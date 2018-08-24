Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Resource Generation    RSG   AU000000RSG6

RESOURCE GENERATION (RSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/23
1.34 AUD   +0.75%
01:32aRESOURCE GENERA : FY18 Financial Results and Dividend
PU
01:32aRESOURCE GENERA : Gold Dividend Information
PU
01:32aRESOURCE GENERA : Appendix 4E
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Resource Generation : Appendix 4E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:32am CEST

for the Year Ended 30 June 2018

24 August 2018

Reporting Period

The reporting period is for the year ended 30 June 2018 with the corresponding reporting period being for the year ended 30 June 2017.

Results for Announcement to the Market

A$'000

Revenue from ordinary activitiesProfit for the year

Profit before tax attributable to members

Profit after tax attributable to members

down down down down

18% 53% 52% 52%to to to to

445,555

77,837 65,570 65,570

Dividends

Final dividend (per share)

Amount per

Franked amount

security

per security

$0.02

$0.00

Record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend

3 September 2018

Payment date for the final dividend

12 October 2018

Franking

0% frankedThe financial effect of the current reporting period final dividend has not been brought to account in the financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2017 and will be recognised in subsequent financial reports.

June 2018

June 2017

$'000

$'000

Net tangible asset backing (per share)

0.96

0.88

Audit

This report is based on financial statements which have been audited.

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 23:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESOURCE GENERATION
01:32aRESOURCE GENERATION : FY18 Financial Results and Dividend
PU
01:32aRESOURCE GENERATION : Gold Dividend Information
PU
01:32aRESOURCE GENERATION : Appendix 4E
PU
08/17RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute Mining grows gold inventory substantially
AQ
07/17Resolute Mining completes investments in gold juniors
AQ
07/13RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute Mining achieves guidance and forecasts 300,000 ou..
AQ
06/04RESOURCE GENERATION : Golden Engagement
AQ
06/04ORCA GOLD : Announces Closing of First Tranche of Strategic Investment by Resolu..
AQ
06/01ORCA GOLD INC. : Announces Closing of First Tranche of Strategic Investment by R..
AQ
05/31ORCA GOLD INC. : Receives C$22 Million Strategic Investment from Resolute Mining..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/02Investing In The Sudanese Gold Rush With Orca Gold 
06/05RESOURCE SECTOR DIGEST : Sandstorm Gold And The Beauty Of Depletion 
06/01GOLD MINING BULL : Top News For May 2018 
02/22Resolute Mining Ltd. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Resolute Mining (RMGGY) Presents At 2017 Denver Gold Forum - Slideshow 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 480 M
EBIT 2018 57,1 M
Net income 2018 53,7 M
Finance 2018 55,6 M
Yield 2018 1,16%
P/E ratio 2018 19,56
P/E ratio 2019 13,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,97x
EV / Sales 2019 1,54x
Capitalization 1 001 M
Chart RESOURCE GENERATION
Duration : Period :
Resource Generation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOURCE GENERATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,59  AUD
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Paul Welborn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Marthinus John Botha Non-Executive Chairman
Peter A. Beilby Chief Operating Officer
Lee-Anne de bruin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ross Sullivan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOURCE GENERATION16.67%730
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-14.85%17 042
BARRICK GOLD CORP-26.95%11 889
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-9.95%11 534
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-20.09%8 313
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 226
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.