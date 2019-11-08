Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2019
0
Financial results Presentation
For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2019
"Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto" Started to opened on October 9, 2019. (The hotel occupies the portion of the building on the left that extends into the background.)
"Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" Started to opened on September 12, 2019
Resorttrust, Inc. （Securities code 4681）
Contents
Highlights of 2Q FY2019 and Segment Results
Overview of FY2019, BS/CF and Group's Development Schedule
Mid-termManagement Plan "Connect 50"
Our group's ESG Outline
References
1
Financial Highlights 2Q FY2019(April to September)
(Million yen)
2019/9
2019/9
Difference
2018/9
YoY
(results)
(targets)
(results)
Change
Net Sales
84,197
85,800
(1.9%)
77,334
+8.9%
Operating Income
8,501
8,000
+6.3%
6,074
+39.9%
Ordinary Income
8,750
8,000
+9.4%
6,507
+34.5%
Net Income
5,499
5,000
+10.0%
3,998
+37.6%
Operating income, ordinary income, and net income were higher than the targets mainly because contract values of memberships progressed significantly compared with the target, including an increase prior to the consumption tax hike that exceeded our expectations. Net sales, however, fell slightly short of the target because occupancy rates at hotels were below the target, affected by cancellations, etc. associated with Typhoon Faxai.
In the same period of the previous year, revenue from properties in line with the opening of "XIV Rokko Sanctuary Villa" was recorded as a lump sum. In FY2019, expansion of the Medical Business and newly opened facilities contributed to sales while profitability increased mainly because of increases in contract values of hotel memberships and HIMEDIC memberships, resulting in higher sales and higher operating income, ordinary income, and net income.
*Income attributable to owners of parent is labelled as "Net income" in this document.
2
Segment Sales and Operation Income 2Q FY2019
(April to September)
(Million yen)
Hotel and
Membership
Restaurant
Medical
Other
Total
2019/9 (results)
22,164
42,167
19,532
332
84,197
2019/9 (targets)
19,830
45,420
20,240
310
85,800
Difference
+11.8%
(7.2%)
(3.5%)
+7.3%
(1.9%)
2018/9 (results)
19,204
40,799
16,997
333
77,334
YoY Change
+15.4%
+3.4%
+14.9%
(0.1%)
+8.9%
(Million yen)
Hotel and
Overhead
Membership
Restaurant
Medical
Other
expenses
Total
2019/9 (results)
8,147
1,478
3,040
255
(4,420)
8,501
2019/9 (targets)
6,980
1,970
3,080
250
(4,280)
8,000
Difference
+16.7%
(25.0%)
(1.3%)
+2.3%
(140)
+6.3%
2018/9 (results)
4,901
2,401
2,955
223
(4,408)
6,074
YoY Change
+66.2%
(38.5%)
+2.9%
+14.2%
(12)
+39.9%
"Difference" and
"YoY Change" are
the difference in
the amount.
3
Progress of contract values for six months
・The trend line of contract values of hotel memberships was robust, excluding the impact of starting sales of new facility memberships in the past (simulation). In the run up to the consumption tax hike, it is estimated that contracts concluded and payments received increased by 1.0 to 2.0 billion yen. The plan for FY2019 calls for annual contract values of 53.6 billion yen (+2.0 billion yen compared with the previous FY).
Contract values of HIMEDIC memberships during 1H FY2019, whose sales as a new product started in October 2018, were solid, having exceeded the levels of the same period of the previous four FYs.
（Billion yen)
40.0
35.0 2.3
30.0
25.0
20.0
33.2
15.0
"Ashiya Baycourt"
10.0
Sales significantly
increased as Baycourt
sales began for the first
5.0
time in 10 years.
(Started selling
membership on June,
2015. )
0.0
GOLF
HIMEDIC
Contract values recorded for 2Q include the impact of last-minute demand in the run up to the consumption tax hike amounting to 1.0 to 2.0 billion yen. (In 3Q, a certain reactionary drop is expected.)
2.52.52.6
24.7 25.5 26.1
"Laguna Baycourt"
(Started selling membership on August, 2016.)
HOTEL
2.9
30.8
2Q FY2015
2Q FY2016
2Q FY2017
2Q FY2018
2Q FY2019
4
Number of Members
(Members)
190,000
169,226
171,983
175,779
178,815
180,754
170,000
155,679
163,068
149,426
150,000
136,202
139,203
144,225
7,055
5,891
133,686
130,000
5,032
4,798
5,702
3,781
4,549
110,000
4,137
3,436
3,459
Launch of Laguna Baycourt
90,000
(Reference: Dashed line)・・・Right axis
2,726
Sales increased in response to
Trend of the number of members
the need to enhance the
70,000
membership grade
of the current mainstay products
(XIV, Baycourt, and HIMEDIC)
50,000
FY2019 2Q +2,450 member
2009/3
2010/3
2011/3
2012/3
2013/3
2014/3
2015/3
2016/3
2017/3
2018/3
2019/3
2019/9
10,000
9,000
8,000
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
(Members)
Baycourt
XIV
Sun Members
Golf
Medical
Cruiser
Total
2019/3
18,255
77,592
32,478
30,260
19,839
391
178,815
2019/9
19,488
77,914
32,002
30,217
20,734
399
180,754
Change
+1,233
+322
(476)
(43)
+895
+8
+1,939
April - Spetember 2019
Change
+1,331
+444
(457)
(132)
+892
+2
+2,080
April - September 2018
*For cases in which
members are in
possession of multiple
memberships, each of the memberships is counted as one member
5
Hotel and Restaurant Segment's Operating Income for 2Q FY2019 (compared with the same period of the previous FY)
Special factors included recording of expenses for refurbishment of Grandee Hamanako, a golf club where 2019 Resorttrust Ladies was held, amounting to 70 million yen (not included in the plan) and frontloading of facility repair amounting to 90 million yen. Moreover, upfront expenses for preparation for opening of Trusty Premier hotels, etc. amounted to 390 million yen.
