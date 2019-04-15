Resource Generation : Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement

Corporate Governance Statement

The Board of Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or Company) is responsible for the corporate governance of the consolidated entity (Group). The Board guides and monitors the business and affairs of the Company on behalf of the Company's shareholders (Shareholders) by whom they are elected and to whom they are accountable.

During the relevant year, the Board adopted the "Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations Third Edition" established by the ASX Corporate Governance Council and published by the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in March 2014. The Company will adopt the Fourth Edition of the Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations which were released on 27 February 2019 for its financial year commencing on 1 January 2020.

A description of the Company's main corporate governance practices is set out below. All practices, unless otherwise stated, were in place for the entire year. We have set out our practices in line with the principles established by the ASX.

This Corporate Governance Statement has been approved by the Board and is accurate and up to date as at 31 December 2018 unless a later date is specified.

This Corporate Governance Statement makes various references to information contained in the Company's Annual Report for the six month period ended 31 December 2018 (Annual Report). A full copy of the Annual Report can be viewed here.

1. LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT

1.1The Board of Directors and Management

The Board has a Board Charter that outlines the functions reserved to the Board and those delegated to management. A copy of the Board Charter can be viewed here.

The Board is responsible for the overall management, strategic direction and corporate governance of the Company and for delivering accountable corporate performance in accordance with the Company's goals and objectives. As part of its responsibilities, the Board is required to:

•provide strategic direction to the Group, maximise performance, generate appropriate levels of Shareholder value and financial return and sustain the growth and success of the business;

•monitor the operational and financial position of the Company specifically and the Group generally;

•ensure that the principal risks faced by the Group are identified and oversee that appropriate control and monitoring systems are in place to manage the impact of these risks;

•appoint (and where appropriate, remove) the CEO and monitor other key executive appointments; and

•evaluate the performance of the CEO and through the CEO, receive reports on the performance of other senior executives in the context of the attainment of the Group's strategies and objectives.

The CEO is responsible for the management, operations and running of the day-to-day affairs of the Group under delegated authority from the Board.

Further details of the responsibilities of the Board and CEO (and management under sub-delegation from the CEO) can be found in the Board Charter.

1.2Board appointments

The Company undertakes appropriate checks on Director candidates, including checks on the person's character and experience, before either appointing a person as a Director or putting that person forward as a candidate for election or appointment.

1