Resorttrust : Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2019

Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended September 30, 2019 "Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto" Started to opened on October 9, 2019. (The hotel occupies the portion of the building on the left that extends into the background.) "Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" Started to opened on September 12, 2019 Resorttrust, Inc. （Securities code 4681） Contents Highlights of 2Q FY2019 and Segment Results

Overview of FY2019, BS/CF and Group's Development Schedule

Mid-term Management Plan "Connect 50"

Management Plan "Connect 50" Our group's ESG Outline

References 2-9

P. 10-16 P. 17-19 P. 20-21 P. 22-33 1 Financial Highlights 2Q FY2019(April to September) (Million yen) 2019/9 2019/9 Difference 2018/9 YoY (results) (targets) (results) Change Net Sales 84,197 85,800 (1.9%) 77,334 +8.9% Operating Income 8,501 8,000 +6.3% 6,074 +39.9% Ordinary Income 8,750 8,000 +9.4% 6,507 +34.5% Net Income 5,499 5,000 +10.0% 3,998 +37.6% Operating income, ordinary income, and net income were higher than the targets mainly because contract values of memberships progressed significantly compared with the target, including an increase prior to the consumption tax hike that exceeded our expectations. Net sales, however, fell slightly short of the target because occupancy rates at hotels were below the target, affected by cancellations, etc. associated with Typhoon Faxai . In the same period of the previous year, revenue from properties in line with the opening of "XIV Rokko Sanctuary Villa" was recorded as a lump sum. In FY2019, expansion of the Medical Business and newly opened facilities contributed to sales while profitability increased mainly because of increases in contract values of hotel memberships and HIMEDIC memberships, resulting in higher sales and higher operating income, ordinary income, and net income. *Income attributable to owners of parent is labelled as "Net income" in this document. 2 Segment Sales and Operation Income 2Q FY2019 (April to September) (Million yen) Hotel and Membership Restaurant Medical Other Total 2019/9 (results) 22,164 42,167 19,532 332 84,197 2019/9 (targets) 19,830 45,420 20,240 310 85,800 Difference +11.8% (7.2%) (3.5%) +7.3% (1.9%) 2018/9 (results) 19,204 40,799 16,997 333 77,334 YoY Change +15.4% +3.4% +14.9% (0.1%) +8.9% (Million yen) Hotel and Overhead Membership Restaurant Medical Other expenses Total 2019/9 (results) 8,147 1,478 3,040 255 (4,420) 8,501 2019/9 (targets) 6,980 1,970 3,080 250 (4,280) 8,000 Difference +16.7% (25.0%) (1.3%) +2.3% (140) +6.3% 2018/9 (results) 4,901 2,401 2,955 223 (4,408) 6,074 YoY Change +66.2% (38.5%) +2.9% +14.2% (12) +39.9% "Difference" and "YoY Change" are the difference in the amount. 3 Progress of contract values for six months ・The trend line of contract values of hotel memberships was robust, excluding the impact of starting sales of new facility memberships in the past (simulation). In the run up to the consumption tax hike, it is estimated that contracts concluded and payments received increased by 1.0 to 2.0 billion yen. The plan for FY2019 calls for annual contract values of 53.6 billion yen (+2.0 billion yen compared with the previous FY). Contract values of HIMEDIC memberships during 1H FY2019, whose sales as a new product started in October 2018, were solid, having exceeded the levels of the same period of the previous four FYs. （Billion yen) 40.0 35.0 2.3 30.0 25.0 20.0 33.2 15.0 "Ashiya Baycourt" 10.0 Sales significantly increased as Baycourt sales began for the first 5.0 time in 10 years. (Started selling membership on June, 2015. ) 0.0 GOLF HIMEDIC Contract values recorded for 2Q include the impact of last-minute demand in the run up to the consumption tax hike amounting to 1.0 to 2.0 billion yen. (In 3Q, a certain reactionary drop is expected.) 2.52.52.6 24.7 25.5 26.1 "Laguna Baycourt" (Started selling membership on August, 2016.) HOTEL 2.9 30.8 2Q FY2015 2Q FY2016 2Q FY2017 2Q FY2018 2Q FY2019 4 Number of Members (Members) 190,000 169,226 171,983 175,779 178,815 180,754 170,000 155,679 163,068 149,426 150,000 136,202 139,203 144,225 7,055 5,891 133,686 130,000 5,032 4,798 5,702 3,781 4,549 110,000 4,137 3,436 3,459 Launch of Laguna Baycourt 90,000 (Reference: Dashed line)・・・Right axis 2,726 Sales increased in response to Trend of the number of members the need to enhance the 70,000 membership grade of the current mainstay products (XIV, Baycourt, and HIMEDIC) 50,000 FY2019 2Q +2,450 member 2009/3 2010/3 2011/3 2012/3 2013/3 2014/3 2015/3 2016/3 2017/3 2018/3 2019/3 2019/9 10,000 9,000 8,000 7,000 6,000 5,000 4,000 3,000 2,000 1,000 0 (Members) Baycourt XIV Sun Members Golf Medical Cruiser Total 2019/3 18,255 77,592 32,478 30,260 19,839 391 178,815 2019/9 19,488 77,914 32,002 30,217 20,734 399 180,754 Change +1,233 +322 (476) (43) +895 +8 +1,939 April - Spetember 2019 Change +1,331 +444 (457) (132) +892 +2 +2,080 April - September 2018 *For cases in which members are in possession of multiple memberships, each of the memberships is counted as one member 5 Hotel and Restaurant Segment's Operating Income for 2Q FY2019 (compared with the same period of the previous FY) Special factors included recording of expenses for refurbishment of Grandee Hamanako, a golf club where 2019 Resorttrust Ladies was held, amounting to 70 million yen (not included in the plan) and frontloading of facility repair amounting to 90 million yen. Moreover, upfront expenses for preparation for opening of Trusty Premier hotels, etc. amounted to 390 million yen.

