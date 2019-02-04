Resource Generation : Megawatts to Mines Syama Power Presentation

Megawatts to Mines
The Syama Power Story: World's Largest Mine-Based
Off-Grid Fully Integrated Hybrid Power Plant
Mine Gold. Create Value.
Resolute: John Welborn | Ignite: Grant Berndsen
Syama Mine Site
World's Largest
Mine Based Off-Grid
Fully Integrated
50MW (40MW Peak Demand with 10MW Reserve Capacity)
Hybrid Solar, Battery and HFO Plant
System Overview - Hybrid Components
5 x 10.4MW W20V32 WartsilaHFO Engines = 52MW CapacityGEMS - Energy Management SystemBattery Energy Storage Solution = 15.24MW / 7.62MWhSingle Axis Tracking Solar PV = 33.4MW
5 Million Litre
Fuel Farm
System Overview - Meeting the Mine's Demand
