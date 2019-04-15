Log in
RESOURCE GENERATION

(RSG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/15
1.19 AUD   -2.06%
Resource Generation : Annual Report

04/15/2019 | 07:48pm EDT

ASX:RSG | www.rml.com.au

Mine Gold.

CreateValue.

2018 Annual Report

for the period 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018

Contents

About Resolute

1

FY18 Highlights

3

Managing Director's Review

4

Health and Safety

6

Operations Overview

7

Syama Gold Mine

8

Ravenswood Gold Mine

14

Bibiani Gold Mine

16

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources

17

Financial Overview

21

People

23

Sustainability

25

Community Development

26

Environment

28

Governance

30

Risk Management

33

Financial Report

37

Shareholder Information

124

ScopeofthisReport

The Resolute 2018 Annual Report presents the operating and financial results for the six-month period from 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018 and has been prepared for Resolute's stakeholders in line with Resolute's statutory and regulatory obligations.

As part of the process of seeking a listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), and to synchronise the consolidation of Resolute's African subsidiary companies' accounts, Resolute has chosen

to move from a 30 June year end for financial reporting purposes to the more conventional calendar reporting period for LSE companies of a

31 December year end. This change has resulted in this Annual Report covering a transitional six-month reporting period.

Resolute is committed to the ambition of being an innovative, multi-mine, low cost, African-focused gold producer. The information contained within this report outlines Resolute's financial performance and provides details on our efforts to deliver enduring value to all our stakeholders in a manner that reflects the Company's values.

All references to Resolute, the Company, we, us and our refer to Resolute Mining Limited (ABN

097 088 689) and its subsidiaries. All dollar figures are in Australian dollar currency unless otherwise stated. All references to FY18 are for the six-month period from 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018 while all references to FY19 are for the 12-month period from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 unless otherwise stated.

Resolute Mining Limited | 2018 Annual Report

AboutResolute

Resolute is a successful gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer, and operator of gold mines in Australia and Africa which have produced more than 8 million ounces of gold.

Resolute currently owns three gold mines, the Syama Gold Mine in Mali (Syama), the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Australia (Ravenswood) and the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana (Bibiani). Resolute has a pathway to annual gold production in excess of 500,000 ounces (oz) from a Global Mineral Resource base of 16.6 million ounces (Moz) of gold.

Syama is a world class, robust, long-life asset capable of producing more than 300,000oz of gold per annum from existing processing infrastructure. Resolute is currently commissioning the world's first fully automated underground gold mine at Syama which will deliver a low cost, large scale operation with a mine life beyond 2032.

Ravenswood has been consistent performer and an integral part of Resolute's business for more than a decade. The highly successful Mt Wright Underground Mine continues to produce as the Company transitions back to a large scale, low cost open pit mining operation which will extend the mine life to at least 2032.

Bibiani is a potential long life, high margin operation and represents a growth opportunity for Resolute.

A portfolio of strategic investments in highly prospective, well managed African-focused gold exploration companies has been established

to provide a pipeline of future development opportunities.

Syama Mali

Gold Mine

Ghana

Bibiani

Ravenswood

Gold Mine

Gold Mine

Australia

Resolute'sVision

To be an innovative, multi-mine, low cost, African-focused gold producer

Resolute'sValues

BOLD We are determined and unwavering in character, ideas and action

AGILE We adopt new methods, systems and technology to improve performance COURAGEOUS We take smart risks and make tough decisions

UNITED We work together to achieve what is best for Resolute and our communities

1

Resolute Mining Limited | 2018 Annual Report

Investingfor

2

Resolute Mining Limited | 2018 Annual Report

FY18Highlights

Gold Production:

All-In Sustaining Cost:

129,199oz

A$1,449/oz

(US$1,050/oz)

Revenue:

Gross Profit from Operations:

$223million

$24million

Investing Cash Flows:

Total Economic Contributions:

$181million

$187million

Cash, Bullion and

Gold in Circuit Inventory:

Listed Investments:

73,835oz

$117million

valued at $134 million

Total Recordable Injury

Syama Underground -

Frequency Rate:

Commencement of Sublevel Caving:

down to 1.98

on budget

on time and

Growth

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

