Resource Generation : Annual Report

The Resolute 2018 Annual Report presents the operating and financial results for the six-month period from 1 July 2018 to 31 December 2018 and has been prepared for Resolute's stakeholders in line with Resolute's statutory and regulatory obligations.

As part of the process of seeking a listing on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), and to synchronise the consolidation of Resolute's African subsidiary companies' accounts, Resolute has chosen

to move from a 30 June year end for financial reporting purposes to the more conventional calendar reporting period for LSE companies of a

31 December year end. This change has resulted in this Annual Report covering a transitional six-month reporting period.