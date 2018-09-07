Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Resource Generation    RSG   AU000000RSG6

RESOURCE GENERATION (RSG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Resource Generation : New Director Appointment and Appendix 3X

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:42am CEST

7 September 2018

Director Appointment

Sabina Shugg AM appointed as a Non-Executive Director

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX:RSG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Sabina Shugg AM as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Sabina Shugg is a mining engineer with over 30 years' experience involving senior operational roles with leading mining and consulting organisations including Normandy, Newcrest, and KPMG. Ms Shugg holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Australia, a Mining Engineering degree from the Western Australian School of Mines, and a Western Australian First Class Mine Manager's Certificate of Competency. Ms Shugg currently serves on the Minerals Council of Australia Gender Diversity Working Group, the Curtin University Foundation Board, and the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia's Productivity Committee.

An advocate for innovation and technology improvements in mining, Ms Shugg is the Director of the newly formed Kalgoorlie-Boulder Mining Innovation Hub. In her role as Founder and Chair of Women in Mining and Resources WA, Ms Shugg was awarded the inaugural Women in Resources Champion by the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia for being an outstanding role model for the resources industry and broader community.

In 2015, Ms Shugg was awarded a Member of the General Division of the Order of Australia for significant service to the mining industry through executive roles in the resources sector and as a role model and mentor to women.

Resolute's Chairman, Mr Martin Botha, welcomed Ms Shugg to the Company's Board; "Sabina brings additional highly relevant skills and experience to our Board. Her position as a respected industry champion for technology, innovation, and diversity in mining, together with her experience in complex technical and operational mining projects, will allow Sabina to make an enormous contribution to Resolute as a Board member."

Ms Shugg replaces Mr Bill Price who will retire from the Board prior to the Company's Annual General Meeting in October following 15 years of service as a Non-Executive Director. Mr Botha expressed his gratitude for Mr Price's committment to Resolute since 2003: "Bill Price has been an excellent servant of the Company and I thank him on behalf of shareholders for his tireless work over the past 15 years."

For further information, contact:

John Welborn

Managing Director & CEO

Jeremy Meynert

General Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations

About Resolute

Resolute is a successful gold miner with more than 28 years of continuous production. The Company is an experienced explorer, developer, and operator, having operated nine gold mines across Australia and Africa which have produced 8Moz of gold. Resolute currently operates two mines, the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Australia, and is the owner of the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, FY19 production guidance is 300,000 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz).

Resolute's flagship Syama Gold Mine in Mali is a robust long-life asset comprising parallel sulphide and oxide processing plants which at full capacity are capable of producing more than 300,000 ounces of gold per annum. The move to underground mining is expected to extend the mine life at Syama beyond 2032. The Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland demonstrates Resolute's significant underground expertise in successfully mining the Mt Wright ore body. Resolute's next stage of development in Queensland is the return to large scale open pit mining at the Ravenswood Expansion Project, which will extend the Company's local operations to at least 2032. In Ghana, the Company has completed a feasibility study on the Bibiani Gold Mine focused on the development of an underground operation requiring modest capital and using existing plant infrastructure. Resolute is also actively exploring over 6,600km2 of potential world class tenure in West Africa and Australia. Resolute supplements its own exploration activities with a portfolio of interests in listed African focused gold exploration companies to provide shareholders with a pipeline of development opportunities.

Completion of the Syama Undergound Mine Project is expected during FY19 and with the expansion of opertions at Ravenswood and the re-commissioning of Bibiani provides a clear pathway for Resolute near term ambitions ot be a 500,000 ounce per annum gold producer.

ASX:RSG Capital Summary

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 752,760,642 Current Share Price:

A$1.14 as at 6 September 2018

Market Capitalisation:

A$858 million

FY19 Guidance: 300,000oz @ AISC A$1,280/oz

Board of Directors

Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director Mr Bill Price Non-Executive Director

Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director

Contact

John Welborn Managing Director & CEO Jeremy Meynert GM - BD & IR

Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St Perth, Western Australia 6000

T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597 E:contact@rml.com.au

2

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity ABN

RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED 39 097 088 689

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Sabina Shugg

Date of appointment

7 September 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust.

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Number & class of Securities

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 00:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESOURCE GENERATION
02:42aRESOURCE GENERATION : New Director Appointment and Appendix 3X
PU
08/31RESOURCE GENERATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
08/27ORCA GOLD : Provides Updates on its Block 14 and Morondo Gold Projects
AQ
08/24RESOURCE GENERATION : FY18 Financial Results and Dividend
PU
08/24RESOURCE GENERATION : Gold Dividend Information
PU
08/24RESOURCE GENERATION : Appendix 4E
PU
08/17RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute Mining grows gold inventory substantially
AQ
07/17Resolute Mining completes investments in gold juniors
AQ
07/13RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute Mining achieves guidance and forecasts 300,000 ou..
AQ
06/04RESOURCE GENERATION : Golden Engagement
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/24Resolute Mining Ltd. (RMGGY) CEO John Welborn on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings C.. 
08/24Resolute Mining Ltd. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/24Resolute Mining Ltd. ADR declares AUD 0.02 dividend 
08/24Resolute Mining Ltd. ADR reports FY results 
08/24Resolute Mining reports FY results 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 573 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 97,4 M
Finance 2019 81,8 M
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 11,85
P/E ratio 2020 6,26
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
Capitalization 875 M
Chart RESOURCE GENERATION
Duration : Period :
Resource Generation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOURCE GENERATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,59  AUD
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Paul Welborn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Marthinus John Botha Non-Executive Chairman
Peter A. Beilby Chief Operating Officer
Lee-Anne de bruin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ross Sullivan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOURCE GENERATION1.32%650
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION-19.80%16 050
BARRICK GOLD CORP-28.66%11 460
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-16.87%10 722
POLYUS PAO--.--%8 535
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-26.03%7 771
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.