Regarding non-membership hotels, intensifying competition led to a slight decrease in income. For membership resort hotels, lower spending per visitor was among the factors contributing to a decrease in income. We are continuing to implement initiatives to further improve occupancy rates and increase spending per visitor, etc. （Million yen） 2,500 △7 0 △9 0 expenses for facility 2,000 refurbishment of △3 9 0 Grandee repair Hamanako △1 4 0 preparation for Not Partial opening of △2 3 0 frontloading Trusty 1,500 included in Kahara (operation) the plan Yokohma and (others) 2,400 Lower Upfront operatinog 1,000 expenses occupancy resort hotels Lower spending per 1,480 visitor, etc. 500 Special factors for FY2019: Expenses of 550 million yen 0 FY2019 2Q result FY2018 2Q result 0 6 (April to September) (April to September) Trends in Hotel occupancy rate by 2Q •The XIV occupancy rate in 2Q FY2019 exceeded the level of the same period of the previous FY. The Baycourt occupancy rate, on which a decrease in the number of members per room would have a relatively large effect, was at a level slightly below the same period of the previous FY, because of the opening of Ashiya Baycourt Club and Laguna Baycourt Club. The number of stays per member has not decreased and customer satisfaction (CS) is trending upward, too. XIV 80.0 Blue：FY2018 Light blue：FY2019 Green：FY2017 Blue：FY2018 61.2 61.5 60.0 51.1 51.5 40.0 43.0 43.6 44.1 44.2 Baycourt Blue：FY2018 Light blue：FY2019 80.0 Green：FY2017 Blue：FY2018 60.0 59.1 53.2 49.9 48.8 47.4 47.8 43.5 40.0 44.6 20.0 0.0 The occupancy rate has been on a recovery trend since 2H FY2018 and continued to rise year-on-year in 2Q FY2019. 20.0 The number of memberships per room decreased as a result of the opening of large facilities. The occupancy rate decreased somewhat in 2Q after turning to a YoY increase in 1Q. 0.0 3Q FY2018 4Q FY2018 1Q FY2019 2Q FY2019 （Oct.-Dec.） （Jan.-Mar.） （Apr.-Jun.） （Jul.-Sep.） ◆ XIV member and Baycourt member's usage records XIV member Baycourt Member • The number of stays per （Average number of （Average number of membership increased. nights/units） nights/units） (The increase was 3.34 nights → 3.35 nights 3.94 nights → 4.17 nights particularly marked for Baycourt members.) • Use of Baycourt facilities is trending upward. 0.09 0.16 (Opening of Laguna 1.97 2.26 Baycourt) • In particular, there is great potential for XIV members to use 3.25 3.19 Baycourt facilities. 1.98 1.91 Upper graph： Use of Baycourts FY2018 FY2019 Lower graph： FY2018 FY2019 Use of XIV （Apr.-Sep.） （Apr.-Sep.） （Apr.-Sep.） （Apr.-Sep.） XIV member and Baycourt member's usage records 3Q FY2018 4Q FY2018 1Q FY2019 2Q FY2019 （Oct.-Dec.） （Jan.-Mar.） （Apr.-Jun.） （Jul.-Sep.） Various data on operations: (Quantitative data correspond to XIV only.) < use by large companies (thousand room)> (%)> dinner at our hotel(%)> 30.0 29.5 80.0% 76.4% 74.1% 71.7% 71.3% 26.7 20.0% 17.1% 19.7% 14.8% 16.7% 20.0 60.0% 14.5 13.4 40.0% 10.0% 10.0 20.0% 0.0% 1Ｑ（Apr.-Jun.） 2Ｑ（Jul.-Sep.） 0.0 0.0% 1Ｑ（Apr.-Jun.） 2Ｑ（Jul.-Sep.） 1Ｑ（Apr.-Jun.） 2Ｑ（Jul.-Sep.） • The ratio of online reservations increased, continuing from 1Q. (The number of RTTG Point Club members increased as of September 30, 2019.) • The number of stays by corporate customers (use by employees of large companies) increased, continuing from 1Q (110% compared with the same period of the previous FY). • Whereas the ratio of guests who have dinner at our hotels decreased in 1Q, in 2Q it was virtually the same level as in the same period of the previous FY. • Customer satisfaction (CS) was 4.63P in September (+0.10P compared with the previous FY) and 7 employee satisfaction (ES) was 4.60P in 2Q (+0.03P compared with the same period of the previous FY). The upward trend is continuing for CS and ES. HIMEDIC membership progress of sales and Senior lifestyle business schedule Sales of HIMEDIC memberships remained favorable in 2Q FY2019. Contract values increased because of an increase in the unit price (+0.3 billion yen YoY).