Regarding non-membership hotels, intensifying competition led to a slight decrease in income. For membership resort hotels, lower spending per visitor was among the factors contributing to a decrease in income. We are continuing to implement initiatives to further improve occupancy rates and increase spending per visitor, etc.
（Million yen）
2,500
△7 0
△9 0
expenses for
facility
2,000
refurbishment of
△3 9 0
Grandee
repair
Hamanako
△1 4 0
preparation for
Not
Partial
opening of
△2 3 0
frontloading
Trusty
1,500
included in
Kahara
(operation)
the plan
Yokohma and
(others)
2,400
Lower
Upfront
operatinog
1,000
expenses
occupancy
resort hotels
Lower
spending per
1,480
visitor, etc.
500
Special factors for FY2019:
Expenses of 550 million yen
0
FY2019 2Q result
FY2018 2Q result
0
6
(April to September)
(April to September)
Trends in Hotel occupancy rate by 2Q
•The XIV occupancy rate in 2Q FY2019 exceeded the level of the same period of the previous FY. The Baycourt occupancy rate, on which a decrease in the number of members per room would have a relatively large effect, was at a level slightly below the same period of the previous FY, because of the opening of Ashiya Baycourt Club and Laguna Baycourt Club.
The number of stays per member has not decreased and customer satisfaction (CS) is trending upward, too.
XIV
80.0
Blue：FY2018
Light blue：FY2019
Green：FY2017
Blue：FY2018
61.2 61.5
60.0
51.1
51.5
40.0
43.0
43.6
44.1
44.2
Baycourt
Blue：FY2018
Light blue：FY2019
80.0
Green：FY2017
Blue：FY2018
60.0
59.1
53.2
49.9
48.8
47.4
47.8
43.5
40.0
44.6
20.0
0.0
The occupancy rate has been on a recovery trend since 2H FY2018 and continued to rise year-on-year in 2Q FY2019.
20.0 The number of memberships per room decreased as a result of the opening of large facilities. The occupancy rate decreased somewhat in 2Q after turning to a YoY increase in 1Q.
0.0
3Q FY2018
4Q FY2018
1Q FY2019
2Q FY2019
（Oct.-Dec.）
（Jan.-Mar.）
（Apr.-Jun.）
（Jul.-Sep.）
◆XIV member and Baycourt member's usage records
XIV member
Baycourt Member
• The number of stays per
（Average number of
（Average number of
membership increased.
nights/units）
nights/units）
(The increase was
3.34 nights → 3.35 nights
3.94 nights
→ 4.17 nights
particularly marked for
Baycourt members.)
• Use of Baycourt facilities
is trending upward.
0.09
0.16
(Opening of Laguna
1.97
2.26
Baycourt)
• In particular, there is
great potential for XIV
members to use
3.25
3.19
Baycourt facilities.
1.98
1.91
Upper graph：
Use of Baycourts
FY2018
FY2019
Lower graph：
FY2018
FY2019
Use of XIV
（Apr.-Sep.）
（Apr.-Sep.）
（Apr.-Sep.）（Apr.-Sep.）
3Q FY2018
4Q FY2018
1Q FY2019
2Q FY2019
（Oct.-Dec.）
（Jan.-Mar.）
（Apr.-Jun.）
（Jul.-Sep.）
Various data on operations: (Quantitative data correspond to XIV only.)
< use by large companies
(thousand room)>
(%)>
dinner at our hotel(%)>
30.0
29.5
80.0%
76.4%
74.1%
71.7%
71.3%
26.7
20.0%
17.1%
19.7%
14.8%
16.7%
20.0
60.0%
14.5
13.4
40.0%
10.0%
10.0
20.0%
0.0%
1Ｑ（Apr.-Jun.）
2Ｑ（Jul.-Sep.）
0.0
0.0%
1Ｑ（Apr.-Jun.）
2Ｑ（Jul.-Sep.）
1Ｑ（Apr.-Jun.）
2Ｑ（Jul.-Sep.）
• The ratio of online reservations increased, continuing from 1Q. (The number of RTTG Point Club
members increased as of September 30, 2019.)
• The number of stays by corporate customers (use by employees of large companies) increased,
continuing from 1Q (110% compared with the same period of the previous FY).
• Whereas the ratio of guests who have dinner at our hotels decreased in 1Q, in 2Q it was virtually
the same level as in the same period of the previous FY.
• Customer satisfaction (CS) was 4.63P in September (+0.10P compared with the previous FY) and
7
employee satisfaction (ES) was 4.60P in 2Q (+0.03P compared with the same period of the
previous FY). The upward trend is continuing for CS and ES.
HIMEDIC membership progress of sales and
Senior lifestyle business schedule
Sales of HIMEDIC memberships remained favorable in 2Q FY2019. Contract values increased because of an increase in the unit price (+0.3 billion yen YoY).
For the Senior Lifestyle Business, six facilities started operation from 2Q onward. We are implementing initiatives to increase the occupancy rate.
HIMEDIC sales ; result of 1Q FY2019
（Billion yen）
(contracts)
2.5
Contracts Values
Contracts
3.0
（Left axis）
（Right axis）1,400
2.0
2.5
1,200
1,266
1,240
2.0
1,000
1.5
2.61
2.90
800
1.5
600
1.0
1.0
400
0.5
1Q：465
1Q：573
0.5
200
2Q：801
2Q：667
0.0
FY2019 2Q
FY2020 2Q
0
0.0
（Apr.-Sep.）
（Apr.-Sep.）
Contract unit price （million yen）
Existing membership
New member
Existing HIMEDIC member
(2 or more)
Price
2.25 million yen
1.75 million yen
2.34
Annual fee
500,000 yen
2.06
Commencement of new
products on October 2018.
