Resource Generation : Appendix 4E

for the Year Ended 30 June 2018
24 August 2018
Reporting Period
The reporting period is for the year ended 30 June 2018 with the corresponding reporting period being for the year ended 30 June 2017.
Results for Announcement to the Market
A$'000
Revenue from ordinary activitiesProfit for the year
Profit before tax attributable to members
Profit after tax attributable to members
down down down down
18% 53% 52% 52%to to to to
445,555
77,837 65,570 65,570
Dividends
Final dividend (per share)
|
Amount per
|
Franked amount
|
security
|
per security
|
$0.02
|
$0.00
Record date for determining entitlements to the final dividend
3 September 2018
Payment date for the final dividend
12 October 2018
Franking
0% frankedThe financial effect of the current reporting period final dividend has not been brought to account in the financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2017 and will be recognised in subsequent financial reports.
|
June 2018
|
June 2017
|
$'000
|
$'000
|
|
Net tangible asset backing (per share)
|
0.96
|
0.88
|
Audit
This report is based on financial statements which have been audited.
Disclaimer