For the Senior Lifestyle Business, six facilities started operation from 2Q onward. We are implementing initiatives to increase the occupancy rate. HIMEDIC sales ; result of 1Q FY2019 （Billion yen） (contracts) 2.5 Contracts Values Contracts 3.0 （Left axis） （Right axis） 1,400 2.0 2.5 1,200 1,266 1,240 2.0 1,000 1.5 2.61 2.90 800 1.5 600 1.0 1.0 400 0.5 1Q：465 1Q：573 0.5 200 2Q：801 2Q：667 0.0 FY2019 2Q FY2020 2Q 0 0.0 （Apr.-Sep.） （Apr.-Sep.） Contract unit price （million yen） Existing membership New member Existing HIMEDIC member (2 or more) Price 2.25 million yen 1.75 million yen 2.34 Annual fee 500,000 yen 2.06 Commencement of new products on October 2018. New line 『GRAND HIMEDIC CLUB Premium』 (Excluding tax) New member Existing HIMEDIC member (2 or more) Price 3 million yen 2 million yen FY2019 2Q FY2020 2Q Annual fee Monthly fee 46,000yen／month 『552,000yen/year 』 （Apr.-Sep.） （Apr.-Sep.） HIMEDIC membership started to sales "HIMEDIC Tokyo Nihonbashi Course" will start on October 16, 2019. Location: 7th floor, Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower, 3-2-1Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuoku, Tokyo Open: June 2020 (planned) Number of Members Final target: Approximately 3,000 members ＜Medical Service corporate business＞ Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower Midtown Clinic, scheduled to open in April 2020, will conduct health check-ups for corporate clients and general outpatient treatments for internal medicine. Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower Exterior Reception(Image) Private Room(Image) ♦Started to operate August, 2019 "Trust Garden Oguikubo" Location: Suginami ward, Tokyo Number of rooms: 51 room (Private Nursing Home) ♦Start to operate 5 facilities, total 390 room(September, 2019) Senior Life Company Ltd. Senior Life Company Ltd. ・Felio Tamagawa70 room (Private Nursing Home) Ota ward, Tokyo ・Felio Seijyo65 room (Private Nursing Home) Setagaya ward, Tokyo ・Felio Tenjin95 room (Private Nursing Home) Chuo ward, Fukuoka ・Felio Momochi98 room (Private Nursing Home) Sawara ward, Fukuoka ・Resius Momochi62 room (Residential-type Private Nursing Home) Sawara ward, Fukuoka 8 Progress of operating income Status of Consolidated Operating Income (Billion yen) Yokohama Baycourt (scheduled to open in June 2020)yielded favorable sales and performed above the targets. Deferred revenue, which will be realized upon the opening of Yokohama Baycourt next year, has accumulated above the targets. In the second half, demand is expected to dip somewhat in reaction to the last-minute demand prior to the consumption tax hike. Deferred income beyomd target by Yokohama 1H ＦＹ2019（results） Deferred income beyomd target 2H ＦＹ2019 （results, targets） 1H ＦＹ2019（results） 1H ＦＹ2019 （targets） 18.0 16.0 FY2020 14.0 2H 2H targets prospects 12.0 8.07.5 10.0 1H ＦＹ2019（targets） 10.0 8.0 6.0 4.0 8.0 8.5 2.0 0.0 1H Ｆ Ｙ 2019 1H Ｆ Ｙ 2019 targets results 8.0 6.0 8.5 8.0 4.0 2.0 Deferred income will be applied to FY2020 as YokohamaBaycourt Club's opening. 0.0 ＦＹ2019targets ＦＹ2019 prospects *For hotel membership of property before completion of construction, Sales or Cost of the real estate will be deferred until the Hotel 9 opens. For details, please refer to p. 32. Business Forecast for FY2019 Consolidated Targets (Million yen) FY2018 FY2019 Change ・Difference in deffered realization results targets ＜In the previous FY: Rokko/Laguna ⇒In this FY： Nothing＞ Net sales 179,542 171,400 (8,142) ・A full-year contribution from operation of Laguna Baycourt Club(2019.3) ・Increase in Opening two Hotel Trusty Premiers (Nihonbashi/Kumamoto) Operating income 18,877 16,000 (2,877) ・Increase in Existing Hotel operation etc. ・Increase in Income from annual fees and amortization of deposits Ordinary income 19,528 16,000 (3,528) （Hotel／HIMEDIC） Net income 12,358 10,000 (2,358) ・Expansion of Senior lifestyle business （Increased facilities） ・Expansion of Medical Service corporation Business & Aging Care Net income per share (yen) 115.53 93.42 Business ・Revenue on BNCT equipment Annual Cash dividend (yen) 46.00 46.00 (Billion yen) Contract Values of Membership 57.2 59.9 +2.7 ・Difference in deffered realization ＜In the previous FY: Rokko/Laguna ⇒In this FY： Nothing＞ ・Increase due to a decrease in start-up costs associated with opening a new (Million yen) facility ・Increase in contract values of hotel membership & HIMEDIC membership FY2018 FY2019 Change ・Increase in Income from annual fees and amortization of deposits （Hotel results targets ／HIMEDIC） Membership Sales 64,029 39,140 (24,889) ・Decrease due to opening expenses associated with opening of Hotel Trusty Operating income 19,004 13,980 (5,024) Premier (Nihonbashi / Kumamoto) and preparation expenses for opening Hotel and Sales 80,383 90,630 +10,246 of Yokohama Baycourt & Kahala (around summer 2020) Restaurant Operating income 2,624 3,160 +535 ・Expansion of Medical Service corporation Business & Aging Care Sales 34,478 41,020 +6,541 Medical Business Operating income 6,144 6,760 +615 Other Sales 651 610 (41) ・Expansion of Senior lifestyle business （Increased facilities） Operating income 572 590 +17 head office costs Operating income (9,468) (8,490) +978 Total Sales 179,542 171,400 (8,142) Operating income 18,877 16,000 (2,877) 10 FY2019 plan: Operating income (impact of deferred accounting) ・Although the FY2019 plan calls for a 2.9 billion yen decrease in operating income (from 18.9 billion yen in FY2018 to 16.0 billion yen in FY2019), it also calls for a significant increase in operating income, excluding the special factor of the recording of a profit realized upon opening of Rokko and Laguna. Trusty-brand facilities, etc.