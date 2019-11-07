Resource Generation : Key Environmental Permit granted for Ravenswood

8 November 2019

Key Environmental Authority Permit issued

for Ravenswood Expansion Project

Permission granted to expand Nolans Tailings Storage Facility

Buck Reef West in-pit tailings storage authorised

All major approvals required for the REP to proceed have now been secured

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) is pleased to advise that the Queensland Government has approved and issued a new Environment Authority Permit relating to the Company's Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland. The new permit represents an important amendment to the Company's existing Ravenswood Environmental Authority (EA) and will support Resolute's ongoing Ravenswood Expansion Project (REP).

The new permit takes immediate effect from 5 November 2019 and will allow Resolute to expand the existing Nolans Tailing Storage Facility (NTSF) and to ultimately proceed with in-pit tailings storage as envisaged as part of the REP. Approval and issue of the new permit provides Resolute with the ability to safely store tailings for the entire mine life and expanded production profile anticipated to be generated by successful REP mining activities.

The first stage of the REP has commenced with the recommissioning of the third grinding mill at Resolute's Nolans Processing Plant (see ASX announcement 28 August 2019). Recommissioning of the third mill will enable a return to a processing rate of 5 million tonnes per annum and is expected to be fully operational by the end of the current quarter.

All major approvals required for the REP to proceed have been secured including:

Environmental Authority amendment to permit the NTSF expansion and in-pit tailings storage in the Buck Reef West open pit once completed (the subject of this announcement);

in-pit tailings storage in the Buck Reef West open pit once completed (the subject of this announcement); New mining leases at Ravenswood (see ASX Announcement dated 14 May 2019 and 13 June 2019);

The granting, and subsequent extension, of Prescribed Project status to the REP by the Queensland Government (see ASX Announcement dated 1 December 2016 and 11 December 2018);

Granting of the Buck Reef West Environmental Authority Amendment Application and the associated Buck Reef West Mining Lease Applications (see ASX Announcement dated 24 April 2018);

Heritage Agreements covering areas of the proposed REP mining landscape (see ASX Announcement dated 16 August 2017); and

Environmental Authority for the recommencement of mining at the Sarsfield open pit (see ASX Announcement dated 7 March 2017).

Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn, was pleased to have secured the new permit:

"The simplified tailings management strategy developed in the REP has significant operating benefits and is now supported by the required environmental approvals. I thank the Queensland Government for their strong ongoing support.

"Ravenswood represents an exceptional opportunity for Resolute. All major approvals are now in place for a development plan that can accommodate an expansion of annual production to 200,000 ounces of gold over a ten-year mine life. With available gold resources of almost six million ounces, decades of operational excellence in open pit mining, efficient processing infrastructure, low cost grid power, and a stable skilled local work force, the REP has obvious potential to deliver considerable economic benefits to Resolute shareholders, the local community, and the Queensland Government."

The approvals and agreements secured by Resolute to support the REP have been achieved with the assistance of the