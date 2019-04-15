Resource Generation : Notice of Annual General Meeting 0 04/15/2019 | 07:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 097 088 689 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting of the Shareholders of Resolute Mining Limited (Company) will be held at 4.30pm (WST) on Monday, 20 May 2019 at Level 2, Australia Place, 15-17 William Street, Perth, Western Australia (Meeting). The Explanatory Memorandum to the Notice provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Meeting. The Explanatory Memorandum and the Proxy Form both form part of the Notice. The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders of the Company at 4.30pm (WST) on Saturday, 18 May 2019. Terms and abbreviations used in the Notice and the Explanatory Memorandum are defined in the Schedule. AGENDA Annual Report To consider the Annual Report of the Company and its controlled entities for the six month period ended 31 December 2018, which includes the Financial Report, the Directors' Report, and the Auditor's Report. The reports referred to above are included in the Annual Report sent to those Shareholders who elected to receive a hard copy. A copy of the report is also available on our website: www.rml.com.au. Resolution 1 - Adoption of Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of section 250R(2) of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval is given for the adoption of the Remuneration Report as contained in the Company's Remuneration Report for the six month period ended 31 December 2018." ENTITLEMENT TO VOTE AND VOTING EXCLUSIONS 1 In accordance with section 250R of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast (in any capacity) by, or on behalf of: (a)a member of the Key Management Personnel whose remuneration details are included in the Remuneration Report; or (b)a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by such person if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is excluded from voting on this Resolution and: (a)the person is appointed as proxy by writing that specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or (b)the person is the Chairman and the appointment of the Chairman as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution, but expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Resolute Mining's Remuneration Report is set out in the Annual Report. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Mr Martin Botha as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, Mr Martin Botha, Director, who retires by rotation pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 14.4 and article 3.6 of the Constitution, being eligible for re-election pursuant to article 3.5(a) of the Constitution, pursuant to article 3.4 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, is re-elected as a Director on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Resolution 3 - Re-election of Ms Yasmin Broughton as a Director To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, Ms Yasmin Broughton, Director, who retires by rotation pursuant to and in accordance with Listing Rule 14.4 and article 3.6 of the Constitution, being eligible for re-election pursuant to article 3.5(a) of the Constitution, pursuant to article 3.4 of the Constitution and for all other purposes, is reelected as a Director on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." Resolution 4 - Approval of annual grant of Performance Rights to Mr John Welborn To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rules 10.14 and 10.19, section 200E of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of 698,690 Performance Rights to Mr John Welborn (and/or his nominee) under the 2017 Performance Rights Plan in accordance with the terms and conditions described in the Explanatory Memorandum." ENTITLEMENT TO VOTE AND VOTING EXCLUSIONS The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any Director or officer (other than any Directors or officers who are ineligible to participate in any employee incentive plan of the Company) of a Group Company and any of their associates. 2 The Company will not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)it is cast by the Chairman as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast by a person appointed as a proxy, where that person is either a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by such person if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on this Resolution and: (a)the person is appointed as a proxy by writing and the appointment specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or (b)the person is the Chairman and the appointment of the Chairman as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution, but expressly authorises the Chairman to exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Resolution 5 - Approval of special issue of Performance Rights to Mr John Welborn To consider and if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rules 10.14 and 10.19, section 200E of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of 3,000,000 Performance Rights to Mr John Welborn (and/or his nominee) under the 2017 Performance Rights Plan in accordance with the terms and conditions detailed below and described in the Explanatory Memorandum: Vesting conditions and performance criteria Vesting of the special issue of Performance Rights is subject to the successful achievement of specific and defined vesting conditions over specified performance periods. The special issue consists of three separate tranches of Performance Rights with each tranche having vesting conditions split equally between a performance criteria based on absolute total shareholder return over the relevant performance period, and performance criteria based on the successful delivery of Board approved strategic objectives over the relevant performance period. The number of Performance Rights which will vest on the vesting date for each tranche will depend on the extent to which the vesting conditions have been satisfied for that tranche during the relevant Performance Period. The specific terms of the absolute shareholder return performance criteria and the strategic objectives performance criteria are outlined below