto) and preparation expenses for opening

Hotel and

Sales

80,383

90,630

+10,246

of Yokohama Baycourt & Kahala (around summer 2020)

Restaurant

Operating income

2,624

3,160

+535

Expansion of Medical Service corporation Business & Aging Care

Sales

34,478

41,020

+6,541

Medical

Business

Operating income

6,144

6,760

+615

Other

Sales

651

610

(41)

Expansion of Senior lifestyle business Increased facilities

Operating income

572

590

+17

head office costs

Operating income

(9,468)

(8,490)

+978

Total

Sales

179,542

171,400

(8,142)

Operating income

18,877

16,000

(2,877)

10

FY2019 plan:

Operating income (impact of deferred accounting)

Although the FY2019 plan calls for a 2.9 billion yen decrease in operating income (from 18.9 billion yen in FY2018 to 16.0 billion yen in FY2019), it also calls for a significant increase in operating income, excluding the special factor of the recording of a profit realized upon opening of Rokko and Laguna. Trusty-brand facilities, etc.>

Profit from properties that were sold by March 31, 2018

Billion yen)

was realized (8.2 billion yen) for FY2018 upon opening

of the two facilities (Rokko and Laguna)

XIV Rokko SV

Medical

Hotel

Membership

Increase in

HIMEDIC

Membership

Improved

sales, increase

in occupancy

operation,

of facilities

Increase in

increase in

contracted

fixed

for the

value, price

income, etc.

elderly, etc.

Decrease in

revision

expenses for

impact, etc.

opening of

Laguna and

Rokko.

Including

business related

expenses.

FY2018 results

Right: Breakdown of the impact of realization of deferred profit

No

membership

Head office

Hotel

hotels to

open

Decrease in

Related to

indirect

opening of

expenses

Trusty and

Kahala

Yokohama

*For hotel membership of property before completion of construction, Sales or Cost of the real estate will be deferred until the Hotel

11

opens. For details, please refer to p. 32.

Initiatives and Summary by Segment

FY2018first year of "Connect 50"

Member ‣+2% YoY in productivity per hour

*Increased from FY2017 when there was a positive impact of starting sales of new facility memberships

ship Increase in the number of contracts concluded through referrals for occupancy of facilities for the elderlySynergy effect

Hotel

‣Online reservations, introduction of the app (from October 2018)

‣Change in the operating structure, revitalization of utilization by large-scale

and

corporate customers, etc.

XIV occupancy rate increased in the second half compared with the same period of

FY2017

Restaurant

Operational improvement, enhancement of efficiency

Reorganization

‣Multitasking

‣Digital innovation, etc. Annual total working hours reduced by 720,000 hours

(Sales started in October 17)

+18% YoY in HIMEDIC contracted value in the second half

Medical

HIMEDIC-exclusive sales bases>

‣Expansion of Kyoto base

Senior-life Business and Medical Service

24 cases of sales of hotel memberships through referrals by HIMEDIC

sales repsSynergy effect

Corporation Business >

‣ Of 30 rooms occupied upon opening of Trust Grace Shirakabe in March 2019,

Office

Group members accounted for 70% of the occupancy.Synergy effect

Head

‣Increase in the number of holidays per year (from 105 days to 110 days)

‣Enhancement in the efficiency of RPA, etc.

‣Reform of the structure of the organizations for IT promotion and HR strategy

Related contract value amounted to 600 million yen.

FY2019second year of "Connect 50"

‣Revision of prices of Laguna

‣Consideration of new products for existing buildings

Target +10% YoY in productivity per hour by digitalization

‣Point app (from April 2019), spread of online reservation ‣Enhancement of customer satisfaction by enhancing owner benefits

‣Approach to corporate customers' utilization in view of the enforcement of a rule to take paid holidays compulsorily

‣Enhancement of productivity (annual reduction of 80 hours per shift) ‣Increase of fixed income, etc.