New line 『GRAND HIMEDIC CLUB Premium』(Excluding tax)
New member
Existing HIMEDIC member
(2 or more)
Price
3 million yen
2 million yen
FY2019 2Q
FY2020 2Q
Annual fee
Monthly fee 46,000yen／month
『552,000yen/year 』
（Apr.-Sep.）
（Apr.-Sep.）
HIMEDIC membership started to sales
"HIMEDIC Tokyo Nihonbashi Course" will start on October 16, 2019. Location: 7th floor, Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower,3-2-1Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuoku, Tokyo
Open: June 2020 (planned)
Number of Members Final target: Approximately 3,000 members
＜Medical Service corporate business＞
Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower Midtown Clinic, scheduled to open in April 2020, will conduct health check-ups for corporate clients and general outpatient treatments for internal medicine.
Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower Exterior
Reception(Image)
Private Room(Image)
♦Started to operate August, 2019
"Trust Garden Oguikubo" Location: Suginami ward, Tokyo Number of rooms: 51 room
(Private Nursing Home)
♦Start to operate 5 facilities, total 390 room(September, 2019)
Senior Life Company Ltd.
・Felio Tamagawa70 room (Private Nursing Home) Ota ward, Tokyo
・Felio Seijyo65 room (Private Nursing Home) Setagaya ward, Tokyo
Status of Consolidated Operating Income (Billion yen)
Yokohama Baycourt (scheduled to open in June 2020)yielded favorable sales and performed above the targets. Deferred revenue, which will be realized upon the opening of Yokohama Baycourt next year, has accumulated above the targets. In the second half, demand is expected to dip somewhat in reaction to the last-minute demand prior to the consumption tax hike.
Deferred income beyomd target by Yokohama 1H ＦＹ2019（results）
Deferred income beyomd target
2H
ＦＹ2019
（results, targets）
1H ＦＹ2019（results）
1H
ＦＹ2019
（targets）
18.0
16.0
FY2020
14.0
2H
2H
targets
prospects
12.0
8.07.5
10.0
1H ＦＹ2019（targets）
10.0
8.0
6.0
4.0
8.0
8.5
2.0
0.0
1H Ｆ Ｙ 2019
1H Ｆ Ｙ 2019
targets
results
8.0
6.0
8.5
8.0
4.0
2.0
Deferred income will be applied to FY2020
as YokohamaBaycourt Club's opening.
0.0
ＦＹ2019targets ＦＹ2019 prospects
*For hotel membership of property before completion of construction, Sales or Cost of the real estate will be deferred until the Hotel
9
opens. For details, please refer to p. 32.
Business Forecast for FY2019
Consolidated Targets
(Million yen)
FY2018
FY2019
Change
・Difference in deffered realization
results
targets
＜In the previous FY: Rokko/Laguna ⇒In this FY： Nothing＞
Net sales
179,542
171,400
(8,142)
・A full-year contribution from operation of Laguna Baycourt Club(2019.3)
・Increase in Opening two Hotel Trusty Premiers (Nihonbashi/Kumamoto)
Operating income
18,877
16,000
(2,877)
・Increase in Existing Hotel operation etc.
・Increase in Income from annual fees and amortization of deposits
Ordinary income
19,528
16,000
(3,528)
（Hotel／HIMEDIC）
Net income
12,358
10,000
(2,358)
・Expansion of Senior lifestyle business （Increased facilities）
・Expansion of Medical Service corporation Business & Aging Care
Net income per share (yen)
115.53
93.42
Business
・Revenue on BNCT equipment
Annual Cash dividend (yen)
46.00
46.00
(Billion yen)
Contract Values of Membership
57.2
59.9
+2.7
・Difference in deffered realization
＜In the previous FY: Rokko/Laguna ⇒In this FY： Nothing＞
・Increase due to a decrease in start-up costs associated with opening a new
(Million yen)
facility
・Increase in contract values of hotel membership & HIMEDIC membership
FY2018
FY2019
Change
・Increase in Income from annual fees and amortization of deposits （Hotel
results
targets
／HIMEDIC）
Membership
Sales
64,029
39,140
(24,889)
・Decrease due to opening expenses associated with opening of Hotel Trusty
Operating income
19,004
13,980
(5,024)
Premier (Nihonbashi / Kumamoto) and preparation expenses for opening
Hotel and
Sales
80,383
90,630
+10,246
of Yokohama Baycourt & Kahala (around summer 2020)
Restaurant
Operating income
2,624
3,160
+535
・Expansion of Medical Service corporation Business & Aging Care
Sales
34,478
41,020
+6,541
Medical
Business
Operating income
6,144
6,760
+615
Other
Sales
651
610
(41)
・Expansion of Senior lifestyle business （Increased facilities）
Operating income
572
590
+17
head office costs
Operating income
(9,468)
(8,490)
+978
Total
Sales
179,542
171,400
(8,142)
Operating income
18,877
16,000
(2,877)
10
FY2019 plan:
Operating income (impact of deferred accounting)
・Although the FY2019 plan calls for a 2.9 billion yen decrease in operating income (from 18.9 billion yen in FY2018 to 16.0 billion yen in FY2019), it also calls for a significant increase in operating income, excluding the special factor of the recording of a profit realized upon opening of Rokko and Laguna. Trusty-brand facilities, etc.>
Profit from properties that were sold by March 31, 2018
（Billion yen)
was realized (8.2 billion yen) for FY2018 upon opening
of the two facilities (Rokko and Laguna)
XIV Rokko SV
【Medical】
【Hotel】
【Membership】
Increase in
HIMEDIC
【Membership】
Improved
sales, increase
in occupancy
operation,
of facilities
Increase in
increase in
contracted
fixed
for the
value, price
income, etc.
elderly, etc.
Decrease in
revision
expenses for
impact, etc.
opening of
Laguna and
Rokko.
Including
business related
expenses.
FY2018 results
（Right: Breakdown of the impact of realization of deferred profit）
No
membership
【Head office】
【Hotel】
hotels to
open
Decrease in
Related to
indirect
opening of
expenses
Trusty and
Kahala
Yokohama
*For hotel membership of property before completion of construction, Sales or Cost of the real estate will be deferred until the Hotel
11
opens. For details, please refer to p. 32.
