Resource Generation : Megawatts to Mines Syama Power Presentation

RESOURCE GENERATION (RSG)
News 
News Summary

02/04/2019 | 05:14am EST

Megawatts to Mines

The Syama Power Story: World's Largest Mine-Based

Off-Grid Fully Integrated Hybrid Power Plant

Mine Gold. Create Value.

Resolute: John Welborn | Ignite: Grant Berndsen

"Innovation is a process that combines discovering an opportunity, blueprinting an idea to seize that opportunity, and implementing that idea to achieve results. Remember - no impact, no innovation."

The Little Black Book of Innovation

Syama Mine Site

World's Largest

Mine Based Off-Grid

Fully Integrated

50MW (40MW Peak Demand with 10MW Reserve Capacity)

Hybrid Solar, Battery and HFO Plant

System Overview - Hybrid Components

5 x 10.4MW W20V32 WartsilaHFO Engines = 52MW CapacityGEMS - Energy Management SystemBattery Energy Storage Solution = 15.24MW / 7.62MWhSingle Axis Tracking Solar PV = 33.4MW

5 Million Litre

Fuel Farm

System Overview - Meeting the Mine's Demand

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 10:13:01 UTC