> Profit from properties that were sold by March 31, 2018 （Billion yen) was realized (8.2 billion yen) for FY2018 upon opening of the two facilities (Rokko and Laguna) XIV Rokko SV 【Medical】 【Hotel】 【Membership】 Increase in HIMEDIC 【Membership】 Improved sales, increase in occupancy operation, of facilities Increase in increase in contracted fixed for the value, price income, etc. elderly, etc. Decrease in revision expenses for impact, etc. opening of Laguna and Rokko. Including business related expenses. FY2018 results （Right: Breakdown of the impact of realization of deferred profit） No membership 【Head office】 【Hotel】 hotels to open Decrease in Related to indirect opening of expenses Trusty and Kahala Yokohama *For hotel membership of property before completion of construction, Sales or Cost of the real estate will be deferred until the Hotel 11 opens. For details, please refer to p. 32. Initiatives and Summary by Segment FY2018（first year of "Connect 50"） Member ‣+2% YoY in productivity per hour *Increased from FY2017 when there was a positive impact of starting sales of new facility memberships ship ‣Increase in the number of contracts concluded through referrals for occupancy of facilities for the elderly◎Synergy effect Hotel ‣Online reservations, introduction of the app (from October 2018) ‣Change in the operating structure, revitalization of utilization by large-scale and corporate customers, etc. XIV occupancy rate increased in the second half compared with the same period of FY2017 Restaurant ‣Operational improvement, enhancement of efficiency ‣Reorganization ‣Multitasking ‣Digital innovation, etc. Annual total working hours reduced by 720,000 hours (Sales started in October 17) ‣+18% YoY in HIMEDIC contracted value in the second half Medical HIMEDIC-exclusive sales bases> ‣Expansion of Kyoto base Senior-life Business and Medical Service ‣24 cases of sales of hotel memberships through referrals by HIMEDIC sales reps◎Synergy effect Corporation Business > ‣ Of 30 rooms occupied upon opening of Trust Grace Shirakabe in March 2019, Office Group members accounted for 70% of the occupancy.◎Synergy effect Head ‣Increase in the number of holidays per year (from 105 days to 110 days) ‣Enhancement in the efficiency of RPA, etc. ‣Reform of the structure of the organizations for IT promotion and HR strategy ‣Related contract value amounted to 600 million yen. FY2019（second year of "Connect 50"） ‣Revision of prices of Laguna ‣Consideration of new products for existing buildings ‣Target +10% YoY in productivity per hour by digitalization ‣Point app (from April 2019), spread of online reservation ‣Enhancement of customer satisfaction by enhancing owner benefits ‣Approach to corporate customers' utilization in view of the enforcement of a rule to take paid holidays compulsorily ‣Enhancement of productivity (annual reduction of 80 hours per shift) ‣Increase of fixed income, etc. (Nihonbashi in September, Kumamoto in October) Plan:+15% YoY in contract value ‣Membership sales of a new base in Nihonbashi area scheduled in the second half ‣Enrichment of service by introduction of the HIMEDIC app ‣Expansion of sales by inbound businesses and through tie-ups Senior Lifestyle Business: Increase of the number of facilities and enhancement of the occupancy rate> ‣Smooth operation of facilities opened/acquired (+6 facilities) ‣Increase in the occupancy rate of existing facilities ‣Consideration of new facilities (Medium-term management plan target: 3,000 rooms) Delivery of research equipment and start of clinical trial (scheduled) ‣Increase in the number of holidays per year (from 110 days to 120 days) ‣Thorough utilization of IT and digital infrastructure, and evaluation of investment impact ‣Examination and review of the costs of head office and indirect operations 12 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Million yen) 2019/3 2019/9 Change 2019/3 2019/9 Change Total current assets 135,754 128,644 (7,109) Total current liabilities 70,764 71,896 +1,132 Cash and deposits 26,742 19,932 (6,809) Notes and accounts payable-trade 1,471 1,425 (46) Notes and accounts receivable-trade 8,891 10,554 +1,663 Short-term loans payable 6,839 19,300 +12,461 Operating loans 46,623 50,066 +3,443 Current portion of bonds 250 200 (50) Short-term investment securities 4,647 3,564 (1,082) Accounts payable-other and accrued expenses 33,495 16,286 (17,208) Merchandise, raw materials and supplies 2,511 2,126 (385) Advance received 12,209 16,369 +4,160 Real estate for sale 30,049 24,971 (5,078) Other 16,497 18,314 +1,816 Real estate for sale in process 11,845 12,097 +251 Total noncurrent liabilities 198,611 205,797 +7,186 Other 4,442 5,330 +887 Bonds payable and long-term loans payable 39,573 38,604 (969) Total noncurrent assets 265,671 283,775 +18,103 Long-term guarantee deposited 101,595 99,197 (2,398) Property, plant and equipment, net 180,001 195,759 +15,757 Bonds with subscription rights to shares 29,813 29,792 (21) Intangible assets 11,806 11,290 (516) Other 27,628 38,203 +10,575 Investments and other assets 73,862 76,725 +2,862 Total liabilities 269,375 277,694 +8,318 Net Assets 132,050 134,725 +2,675 Shareholders' equity 127,927 130,934 +3,007 Treasury shares (1,852) (1,809) +42 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 1,355 908 (446) Subscription rights to shares 292 313 +21 Non-controlling interests 4,326 4,378 +51 Total assets 401,426 412,420 +10,994 Total liabilities and net assets 401,426 412,420 +10,994 13 Consolidated Cash Flows FY2019 (April to September) (Million yen) 2018/9 2019/9 Cash flows from operating activities (5,132) (1,302) Cash flows from investing activities 9,191 (12,785) Cash flows from financing activities (9,030) 10,311 Effect of exchange rate changes on 2 (0) cash and cash equivalents Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (4,969) (3,776) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 27,500 20,118 14 Group's Development Schedule 15 Trend of sales inventories (contract value basis as of the end of the fiscal year) During the period of the before the last medium-term management plan (April 2008 to March 2013) when the Group postponed development in view of the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the impact of the earthquake, inventories shrank.

