Resource Generation : NewGenGold Conference Presentation 0 11/11/2019 | 06:30pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields NewGenGold Exploration Conference Tabakoroni : Discovery of a high-grade growth opportunity in the Syama Belt, Mali Syama: The world's first purpose built, Bruce Mowat | General Manager - Exploration | 12 November 2019 fully automated sub-level cave gold mine Cautionary Statement This presentation contains information about Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) and its activities that is current as at the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated. The information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. This presentation has been prepared by Resolute and no party other than Resolute has authorised or caused the issue, lodgement, submission, despatch or provision of this presentation. The information in this presentation is general in nature and does not purport to be complete. This presentation is not a prospectus, disclosure document or other offering document under Australian law or under the laws of any other jurisdiction. This presentation is provided for information purposes and does not constitute an offer, invitation, inducement or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase securities in Resolute in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this presentation has been prepared in good faith by Resolute, however no guarantee, representation or warranty expressed or implied is or will be made by any person (including Resolute and its affiliates and their directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents) as to the accuracy, reliability, correctness, completeness or adequacy of any statements, estimates, options, conclusions or other information contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Resolute and its affiliates and their directors, officers, employees, associates, advisers and agents each expressly disclaims any and all liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss or damage suffered by any person relating in any way to the use of or reliance on information contained in this presentation including, without limitation: from representations or warranties or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained within this presentation;

from statements, opinions, forecasts, reports or other matters, express or implied, contained in, arising out of or derived from this presentation; or

for omissions from this presentation including, without limitation, any financial information, any estimates, forecasts, or projections and any other financial information derived therefrom. This presentation does not constitute financial product advice, investment, legal, taxation or other advice and is not intended to be used or relied upon as the basis for making an investment decision. This presentation is not a recommendation to acquire Resolute securities and has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, taxation situation, financial situation or needs of individuals. Before making any investment decision in connection with any acquisition of Resolute securities, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, tax situation, financial situation and needs and seek financial, legal and taxation advice appropriate to their jurisdiction. Past performance information given in this presentation is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as an indication of future performance. This presentation includes certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations with respect to Resolute's business and operations, market conditions, results of operations and financial condition, and risk-management practices. Words such as 'project', 'foresee', 'plan', 'expect', 'aim', 'intend', 'anticipate', 'believe', 'estimate', 'may', 'should', 'will' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Indications of, and guidance on, future earnings and financial position and performance are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are provided as a general guide only and should not be relied upon as an indication or guarantee of future performance. These statements are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Resolute, are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of Resolute, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward looking statements on certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Actual results, performance, actions and developments of Resolute may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this presentation. As an Australian company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), Resolute is required to report Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources in Australia in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Recipients should note that while Resolute's Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates comply with the JORC Code, they may not comply with relevant guidelines in other countries. For details of the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves used in this presentation, please refer to ASX Announcement dated 13 February 2019 titled "Annual Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement as at 31 December 2018", ASX Announcement dated 29 April 2019 titled "Tabakoroni Resource Update", ASX Announcement dated 22 July 2019 titled "Major Resource and Reserve Upgrade at Ravenswood" and ASX Announcement dated 31 July 2019 titled "Offer Document Acquisition of Toro Gold". The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves as reported in these ASX Announcements and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this plan continue to apply and have not materially changed. The form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements. All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) per ounce of gold produced are calculated in accordance with World Gold Council guidelines. These measures are included to assist investors to better understand the performance of the business. Cash cost per ounce of gold produced and AISC are non‐International Financial Reporting Standards financial information. 1 MakoSyama SenegalMali Bibiani Ghana Market Capitalisation A$1.02B | US$698m | £545m Dividend Policy Minimum Payout of 2% of Annual Gold Sales Ravenswood Australia Resources / Reserves 18.8Moz / 7.7Moz FY19 Guidance (to 31 Dec) 400koz at US$1,020/oz AISC 2 Significant West African Gold Deposits Resolute is the owner of 3 gold mines in West Africa:

Syama Gold Mine in Mali (Syama) Mako Gold Mine in Senegal (Mako) Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana (Bibiani)

Paleoproterozoic Birimian hosts all the significant gold deposits of West Africa

Tabakoroni is part of Resolute's Syama tenement package in Mali and is located south of Syama 3 Regional Geology North Cote d'Ivoire and South Mali is structurally composed of 3 domains named from W to E, Bougouni , Kadiana-Madinani , and Kadiolo .