(Nihonbashi in September, Kumamoto in October)

Plan:+15% YoY in contract value ‣Membership sales of a new base in Nihonbashi area scheduled in the second half ‣Enrichment of service by introduction of the HIMEDIC app

‣Expansion of sales by inbound businesses and through tie-ups

  • Senior Lifestyle Business: Increase of the number of facilities and enhancement of the occupancy rate>

‣Smooth operation of facilities opened/acquired (+6 facilities) ‣Increase in the occupancy rate of existing facilities

‣Consideration of new facilities (Medium-term management plan target: 3,000 rooms)

Delivery of research equipment and start of clinical trial (scheduled)

‣Increase in the number of holidays per year (from 110 days to 120 days) ‣Thorough utilization of IT and digital infrastructure, and evaluation of investment impact

‣Examination and review of the costs of head office and indirect operations

12

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

2019/3

2019/9

Change

2019/3

2019/9

Change

Total current assets

135,754

128,644

(7,109)

Total current liabilities

70,764

71,896

+1,132

Cash and deposits

26,742

19,932

(6,809)

Notes and accounts payable-trade

1,471

1,425

(46)

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

8,891

10,554

+1,663

Short-term loans payable

6,839

19,300

+12,461

Operating loans

46,623

50,066

+3,443

Current portion of bonds

250

200

(50)

Short-term investment securities

4,647

3,564

(1,082)

Accounts payable-other and accrued expenses

33,495

16,286

(17,208)

Merchandise, raw materials and supplies

2,511

2,126

(385)

Advance received

12,209

16,369

+4,160

Real estate for sale

30,049

24,971

(5,078)

Other

16,497

18,314

+1,816

Real estate for sale in process

11,845

12,097

+251

Total noncurrent liabilities

198,611

205,797

+7,186

Other

4,442

5,330

+887

Bonds payable and long-term loans payable

39,573

38,604

(969)

Total noncurrent assets

265,671

283,775

+18,103

Long-term guarantee deposited

101,595

99,197

(2,398)

Property, plant and equipment, net

180,001

195,759

+15,757

Bonds with subscription rights to shares

29,813

29,792

(21)

Intangible assets

11,806

11,290

(516)

Other

27,628

38,203

+10,575

Investments and other assets

73,862

76,725

+2,862

Total liabilities

269,375

277,694

+8,318

Net Assets

132,050

134,725

+2,675

Shareholders' equity

127,927

130,934

+3,007

Treasury shares

(1,852)

(1,809)

+42

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income

1,355

908

(446)

Subscription rights to shares

292

313

+21

Non-controlling interests

4,326

4,378

+51

Total assets

401,426

412,420

+10,994

Total liabilities and net assets

401,426

412,420

+10,994

13

Consolidated Cash Flows FY2019

(April to September)

(Million yen)

2018/9

2019/9

Cash flows from operating activities

(5,132)

(1,302)

Cash flows from investing activities

9,191

(12,785)

Cash flows from financing activities

(9,030)

10,311

Effect of exchange rate changes on

2

(0)

cash and cash equivalents

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(4,969)

(3,776)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

27,500

20,118

14

Group's Development Schedule

15

Trend of sales inventories

(contract value basis as of the end of the fiscal year)

  • During the period of the before the last medium-term management plan (April 2008 to March 2013) when the Group postponed development in view of the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the impact of the earthquake, inventories shrank.
  • During the period of the previous medium-term management plan (April 2013 to March 2018), inventories temporarily increased to over 160 billion yen as the Group accelerated development and sales in response to the accumulated demand.
  • Following the launch of the current medium-term management plan, the Group has abundant sales inventories exceeding 102 billion yen as of September 30, 2019 on a contract value basis, although no new projects are scheduled for sale in the plan's second year.