and described in the Explanatory Memorandum. The Board will have the unfettered and absolute right to determine and confirm whether vesting conditions have been met in respect of each and all tranches. Tranche Vesting conditions Performance Vesting date Period A - 1,000,000 500,000 Performance Rights subject to 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2021 Performance the Absolute Total Shareholder Return 30 June 2021 Rights Metric 500,000 Performance Rights subject to the Strategic Objectives Metric 3 B - 1,000,000 500,000 Performance Rights subject to 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2022 Performance the Absolute Total Shareholder Return 30 June 2022 Rights Metric 500,000 Performance Rights subject to the Strategic Objectives Metric C - 1,000,000 500,000 Performance Rights subject to 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2023 Performance the Absolute Total Shareholder Return 30 June 2023 Rights Metric 500,000 Performance Rights subject to the Strategic Objectives Metric General terms and conditions applying to all tranches •Vesting of all tranches are subject to Mr Welborn remaining in the employ of the Company at the relevant vesting date unless otherwise agreed by the Board. •The Board has unfettered and absolute discretion in confirming if a particular vesting condition has been met. •The Board will retain the unfettered and absolute discretion, on the specific recommendation of the Remuneration Committee, to approve vesting of Performance Rights where deemed appropriate. •Performance Rights will vest on a Shareholder approved change of control transaction, subject to Mr Welborn being in the employ of the Company at the time the Shareholder decision is made. Performance Rights in relation to each tranche may be exercised at any time after the relevant vesting conditions are deemed to have been met up until the date which is four years after the vesting date." ENTITLEMENT TO VOTE AND VOTING EXCLUSIONS The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any Director or officer (other than any Directors or officers who are ineligible to participate in any employee incentive plan of the Company) of a Group Company and any of their associates. The Company will not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)it is cast by the Chairman as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast by a person appointed as a proxy, where that person is either a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party of such member. However, a vote may be cast by such person if the vote is not cast on behalf of a person who is otherwise excluded from voting on this Resolution and: (a)the person is appointed as a proxy by writing and the appointment specifies the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution; or (b)the person is the Chairman and the appointment of the Chairman as proxy does not specify the way the proxy is to vote on this Resolution, but expressly authorises the Chairman to 4 exercise the proxy even if this Resolution is connected with the remuneration of a member of the Key Management Personnel. Resolution 6 - Approval of Deed of Indemnity, Access and Insurance To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, pursuant to and in accordance with Chapters 2D and 2E of the Corporations Act and for all other purposes, approval be given to the Company to: (a)indemnify Ms Sabina Shugg, during her Office and after the cessation of that Office, in respect of certain claims made against Ms Shugg in relation to the period of her Office; (b)use its reasonable endeavours to procure an insurance policy and pay the premiums of insurance as assessed at market rates for Ms Shugg in respect of certain claims made against Ms Shugg in relation to the period of her Office (except to the extent such insurance cannot be procured at a reasonable cost or is otherwise unavailable to the Company); (c)use its reasonable endeavours to ensure that Ms Shugg is at all times covered under an insurance policy for the period of seven years from the date that Ms Shugg ceases to hold Office (Insurance Run-OffPeriod), which will be on terms not materially less favourable to Ms Shugg than the terms of insurance applicable at the date of termination of her Office, and to continue to pay those premiums during that Insurance Run-Off Period (except to the extent such insurance cannot be procured at a reasonable cost or is otherwise unavailable to the Company); and (d)provide Ms Shugg with access, upon the termination of her Office, for a period of not less than seven years following that termination, to any Group Company records which are either prepared by or provided to her during the Retention Period, on the terms and conditions in the Explanatory Memorandum." ENTITLEMENT TO VOTE AND VOTING EXCLUSIONS The Company will disregard any votes cast on this Resolution by Ms Shugg and any of her associates. The Company will not disregard a vote if: (a)it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the Proxy Form; or (b)it is cast by the Chairman as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the Proxy Form to vote as the proxy decides. In accordance with section 250BD of the Corporations Act, a vote on this Resolution must not be cast by a person appointed as a proxy, where that person is either a member of the Key Management Personnel or a Closely Related Party of such member. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 23:52:07 UTC 0 Latest news on RESOURCE GENERATION 07:53p RESOURCE GENERATION : Notice of Annual General Meeting PU 07:53p RESOURCE GENERATION : Appendix 4G & Corporate Governance Statement PU 07:48p RESOURCE GENERATION : Annual Report PU 04/09 RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute Mining achieves record quarterly gold production .. AQ 04/07 RESOURCE GENERATION : Production Update March Quarter PU 02/27 RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute Mining reinvesting golden cash into mine life AQ 02/24 RESOURCE GENERATION : Financial Results Summary PU 02/12 RESOURCE GENERATION : Annual Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement PU 02/11 RESOURCE GENERATION : Ravenswood business as usual after monsoon PU 02/11 RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute adds to A$ gold hedge book PU