Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Resource Generation    RSG   AU000000RSG6

RESOURCE GENERATION (RSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Resource Generation : Appendix 3Y JOHN WELBORN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 03:43am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

`Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABN

RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 39 097 088 689

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr John Paul Welborn

Date of last notice

31 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

13 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

4,397,588 fully paid ordinary shares

564,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019

600,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019

1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020

587,500 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020

Class

Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

50,000

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$54,250

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

9/12/2010

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

4,447,588 fully paid ordinary shares

564,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019

600,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019

1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020

587,500 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - Closed Period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Yes

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Yes

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

12 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

9/12/2010

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 01:42:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESOURCE GENERATION
03:43aRESOURCE GENERATION : Appendix 3Y JOHN WELBORN
PU
09/11RESOURCE GENERATION : Gold Dividend Letter to Shareholders
PU
09/07RESOURCE GENERATION : New Director Appointment and Appendix 3X
PU
08/31RESOURCE GENERATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/27ORCA GOLD : Provides Updates on its Block 14 and Morondo Gold Projects
AQ
08/24RESOURCE GENERATION : FY18 Financial Results and Dividend
PU
08/24RESOURCE GENERATION : Gold Dividend Information
PU
08/24RESOURCE GENERATION : Appendix 4E
PU
08/17RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute Mining grows gold inventory substantially
AQ
07/17Resolute Mining completes investments in gold juniors
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24Resolute Mining Ltd. (RMGGY) CEO John Welborn on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
08/24Resolute Mining Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/24Resolute Mining Ltd. ADR declares AUD 0.02 dividend 
08/24Resolute Mining Ltd. ADR reports FY results 
08/24Resolute Mining reports FY results 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 573 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 97,4 M
Finance 2019 81,8 M
Yield 2019 1,57%
P/E ratio 2019 10,82
P/E ratio 2020 5,72
EV / Sales 2019 1,25x
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 799 M
Chart RESOURCE GENERATION
Duration : Period :
Resource Generation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOURCE GENERATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,59  AUD
Spread / Average Target 50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Paul Welborn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Marthinus John Botha Non-Executive Chairman
Peter A. Beilby Chief Operating Officer
Lee-Anne de bruin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ross Sullivan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOURCE GENERATION-7.46%574
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-21.03%16 087
BARRICK GOLD CORP-29.54%11 802
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-16.87%10 390
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 328
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-25.33%8 004
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.