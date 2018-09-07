Resource Generation : New Director Appointment and Appendix 3X

7 September 2018

Director Appointment

Sabina Shugg AM appointed as a Non-Executive Director

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX:RSG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Sabina Shugg AM as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.

Sabina Shugg is a mining engineer with over 30 years' experience involving senior operational roles with leading mining and consulting organisations including Normandy, Newcrest, and KPMG. Ms Shugg holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Australia, a Mining Engineering degree from the Western Australian School of Mines, and a Western Australian First Class Mine Manager's Certificate of Competency. Ms Shugg currently serves on the Minerals Council of Australia Gender Diversity Working Group, the Curtin University Foundation Board, and the Minerals Research Institute of Western Australia's Productivity Committee.

An advocate for innovation and technology improvements in mining, Ms Shugg is the Director of the newly formed Kalgoorlie-Boulder Mining Innovation Hub. In her role as Founder and Chair of Women in Mining and Resources WA, Ms Shugg was awarded the inaugural Women in Resources Champion by the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia for being an outstanding role model for the resources industry and broader community.

In 2015, Ms Shugg was awarded a Member of the General Division of the Order of Australia for significant service to the mining industry through executive roles in the resources sector and as a role model and mentor to women.

Resolute's Chairman, Mr Martin Botha, welcomed Ms Shugg to the Company's Board; "Sabina brings additional highly relevant skills and experience to our Board. Her position as a respected industry champion for technology, innovation, and diversity in mining, together with her experience in complex technical and operational mining projects, will allow Sabina to make an enormous contribution to Resolute as a Board member."

Ms Shugg replaces Mr Bill Price who will retire from the Board prior to the Company's Annual General Meeting in October following 15 years of service as a Non-Executive Director. Mr Botha expressed his gratitude for Mr Price's committment to Resolute since 2003: "Bill Price has been an excellent servant of the Company and I thank him on behalf of shareholders for his tireless work over the past 15 years."

About Resolute

Resolute is a successful gold miner with more than 28 years of continuous production. The Company is an experienced explorer, developer, and operator, having operated nine gold mines across Australia and Africa which have produced 8Moz of gold. Resolute currently operates two mines, the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Australia, and is the owner of the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana. Listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, FY19 production guidance is 300,000 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz).

Resolute's flagship Syama Gold Mine in Mali is a robust long-life asset comprising parallel sulphide and oxide processing plants which at full capacity are capable of producing more than 300,000 ounces of gold per annum. The move to underground mining is expected to extend the mine life at Syama beyond 2032. The Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland demonstrates Resolute's significant underground expertise in successfully mining the Mt Wright ore body. Resolute's next stage of development in Queensland is the return to large scale open pit mining at the Ravenswood Expansion Project, which will extend the Company's local operations to at least 2032. In Ghana, the Company has completed a feasibility study on the Bibiani Gold Mine focused on the development of an underground operation requiring modest capital and using existing plant infrastructure. Resolute is also actively exploring over 6,600km2 of potential world class tenure in West Africa and Australia. Resolute supplements its own exploration activities with a portfolio of interests in listed African focused gold exploration companies to provide shareholders with a pipeline of development opportunities.

Completion of the Syama Undergound Mine Project is expected during FY19 and with the expansion of opertions at Ravenswood and the re-commissioning of Bibiani provides a clear pathway for Resolute near term ambitions ot be a 500,000 ounce per annum gold producer.