, , and . The Syama Belt is a NNE-striking, steeply west-dipping greenstone belt marking the regional boundary between the Kadiana-Madinani and Kadiolo domains

NNE-striking, steeply west-dipping greenstone belt marking the regional boundary between the Kadiana-Madinani and Kadiolo domains The Syama gold deposit is located on the Syama-Bananso Fault Zone (SBFZ) which marks the domain boundary and is exposed and sub parallel to the E wall of the pit

(SBFZ) which marks the domain boundary and is exposed and sub parallel to the E wall of the pit Tabakoroni is located 35km south of Syama on a parallel shear 4 Syama Geology Resolute holds 80km strike length of prospective Syama greenstone belt

Geology comprises Sikoro Formation (sediment units) to the west overlain by Syama Formation and mineralised lithologies (lamprophyre, mafic volcanics and sediments) and N'Golopene Formation conglomerates and sandstones (Tarkwa style basin) to the east

Resolute is currently mining at the Syama Underground Mine and the Tabakoroni Open Pit Mine

Completed mining of oxide open pits at A21, BA01, Alpha and Beta

1.5Mtpa oxide plant commissioned in early 2015 provides an opportunity to easily exploit nearby satellite oxide pits

Tabakoroni is located on the Finkolo exploitation permit 5 Tabakoroni Discovery History 1972: BRGM Soil geochemistry program throughout West Africa. Identifies many of the large mines in the Birimian

BRGM Soil geochemistry program throughout West Africa. Identifies many of the large mines in the Birimian 1987: UNDP mapping and soil geochemistry in south and west Mali, strong Au soil anomalies

UNDP mapping and soil geochemistry in south and west Mali, strong Au soil anomalies 1987 First permit granted to BHP International covering Syama and Tabakoroni Au soil anomalies. Syama Gold deposit discovered

First permit granted to BHP International covering Syama and Tabakoroni Au soil anomalies. Syama Gold deposit discovered 1989: BHP drilled 21 holes for 3,630m over the Tabakoroni Zone. All holes intersected significant mineralisation. Up to 33m wide with grades between 1 and 6g/t Au. Permit relinquished

BHP drilled 21 holes for 3,630m over the Tabakoroni Zone. All holes intersected significant mineralisation. Up to 33m wide with grades between 1 and 6g/t Au. Permit relinquished 1998: Barrick granted Finkolo permit covering Tabakoroni (surface geochem and limited RAB only). Dropped the ground

Barrick granted Finkolo permit covering Tabakoroni (surface geochem and limited RAB only). Dropped the ground 2001: Finkolo permit granted to private Malian mining company Bagoe international Corporation SARL.

Finkolo permit granted to private Malian mining company Bagoe international Corporation SARL. 2002: Etruscan Resources farmed into project

Etruscan Resources farmed into project 2003: Resolute entered into an option and joint venture agreement with Etruscan and became operator of the Finkolo permit

Resolute entered into an option and joint venture agreement with Etruscan and became operator of the Finkolo permit 2003 to 2017: Resolute grows resources at Tabakoroni and consolidates ownership and secures permitting • 2018: Tabakoroni Open Pit Mine commences 6 BRGM and UNDP Soil Geochemistry West African BRGM geochemical survey over Birimian sequences 1972 to 1974

Identifies Loulo, Morila and Syama

UNDP mapping and regional soil geochemistry program 1987

Strong Au-As soil anomalies at Syama, Tabakoroni along or close to the Syama Belt Shear Zone 7 Tabakoroni Geology Tabakoroni gold deposit located on the Tabakoroni Main Shear Zone

Parallel shear zone west of the Syama Shear Zone

Deposit lies on the contact between basalt flows and turbidites to the east

Tabakoroni geology with the outline of the current and planned oxide open pits is displayed opposite 8 Tabakoroni Stratigraphy A new stratigraphy is defined with 4 main rock types