Billion yen)

Yokohama Baycourt Club

180.0

"Next 40"

"Connect 50"

Excellent Hospitality Plan

(2008.42013.3)

(2013.42018.3)

Laguna Baycourt Club

160.0

140.0

XIV Rokko SV

Ashiya Baycourt Club

120.0

XIV Yugawara Rikyu

100.0

XIV Toba Bettei

80.0

30.6

XIV Karuizawa Paseo&

8.7

XIV Karuizawa SV Museo

60.0

XIV Arima Rikyu

13.4

XIV Hakone Rikyu

40.0

17.6

Tokyo Baycourt Club

16.3

20.0

XIV Yamanakako SV

16.2

0.0

Other XIVs

2011.3

2012.3

2013.3

2014.3

2015.3

2016.3

2017.3

2018.3

2019.3

2019.9

*Acquired development siteKinugawa, Chiba(SuzumejimaHota), Karuizawa, Hakonegora, Atamiizusan, Hamanako,

Takashima.(Seotember, 2019)

16

Quantitative plan (consolidated) Medium-term Management Plan "Connect 50"

(Billions of yen)

FY2017

FY2020

FY2022

(Final year of Next40)

(Third year of Connect 50)

(Final year of Connect 50)

Net sales

165.4

195.0

210.0

Operating income

17.7

20.0

24.0

Ordinary income

19.4

20.0

24.0

Net income attributable to

11.8

13.5

16.0

owners of parent

17

Summary by Segment

Medium-term Management Plan "Connect 50"

18

Initiatives to strengthen and entrench the Group brand

"RTTG Point Club" was launched in April 2019 as part of initiatives to strengthen and entrench the Group brandunder the Medium-term Management Plan "Connect 50".

In addition to this measure, we will enhance the points of contact with customers to take initiatives with an aim to become a distinguished corporate group with its unique Group brand by fostering close membership ties that last for a lifetime, going beyond creation of value across individual businesses and product brands.

Progress of RTTG Ppint Club

Others include 120 thousand mail order customers for aging care products

• Acquisition and use of points for the Group's various services are available

• Making it suitable for a wide range of scenes of use by promoting

• Approximately 170,000 total point club members including the general public as of the end of 2011.9

registration of family members, which is also beneficial to owners

• Of these, membership holders increased to approximately 46,000.

19

Our group's ESG Outline

Resorttrust Group Management Philosophy

Hospitality Charter Code of Conduct

medium-term management plan "Connect 50"

Categorization based on ESG issues

Materiality for the Group's business (risks and opportunities)

  • Demand for stay and accommodation facilities for affluent people and general consumers (Japan & overseas)
  • Tourism-orientednation, regional revitalization, labor shortages, promotion of diversity
  • Enrichment of high-quality and safe services and facilities for seniors
  • Rising needs for health maintenance and preventative medical care through early detection
  • R&D for highly advanced medical treatment and development of the aging care business.

Resolution of social issues

Sustainable enhancement

of corporate value

Materiality for the Group's business (risks and opportunities)

Specific initiatives (examples)

E

• Harmony with the natural environment, conservation of the ecosystem

• Shift to LED, mega-solar,eco-stay

• Reduction of environmental impacts during development, energy saving, resource saving, promotion

• Use of eco-cars

of recycling, prevention of contamination

• Origami Action (biodiversity)

• Use of coffee beans certified by Rainforest Alliance

Relevant policies: Environmental Policy (established in 2005)

• Tree-planting during development, green campaign, etc.

S

• Response to labor shortages by enhancing productivity, such as through promotion of digitization

• Enhancement of employment of persons with disabilities (received

• Active participation of women in the hospitality industry to promote leisure, health and beauty

various awards)

• "Diversity" of human resources to respond to rapid change in society

• Revision and reduction of working hours, increase of the number of

holidays

Medium-term target: Male employees taking childcare leave: 50%(March, 2024), ratio of female managers:

• Establishment of the Diversity Promotion Office, promotion of activities

• Declaration of "Health and Productivity Enterprise," White 500

25%(April, 2025), number of holidays per year (hotel employees): 105 days→120 days (working hours:

• Kurumin certification obtained, enrichment of various internal plans

2,085H→1,920H)

• Promotion of workstyle reform by promoting systematization.

