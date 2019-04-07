Log in
Resource Generation : Production Update March Quarter

04/07/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

8 April 2019

March Quarter Production Update

Quarterly production up 33%, an increase of 24,414oz

98,105oz of gold poured in March Quarter

Record quarterly gold production from Syama

Syama Underground ramp-up continues

Highlights

Gold production of 98,105oz for March 2019 quarter (up 33% or 24,414oz on December 2018 quarter)

Exceptional performance at Syama with production increased by 50% to 84,552oz of gold produced

On track for FY19 guidance to 30 June 2019 of 300koz at AISC of A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz)

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX:RSG) is pleased to provide a production update for the March 2018 quarter.

Total quarterly gold production of 98,105 ounces (oz) was 24,414oz higher than the December 2018 quarter. Gold production from Syama increased by more than 50% to 84,552oz, representing a site record for quarterly output.

Strong operating performance and cash flow generation enabled the Company to continue to invest in growth activities without further debt drawdowns during the March 2019 quarter.

The key driver of the positive quarterly performance was the high grade and above budget recoveries achieved from Resolute's new mine at Tabakoroni. A decision to accelerate mining at the Syama satellite operation has resulted in above budget mining rates which has provided high grade ore to the Syama oxide mill and allowed for the creation of a significant oxide ore stockpile. Syama oxide operations produced a record 71,186oz for the March 2019 quarter.

Strong performance from the oxide operations has supported a decision to prioritise infrastructure, development, and the automation implementation program at the Syama Underground Mine during the March 2019 quarter. The focus on development has resulted in a more modest increase in underground ore production. Underground ore mined increased 45% to 244,396 tonnes. The Syama Sulphide operations produced 13,336oz for the March 2019 quarter. The Syama Underground Mine ramp-up is continuing with commercial production now targeted for the September 2019 quarter.

Ravenswood produced 13,554oz of gold, down 22% from the December 2018 quarter as a result of limited ore supply from Mt Wright and regional weather impacts.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn, was pleased with the record quarterly production result: "Syama is becoming the robust, flexible, high production, low cost gold mine we have envisaged. Syama will be a powerhouse of gold production for Resolute for many years to come. Underground ore production will continue to ramp up. Importantly we have provided the team additional time to optimise and commission the most advanced underground mining automation system in the world."

Further detail and commentary on operational performance, production costs, cash flows, and Resolute's exciting growth profile will be provided in the Company's March 2019 Quarterly Activities Report which is expected to be released on 30 April 2019.

For further information, contact:

John Welborn

Jeremy Meynert

Managing Director & CEO

General Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations

ASX:RSG Capital Summary

Board of Directors

Contact

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 757,512,088

Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman

John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Current Share Price:

Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Jeremy Meynert GM - BD & IR

A$1.17 as at 5 April 2019

Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director

Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St

Market Capitalisation:

Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director

Perth, Western Australia 6000

A$883 million

Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director

T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597

FY19 Guidance:

Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director

E: contact@rml.com.au

300,000oz @ AISC US$960/oz (A$1,280/oz)

2

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 00:17:03 UTC