medium-term management plan (April 2008 to March 2013) when the Group postponed development in view of the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the impact of the earthquake, inventories shrank. During the period of the previous medium-term management plan (April 2013 to March 2018), inventories temporarily increased to over 160 billion yen as the Group accelerated development and sales in response to the accumulated demand.

medium-term management plan (April 2013 to March 2018), inventories temporarily increased to over 160 billion yen as the Group accelerated development and sales in response to the accumulated demand. Following the launch of the current medium-term management plan, the Group has abundant sales inventories exceeding 102 billion yen as of September 30, 2019 on a contract value basis, although no new projects are scheduled for sale in the plan's second year. （Billion yen) Yokohama Baycourt Club 180.0 "Next 40" "Connect 50" Excellent Hospitality Plan (2008.4～2013.3) (2013.4～2018.3) Laguna Baycourt Club 160.0 140.0 XIV Rokko SV Ashiya Baycourt Club 120.0 XIV Yugawara Rikyu 100.0 XIV Toba Bettei 80.0 30.6 XIV Karuizawa Paseo& 8.7 XIV Karuizawa SV Museo 60.0 XIV Arima Rikyu 13.4 XIV Hakone Rikyu 40.0 17.6 Tokyo Baycourt Club 16.3 20.0 XIV Yamanakako SV 16.2 0.0 Other XIVs 2011.3 2012.3 2013.3 2014.3 2015.3 2016.3 2017.3 2018.3 2019.3 2019.9 *Acquired development site：Kinugawa, Chiba(Suzumejima・Hota), Karuizawa, Hakonegora, Atamiizusan, Hamanako, Takashima.(Seotember, 2019) 16 Quantitative plan (consolidated) Medium-term Management Plan "Connect 50" (Billions of yen) FY2017 FY2020 FY2022 (Final year of Next40) (Third year of Connect 50) (Final year of Connect 50) Net sales 165.4 195.0 210.0 Operating income 17.7 20.0 24.0 Ordinary income 19.4 20.0 24.0 Net income attributable to 11.8 13.5 16.0 owners of parent 17 Summary by Segment Medium-term Management Plan "Connect 50" 18 Initiatives to strengthen and entrench the Group brand "RTTG Point Club" was launched in April 2019 as part of initiatives to strengthen and entrench the Group brandunder the Medium-term Management Plan "Connect 50". In addition to this measure, we will enhance the points of contact with customers to take initiatives with an aim to become a distinguished corporate group with its unique Group brand by fostering close membership ties that last for a lifetime, going beyond creation of value across individual businesses and product brands. Progress of RTTG Ppint Club Others include 120 thousand mail order customers for aging care products • Acquisition and use of points for the Group's various services are available • Making it suitable for a wide range of scenes of use by promoting • Approximately 170,000 total point club members including the general public as of the end of 2011.9 registration of family members, which is also beneficial to owners • Of these, membership holders increased to approximately 46,000. 19 Our group's ESG Outline① Resorttrust Group Management Philosophy Hospitality Charter ［Code of Conduct］ medium-term management plan "Connect 50" ＜Categorization based on ESG issues＞ Materiality for the Group's business (risks and opportunities) Demand for stay and accommodation facilities for affluent people and general consumers (Japan & overseas)

Tourism-oriented nation, regional revitalization, labor shortages, promotion of diversity

nation, regional revitalization, labor shortages, promotion of diversity Enrichment of high-quality and safe services and facilities for seniors

high-quality and safe services and facilities for seniors Rising needs for health maintenance and preventative medical care through early detection