• Contribution to regional vitalization and revitalization, enrichment of facilities corresponding to

• Local recruitment (creation of employment in regions)

inbound demand

• Local production for local consumption, dietary education and

• Joint research and technological innovation with medical institutions: To "create a society where

regional activities

cancer claims no precious lives"

• Planning and participation in experiences in nature

• Enrichment of nursing care facilities and services to create safe and affluent lifestyles

• Securing of safety and quality of facilities and products

• Enhancement of facilities for health check-ups, enrichment of

discover and celebrate the very finest that life has to offer>

medical and nursing care facilities

During the period covered by the current medium-term management plan: Development of hotels based on requests

• Development of equipment for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy

(BNCT) → Start of clinical trial in November 2019

from and cooperation with local governments, such as the cities of Ashiya, Kumamoto, and Yokohama

Double the profit by expanding the Medical Business (senior lifestyle facilities: approx. 1,500 rooms→3,000 rooms)

G

• Strong relationships of trust with stakeholders, management of various risks

• Structure: Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee

• Securing management transparency (enhancement of the ratio of outside directors, promotion of

• Voluntary committees: 2 (Remuneration Advisory Committee,

diversity)

Appointment Advisory Committee)

• Averting the risk of "galapagosization" of corporate management because of the distinctive nature of

• Ratio of outside directors: 35.0%, ratio of female directors: 11.8%

the Group's business

• Establishment of the Risk Management Committee, enrichment of

the structure

20

Our group's ESG Outline

External evaluation associated with ESG

ISO 27001 (standard for information

security management systems): The head

office and certain branches have been

October.

certified (started acquiring certifications in

2019

2015)

Selected as an excellent company from

October.

among the "Aichi Shining Women

2019

Companies" for FY2019 (Aichi Prefecture)

The Company's 24 employee cafeterias

received the highest recognition (three stars)

October.

under the Healthy Meal and Dietary

2019

Environment Consortium Smart Meal

certification system.

ISO 14001 (standard for environmental

management systems): Acquired at 37

July.

principal sites (started acquiring

2019

certifications in 2015)

Selected as a constituent of the MSCI Japan

June.

ESG Select Leaders Index (MSCI)

2019

Selected as a constituent of the SNAM

June.

Sustainability Index for FY2019 (Sompo

2019

Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management)

Certified as one of the enterprises in the

"Health and Productivity Enterprises 2019 ~

February.

White 500 ~" list for the third consecutive

2019

year (Ministry of Economy, Trade and

Industry, Nippon Kenko Kaigi)

Received "Ikumen Ikuboss Award" as part

of the Aichi Prefecture Family Friendly

February.

Company Commendations for FY2018

2019

(Aichi Prefecture)

Obtained the Next-generation Certification Mark

known as "Kurumin certification" for the second time

January.

in 2019 (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)

2019

*Obtained Kurumin certification for the first time in

2016.

Received the Excellent Company Award for Employment of Persons with

Disabilities under Tokyo Metropolis' program for commendation of excellent

September.

companies for employment of persons with disabilities for FY2017 (Tokyo

2017

Metropolis)

Received the FY2015 Japan Organization for Employment of the Elderly,

Persons with Disabilities and Job Seekers President's Award for Effort

September.

(excellent site for employment of persons with disabilities) (Japan

2015

Organization for Employment of the Elderly, Persons with Disabilities and

Job Seekers)

Selected for inclusion in FY2014 Diversity

March.

Management Selection 100 (Ministry of Economy,

2015

Trade and Industry)

Received the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Award (the highest

award) for FY2013 for "Workplace improvement best practices for

September.

employment of persons with disabilities"

2013

(hosted by Japan Organization for Employment of the Elderly, Persons with

Disabilities and Job Seekers under the auspices of the Ministry of Health,

Labour and Welfare)

The former Emperor and the Empress visited the Tokyo Head Office Clerical Work

Support Center in connection with the Company's receipt of the Minister of Health,