Volcanic Sequence of pillow basalts & related basaltic facies (Syama Formation) Background pelagic sediment mudstone sequence (shales) Two volcaniclastic turbidite sequences; feldspar-rich and quartz-rich

Two intrusive suites

Feldspar, biotite (± quartz) porphyritic diorite (early deformational) Feldspar, amphibole phyric diorite

Tabakoroni Main Shear Zone is localised to mudstone sequences

Primary gold mineralisation control = feldspar-biotite porphyries 9 Host Rocks TADD675, 352.5-365.1m. Thin bedded non TADD676, 273-287m. carbonaceous shale with sandy interbeds Doleritic basalt 10 Intrusives TADD683, 245.5m TADD680, 306-307m Suite of samples across Feldspar, amphibole phyric Foliated feldspar rich, biotite diorite with breccia margin (Left) and weakly foliated & porphyry with dissem. Pyrite veined massive intrusion (Centre & Right). 11 Host Rock Geochemistry Host lithofacies range in composition from basalt (volcanics) to andesite (volcaniclastics) to dacite (porphyries and shales)

Basalt (and autobreccia) typically basalt with minor variation to sub-alkaline

sub-alkaline Volcaniclastic facies and mixed basalt-sediment hornfels tend to andesitic composition

basalt-sediment hornfels tend to andesitic composition Carbonaceous and non-carb. shales tend to dacite and rhyodacite compositions

non-carb. shales tend to dacite and rhyodacite compositions Feldspar porphyry has broad dacite composition 12 Tabakoroni Mineralisation Tabakoroni is an early Orogenic Gold System (2098 ± 5 Ma) related to diorite porphyry that has been reworked during 2 later events

Diorite intrusions utilised NNW, NNE and EW structures intruding basalt and volcaniclastic host sequences Gold deposition during intrusion was largely localised into the wall rock within Aspy and Py, forming alteration selvedge's around porphyry intrusions and within/selvedge to vein fracture conduits Vein and alteration mineralogy reflect geochemical signature of the porphyry with veins of carbonate-quartz that have Na-K alteration halos dominated by silica-albite-sericite Au-vein textures vary from shear and cataclastic to extensional defining multi-stage opening and internal reworking within the gold veins that developed in a transtensional setting Ore zones at Namakan are developed as wide stockwork zones, however veins and mineralised porphyry occur widely in scattered developments through hanging wall and footwall basalt & volcaniclastic sequences

The distribution of primary gold does not directly relate to the Tabakoroni Main Shear Zone (TMSZ)

The TMSZ is a brittle-ductile deformation corridor that effectively reworked and remobilised earlier Au mineralisation

Two gold re-working events

re-working events Reworking of primary orogenic Au from porphyry, vein and altered wall rock into shear zone cataclasites of the TMSZ Remobilisation of primary and cataclasite-hosted gold into styolitic (redox) graphite traps in quartz veins

13 Tabakoroni Mineralisation (continued) Deformation history

D1 broad WNW to NW shortening, west tilting D2: Continued WNW shortening, development of porphyry structures (NNW, NE & EW) resulting in intrusion of Diorite and formation of Early Orogenic Au D3: NW shortening, development of TMSZ (sinistral wrench) D4-5: E-W to NS shortening events, continued development of TMSZ, thrust to dextral wrench associated with reworking (and offset) of divergent early Orogenic Au zones

The geometry of ore zones at Tabakoroni relate to geological and structural discontinuities including:

Discontinuity and thinning of basalt lava flows that host the well developed Namakan system WNW low angle (possible thrust) structures that segment the current ore zones Potential offset of Namakan and NNW-trending porphyry units across the late-stage TMSZ

14 Tabakoroni Mineralisation (continued) Left: TADD683, 76m TARD619 at 169m Hydraulic basalt breccia with intense Si-Ab-Se Massive quartz vein in TMSZ with stylolitic graphite that hosts freeAu grains. alteration & Carbonate-Qz-Py veins. The interval has Bonanza grade over 1m containing 1,730 g/tAu 15 Tabakoroni Gold Occurrences Gold mineralisation at Tabakoroni occurs in: 11.. Au early Orogenic Phases as: Zones of stockwork and scattered HW and FW veins in porphyry, basalt and volcaniclastics unrelated to TMSZ but may be spatially overlap

