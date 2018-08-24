Resource Generation : Appendix 4E

for the Year Ended 30 June 2018

24 August 2018

Reporting Period

The reporting period is for the year ended 30 June 2018 with the corresponding reporting period being for the year ended 30 June 2017.

Results for Announcement to the Market

A$'000

Revenue from ordinary activitiesProfit for the year

Profit before tax attributable to members

Profit after tax attributable to members

down down down down

18% 53% 52% 52%to to to to

445,555

77,837 65,570 65,570

Dividends

Final dividend (per share)

Amount per Franked amount security per security $0.02 $0.00

Record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend

3 September 2018

Payment date for the final dividend

12 October 2018

Franking

0% frankedThe financial effect of the current reporting period final dividend has not been brought to account in the financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2017 and will be recognised in subsequent financial reports.

June 2018 June 2017 $'000 $'000 Net tangible asset backing (per share) 0.96 0.88

Audit

This report is based on financial statements which have been audited.