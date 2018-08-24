Resource Generation : Gold Dividend Information

Turn your
Resolute has approved the payment of a 2.0c per share dividend for FY18
The dividend payment will total A$14.8 million which equates to 3.3% of Resolute's FY18 sales revenue of A$446 million, consistent with Resolute's policy to pay a minimum dividend of 2% of gold sales.
All shareholders who hold 5,000 or more shares on the Record Date have the opportunity to receive their dividend payment in gold via our innovative collaboration with The Perth Mint.
To be ready to receive your dividends from Resolute in GOLD, you will need to open an account with The Perth Mint by 1 October 2018. Opening an account is a quick and easy process. Go to www.perthmint.com/storage/resolute or call +618 9421 7250. You will then have the opportunity to securely hold and trade gold bullion investments and at any time elect to convert from unallocated to allocated gold and take physical delivery of your gold.
Key Dates
John Welborn
Managing Director & CEO
Ex-Dividend Date Record Date Election Date Payment Date
31 August 2018
3 September 2018
1 October 2018
12 October 2018