Labour and Welfare Award

21

22

ReferenceTopics for Fiscal Year 2019

  1. Group point system "RTTG Point Club" was started to operate. (April, 2019)
  2. It was resolved to discontinue the "Measures Against Large-scale Purchases of Company Shares" at the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. (June 27, 2019)
  3. Held of the Resorttrust Ladies golf championship was held at Grandee Hamanako Golf Club. (from May 31 to June 2, 2019)
  4. The Dunlop Srixon Fukushima Open was held at Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club's course for consecutive years. (from June 27 to June 30, 2019)
  5. Opening a Private Nursing Home "Trust Garden Ogikubo" (August 1, 2019)
  6. Trust Garden Co., Ltd., a company in the Group, has acquired shares of Senior Life Company Ltd. from LIXIL Corporation and started to operate of five facilities (390 rooms) owned by Senior Life Company Ltd. (September 2, 2019)
  7. "Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" started to operate. (September 12, 2019)
  8. "Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto" started to operate. (October 9, 2019)
  9. Membership Sales Launch for Grand HIMEDIC Club "HIMEDIC Tokyo Nihonbashi Course". (October 16, 2019)
  10. Cancer Intelligence Care Systems, Inc., a Group company, is scheduled to start a clinical trial of

Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) for malignant melanoma and angiosarcoma.

(November 2019)

23

Reference

Contract Values of Membership 2Q FY2019 (April to September)

(Billion yen)

2019/9

2019/9

2018/9

YoY

2019/9

2020/3

Difference

Progress rate

results

targets

results

Change

of contract

targets

(cumulative)

Yokohama Baycourt Club

11.4

7.3

+4.2

6.7

+4.7

50.8%

14.4

Laguna Baycourt Club

6.8

6.9

(0.1)

9.5

(2.6)

91.4%

13.7

XIV Rokko SV

0.5

1.0

(0.5)

0.6

(0.1)

47.4%

2.0

Ashiya Baycourt Club

4.7

4.0

+0.7

3.3

+1.4

81.6%

7.9

XIV Yugawara Rikyu

1.6

1.9

(0.3)

0.8

+0.8

76.1%

3.5

Other Hotels

5.7

6.2

(0.5)

5.2

+0.5

12.1

Hotel Membership Total

30.8

27.2

+3.6

26.1

+4.7

53.6

Golf

0.2

0.1

+0.1

0.2

+0.1

0.2

HIMEDIC

2.9

2.9

+0.0

2.6

+0.3

6.1

Total

33.9

30.2

+3.7

28.9

+5.0

59.9

* Progress rate of the total contract amount

24

Reference

Sales of Membership Segment 2Q FY2019(April to September)

(Billion yen)

2019/9

2019/9

Difference

2018/9

YoY

2020/3

results

targets

results

Change

targets

Yokohama Baycourt Club

10.3

6.6

+3.7

6.1

+4.2

13.0

Laguna Baycourt Club

6.2

6.3

(0.1)

8.6

(2.4)

12.5

XIV Rokko SV

0.4

0.9

(0.5)

0.6

(0.1)

1.8

Ashiya Baycourt Club

4.3

3.6

+0.7

3.0

+1.3

7.2

XIV Yugawara Rikyu

1.4

1.8

(0.4)

0.7

+0.7

3.2

Other Hotels

4.7

3.6

+1.1

3.8

+1.0

7.1

Hotel Membership Total

27.4

22.8

+4.6

22.7

+4.7

44.9

Yokohama Baycourt Club

(5.5)

(3.5)

(2.0)

(3.2)

(2.3)

(6.9)

Deferred

Laguna Baycourt Club

-

-

-

(4.8)

+4.8

-

Sales

XIV Rokko SV

-

-

-

4.7

(4.7)

-

All Hotels

21.9

19.3

+2.5

19.3

+2.5

38.0

Other

0.3

0.5

(0.2)

(0.1)

+0.4

1.1

Membership Operations Total

22.2

19.8

+2.3

19.2

+3.0

39.1

25

Reference

Sales of Hotel and Restaurant Segment 2Q FY2019

(April to September)