R&D for highly advanced medical treatment and development of the aging care business. Resolution of social issues Sustainable enhancement of corporate value Materiality for the Group's business (risks and opportunities) Specific initiatives (examples) E • Harmony with the natural environment, conservation of the ecosystem • Shift to LED, mega-solar,eco-stay • Reduction of environmental impacts during development, energy saving, resource saving, promotion • Use of eco-cars of recycling, prevention of contamination • Origami Action (biodiversity) • Use of coffee beans certified by Rainforest Alliance Relevant policies: Environmental Policy (established in 2005) • Tree-planting during development, green campaign, etc. S • Response to labor shortages by enhancing productivity, such as through promotion of digitization • Enhancement of employment of persons with disabilities (received • Active participation of women in the hospitality industry to promote leisure, health and beauty various awards) • "Diversity" of human resources to respond to rapid change in society • Revision and reduction of working hours, increase of the number of holidays Medium-term target: Male employees taking childcare leave: 50%(March, 2024), ratio of female managers: • Establishment of the Diversity Promotion Office, promotion of activities • Declaration of "Health and Productivity Enterprise," White 500 25%(April, 2025), number of holidays per year (hotel employees): 105 days→120 days (working hours: • Kurumin certification obtained, enrichment of various internal plans 2,085H→1,920H) • Promotion of workstyle reform by promoting systematization. • Contribution to regional vitalization and revitalization, enrichment of facilities corresponding to • Local recruitment (creation of employment in regions) inbound demand • Local production for local consumption, dietary education and • Joint research and technological innovation with medical institutions: To "create a society where regional activities cancer claims no precious lives" • Planning and participation in experiences in nature • Enrichment of nursing care facilities and services to create safe and affluent lifestyles • Securing of safety and quality of facilities and products • Enhancement of facilities for health check-ups, enrichment of discover and celebrate the very finest that life has to offer> medical and nursing care facilities During the period covered by the current medium-term management plan: Development of hotels based on requests • Development of equipment for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) → Start of clinical trial in November 2019 from and cooperation with local governments, such as the cities of Ashiya, Kumamoto, and Yokohama Double the profit by expanding the Medical Business (senior lifestyle facilities: approx. 1,500 rooms→3,000 rooms) G • Strong relationships of trust with stakeholders, management of various risks • Structure: Company with Audit and Supervisory Committee • Securing management transparency (enhancement of the ratio of outside directors, promotion of • Voluntary committees: 2 (Remuneration Advisory Committee, diversity) Appointment Advisory Committee) • Averting the risk of "galapagosization" of corporate management because of the distinctive nature of • Ratio of outside directors: 35.0%, ratio of female directors: 11.8% the Group's business • Establishment of the Risk Management Committee, enrichment of the structure 20 Our group's ESG Outline② ＜External evaluation associated with ESG＞ ISO 27001 (standard for information security management systems): The head office and certain branches have been October. certified (started acquiring certifications in 2019 2015) Selected as an excellent company from October. among the "Aichi Shining Women 2019 Companies" for FY2019 (Aichi Prefecture) The Company's 24 employee cafeterias received the highest recognition (three stars) October. under the Healthy Meal and Dietary 2019 Environment Consortium Smart Meal certification system. ISO 14001 (standard for environmental management systems): Acquired at 37 July. principal sites (started acquiring 2019 certifications in 2015) Selected as a constituent of the MSCI Japan June. ESG Select Leaders Index (MSCI) 2019 Selected as a constituent of the SNAM June. Sustainability Index for FY2019 (Sompo 2019 Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management) Certified as one of the enterprises in the "Health and Productivity Enterprises 2019 ~ February. White 500 ~" list for the third consecutive 2019 year (Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Nippon Kenko Kaigi) Received "Ikumen Ikuboss Award" as part of the Aichi Prefecture Family Friendly February. Company Commendations for FY2018 2019 (Aichi Prefecture) Obtained the Next-generation Certification Mark known as "Kurumin certification" for the second time January. in 2019 (Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare) 2019 *Obtained Kurumin certification for the first time in 2016. Received the Excellent Company Award for Employment of Persons with Disabilities under Tokyo Metropolis' program for commendation of excellent September. companies for employment of persons with disabilities for FY2017 (Tokyo 2017 Metropolis) Received the FY2015 Japan Organization for Employment of the Elderly, Persons with Disabilities and Job Seekers President's Award for Effort September. (excellent site for employment of persons with disabilities) (Japan 2015 Organization for Employment of the Elderly, Persons with Disabilities and Job Seekers) Selected for inclusion in FY2014 Diversity March. Management Selection 100 (Ministry of Economy, 2015 Trade and Industry) Received the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Award (the highest award) for FY2013 for "Workplace improvement best practices for September. employment of persons with disabilities" 2013 (hosted by Japan Organization for Employment of the Elderly, Persons with Disabilities and Job Seekers under the auspices of the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare) The former Emperor and the Empress visited the Tokyo Head Office Clerical Work Support Center in connection with the Company's receipt of the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare Award 21 22 ＜Reference＞Topics for Fiscal Year 2019 Group point system "RTTG Point Club" was started to operate. (April, 2019) It was resolved to discontinue the "Measures Against Large-scale Purchases of Company Shares" at the conclusion of the 46th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. (June 27, 2019) Held of the Resorttrust Ladies golf championship was held at Grandee Hamanako Golf Club. (from May 31 to June 2, 2019) The Dunlop Srixon Fukushima Open was held at Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club's course for consecutive years. (from June 27 to June 30, 2019) Opening a Private Nursing Home "Trust Garden Ogikubo" (August 1, 2019) Trust Garden Co., Ltd., a company in the Group, has acquired shares of Senior Life Company Ltd. from LIXIL Corporation and started to operate of five facilities (390 rooms) owned by Senior Life Company Ltd. (September 2, 2019) "Hotel Trusty Premier Nihonbashi Hamacho" started to operate. (September 12, 2019) "Hotel Trusty Premier Kumamoto" started to operate. (October 9, 2019) Membership Sales Launch for Grand HIMEDIC Club "HIMEDIC Tokyo Nihonbashi Course". (October 16, 2019) Cancer Intelligence Care Systems, Inc., a Group company, is scheduled to start a clinical trial of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) for malignant melanoma and angiosarcoma. (November 2019) 23 ＜Reference＞ Contract Values of Membership 2Q FY2019 (April to September) (Billion yen) 2019/9 