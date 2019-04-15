Log in
RESOURCE GENERATION

(RSG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/15
1.19 AUD   -2.06%
RESOURCE GENERATION : Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement
PU
07:53pRESOURCE GENERATION : Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
07:48pRESOURCE GENERATION : Annual Report
PU
Resource Generation : Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement

04/15/2019 | 07:53pm EDT

Corporate Governance Statement

The Board of Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or Company) is responsible for the corporate governance of the consolidated entity (Group). The Board guides and monitors the business and affairs of the Company on behalf of the Company's shareholders (Shareholders) by whom they are elected and to whom they are accountable.

During the relevant year, the Board adopted the "Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations Third Edition" established by the ASX Corporate Governance Council and published by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in March 2014. The Company will adopt the Fourth Edition of the Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations which were released on 27 February 2019 for its financial year commencing on 1 January 2020.

A description of the Company's main corporate governance practices is set out below. All practices, unless otherwise stated, were in place for the entire year. We have set out our practices in line with the principles established by the ASX.

This Corporate Governance Statement has been approved by the Board and is accurate and up to date as at 31 December 2018 unless a later date is specified.

This Corporate Governance Statement makes various references to information contained in the Company's Annual Report for the six month period ended 31 December 2018 (Annual Report). A full copy of the Annual Report can be viewed here.

1. LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1The Board of Directors and Management

The Board has a Board Charter that outlines the functions reserved to the Board and those delegated to management. A copy of the Board Charter can be viewed here.

The Board is responsible for the overall management, strategic direction and corporate governance of the Company and for delivering accountable corporate performance in accordance with the Company's goals and objectives. As part of its responsibilities, the Board is required to:

provide strategic direction to the Group, maximise performance, generate appropriate levels of Shareholder value and financial return and sustain the growth and success of the business;

monitor the operational and financial position of the Company specifically and the Group generally;

ensure that the principal risks faced by the Group are identified and oversee that appropriate control and monitoring systems are in place to manage the impact of these risks;

appoint (and where appropriate, remove) the CEO and monitor other key executive appointments; and

evaluate the performance of the CEO and through the CEO, receive reports on the performance of other senior executives in the context of the attainment of the Group's strategies and objectives.

The CEO is responsible for the management, operations and running of the day-to-day affairs of the Group under delegated authority from the Board.

Further details of the responsibilities of the Board and CEO (and management under sub-delegation from the CEO) can be found in the Board Charter.

1.2Board appointments

The Company undertakes appropriate checks on Director candidates, including checks on the person's character and experience, before either appointing a person as a Director or putting that person forward as a candidate for election or appointment.

Corporate Governance Statement

Details of the members of the Board including their experience, expertise and qualifications are set out in the Directors' Report under the heading "Directors" in the Annual Report.

1.3Board agreements

The Company has a written agreement in place with each Director and senior executive which sets out the terms of their appointment. Material variations to these agreements are disclosed to the ASX to the extent required by the ASX Listing Rules.

1.4Company Secretary

The Company Secretary has a direct line of communication with all Directors and is directly accountable to the Board, through the Chairman, on all matters relating to the proper functioning of the Board. The Company Secretary is responsible for advising the Board and its Committees on governance, policy and procedural issues and the preparation of Board papers and minutes.

1.5Diversity

In accordance with best governance practice, a diversity and inclusion policy has been established which includes the review of diversity within the Group by considering Board composition, executive composition and employee composition by gender.

The Company's Diversity and Inclusion Policy applies to all employees of the Group. Details of the policy are set out on the Company's website here.

The goal of the Diversity and Inclusion Policy is to have a high performing workforce that takes into account and recognises the communities in which we operate. The Directors have set measurable objectives towards establishing this goal. Details of these objectives and the progress towards achieving them are provided in the table below.

Measurable Objective

Activity During Year ended 31 December 2018

To include in the Nomination

During the year ended 31 December 2018, Ms Sabina Shugg was

Committee Charter responsibility

appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Director and Mr Bill Price

for diversity, including an annual

retired from the Board prior to the Company's Annual General

review and report to the Board on

Meeting in October 2018.

the:

The proportion of females and males in the Group (Australian data

(a)

progress towards achieving

only) is detailed in the table below. Benchmarking data specific to

these measurable objectives

Mining from the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA)

and overall effectiveness of

(where available) is also detailed.

the policy;

(b) proportion of women and men

WGEA

in the Company's workforce at

Women

Men

three levels in the organisation

Women1

(Board level, senior

management and the whole

Board2

16.7%

83.3%

N/A

organisation), including

KMP2

33.3%

66.7%

16.4%

benchmarking this data

against relevant industry

Senior Managers2

0.0%

100.0%

17.9%

standards where possible; and

(c)

remuneration by gender

Other Managers2

12.5%

87.5%

17.5%

together with any

recommendations to the

Overall2

21.3%

78.7%

16.7%

Board.

1 WGEA Mining Industry Benchmark data from 2017-2018

2 As at 31 March 2018 and as detailed in Resolute's WGEA Report

Corporate Governance Statement

Measurable Objective

Activity During Year ended 31 December 2018

To seek to engage where possible

The Company has specifically requested that recruiters present a

consultants and contractors that

diverse range of candidates.

support and promote the

The Diversity and Inclusion Policy is available on the Resolute web

Company's diversity and inclusion

page and included in the Resolute Corporate Services Induction.

policy.

To ensure that candidate lists for

The Company is focused on attracting a diverse range of

permanent employee positions are

candidates.

32% of

new employees

hired during the reporting

suitably qualified and where

period ended 31 December 2018 were female. There was an

possible recognisably diverse by

improvement in female representation since the WGEA reporting in

age, sex and/or ethnicity.