The Kahara

Other

8.9%

10.4%

Income from

XIV

amortization of

41.8%

deposits

4.2%

Income from

annual fees

9.9%

Baycourt

Hotel Trusty

Sun Members

5.7%

11.4%

7.7%

(Million yen)

2019/9

2019/9

2018/9

2020/3

results

targets

results

targets

XIV

17,636

19,417

18,136

37,451

Sun Members

2,392

2,500

2,300

5,002

Hotel Trusty

3,243

3,580

3,375

8,140

Baycourt

4,794

5,660

3,488

11,268

Income from annual fees

4,182

4,150

3,818

8,408

Income from amortization of deposits

1,788

1,809

1,592

3,618

The Kahara

3,735

3,817

3,797

8,174

Other

4,394

4,483

4,290

8,566

Total

42,167

45,420

40,799

90,630

26

Reference

Operations by category 2Q FY2019 (April to September)

＜HOTEL＞

Number of overnight visitors

(Thousands)

2019/9

2019/9

2018/9

2020/3

results

targets

results

targets

XIV

987

1,033

986

1,944

Sun Members

212

221

210

435

Hotel Trusty

348

363

349

797

Baycourt

152

185

105

364

Occupancy rates

（％）

2019/9

2019/9

2018/9

2020/3

results

targets

results

targets

XIV

52.9

55.3

52.7

52.4

Sun Members

61.8

64.2

58.3

64.4

Hotel Trusty

88.3

92.7

91.1

90.7

Baycourt

46.0

55.5

46.2

55.1

Spending per visitor

yen

2019/9

2019/9

2018/9

2020/3

results

targets

results

targets

XIV

17,857

18,787

18,380

19,259

Sun Members

11,273

11,281

10,920

11,482

Hotel Trusty

9,314

9,838

9,654

10,205

Baycourt

31,497

30,519

33,142

30,898

(Thousands)

2018/3

2019/3

results

results

1,864

1,839

431

418

696

689

145

217

（％）

2018/3

2019/3

results

results

50.8

50.2

60.4

60.4

91.7

90.4

54.6

48.3

yen

2018/3

2019/3

results

results

19,340

18,915

11,139

11,268

9,752

9,612

32,940

32,671

27

Reference

Sales of Medical Segment 2Q FY2019 (April to September)

Other

6.9%

HIMEDIC Business

42.0%

Senior-life Business

28.9%

Aging Care

Medical service

Business

corporation

(Product Sales)

Business*

6.6%

15.6%

(Millions yen)

2019/9

2019/9

2018/9

2020/3

results

targets

results

targets

HIMEDIC Business

8,211

8,104

7,617

16,731

Medical service corporation Business*

3,043

3,087

2,994

6,211

Aging Care Business(Product Sales)

1,282

1,457

1,363

3,076

Senior-life Business

5,645

6,205

5,056

13,627

Other

1,347

1,384

(35)

1,373

Total

19,532

20,240

16,997

41,020

Operation support for general medical service business, etc.

Senior residences and private nursing homes

2019/9

2019/9

2018/9

2020/3

results

targets

results

targets

Occupancy rates(%)

86.5

91.3

86.6

94.7

number of rooms

2,100

2,100

1,587

2,100

*Life Assist Bashamichi : Started to operate on July, 2018, Trust Grace Shirakabe : Stated to operate on March, 2019

28

*Trust Garden Ogikubo Started to operate (March, 2019), Started to operate 5 facilities(total 390 room)(September, 2019). P8 for an overview.

Effects of Deferred Revenue from properties before hotel opening (FY)

≪Method of recording sales and income from property before hotelopening≫p.32

Registration fee treated as Sales upon signing.

Sales or Cost of the real estate

deferred until the Hotel opens

*Discribed "+" is in realized period. And discribed "()" is in unrealized period.

