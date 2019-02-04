Resource Generation : Megawatts to Mines Syama Power Presentation

Megawatts to Mines

The Syama Power Story: World's Largest Mine-Based

Off-Grid Fully Integrated Hybrid Power Plant

Mine Gold. Create Value.

Resolute: John Welborn | Ignite: Grant Berndsen

"Innovation is a process that combines discovering an opportunity, blueprinting an idea to seize that opportunity, and implementing that idea to achieve results. Remember - no impact, no innovation."

The Little Black Book of Innovation

Syama Mine Site

World's Largest

Mine Based Off-Grid

Fully Integrated

50MW (40MW Peak Demand with 10MW Reserve Capacity)

Hybrid Solar, Battery and HFO Plant

System Overview - Hybrid Components

5 x 10.4MW W20V32 WartsilaHFO Engines = 52MW CapacityGEMS - Energy Management SystemBattery Energy Storage Solution = 15.24MW / 7.62MWhSingle Axis Tracking Solar PV = 33.4MW

5 Million Litre

Fuel Farm

System Overview - Meeting the Mine's Demand