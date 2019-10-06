Resource Generation : Production Update September Quarter

7 October 2019

September Quarter Production Update

103,201oz of gold poured in September Quarter

Syama sulphide circuit achieves recoveries above 85% target

Syama Automation System Site Acceptance Testing successfully completed

Acquisition and integration of Toro Gold Limited's Mako Gold Mine

Highlights

Gold production of 103,201oz for the September 2019 Quarter

Major Syama ramp-up milestone achieved with the completion of automation system site acceptance testing

Strong performance from Mako with processed tonnages, grades and recoveries ahead of budget

On track for FY19 guidance to 31 December 2019 of 400,000oz of gold production at an AISC of US$960/oz

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) is pleased to provide a production update for the September 2019 Quarter.

Total quarterly gold production of 103,201 ounces (oz) was 25,069oz higher than the June 2019 Quarter.

Gold production from the Syama Gold Mine (Syama) was 45,804oz comprising 33,074oz from the Syama oxide circuit and 12,730oz from the Syama sulphide circuit.

A key focus of the September 2019 Quarter was the commissioning of the Syama automated mining system and the successful completion of site acceptance testing. During the quarter, automated loaders successfully collected ore from the bottom of ore passes on the 1055 level and loaded automated trucks via a split-level loading facility. Additionally, automated trucks travelled up the underground decline under laser guidance before transitioning to satellite GPS guidance upon exiting the portal and continuing to dump the ore on the run-of-mine pad. The traffic management system both on surface and in the Syama Underground Mine was also successfully tested. Collectively, these achievements marked a major milestone for Resolute as the Company commissions the world's most advanced automation mining system.

An increasing portion of mill feed sourced from the Syama Underground Mine corresponded with strengthening recoveries from the sulphide circuit during the September 2019 Quarter. Overall, sulphide circuit recoveries averaged approximately 79% for the entire quarter. Most significantly, daily recoveries of over 85% were achieved during periods of the quarter with the maximum daily recovery recorded being 92%. These periods of high recovery, mainly due to an improvement in sulphide flotation recoveries, provide strong confidence in the Company's overall target to achieve consistent recoveries above 85%. The Company continues to fine tune elements of its recovery enhancement project (Project 85), with a focus on improvement of control methodologies in the floatation circuit. Work is also underway to automate the addition of grinding media to the calcine regrind mill and to improve management of reagent addition to the calcine and float tails leach circuits.

Overall output from the Syama sulphide circuit for the September 2019 Quarter was curtailed due to a decision to undertake previously unplanned maintenance to the sulphide crusher apron feeder and complete minor repairs to the roaster refractory lining. As a result of these maintenance works, the sulphide circuit was completely offline for 18 days during the quarter. All sulphide circuit maintenance and repair work was completed during the quarter and the crusher, mills and roaster are now back in service. The sulphide circuit is expected to operate normally during