Resource Generation : Gold Dividend Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholder,

Resolute has approved the payment of a 2.0c per share dividend for FY18

Your dividend payment of 2.0c per share will be paid to you, in either cash or in gold, on 12 October 2018. The dividend payment to all shareholders will total A$14.8 million which equates to 3.3% of Resolute's FY18 sales revenue of A$446 million.

Resolute continues to generate positive cash ﬂows and returns to shareholders while making signiﬁcant investments in major development activity across our asset base. Resolute is in a strong position to deliver further growth which will generate greater gold production at a higher margin resulting in increasing cashﬂows, larger proﬁts and greater dividends for our shareholders.

If you held 5,000 or more Resolute shares on the Record Date of 3 September 2018, you can elect to receive your dividend payment in GOLD by opening an account with The Perth Mint and completing the enclosed form. To receive the upcoming dividend payment in GOLD, your account with The Perth Mint must be open by 1 October 2018. Opening an account is a quick and easy process. Go towww.perthmint.com/storage/resoluteor call +618 9421 7250. If you elected to receive last year's dividend in gold and continue to hold more than 5,000 shares, you will again receive your dividend in gold unless you notify Resolute's Share Registry, Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd (Computershare) to the contrary. You will then have the opportunity to securely hold and trade gold bullion investments online. You will also be able to sell all or part of your gold balance and have the proceeds deposited into your bank account and at any time elect to convert from unallocated to allocated gold and take physical delivery of all or part of your gold account balance.

You can make an election to receive this dividend and future dividends wholly or partially in gold as long as the gold component is for a minimum of 5,000 shares. If you wish to take only part of your dividend in the form of gold, you will need to state the number of shares that will be subject to the gold dividend. This election will remain in place for future dividends and can be changed at any time by notifying Computershare. If no election is made or you held less than 5,000 shares, you will receive your Resolute dividend as a cash payment into your nominated bank account. Please provide your Australian bank details, tax ﬁle number and email address to Computershare via www.investorcentre.com/au.

We look forward to delivering consistent dividend returns and long-term value to you.

John Welborn

Managing Director & CEO

ASX:RSG |www.rml.com.au

To turn your Resolute dividends into

If you wish to receive your dividend in gold, please:

1. Tick the box in "Section A - PAYMENT IN GOLD" in the accompanying Resolute Dividend Election Form and complete the details of your Perth Mint Depository Online Account. If you do not already hold an account with The Perth Mint, you can open a Resolute Perth Mint Depository Online Account at www.perthmint.com/storage/resolute

2. If you wish to receive only part of your dividend in gold, tick the relevant box on the Resolute Dividend Election Form and insert the number of shares that you would like to participate in the gold dividend as long as the gold component is for a minimum of 5,000 shares

3. Complete the other sections and information requested on the accompanying Resolute Dividend Election Form

4. Return the completed Resolute Dividend Election Form to Computershare Investor Services Pty Ltd by 1 October 2018

The gold equivalent of the cash dividend will be calculated by reference to the London AM fix USD gold price on 8 October 2018 converted at the USD:AUD Hedge Settlement Rate at 2pm AWST on that day.

As far as Resolute is aware, the election to receive a dividend in gold, as opposed to cash, does not change the tax treatment of the dividend payment amount. However, subsequent movement in the value of the gold may have a taxation effect on future related gold transactions. Shareholders are encouraged to seek tax advice specific to their circumstances.

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited All correspondence to: GPO Box 2975 Melbourne Victoria 3001 Australia Enquiries (within Australia) 1300 558 062 (outside Australia) 61 3 9415 4631 Facsimile 61 8 9323 2033web.queries@computershare.com.auwww.computershare.com

ASX:RSG |www.rml.com.au

How to complete this form

Complete Section A if you wish to have all of your dividend invested in the form of gold. Please note that an election to receive all of your dividend in gold will override any instruction on the registry record regarding direct payment of dividends by cash into a nominated account. Your election will remain in place for all future dividend payments.

If you only wish to receive gold in respect of part of your shareholding please show the number of shares (minimum 5,000) in figures that you wish to participate. Your election will remain in place for all future dividend payments.

Shareholders payment in gold must have a valid account with The Perth Mint.

If you have previously elected to receive the whole or part of your dividend in gold and you wish to terminate that election, then the relevant shareholding will be paid in the dividend by cash via direct credit or cheque payment as per your instructions. Note: Australian and New Zealand residents must provide bank details to receive their dividend payment.

This instruction only applies to the specific holding identified by the SRN/HIN and the name appearing on the front of this form. By electing to receive all or some of your dividends in gold or to terminate a previous election, you acknowledge that neither Resolute Mining Limited nor Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited have provided any investment or financial product advice in relation to your participation in or termination of participation.

If you have completed Section A, B, C or D, you must sign this form in Section E as follows in the spaces provided:- Joint Holding: where the holding is in more than one name, all of the shareholders must sign. Power of Attorney: to sign under Power of Attorney, you must have already lodged the Power of Attorney with the registry. If you have not previously lodged the Power of Attorney for notation, please attach a certified photocopy to this form when it is returned. Companies: where the company has a Sole Director who is also the Sole Company Secretary, this form must be signed by that person. If the Company (pursuant to section 204A of the Corporations Act 2001) does not have a Company Secretary, a Sole Director can also sign alone. Otherwise this form must be signed by a Director jointly with either another Director or a Company Secretary. Please indicate the office held by signing in the appropriate place.