Initiatives and Summary by Segment
FY2018（first year of "Connect 50"）
Member‣+2% YoYin productivity per hour
*Increased from FY2017 when there was a positive impact of starting sales of new facility memberships
ship‣Increase in the number of contracts concluded through referrals for occupancy of facilities for the elderly◎Synergy effect
Hotel
‣Online reservations, introduction of the app (from October 2018)
‣Change in the operating structure, revitalization of utilization by large-scale
and
corporate customers, etc.
XIV occupancy rate increased in the second half compared with the same period of
FY2017
Restaurant
‣Operational improvement, enhancement of efficiency
‣Reorganization
‣Multitasking
‣Digitalinnovation, etc. Annual total working hours reduced by 720,000 hours
(Sales started in October 17)
‣+18% YoY in HIMEDIC contracted value in the second half
Medical
HIMEDIC-exclusive sales bases>
‣Expansion of Kyoto base
Senior-life Business and Medical Service
‣24 cases of sales of hotel memberships through referrals by HIMEDIC
sales reps◎Synergy effect
Corporation Business >
‣ Of 30 rooms occupied upon opening of Trust Grace Shirakabe in March 2019,
Office
Group members accounted for 70% of the occupancy.◎Synergy effect
Head
‣Increase in the number of holidays per year (from 105 days to 110 days)
‣Enhancement in the efficiency of RPA, etc.
‣Reform of the structure of the organizations for IT promotion and HR strategy
‣Related contract value amounted to 600 million yen.
FY2019（second year of "Connect 50"）
‣Revision of prices of Laguna
‣Consideration of new products for existing buildings
‣Target +10% YoY in productivity per hour by digitalization
‣Point app (from April 2019), spread of online reservation ‣Enhancement of customer satisfaction by enhancing owner benefits
‣Approach to corporate customers' utilization in view of the enforcement of a rule to take paid holidays compulsorily
‣Enhancement of productivity (annual reduction of 80 hours per shift) ‣Increase of fixed income, etc.
(Nihonbashi in September, Kumamoto in October)
Plan:+15% YoY in contract value‣Membership sales of a new base inNihonbashi area scheduled in the second half‣Enrichment of service by introduction of the HIMEDIC app
‣Expansion of sales by inbound businesses and through tie-ups
Senior Lifestyle Business: Increase of the number of facilities and enhancement of the occupancy rate>
‣Smooth operation of facilities opened/acquired (+6 facilities) ‣Increase in the occupancy rate of existing facilities
‣Consideration of new facilities(Medium-term management plan target: 3,000 rooms)
Delivery of research equipment and start of clinical trial (scheduled)
‣Increase in the number of holidays per year (from 110 days to 120 days) ‣Thorough utilization of IT and digital infrastructure, and evaluation of investment impact
‣Examination and review of the costs of head office and indirect operations
12
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
2019/3
2019/9
Change
2019/3
2019/9
Change
Total current assets
135,754
128,644
(7,109)
Total current liabilities
70,764
71,896
+1,132
Cash and deposits
26,742
19,932
(6,809)
Notes and accounts payable-trade
1,471
1,425
(46)
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
8,891
10,554
+1,663
Short-term loans payable
6,839
19,300
+12,461
Operating loans
46,623
50,066
+3,443
Current portion of bonds
250
200
(50)
Short-term investment securities
4,647
3,564
(1,082)
Accounts payable-other and accrued expenses
33,495
16,286
(17,208)
Merchandise, raw materials and supplies
2,511
2,126
(385)
Advance received
12,209
16,369
+4,160
Real estate for sale
30,049
24,971
(5,078)
Other
16,497
18,314
+1,816
Real estate for sale in process
11,845
12,097
+251
Total noncurrent liabilities
198,611
205,797
+7,186
Other
4,442
5,330
+887
Bonds payable and long-term loans payable
39,573
38,604
(969)
Total noncurrent assets
265,671
283,775
+18,103
Long-term guarantee deposited
101,595
99,197
(2,398)
Property, plant and equipment, net
180,001
195,759
+15,757
Bonds with subscription rights to shares
29,813
29,792
(21)
Intangible assets
11,806
11,290
(516)
Other
27,628
38,203
+10,575
Investments and other assets
73,862
76,725
+2,862
Total liabilities
269,375
277,694
+8,318
Net Assets
132,050
134,725
+2,675
Shareholders' equity
127,927
130,934
+3,007
Treasury shares
(1,852)
(1,809)
+42
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
1,355
908
(446)
Subscription rights to shares
292
313
+21
Non-controlling interests
4,326
4,378
+51
Total assets
401,426
412,420
+10,994
Total liabilities and net assets
401,426
412,420
+10,994
13
Consolidated Cash Flows FY2019
(April to September)
(Million yen)
2018/9
2019/9
Cash flows from operating activities
(5,132)
(1,302)
Cash flows from investing activities
9,191
(12,785)
Cash flows from financing activities
(9,030)
10,311
Effect of exchange rate changes on
2
(0)
cash and cash equivalents
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(4,969)
(3,776)
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
27,500
20,118
14
Group's Development Schedule
15
Trend of sales inventories
(contract value basis as of the end of the fiscal year)
During the period of the before the last medium-term management plan (April 2008 to March 2013) when the Group postponed development in view of the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the impact of the earthquake, inventories shrank.
During the period of the previous medium-term management plan (April 2013 to March 2018), inventories temporarily increased to over 160 billion yen as the Group accelerated development and sales in response to the accumulated demand.
Following the launch of the current medium-term management plan, the Group has abundant sales inventories exceeding 102 billion yen as of September 30, 2019 on a contract value basis, although no new projects are scheduled for sale in the plan's second year.
