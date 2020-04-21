Resorttrust : Notice of Postponing Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019 and the Group's Response to COVID-19

April 20, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Company name Resorttrust, Inc. Representative Ariyoshi Fushimi, President Code 4681, First Section of the Tokyo and Nagoya Stock Exchanges

Notice of Postponing Announcement of Consolidated Financial Results for FY 2019 and

the Group's Response to COVID-19

Resorttrust, Inc. would like to extend its deepest sympathy to those who have contracted COVID-19 as well as to their families and friends while also expressing wholehearted appreciation to medical professionals.

The Company has decided to postpone the announcement of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 (FY 2019), which was originally scheduled for May 15 this year. The details of the postponement and the Group's response to COVID-19 are as described below.

1. Postponing of the announcement of consolidated financial results for FY 2019

In view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Japanese government's declaration of a state of emergency, we changed the schedule of the announcement to the following in order to secure time for financial closing and stringent audit by the accounting auditor while ensuring safety of employees engaged in work related to financial closing.

Announcement of consolidated financial results for FY 2019: May 21, 2020 at 16:30

We plan to cancel face-to-face meetings for the financial results presentation for FY 2019 in consideration of the safety of attendees and, instead, use means such as webcasting.

2. The Group's response to COVID-19

The Group is conducting business activities according priority to protecting customers, business partners, and employees from infection and ensuring their safety and security, and has downsized its sales activities to some extent, including a shift to teleworking by employees and closing of offices.

Regarding operation of the Group's various facilities, we have temporarily closed certain hotels and ancillary facilities. For the facilities that remain in operation, we are making every effort to ensure the safety of our customers. The Company announced the "Notice of Temporary Closure of Certain Hotels and Other Facilities as COVID-19 Countermeasure" on April 8, 2020. The details as well as any updates, such as the facilities that have subsequently become closed and change of resumption dates, are posted on the Company's website.

https://www.resorttrust.co.jp/corporate/(in Japanese)

While the Company announced the "Notice of Revisions of Financial Results and Dividend Forecasts" on March 17, 2020, no subsequent significant change or other developments have occurred that require new disclosure regarding consolidated financial results for the full year of FY 2019 at this point in time.