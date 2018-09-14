Resource Generation : Appendix 3Y JOHN WELBORN

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity ABN

RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 39 097 088 689

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr John Paul Welborn Date of last notice 31 August 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. N/A Date of change 13 September 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 4,397,588 fully paid ordinary shares 564,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019 600,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019 1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020 587,500 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020 Class Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 50,000 Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $54,250

No. of securities held after change 4,447,588 fully paid ordinary shares 564,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019 600,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019 1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020 587,500 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On-market trade

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - Closed Period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a closed period where prior written clearance was required? Yes If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Yes If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? 12 September 2018

