Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Resorttrust, Inc.    4681   JP3974450003

RESORTTRUST, INC.

(4681)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Resorttrust : Notice of Postponing Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019 and the Group's Response to COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 04:33am EDT

April 20, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Company name

Resorttrust, Inc.

Representative

Ariyoshi Fushimi, President

Code

4681, First Section of the Tokyo and

Nagoya Stock Exchanges

Notice of Postponing Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019 and

the Group's Response to COVID-19

Resorttrust, Inc. would like to extend its deepest sympathy to those who have contracted COVID-19 as well as to their families and friends while also expressing wholehearted appreciation to medical professionals.

The Company has decided to postpone the announcement of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (FY 2019), which was originally scheduled for May 15 this year. The details of the postponement and the Group's response to COVID-19 are as described below.

1. Postponing of the announcement of consolidated financial results for FY 2019

In view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Japanese government's declaration of a state of emergency, we changed the schedule of the announcement to the following in order to secure time for financial closing and stringent audit by the accounting auditor while ensuring safety of employees engaged in work related to financial closing.

Announcement of consolidated financial results for FY 2019: May 21, 2020 at 16:30

We plan to cancel face-to-face meetings for the financial results presentation for FY 2019 in consideration of the safety of attendees and, instead, use means such as webcasting.

2. The Group's response to COVID-19

The Group is conducting business activities according priority to protecting customers, business partners, and employees from infection and ensuring their safety and security, and has downsized its sales activities to some extent, including a shift to teleworking by employees and closing of offices.

Regarding operation of the Group's various facilities, we have temporarily closed certain hotels and ancillary facilities. For the facilities that remain in operation, we are making every effort to ensure the safety of our customers. The Company announced the "Notice of Temporary Closure of Certain Hotels and Other Facilities as COVID-19 Countermeasure" on April 8, 2020. The details as well as any updates, such as the facilities that have subsequently become closed and change of resumption dates, are posted on the Company's website.

https://www.resorttrust.co.jp/corporate/(in Japanese)

While the Company announced the "Notice of Revisions of Financial Results and Dividend Forecasts" on March 17, 2020, no subsequent significant change or other developments have occurred that require new disclosure regarding consolidated financial results for the full year of FY 2019 at this point in time.

Disclaimer

Resorttrust Inc. published this content on 21 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2020 08:31:59 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RESORTTRUST, INC.
04:33aRESORTTRUST : Notice of Postponing Announcement of Consolidated Financial Result..
PU
03/30RESORTTRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/17RESORTTRUST : Notice of Revisions of Financial Results and Dividend Forecasts
PU
02/07RESORTTRUST : Financial results Presentation For the 9-month Period Ended Decemb..
PU
02/07RESORTTRUST : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 3Q FY 2019 (from April, 2019 to Dec..
PU
2019RESORTTRUST : CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY 2Q FY 2019 (from April, 2019 to Sep..
PU
2019RESORTTRUST : Financial results Presentation For the 6-month Period Ended Septem..
PU
2019RESORTTRUST : Commencement of Clinical Trial by Cancer Intelligence Care Systems..
PU
2019RESORTTRUST : Announcement of Membership Sales Launch for Grand HIMEDIC Club &ld..
PU
2019RESORTTRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 160 B
EBIT 2020 12 163 M
Net income 2020 8 173 M
Debt 2020 43 157 M
Yield 2020 3,76%
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 9,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
EV / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart RESORTTRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Resorttrust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESORTTRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 058,33  JPY
Last Close Price 1 063,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 145%
Spread / Average Target 93,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yoshiro Ito Group CEO & Representative Director
Ariyoshi Fushimi President, COO & Representative Director
Katsuyasu Ito Chairman
Nobuhiko Kawasaki Director, Vice President & Head-Operations
Toshihiko Uchiyama Senior Managing Director, Head-Food & Beverage
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESORTTRUST, INC.0.95%1 059
WHITBREAD PLC-44.08%4 524
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-32.20%4 088
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-47.48%3 266
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED1.68%2 787
EXTENDED STAY AMERICA, INC.-37.08%1 648
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group