Au within and selvedge to porphyry intrusions 22. Au: TMSZ cataclasites containing clasts of Au-1 vein, porphyry & wallrock with reworked sulphide during brittle deformation, erratic grade from low to bonanza 33. Au: TMSZ-hosted styolitic graphite in deformed Quartz veins with Au remobilised from earlier events, narrow zones often with bonanza grade 44. Au: Near surface oxidation & supergene enrichment The distribution of primary Au does not related to the TMSZ (or ductile carbonaceous shales) The TMSZ is a brittle-ductile deformational corridor that reworked and re-mobilised earlier Au mineralisation 4. 4 Basalt 2 3 11. 11. 2 3 11. 11..1. Porphyry Cataclasite Autobreccia Volcaniclastic Min.Veins TMSZ Stylised diagram illustrating the complex distribution of 16 different gold mineralisation styles at Tabakoroni Syama / Tabakoroni Comparison Syama Tabakoroni Host Rocks Basalt, lamprophyre Volcaniclastics, basalt Intrusives lamprophyre Dacite porphyry Alteration Ankerite albite sericite Sericite Structural Setting Syama Shear ("Tarkwa type" contact) Tabakoroni Shear Resource 59.2Mt at 3.18g/t Au for 6.1Moz 6.1Mt at 5.11 g/t Au for 1.01Moz Gold Mineralisation Pyrite association Arsenopyrite/pyrite Veining Vein stockwork Massive stylolitic veins, and stockworks 17 Tabakoroni Long Section March 2019 resource block model

Oxide pit design traces

Block model shows the +10 g/t Au high- grade shoots

Mineralisation 1.5km strike length

Open down dip 18 Tabakoroni Cross Sections 19 Pathfinder Geochemistry Traditional Orogenic Au pathfinders Sb and As the most useful in the Syama Belt for picking mineralised structures

Bottom of aircore hole ICP-MS results 20 Geophysics Aeromagnetics 3 aeromagnetic surveys, 1993, 2002 and 2005

Aeromagnetics ineffective in identification of structure and stratigraphy 21 Geophysics (continued) VTEM Multi-client VTEM survey 2008

VTEM survey 2008 Successfully used to define volcanic stratigraphy

Works well in the Syama Belt

Widely accepted and commonly used tool in Orogenic Gold terrains 22 Induced Polarisation (Gradient Array) • Gradient array and dipole-dipole IP widely used in the Syama Belt • Resistivity low related to the Tabakoroni Main Shear Zone • Chargeability results more variable but has identified disseminated pyrite zones Resistivity Chargeability 23 Tabakoroni Resource Resource as at 31 March 2019 - 1Moz @ 5g/t

Wireframe constrained Ordinary Kriged estimate by Susan Havlin, Optiro

Previous MIK estimate

Open Cut Resource is within current oxide pit design at 1g/t cut off

Underground Resource reported at a cut off of 1.5g/t Au

Oxide Production at Tabakoroni to 31 March 2019 totalled ~125K ounces Tabakoroni 31 March 2019 Mineral Resource Area Category Tonnes Gold Ounces (000s) (g/t) (000s) Measured 540 5.21 90 Tabakoroni Indicated 410 5.09 70 Open Cut Inferred 0 3.38 0 Sub total 950 5.15 160 Measured 130 4.68 20 Tabakoroni Indicated 1,680 5.18 280 Underground Inferred 3,360 5.09 550 Sub total 5,170 5.11 850 Measured Total 670 5.11 110 Indicated Total 2,090 5.17 350 Inferred Total 3,360 5.08 550 Grand Total 6,120 5.11 1,010 Note: Grand Total is exclusive of 20koz of stockpiles reported as at 31 March 2019. 24 Tabakoroni Mine Development Long journey to successful production Discovered in 1987

Fluctuating Gold Price and a series of joint-ventures delayed further exploration

joint-ventures delayed further exploration Resolute identified a sub 1 million ounce deposit, too small for stand alone processing facility

