Resource Generation : Appendix 3Y JOHN WELBORN

06/07/2019 | 03:43am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

`Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED

ABN

39 097 088 689

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr John Paul Welborn

Date of last notice

21 May 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest.

Date of change

7 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

4,525,000 fully paid ordinary shares

564,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019

600,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019

1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020

587,500 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020

277,559 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2021

698,690 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2022

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

25,000

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

$25,750

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

9/12/2010

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

4,550,000 fully paid ordinary shares

564,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019

600,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019

1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020

587,500 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020

277,559 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2021

698,690 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2022

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise

of options, issue of securities under dividend

reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - Closed Period

Were the interests in the securities or

Yes

contracts detailed above traded during a

closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to

Yes

allow the trade to proceed during this

period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on

7 June 2019

what date was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

9/12/2010

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 07:42:06 UTC