2019/9 2018/9 YoY 2019/9 2020/3 Difference Progress rate results targets results Change of contract targets (cumulative) Yokohama Baycourt Club 11.4 7.3 +4.2 6.7 +4.7 50.8% 14.4 Laguna Baycourt Club 6.8 6.9 (0.1) 9.5 (2.6) 91.4% 13.7 XIV Rokko SV 0.5 1.0 (0.5) 0.6 (0.1) 47.4% 2.0 Ashiya Baycourt Club 4.7 4.0 +0.7 3.3 +1.4 81.6% 7.9 XIV Yugawara Rikyu 1.6 1.9 (0.3) 0.8 +0.8 76.1% 3.5 Other Hotels 5.7 6.2 (0.5) 5.2 +0.5 － 12.1 Hotel Membership Total 30.8 27.2 +3.6 26.1 +4.7 － 53.6 Golf 0.2 0.1 +0.1 0.2 +0.1 － 0.2 HIMEDIC 2.9 2.9 +0.0 2.6 +0.3 － 6.1 Total 33.9 30.2 +3.7 28.9 +5.0 － 59.9 * Progress rate of the total contract amount 24 ＜Reference＞ Sales of Membership Segment 2Q FY2019(April to September) (Billion yen) 2019/9 2019/9 Difference 2018/9 YoY 2020/3 results targets results Change targets Yokohama Baycourt Club 10.3 6.6 +3.7 6.1 +4.2 13.0 Laguna Baycourt Club 6.2 6.3 (0.1) 8.6 (2.4) 12.5 XIV Rokko SV 0.4 0.9 (0.5) 0.6 (0.1) 1.8 Ashiya Baycourt Club 4.3 3.6 +0.7 3.0 +1.3 7.2 XIV Yugawara Rikyu 1.4 1.8 (0.4) 0.7 +0.7 3.2 Other Hotels 4.7 3.6 +1.1 3.8 +1.0 7.1 Hotel Membership Total 27.4 22.8 +4.6 22.7 +4.7 44.9 Yokohama Baycourt Club (5.5) (3.5) (2.0) (3.2) (2.3) (6.9) Deferred Laguna Baycourt Club - - - (4.8) +4.8 - Sales XIV Rokko SV - - - 4.7 (4.7) - All Hotels 21.9 19.3 +2.5 19.3 +2.5 38.0 Other 0.3 0.5 (0.2) (0.1) +0.4 1.1 Membership Operations Total 22.2 19.8 +2.3 19.2 +3.0 39.1 25 ＜Reference＞ Sales of Hotel and Restaurant Segment 2Q FY2019 (April to September) The Kahara Other 8.9% 10.4% Income from XIV amortization of 41.8% deposits 4.2% Income from annual fees 9.9% Baycourt Hotel Trusty Sun Members 5.7% 11.4% 7.7% (Million yen) 2019/9 2019/9 2018/9 2020/3 results targets results targets XIV 17,636 19,417 18,136 37,451 Sun Members 2,392 2,500 2,300 5,002 Hotel Trusty 3,243 3,580 3,375 8,140 Baycourt 4,794 5,660 3,488 11,268 Income from annual fees 4,182 4,150 3,818 8,408 Income from amortization of deposits 1,788 1,809 1,592 3,618 The Kahara 3,735 3,817 3,797 8,174 Other 4,394 4,483 4,290 8,566 Total 42,167 45,420 40,799 90,630 26 ＜Reference＞ Operations by category 2Q FY2019 (April to September) ＜HOTEL＞ Number of overnight visitors (Thousands) 2019/9 2019/9 2018/9 2020/3 results targets results targets XIV 987 1,033 986 1,944 Sun Members 212 221 210 435 Hotel Trusty 348 363 349 797 Baycourt 152 185 105 364 Occupancy rates （％） 2019/9 2019/9 2018/9 2020/3 results targets results targets XIV 52.9 55.3 52.7 52.4 Sun Members 61.8 64.2 58.3 64.4 Hotel Trusty 88.3 92.7 91.1 90.7 Baycourt 46.0 55.5 46.2 55.1 Spending per visitor （yen） 2019/9 2019/9 2018/9 2020/3 results targets results targets XIV 17,857 18,787 18,380 19,259 Sun Members 11,273 11,281 10,920 11,482 Hotel Trusty 9,314 9,838 9,654 10,205 Baycourt 31,497 30,519 33,142 30,898 (Thousands) 2018/3 2019/3 results results 1,864 1,839 431 418 696 689 145 217 （％） 2018/3 2019/3 results results 50.8 50.2 60.4 60.4 91.7 90.4 54.6 48.3 （yen） 2018/3 2019/3 results results 19,340 18,915 11,139 11,268 9,752 9,612 32,940 32,671 27 ＜Reference＞ Sales of Medical Segment 2Q FY2019 (April to September) Other 6.9% HIMEDIC Business 42.0% Senior-life Business 28.9% Aging Care Medical service Business corporation (Product Sales) Business* 6.6% 15.6% (Millions yen) 2019/9 2019/9 2018/9 2020/3 results targets results targets HIMEDIC Business 8,211 8,104 7,617 16,731 Medical service corporation Business* 3,043 3,087 2,994 6,211 Aging Care Business(Product Sales) 1,282 1,457 1,363 3,076 Senior-life Business 5,645 6,205 5,056 13,627 Other 1,347 1,384 (35) 1,373 Total 19,532 20,240 16,997 41,020 ※Operation support for general medical service business, etc. ＜Senior residences and private nursing homes＞ 2019/9 2019/9 2018/9 2020/3 results targets results targets Occupancy rates(%) 86.5 91.3 86.6 94.7 number of rooms 2,100 2,100 1,587 2,100 *Life Assist Bashamichi : Started to operate on July, 2018, Trust Grace Shirakabe : Stated to operate on March, 2019 28 *Trust Garden Ogikubo Started to operate (March, 2019), Started to operate 5 facilities(total 390 room)(September, 2019). P8 for an overview. Effects of Deferred Revenue from properties before hotel opening (FY) ≪Method of recording sales and income from property before hotelopening≫p.32 Registration fee treated as Sales upon signing. Sales or Cost of the real estate deferred until the Hotel opens *Discribed "+" is in realized period. And discribed "()" is in unrealized period. Fiscal year Results for FY2014 Results for FY2015 Results for FY2016 Results for FY2017 Results for FY2018 Targets for FY2019 (2015/3) (2016/3) (2017/3) (2018/3) (2019/3) (2020/3) （ＸＩＶ Yugawara） （XIV Rokko SV） （Laguna Baycourt） （Yokohama Baycourt） Contract amount of properties 4.5 billion 20.0 billion 7.2 billion （Yokohama Baycourt） （Yokohama Baycourt） 9.2 billion （Ashiya Baycourt） （XIV Rokko SV） （Laguna Baycourt） before completion of construction （XIV Toba Bettei） 30.1 billion 3.2 billion 20.8 billion 13.0 billion 14.4 billion 11.8 billion （ＸＩＶ Yugawara） （Ashiya Baycourt） （XIV Rokko SV） 12.3 billion 12.5 billion 2.5 billion Deferred sales and income from Sales Income Sales Income Sales Income Sales Income Sales Income Sales Income properties Yokohama Baycourt Value deferred (3.5) (1.2) (6.2) (2.1) (6.9) (2.3) Value realized I Laguna Value deferred (10.2) (3.2) (10.4) (3.4) It will open in Summer FY2020 Baycourt Value realized +20.5 * +7.1 XIV Rokko SV Value deferred (2.1) (0.4) (1.4) (0.3) (1.1) (0.2) Value realized +4.7 * +1.1 Ashiya Value deferred (15.3) (5.4) (6.1) (2.2) Baycourt Value realized +21.2 * +8.2 XIV Value deferred (4.7) (1.3) (5.5) (1.7) Yugawara Rikyu Value realized +10.2 * +3.4 XIV Toba Bettei Value deferred (6.3) (1.7) (From FY 2013) Value realized +9.8 * +3.0 Value affected(Single Year) (11.0) (3.0) (13.2) (4.6) (7.5) (2.3) +6.2 +3.4 +18.9 +6.1 (6.9) (2.3) * Realized Value (Results) includes the difference between the preliminary cost and the fixed cost Financial highlights Results for FY2014 Results for FY2015 Results for FY2016 Results for FY2017 Results for FY2018 Targets for FY2019 (2015/3) (2016/3) (2017/3) (2018/3) (2019/3) (2020/3) of consolidated results Sales Operating Sales Operating Sales Operating Sales Operating Sales Operating Sales Operating income income income income income income Disclosed figures (Recorded value) 120.4 16.0 142.2 18.6 143.5 13.5 165.4 17.7 179.5 18.9 171.4 16.0 (For reference)① 131.4 19.1 155.4 23.2 151.0 15.8 159.2 14.3 160.7 12.8 178.3 18.3 Value excluding effects of deferred values (For reference)② 131.4 19.1 155.4 23.8 151.0 17.0 159.2 16.2 160.7 14.4 178.3 18.5 29 ①+ Excluding effects of extra costs Effects of Deferred Revenue from properties before hotel opening (2Q) ≪Method of recording sales and income from property before completion of constructioｎ≫p.32 Registration fee treated as Sales upon signing. Sales or Cost of the real estate deferred until the Hotel opens (Billions yen) *Discribed "+" is in realized period. And discribed "()" is in unrealized period. Fiscal year Results for 2Q FY2019 Targets for 2Q FY2019 Results for 2Q FY2018 (2019/9) (2019/9) (2018/9) Contract amount of properties Yokohama 11.4 billion Yokohama 7.3 billion Yokohama 6.7 billion before completion of construction Laguna 9.5 billion Deferred sales and income from properties Sales Income Sales Income Sales Income Yokohama Baycourt Value deferred (5.4) (1.8) (3.5) (1.1) (3.2) (1.1) Laguna Baycourt - - - - (4.7) (1.6) Sub Total (5.4) (1.8) (3.5) (1.1) (7.9) (2.6) XIV Rokko SV Value realized - - - - +4.7 +1.1 (opened on April 2018) Sub Total - - - - +4.7 ＊ +0.9 ＊(0.2) Decrease in expenses for opening of XIV Rokko SV. Total (5.4) (1.8) (3.5) (1.1) (3.3) (1.7) 30 Overall Picture of Digital Reforms Digital Marketing