（Billion yen)
Yokohama Baycourt Club
180.0
"Next 40"
"Connect 50"
Excellent Hospitality Plan
(2008.4～2013.3)
(2013.4～2018.3)
Laguna Baycourt Club
160.0
140.0
XIV Rokko SV
Ashiya Baycourt Club
120.0
XIV Yugawara Rikyu
100.0
XIV Toba Bettei
80.0
30.6
XIV Karuizawa Paseo&
8.7
XIV Karuizawa SV Museo
60.0
XIV Arima Rikyu
13.4
XIV Hakone Rikyu
40.0
17.6
Tokyo Baycourt Club
16.3
20.0
XIV Yamanakako SV
16.2
0.0
Other XIVs
2011.3
2012.3
2013.3
2014.3
2015.3
2016.3
2017.3
2018.3
2019.3
2019.9
*Acquired development site：Kinugawa, Chiba(Suzumejima・Hota), Karuizawa, Hakonegora, Atamiizusan, Hamanako,
Takashima.(Seotember, 2019)
16
Quantitative plan (consolidated) Medium-term Management Plan "Connect 50"
(Billions of yen)
FY2017
FY2020
FY2022
(Final year of Next40)
(Third year of Connect 50)
(Final year of Connect 50)
Net sales
165.4
195.0
210.0
Operating income
17.7
20.0
24.0
Ordinary income
19.4
20.0
24.0
Net income attributable to
11.8
13.5
16.0
owners of parent
17
Summary by Segment
Medium-term Management Plan "Connect 50"
18
Initiatives to strengthen and entrench the Group brand
"RTTG Point Club" was launched in April 2019 as part of initiatives to strengthen and entrench the Group brandunder the Medium-term Management Plan "Connect 50".
In addition to this measure, we will enhance the points of contact with customers to take initiatives with an aim to become a distinguished corporate group with its unique Group brand by fostering close membership ties that last for a lifetime, going beyond creation of value across individual businesses and product brands.
Progress of RTTG Ppint Club
Others include 120 thousand mail order customers for aging care products
• Acquisition and use of points for the Group's various services are available
• Making it suitable for a wide range of scenes of use by promoting
• Approximately 170,000 total point club members including the general public as of the end of 2011.9
registration of family members, which is also beneficial to owners
• Of these, membership holders increased to approximately 46,000.
19
Our group's ESG Outline①
Resorttrust Group Management Philosophy
Hospitality Charter ［Code of Conduct］
medium-term management plan "Connect 50"
＜Categorization based on ESG issues＞
Materiality for the Group's business (risks and opportunities)
Demand for stay and accommodation facilities for affluent people and general consumers (Japan & overseas)
Tourism-orientednation, regional revitalization, labor shortages, promotion of diversity
Enrichment of high-quality and safe services and facilities for seniors
Rising needs for health maintenance and preventative medical care through early detection
R&D for highly advanced medical treatment and development of the aging care business.
Resolution of social issues
Sustainable enhancement
of corporate value
Materiality for the Group's business (risks and opportunities)
Specific initiatives (examples)
E
• Harmony with the natural environment, conservation of the ecosystem
• Shift to LED, mega-solar,eco-stay
• Reduction of environmental impacts during development, energy saving, resource saving, promotion
• Use of eco-cars
of recycling, prevention of contamination
• Origami Action (biodiversity)
• Use of coffee beans certified by Rainforest Alliance
Relevant policies: Environmental Policy (established in 2005)
• Tree-planting during development, green campaign, etc.
S
• Response to labor shortages by enhancing productivity, such as through promotion of digitization
• Enhancement of employment of persons with disabilities (received
• Active participation of women in the hospitality industry to promote leisure, health and beauty
various awards)
• "Diversity" of human resources to respond to rapid change in society
• Revision and reduction of working hours, increase of the number of
holidays
Medium-term target: Male employees taking childcare leave: 50%(March, 2024), ratio of female managers:
• Establishment of the Diversity Promotion Office, promotion of activities
• Declaration of "Health and Productivity Enterprise," White 500
25%(April, 2025), number of holidays per year (hotel employees): 105 days→120 days (working hours:
• Kurumin certification obtained, enrichment of various internal plans
2,085H→1,920H)
• Promotion of workstyle reform by promoting systematization.
• Contribution to regional vitalization and revitalization, enrichment of facilities corresponding to
• Local recruitment (creation of employment in regions)
inbound demand
• Local production for local consumption, dietary education and
• Joint research and technological innovation with medical institutions: To "create a society where
regional activities
cancer claims no precious lives"
• Planning and participation in experiences in nature
• Enrichment of nursing care facilities and services to create safe and affluent lifestyles
• Securing of safety and quality of facilities and products
• Enhancement of facilities for health check-ups, enrichment of
discover and celebrate the very finest that life has to offer>
medical and nursing care facilities
During the period covered by the current medium-term management plan: Development of hotels based on requests
• Development of equipment for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy
(BNCT) → Start of clinical trial in November 2019
from and cooperation with local governments, such as the cities of Ashiya, Kumamoto, and Yokohama
Double the profit by expanding the Medical Business (senior lifestyle facilities: approx. 1,500 rooms→3,000 rooms)
G
• Strong relationships of trust with stakeholders, management of various risks
• Structure: Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee
• Securing management transparency (enhancement of the ratio of outside directors, promotion of
• Averting the risk of "galapagosization" of corporate management because of the distinctive nature of
• Ratio of outside directors: 35.0%, ratio of female directors: 11.8%
the Group's business
• Establishment of the Risk Management Committee, enrichment of
the structure
20
Our group's ESG Outline②
＜External evaluation associated with ESG＞
ISO 27001 (standard for information
security management systems): The head
office and certain branches have been
October.
certified (started acquiring certifications in
2019
2015)
Selected as an excellent company from
October.
among the "Aichi Shining Women
2019
Companies" for FY2019 (Aichi Prefecture)
The Company's 24 employee cafeterias
received the highest recognition (three stars)
October.
under the Healthy Meal and Dietary
2019
Environment Consortium Smart Meal
certification system.