Regional development potential was investigated (~10km from Perseus's Sissingue deposit)

In 2014 Resolute constructed oxide processing circuit at Syama

Exploitation Permit granted to allow processing at Syama oxide circuit

Joint-venture, minority equity, and royalty issues successfully resolved:

minority equity, and royalty issues successfully resolved: Buyout of 20% equity held by Etruscan/Endeavour in 2012 Buyout of 5% equity and royalty held by Bagoe Mining 2017

Successful exploration defined immediately mineable oxide resources • Resolute constructed haul road and commenced mining in October 2018 25 Tabakoroni Oxide Mining Oxide Reserve (30 June 2018)

2.7Mt @ 2.9 g/t Au for 254,000oz

Mining commenced in October 2018

181,000oz produced in first 12 months of production to 30 September 2019

Very high grade zone identified in main Namakan Pit

ROM head grade consistently higher than reserve model

ROM grade of 4.2 g/t for the year which is 45% higher than reserve grade 26 Tabakoroni High Grade Shoots • 250m strike coherent very high grade core located at a bend in the shear, plus 10g/t • Strong encouragement for further high grade mineralisation at depth • Underground feasibility studies underway 27 Tabakoroni Exploration Upside Exploration focus on the sulphide extensions to high- grade plunge zones

Drilling continues to return wide, high-grade sulphide intercepts

high-grade sulphide intercepts Drilling is still shallow - extensive depth potential

Scoping study has commenced to evaluate an Underground mining option to commence after the oxide pits are completed

Mineralised Zone, high-grade above 5g/t, vertical zones 28 Resolute is committed to the World Gold Council's Responsible Gold Mining Principles 29 Responsible Gold Mining Principles (RGMPs) Governance Principle 1 - Ethical conduct: we will conduct our businesses with integrity including absolute opposition to corruption Principle 2 - Understanding our impacts: we will engage with our stakeholders and implement management systems so as to ensure that we assess, understand and manage our impacts, realise opportunities and provide remedy where needed Principle 3 - Supply chain: we will require that our suppliers conduct their businesses ethically and responsibly as a condition of doing business with us Social Principle 4 - Safety and health: we will protect and promote the safety and occupational health of our workforce (employees and contractors) above all other priorities and will empower them to speak up if they encounter unsafe working conditions Principle 5 - Human rights and conflict: we will respect the human rights of our workforce, affected communities and all those people with whom we interact Principle 6 - Labour rights: we will ensure that our operations are places where employees and contractors are treated with respect and are free from discrimination or abusive labour practices Principle 7 - Working with communities: we will contribute to the socio-economicadvancement of communities associated with our operations and treat them with dignity and respect Environment Principle 8 - Environmental stewardship: we will ensure that environmental responsibility is at the core of how we work Principle 9 - Biodiversity, land use and mine closure: we will work to ensure that fragile ecosystems, habitats and endangered species are protected from damage, and will plan for responsible mine closure Principle 10 - Water, energy and climate change: we will improve the efficiency of our use of water and energy, recognising that the impacts of climate change and water constraints may increasingly become a threat to the locations where we work and a risk to our licence to operate 30 Contacts Follow Us John Welborn | Managing Director & CEO Jeremy Meynert | General Manager - BD & IR EMAIL | contact@rml.com.au WEB | www.rml.com.au PHONE | +61 8 9261 6100 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 23:29:05 UTC 0 Latest news on RESOURCE GENERATION 06:30p RESOURCE GENERATION : NewGenGold Conference Presentation PU 08:40a RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Key Environmental Authority Permit issued for Ravens.. AQ 11/08 Attack on Canadian miner in Burkina Faso threatens gold’s final frontie.. RE 11/07 RESOURCE GENERATION : Key Environmental Permit granted for Ravenswood PU 10/24 RESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update PU 10/11 RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Syama Sulphide Circuit Update AQ 10/09 RESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update PU 10/06 RESOURCE GENERATION : Production Update September Quarter PU 09/18 RESOURCE GENERATION : Becoming a substantial holder PU 09/16 RESOURCE GENERATION : Cleansing Notice and Appendix 3B PU