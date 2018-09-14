Resource Generation : Appendix 3Y JOHN WELBORN

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity ABN
RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 39 097 088 689
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Mr John Paul Welborn
|
Date of last notice
|
31 August 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
N/A
|
Date of change
|
13 September 2018
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
4,397,588 fully paid ordinary shares
564,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019
600,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019
1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020
587,500 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020
|
Class
|
Fully paid ordinary shares
|
Number acquired
|
50,000
|
Number disposed
|
N/A
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
$54,250
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held after change
|
4,447,588 fully paid ordinary shares
564,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019
600,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019
1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020
587,500 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
On-market trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
Part 3 - Closed Period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
Yes
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
Yes
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
12 September 2018