ISO 14001 (standard for environmental
management systems): Acquired at 37
July.
principal sites (started acquiring
2019
certifications in 2015)
Selected as a constituent of the MSCI Japan
June.
ESG Select Leaders Index (MSCI)
2019
Selected as a constituent of the SNAM
June.
Sustainability Index for FY2019 (Sompo
2019
Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management)
Certified as one of the enterprises in the
"Health and Productivity Enterprises 2019 ~
February.
White 500 ~" list for the third consecutive
2019
year (Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry, Nippon Kenko Kaigi)
Received "Ikumen Ikuboss Award" as part
of the Aichi Prefecture Family Friendly
February.
Company Commendations for FY2018
2019
(Aichi Prefecture)
Obtained the Next-generation Certification Mark
known as "Kurumin certification" for the second time
January.
in 2019 (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare)
2019
*Obtained Kurumin certification for the first time in
2016.
Received the Excellent Company Award for Employment of Persons with
Disabilities under Tokyo Metropolis' program for commendation of excellent
September.
companies for employment of persons with disabilities for FY2017 (Tokyo
2017
Metropolis)
Received the FY2015 Japan Organization for Employment of the Elderly,
Persons with Disabilities and Job Seekers President's Award for Effort
September.
(excellent site for employment of persons with disabilities) (Japan
2015
Organization for Employment of the Elderly, Persons with Disabilities and
Job Seekers)
Selected for inclusion in FY2014 Diversity
March.
Management Selection 100 (Ministry of Economy,
2015
Trade and Industry)
Received the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Award (the highest
award) for FY2013 for "Workplace improvement best practices for
September.
employment of persons with disabilities"
2013
(hosted by Japan Organization for Employment of the Elderly, Persons with
Disabilities and Job Seekers under the auspices of the Ministry of Health,
Labour and Welfare)
The former Emperor and the Empress visited the Tokyo Head Office Clerical Work
Support Center in connection with the Company's receipt of the Minister of Health,
Labour and Welfare Award
21
22
＜Reference＞Topics for Fiscal Year 2019
Group point system "RTTG Point Club" was started to operate. (April, 2019)
It was resolved to discontinue the "Measures Against Large-scale Purchases of Company Shares" at the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. (June 27, 2019)
Held of the Resorttrust Ladies golf championship was held at Grandee Hamanako Golf Club. (from May 31 to June 2, 2019)
The Dunlop Srixon Fukushima Open was held at Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club's course for consecutive years. (from June 27 to June 30, 2019)
Opening a Private Nursing Home "Trust Garden Ogikubo" (August 1, 2019)
Trust Garden Co., Ltd., a company in the Group, has acquired shares of Senior Life Company Ltd. from LIXIL Corporation and started to operate of five facilities (390 rooms) owned by Senior Life Company Ltd. (September 2, 2019)
"Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" started to operate. (September 12, 2019)
"Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto" started to operate. (October 9, 2019)
Membership Sales Launch for Grand HIMEDIC Club "HIMEDIC Tokyo Nihonbashi Course". (October 16, 2019)
Cancer Intelligence Care Systems, Inc., a Group company, is scheduled to start a clinical trial of
Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) for malignant melanoma and angiosarcoma.
(November 2019)
23
＜Reference＞
Contract Values of Membership 2Q FY2019 (April to September)
(Billion yen)
2019/9
2019/9
2018/9
YoY
2019/9
2020/3
Difference
Progress rate
results
targets
results
Change
of contract
targets
(cumulative)
Yokohama Baycourt Club
11.4
7.3
+4.2
6.7
+4.7
50.8%
14.4
Laguna Baycourt Club
6.8
6.9
(0.1)
9.5
(2.6)
91.4%
13.7
XIV Rokko SV
0.5
1.0
(0.5)
0.6
(0.1)
47.4%
2.0
Ashiya Baycourt Club
4.7
4.0
+0.7
3.3
+1.4
81.6%
7.9
XIV Yugawara Rikyu
1.6
1.9
(0.3)
0.8
+0.8
76.1%
3.5
Other Hotels
5.7
6.2
(0.5)
5.2
+0.5
－
12.1
Hotel Membership Total
30.8
27.2
+3.6
26.1
+4.7
－
53.6
Golf
0.2
0.1
+0.1
0.2
+0.1
－
0.2
HIMEDIC
2.9
2.9
+0.0
2.6
+0.3
－
6.1
Total
33.9
30.2
+3.7
28.9
+5.0
－
59.9
* Progress rate of the total contract amount
24
＜Reference＞
Sales of Membership Segment 2Q FY2019(April to September)
(Billion yen)
2019/9
2019/9
Difference
2018/9
YoY
2020/3
results
targets
results
Change
targets
Yokohama Baycourt Club
10.3
6.6
+3.7
6.1
+4.2
13.0
Laguna Baycourt Club
6.2
6.3
(0.1)
8.6
(2.4)
12.5
XIV Rokko SV
0.4
0.9
(0.5)
0.6
(0.1)
1.8
Ashiya Baycourt Club
4.3
3.6
+0.7
3.0
+1.3
7.2
XIV Yugawara Rikyu
1.4
1.8
(0.4)
0.7
+0.7
3.2
Other Hotels
4.7
3.6
+1.1
3.8
+1.0
7.1
Hotel Membership Total
27.4
22.8
+4.6
22.7
+4.7
44.9
Yokohama Baycourt Club
(5.5)
(3.5)
(2.0)
(3.2)
(2.3)
(6.9)
Deferred
Laguna Baycourt Club
-
-
-
(4.8)
+4.8
-
Sales
XIV Rokko SV
-
-
-
4.7
(4.7)
-
All Hotels
21.9
19.3
+2.5
19.3
+2.5
38.0
Other
0.3
0.5
(0.2)
(0.1)
+0.4
1.1
Membership Operations Total
22.2
19.8
+2.3
19.2
+3.0
39.1
25
＜Reference＞
Sales of Hotel and Restaurant Segment 2Q FY2019
(April to September)
The Kahara
Other
8.9%
10.4%
Income from
XIV
amortization of
41.8%
deposits
