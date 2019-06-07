Resource Generation : Appendix 3Y JOHN WELBORN
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED
ABN
39 097 088 689
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr John Paul Welborn
Date of last notice
21 May 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
7 June 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
4,525,000 fully paid ordinary shares
564,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019
600,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019
1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020
587,500 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020
277,559 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2021
698,690 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2022
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
25,000
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
$25,750
No. of securities held after change
4,550,000 fully paid ordinary shares
564,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019
600,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2019
1,000,000 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020
587,500 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2020
277,559 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2021
698,690 Performance Rights vesting 30 June 2022
Nature of change
On-market trade
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder
(if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest
related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 - Closed Period
Were the interests in the securities or
Yes
contracts detailed above traded during a
closed period where prior written clearance
was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to
Yes
allow the trade to proceed during this
period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on
7 June 2019
what date was this provided?
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.