AI

IoT (Hotel System Enhancement) Information infrastructure development

RPA

⑥FinTech Point System Utilization of digital marketing Use digital marketing technology to identify in advance target customer segments likely to enter into contracts. Raise the level of interest and buzz by using online advertising, etc. ⇒ Effective and efficient sales activities Occupancy predictions, shift planning and price control using AI AI predicts occupancy rates based on data such as historical occupancy results and weather data, and automatically compiles shift charts in accordance with occupancy. AI analyzes price movements among competing hotels, etc., and calculates optimum prices. ⇒ Dramatic reduction in administrative burden Make reservations with smartphone apps, and check in using smartphones/IC cards/face recognition Guests can easily make reservations using their smartphones. Check in by smartphone/IC card/face recognition, etc. Sign on a tablet at Reception. Dramatic reduction in waiting time. Greater convenience for guests and dramatic reduction in administrative burden Sharing customer information Sharing data such as customers preferences and tastes, usage history and so on to enable timely provision of services exceeding expectations. Improve customer satisfaction by providing tailor-made services. Automated operations using RPA Achieve automation utilizing RPA*1 for clerical work. Thorough streamlining of facility back office operations Introduction of FinTech*2 Diversification of payment methods, including payment of annual fee by credit card and payment by smartphone. Greater convenience for customers and reduced administrative burden at hotels, etc. Establishment/introduction of Group point system Integrate and restructure services for members in each business area. Grant points in accordance with Group product purchases and usage. ⇒ Increases in repeat usage and loyal customers, improved awareness of Group products, promotion of cross selling *1 RPA (Robotic Process Automation)…Technology to replace and automate operations carried out by employees with robots (installation of software in PCs). 31 *2 FinTech (Financial Technology)…Creating and reviewing financial services utilizing Information Technology. ＜Reference＞ ＜Reference＞ Income and Accounting for a Core XIV Facility (Before completion of construction) Contract Framework Completion of Construction Total payment 60% of sale price 80% of sale price 100% of sale price (100%) received received received Security deposit Member pays deposit Liability incurred when *2 After facility opens, (10%) upon signing contract contractsigned*2 sale is amortized. Registration fee Member pays registration fee upon Sale recorded when (40%) signing contract contract signed Member pays 10% of total payment upon Real estate cost signing contract Sale recorded when Member pays 20% of total at (50%) facility opens framework raising Member pays 20% of total upon completion Example: Membership price of 10 million yen Completion of Contract Framework Construction At Opening Earnings Recorded Security deposit: 1 million yen Registration fee: 4 million yen Real estate: 5 million yen Total contract amount: 10 million yen Sale amount recorded 1 million yen Balance-sheet liability recorded *2 4 million yen Sale recorded (when contract signed) 1 million yen*1 2 million yen*1 2 million yen*1 Sale recorded (when facility opens) 6 million yen 2 million yen 2 million yen 4 million yen －－ － 5 million yen*1 Cost of Sales 3.5 million yen *1 The real estate cost is deferred until the facility opens and is treated as revenue after the facility opens. Annual fee: 32 *2 After facility opens, sale is amortized. 0.13 million yen Resorttrust, Inc. IR Division https://www.resorttrust.co.jp/ Disclaimer Regarding Forward-looking Statements Any statements in this presentation document, other than those of historical fact, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of Resorttrust, Inc. and its group companies, which are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forecasts. 33 Attachments Original document