March 2018,

with female representation in Australia increasing to

22.3%.

Female representation in the Group as at 31 December 2018 is

shown in the table below:

Australia

Africa

Total

Male

Female

Male

Female

Male

Female

All Employees

77.7%

22.3%

94.4%

4.6%

89.5%

9.8%

All Managers

79.2%

20.8%

92.9%

7.1%

84.2%

15.8%

To consider diversity when

Ms Sabina Shugg was appointed to the Board as Non-Executive

reviewing Board succession plans

Director on 7 September 2018. Mr Bill Price retired from the Board

with the aim to have gender

prior to the Company's Annual General Meeting in October 2018.

representation and diversity.

Female representation on the Board as at the date of this statement

is 33.3%.

1.6Board Performance Evaluation

The Company has a Performance Evaluation Process for periodically evaluating the performance of the Board, its Committees, individual Directors and senior executives which can be viewed here.

The Chairman and the Board regularly discuss the performance of the Board, the performance of the individual Directors (including the CEO) and the Committees of the Board. The Chairman is responsible for meeting with the individual Directors to discuss their performance and contribution to the Board.

The performance of the Board was continually assessed during the year ended 31 December 2018.

1.7Senior Executives Performance Evaluation

The CEO is responsible for formally evaluating the performance of senior executives each year. A performance appraisal questionnaire is completed by each senior executive and reviewed and discussed with the CEO in a formal meeting.

The CEO's performance is periodically reviewed by the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee (each discussed in more detail in sections 2.1 and 8.1 below) in accordance with agreed performance parameters.

A performance evaluation of the CEO and senior executives took place during the year ended 31 December 2018 and was conducted in accordance with the process described above.

Corporate Governance Statement

2. STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE

2.1Nomination Committee

The Company has a Nomination Committee that is governed by the Nomination Committee Charter (a copy of which can be viewed here.)

The Nomination Committee is responsible for Board and Board Committee membership, succession planning and performance evaluation. Further roles and responsibilities of the Nomination Committee, including a description of the procedure for the selection, appointment and re-election of incumbents, can be found in the Nomination Committee Charter.

As at 31 December 2018 and as at the date of this statement, the Nomination Committee comprised of Mr M. Botha, Ms Y. Broughton, Ms S. Shugg, Mr P. Sullivan and Mr M. Potts, all of whom are Non-Executive Directors.

As at the date of this statement, all members of the Nomination Committee are independent Directors.

The attendance record of Nomination Committee members at Nomination Committee meetings for the reporting period ended 31 December 2018 is noted in the Directors' Report under the heading "Directors' Meetings" in the Annual Report.

2.2Board Composition and Skills Matrix

The Board

As at 31 December 2018 and as at the date of this statement, the Board comprised of five Non-Executive Directors (including the Chairman) and one Executive Director (being the Managing Director and CEO).

The table below sets out the detail of the tenure of each Director.

Director

Role of Director

First Appointed*

Qualification

Martin John Botha

Non-Executive Director

February 2014

BSc Eng

and Chairman

Peter Ross Sullivan

Non-Executive Director

June 2001

B.E., MBA

Yasmin Broughton

Non-Executive Director

June 2017

B.Com, PG Dip Law,

GAICD

Mark Potts

Non-Executive Director

June 2017

BSc(Hons)

Sabina Shugg**

Non-Executive Director

September 2018

MBA, BEng (Mining)

John Paul Welborn

Managing Director and

February 2015

B.Com, FCA, FAIM, SA

CEO

Fin, MAICD, MAusIMM,

JP

*Resolute was incorporated on 8 June 2001.

**Ms Sabina Shugg was appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 7 September 2018. Mr Bill Price retired from the Board prior to the Company's Annual General Meeting in October 2018.

Corporate Governance Statement

In relation to term of office, the Company's constitution specifies that one third (or if not a whole number, the nearest whole number to one third) of all Directors (with the exception of the CEO) must retire from office annually and are eligible for re-election. The Nomination Committee assesses and determines whether to endorse the re-election of Directors required to retire by rotation. The Company's constitution also requires that any Director who has been in office for more than three years must retire from office at the next annual general meeting and is eligible for re-election.

Skills Matrix

A profile of each Director setting out their skills, experience, expertise and period of office is set out in the Directors' Report in the Annual Report.

The Board has identified that the appropriate mix of skills and diversity required of its members on the Board to operate effectively and efficiently is achieved by personnel having substantial skills and experience in operational management, mining and technical, capital projects, strategy/risk, finance, listed resource companies, equity markets and sustainability and stakeholder management.

Each Director brings a unique and varied skillset covering relevant aspects of the desired mix of skills and diversity required in the composition of the Board, and each Director has the right of access to all Company information and to the senior executive team.

The table below summarises the areas of competence, skills and experience of the six Directors in office as at 31 December 2018.

Number

Category

of

Directors

Executive Leadership

6

Sustainable success in business at a very senior executive level in a successful career.

Global Experience

5

Senior management or equivalent experience in multiple global locations, exposed to a

range of political, cultural, regulatory and business environments.

Governance

5

Commitment to the highest standards of governance, including experience with a major

organisation that is subject to rigorous governance standards, and an ability to assess the

effectiveness of senior management.

Strategy/Risk

5

Track record of developing and implementing a successful strategy, including appropriately

probing and challenging management on the delivery of agreed strategic planning

objectives. Track record in developing an asset or business portfolio over the long term that

remains resilient to systemic risk.

Financial Acumen

6

Senior executive or equivalent experience in business strategy including competitive

business analysis, financial and management accounting and reporting, corporate

transactions and finance including mergers and acquisition, financial control implementation

and assessment, risk management and other assurance (e.g. audit), taxation and legal.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
