Resource Generation : Appendix 3Y JOHN WELBORN

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED ABN 39 097 088 689

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr John Paul Welborn Date of last notice 21 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 7 June 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 4,525,000 fully paid ordinary shares 564,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019 600,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019 1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020 587,500 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020 277,559 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2021 698,690 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2022 Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 25,000 Number disposed N/A Value/Consideration $25,750 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