Fiscal year

Results for FY2014

Results for FY2015

Results for FY2016

Results for FY2017

Results for FY2018

Targets for FY2019

(2015/3)

(2016/3)

(2017/3)

(2018/3)

(2019/3)

(2020/3)

（ＸＩＶ Yugawara

XIV Rokko SV

Laguna Baycourt

Yokohama Baycourt

Contract amount of properties

4.5 billion

20.0 billion

7.2 billion

Yokohama Baycourt

Yokohama Baycourt

9.2 billion

Ashiya Baycourt

XIV Rokko SV

Laguna Baycourt

before completion of construction

XIV Toba Bettei

30.1 billion

3.2 billion

20.8 billion

13.0 billion

14.4 billion

11.8 billion

（ＸＩＶ Yugawara

Ashiya Baycourt

XIV Rokko SV

12.3 billion

12.5 billion

2.5 billion

Deferred sales and income

from

Sales

Income

Sales

Income

Sales

Income

Sales

Income

Sales

Income

Sales

Income

properties

Yokohama Baycourt

Value deferred

(3.5)

(1.2)

(6.2)

(2.1)

(6.9)

(2.3)

Value realized

I

Laguna

Value deferred

(10.2)

(3.2)

(10.4)

(3.4)

It will open in Summer FY2020

Baycourt

Value realized

+20.5

*

+7.1

XIV Rokko SV

Value deferred

(2.1)

(0.4)

(1.4)

(0.3)

(1.1)

(0.2)

Value realized

+4.7

*

+1.1

Ashiya

Value deferred

(15.3)

(5.4)

(6.1)

(2.2)

Baycourt

Value realized

+21.2

* +8.2

XIV

Value deferred

(4.7)

(1.3)

(5.5)

(1.7)

Yugawara Rikyu

Value realized

+10.2

* +3.4

XIV Toba Bettei

Value deferred

(6.3)

(1.7)

(From FY 2013)

Value realized

+9.8

* +3.0

Value affected(Single Year)

(11.0)

(3.0)

(13.2)

(4.6)

(7.5)

(2.3)

+6.2

+3.4

+18.9

+6.1

(6.9)

(2.3)

* Realized Value (Results) includes the difference between the preliminary cost and the fixed cost

Financial highlights

Results for FY2014

Results for FY2015

Results for FY2016

Results for FY2017

Results for FY2018

Targets for FY2019

(2015/3)

(2016/3)

(2017/3)

(2018/3)

(2019/3)

(2020/3)

of consolidated results

Sales

Operating

Sales

Operating

Sales

Operating

Sales

Operating

Sales

Operating

Sales

Operating

income

income

income

income

income

income

Disclosed figures (Recorded value)

120.4

16.0

142.2

18.6

143.5

13.5

165.4

17.7

179.5

18.9

171.4

16.0

(For reference)

131.4

19.1

155.4

23.2

151.0

15.8

159.2

14.3

160.7

12.8

178.3

18.3

Value excluding effects of deferred values

(For reference)

131.4

19.1

155.4

23.8

151.0

17.0

159.2

16.2

160.7

14.4

178.3

18.5

29

①+ Excluding effects of extra costs

Effects of Deferred Revenue from properties before hotel opening (2Q)

Method of recording sales and income from property before completion of constructioｎ≫p.32

Registration fee treated as Sales upon signing.

Sales or Cost of the real estate

deferred until the Hotel opens

(Billions yen)

*Discribed "+" is in realized period. And discribed "()" is in unrealized period.

Fiscal year

Results for 2Q FY2019

Targets for 2Q FY2019

Results for 2Q FY2018

(2019/9)

(2019/9)

(2018/9)

Contract amount of properties

Yokohama

11.4 billion

Yokohama

7.3 billion

Yokohama

6.7 billion

before completion of construction

Laguna

9.5 billion

Deferred sales and income from properties

Sales

Income

Sales

Income

Sales

Income

Yokohama Baycourt

Value deferred

(5.4)

(1.8)

(3.5)

(1.1)

(3.2)

(1.1)

Laguna Baycourt

-

-

-

-

(4.7)

(1.6)

Sub Total

(5.4)

(1.8)

(3.5)

(1.1)

(7.9)

(2.6)

XIV Rokko SV

Value realized

-

-

-

-

+4.7

+1.1

(opened on April 2018)

Sub Total

-

-

-

-

+4.7

+0.9

(0.2) Decrease in expenses for opening of XIV Rokko SV.