4.2%
Income from
annual fees
9.9%
Baycourt
Hotel Trusty
Sun Members
5.7%
11.4%
7.7%
(Million yen)
2019/9
2019/9
2018/9
2020/3
results
targets
results
targets
XIV
17,636
19,417
18,136
37,451
Sun Members
2,392
2,500
2,300
5,002
Hotel Trusty
3,243
3,580
3,375
8,140
Baycourt
4,794
5,660
3,488
11,268
Income from annual fees
4,182
4,150
3,818
8,408
Income from amortization of deposits
1,788
1,809
1,592
3,618
The Kahara
3,735
3,817
3,797
8,174
Other
4,394
4,483
4,290
8,566
Total
42,167
45,420
40,799
90,630
26
＜Reference＞
Operations by category 2Q FY2019 (April to September)
＜HOTEL＞
Number of overnight visitors
(Thousands)
2019/9
2019/9
2018/9
2020/3
results
targets
results
targets
XIV
987
1,033
986
1,944
Sun Members
212
221
210
435
Hotel Trusty
348
363
349
797
Baycourt
152
185
105
364
Occupancy rates
（％）
2019/9
2019/9
2018/9
2020/3
results
targets
results
targets
XIV
52.9
55.3
52.7
52.4
Sun Members
61.8
64.2
58.3
64.4
Hotel Trusty
88.3
92.7
91.1
90.7
Baycourt
46.0
55.5
46.2
55.1
Spending per visitor
（yen）
2019/9
2019/9
2018/9
2020/3
results
targets
results
targets
XIV
17,857
18,787
18,380
19,259
Sun Members
11,273
11,281
10,920
11,482
Hotel Trusty
9,314
9,838
9,654
10,205
Baycourt
31,497
30,519
33,142
30,898
(Thousands)
2018/3
2019/3
results
results
1,864
1,839
431
418
696
689
145
217
（％）
2018/3
2019/3
results
results
50.8
50.2
60.4
60.4
91.7
90.4
54.6
48.3
（yen）
2018/3
2019/3
results
results
19,340
18,915
11,139
11,268
9,752
9,612
32,940
32,671
27
＜Reference＞
Sales of Medical Segment 2Q FY2019 (April to September)
Other
6.9%
HIMEDIC Business
42.0%
Senior-life Business
28.9%
Aging Care
Medical service
Business
corporation
(Product Sales)
Business*
6.6%
15.6%
(Millions yen)
2019/9
2019/9
2018/9
2020/3
results
targets
results
targets
HIMEDIC Business
8,211
8,104
7,617
16,731
Medical service corporation Business*
3,043
3,087
2,994
6,211
Aging Care Business(Product Sales)
1,282
1,457
1,363
3,076
Senior-life Business
5,645
6,205
5,056
13,627
Other
1,347
1,384
(35)
1,373
Total
19,532
20,240
16,997
41,020
※Operation support for general medical service business, etc.
＜Senior residences and private nursing homes＞
2019/9
2019/9
2018/9
2020/3
results
targets
results
targets
Occupancy rates(%)
86.5
91.3
86.6
94.7
number of rooms
2,100
2,100
1,587
2,100
*Life Assist Bashamichi : Started to operate on July, 2018, Trust Grace Shirakabe : Stated to operate on March, 2019
28
*Trust Garden Ogikubo Started to operate (March, 2019), Started to operate 5 facilities(total 390 room)(September, 2019). P8 for an overview.
Effects of Deferred Revenue from properties before hotel opening (FY)
≪Method of recording sales and income from property before hotelopening≫p.32
Registration fee treated as Sales upon signing.
Sales or Cost of the real estate
deferred until the Hotel opens
*Discribed "+" is in realized period. And discribed "()" is in unrealized period.
Fiscal year
Results for FY2014
Results for FY2015
Results for FY2016
Results for FY2017
Results for FY2018
Targets for FY2019
(2015/3)
(2016/3)
(2017/3)
(2018/3)
(2019/3)
(2020/3)
（ＸＩＶ Yugawara）
（XIV Rokko SV）
（Laguna Baycourt）
（Yokohama Baycourt）
Contract amount of properties
4.5 billion
20.0 billion
7.2 billion
（Yokohama Baycourt）
（Yokohama Baycourt）
9.2 billion
（Ashiya Baycourt）
（XIV Rokko SV）
（Laguna Baycourt）
before completion of construction
（XIV Toba Bettei）
30.1 billion
3.2 billion
20.8 billion
13.0 billion
14.4 billion
11.8 billion
（ＸＩＶ Yugawara）
（Ashiya Baycourt）
（XIV Rokko SV）
12.3 billion
12.5 billion
2.5 billion
Deferred sales and income
from
Sales
Income
Sales
Income
Sales
Income
Sales
Income
Sales
Income
Sales
Income
properties
Yokohama Baycourt
Value deferred
(3.5)
(1.2)
(6.2)
(2.1)
(6.9)
(2.3)
Value realized
I
Laguna
Value deferred
(10.2)
(3.2)
(10.4)
(3.4)
It will open in Summer FY2020
Baycourt
Value realized
+20.5
*
+7.1
XIV Rokko SV
Value deferred
(2.1)
(0.4)
(1.4)
(0.3)
(1.1)
(0.2)
Value realized
+4.7
*
+1.1
Ashiya
Value deferred
(15.3)
(5.4)
(6.1)
(2.2)
Baycourt
Value realized
+21.2
* +8.2
XIV
Value deferred
(4.7)
(1.3)
(5.5)
(1.7)
Yugawara Rikyu
Value realized
+10.2
* +3.4
XIV Toba Bettei
Value deferred
(6.3)
(1.7)
(From FY 2013)
Value realized
+9.8
* +3.0
Value affected(Single Year)
(11.0)
(3.0)
(13.2)
(4.6)
(7.5)
(2.3)
+6.2
+3.4
+18.9
+6.1
(6.9)
(2.3)
* Realized Value (Results) includes the difference between the preliminary cost and the fixed cost
Financial highlights
Results for FY2014
Results for FY2015
Results for FY2016
Results for FY2017
Results for FY2018
Targets for FY2019
(2015/3)
(2016/3)
(2017/3)
(2018/3)
(2019/3)
(2020/3)
of consolidated results
Sales
Operating
Sales
Operating
Sales
Operating
Sales
Operating
Sales
Operating
Sales
Operating
income
income
income
income
income
income
Disclosed figures (Recorded value)
120.4
16.0
142.2
18.6
143.5
13.5
165.4
17.7
179.5
18.9
171.4
16.0
(For reference)①
131.4
19.1
155.4
23.2
151.0
15.8
159.2
14.3
160.7
12.8
178.3
18.3
Value excluding effects of deferred values
(For reference)②
131.4
19.1
155.4
23.8
151.0
17.0
159.2
16.2
160.7
14.4
178.3
18.5
29
①+ Excluding effects of extra costs
Effects of Deferred Revenue from properties before hotel opening (2Q)
≪Method of recording sales and income from property before completion of constructioｎ≫p.32
Registration fee treated as Sales upon signing.