Total

(5.4)

(1.8)

(3.5)

(1.1)

(3.3)

(1.7)

30

Overall Picture of Digital Reforms

  • Digital Marketing
  • AI
  • IoT

(Hotel System Enhancement)

  • Information infrastructure development
    • RPA

FinTech

  • Point System

Utilization of digital marketing

Use digital marketing technology to identify in advance target customer segments likely to enter into contracts. Raise the level of interest and buzz by using online advertising, etc. Effective and efficient sales activities

Occupancy predictions, shift planning and price control using AI

AI predicts occupancy rates based on data such as historical occupancy results and weather data, and automatically compiles shift charts in accordance with occupancy. AI analyzes price movements among competing hotels, etc., and calculates optimum prices. Dramatic reduction in administrative burden

Make reservations with smartphone apps, and check in using smartphones/IC cards/face recognition

Guests can easily make reservations using their smartphones. Check in by smartphone/IC card/face recognition, etc. Sign on a tablet at Reception. Dramatic reduction in waiting time.

  • Greater convenience for guests and dramatic reduction in administrative burden

Sharing customer information

Sharing data such as customers preferences and tastes, usage history and so on to enable timely provision of services exceeding expectations.

  • Improve customer satisfaction by providing tailor-made services.

Automated operations using RPA

Achieve automation utilizing RPA*1 for clerical work.

  • Thorough streamlining of facility back office operations

Introduction of FinTech*2

Diversification of payment methods, including payment of annual fee by credit card and payment by smartphone.

  • Greater convenience for customers and reduced administrative burden at hotels, etc.

Establishment/introduction of Group point system

Integrate and restructure services for members in each business area. Grant points in accordance with Group product purchases and usage.

Increases in repeat usage and loyal customers, improved awareness of Group products, promotion of cross selling

*1 RPA (Robotic Process Automation)…Technology to replace and automate operations carried out by employees with robots (installation of software in PCs).

31

*2 FinTech (Financial Technology)…Creating and reviewing financial services utilizing Information Technology.

Reference

Reference

Income and Accounting for a Core XIV Facility

(Before completion of construction)

Contract

Framework

Completion of Construction

Total payment

60% of sale price

80% of sale price

100% of sale price

(100%)

received

received

received

Security deposit

Member pays deposit

Liability incurred when

*2 After facility opens,

(10%)

upon signing contract

contractsigned*2

sale is amortized.

Registration fee

Member pays

registration fee upon

Sale recorded when

(40%)

signing contract

contract signed

Member pays 10% of

total payment upon

Real estate cost

signing contract

Sale recorded when

Member pays 20% of total at

(50%)

facility opens

framework raising

Member pays 20% of

total upon completion

Example: Membership price of 10 million yen

Completion of

Contract Framework Construction

At Opening

Earnings

Recorded

Security deposit: 1 million yen

Registration fee: 4 million yen

Real estate:

5 million yen

Total contract amount:

10 million yen

Sale amount recorded

1 million yen

Balance-sheet liability

recorded *2

4 million yen

Sale recorded (when

contract signed)

1 million yen*1

2 million yen*1

2 million yen*1

Sale recorded (when

facility opens)

6 million yen

2 million yen

2 million yen

4 million yen

－－

5 million yen*1

Cost of Sales 3.5 million yen

*1

The real estate cost is deferred until the facility opens and is treated as

revenue after the facility opens.

Annual fee:

32

*2

After facility opens, sale is amortized.

0.13 million yen

Resorttrust, Inc. IR Division

https://www.resorttrust.co.jp/

Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this presentation document, other than those of historical fact, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Resorttrust, Inc. and its group companies, which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forecasts.

33

Disclaimer

Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 06:49:03 UTC