Sales or Cost of the real estate
deferred until the Hotel opens
(Billions yen)
*Discribed "+" is in realized period. And discribed "()" is in unrealized period.
Fiscal year
Results for 2Q FY2019
Targets for 2Q FY2019
Results for 2Q FY2018
(2019/9)
(2019/9)
(2018/9)
Contract amount of properties
Yokohama
11.4 billion
Yokohama
7.3 billion
Yokohama
6.7 billion
before completion of construction
Laguna
9.5 billion
Deferred sales and income from properties
Sales
Income
Sales
Income
Sales
Income
Yokohama Baycourt
Value deferred
(5.4)
(1.8)
(3.5)
(1.1)
(3.2)
(1.1)
Laguna Baycourt
-
-
-
-
(4.7)
(1.6)
Sub Total
(5.4)
(1.8)
(3.5)
(1.1)
(7.9)
(2.6)
XIV Rokko SV
Value realized
-
-
-
-
+4.7
+1.1
(opened on April 2018)
Sub Total
-
-
-
-
+4.7
＊
+0.9
＊(0.2) Decrease in expenses for opening of XIV Rokko SV.
Total
(5.4)
(1.8)
(3.5)
(1.1)
(3.3)
(1.7)
30
Overall Picture of Digital Reforms
Digital Marketing
AI
IoT
(Hotel System Enhancement)
Information infrastructure development
RPA
⑥FinTech
Point System
Utilization of digital marketing
Use digital marketing technology to identify in advance target customer segments likely to enter into contracts. Raise the level of interest and buzz by using online advertising, etc. ⇒Effective and efficient sales activities
Occupancy predictions, shift planning and price control using AI
AI predicts occupancy rates based on data such as historical occupancy results and weather data, and automatically compiles shift charts in accordance with occupancy. AI analyzes price movements among competing hotels, etc., and calculates optimum prices. ⇒Dramatic reduction in administrative burden
Make reservations with smartphone apps, and check in using smartphones/IC cards/face recognition
Guests can easily make reservations using their smartphones. Check in by smartphone/IC card/face recognition, etc. Sign on a tablet at Reception. Dramatic reduction in waiting time.
Greater convenience for guests and dramatic reduction in administrative burden
Sharing customer information
Sharing data such as customers preferences and tastes, usage history and so on to enable timely provision of services exceeding expectations.
Improve customer satisfaction by providing tailor-made services.
Automated operations using RPA
Achieve automation utilizing RPA*1 for clerical work.
Thorough streamlining of facility back office operations
Introduction of FinTech*2
Diversification of payment methods, including payment of annual fee by credit card and payment by smartphone.
Greater convenience for customers and reduced administrative burden at hotels, etc.
Establishment/introduction of Group point system
Integrate and restructure services for members in each business area. Grant points in accordance with Group product purchases and usage.
⇒ Increases in repeat usage and loyal customers, improved awareness of Group products, promotion of cross selling
*1 RPA (Robotic Process Automation)…Technology to replace and automate operations carried out by employees with robots (installation of software in PCs).
31
*2 FinTech (Financial Technology)…Creating and reviewing financial services utilizing Information Technology.
＜Reference＞
＜Reference＞
Income and Accounting for a Core XIV Facility
(Before completion of construction)
Contract
Framework
Completion of Construction
Total payment
60% of sale price
80% of sale price
100% of sale price
(100%)
received
received
received
Security deposit
Member pays deposit
Liability incurred when
*2 After facility opens,
(10%)
upon signing contract
contractsigned*2
sale is amortized.
Registration fee
Member pays
registration fee upon
Sale recorded when
(40%)
signing contract
contract signed
Member pays 10% of
total payment upon
Real estate cost
signing contract
Sale recorded when
Member pays 20% of total at
(50%)
facility opens
framework raising
Member pays 20% of
total upon completion
Example: Membership price of 10 million yen
Completion of
Contract Framework Construction
At Opening
Earnings
Recorded
Security deposit: 1 million yen
Registration fee: 4 million yen
Real estate:
5 million yen
Total contract amount:
10 million yen
Sale amount recorded
1 million yen
Balance-sheet liability
recorded *2
4 million yen
Sale recorded (when
contract signed)
1 million yen*1
2 million yen*1
2 million yen*1
Sale recorded (when
facility opens)
6 million yen
2 million yen
2 million yen
4 million yen
－－
－
5 million yen*1
Cost of Sales 3.5 million yen
*1
The real estate cost is deferred until the facility opens and is treated as
Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 06:49:03 UTC