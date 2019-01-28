Resource Generation : Quarterly Activities Report

for the period ended 31 December 2018

29 January 2019

Successful Start-Up of Syama Sublevel Cave

Gold production of 74koz; up 33% on prior quarter

All-in-Sustaining-Cost of A$1,360/oz (US$975/oz); down 13% on prior quarter Key milestone achieved at Syama Underground as sublevel caving commences

Record production from Syama oxide circuit

Further exceptional exploration drilling results at Tabakoroni Preparations for London Stock Exchange listing underway

FY19 Guidance (to 30 June) of 300koz at AISC of A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz) maintained

• December 2018 Quarter gold production of 73,691oz at an AISC of A$1,360/oz (US$975/oz)

• Average gold price received of A$1,739/oz (US$1,246/oz) from total gold sales of 67,211oz

• Major Syama Underground milestone achieved with commencement of sublevel caving on time and on budget

• Development agreement signed for world's largest mine-based solar hybrid power plant at Syama

• Hedge book strengthened taking total hedged position to 115koz

• Syndication of expanded revolving credit facility completed

• Preparations for London Stock Exchange listing underway

• Cash, bullion and listed investments as at 31 December 2018 of A$117m (US$88m)

• Gold in circuit inventory as at 31 December 2018 of 74koz worth an additional A$134m (US$94m)

• FY19 guidance of 300koz at A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz) maintained

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX: RSG) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn, was pleased with the Company's improved operating performance in the December 2018 Quarter and delighted to achieve the significant milestone of the commencement of sublevel caving at Syama:

"The successful commencement of sublevel caving at Syama on time and on budget in December 2018 was the highlight of the quarter and represents a pivotal moment in the long history of Resolute. Syama is a world class, long life, low cost asset that will deliver long term benefits to our shareholders, stakeholders, and local Mali communities for years to come. The team is now focused on the implementation of our fully automated mining system and delivering our full production rate of 2.4Mtpa by June 2019.

"Production and cost performance from Syama for the December 2018 Quarter represented a material improvement on the September 2018 Quarter. The performance of Tabakoroni was particularly pleasing with high grade ore enabling us to achieve record quarterly production from our oxide circuit. We successfully commissioned Project 85 which comprised a series of sulphide processing plant upgrades to enable us to achieve improved recoveries from

high-grade ore sourced from the new sublevel cave. Importantly, during periods when 100% underground sulphide ore was treated, the Syama processing plant delivered total gold recoveries greater than 85%.

"Resolute has an ambition to be a leader in sustainable and responsible economic growth in Africa. During the quarter we announced plans to build the world's largest fully integrated hybrid power plant at Syama. The new 40 MW Syama

Solar Hybrid Power Plant will deliver an anticipated 40% saving on power costs and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2020.

"At Ravenswood, we received an extension of the Queensland Government's support for the project with the extension of Prescribed Project status to November 2020. The prolonged life of Mt Wright, and the collaborative and proactive approach to receiving regulatory approvals for our expansion plans, is allowing further enhancement opportunities to be identified and progressed. A strategic review of the Ravenswood Expansion Project is now underway with a focus on optimisation to maximise value for shareholders.

"Overall, the improved production and cost performance for the December 2018 Quarter was consistent with our operating plan as we progress our transformation journey at Syama and Ravenswood. The current financial year was always expected to consist of improving quarterly production and cost performance as we progress towards nameplate capacity of the Syama Underground Mine. Resolute remains on track to achieve our full year production guidance through to 30 June 2019 of 300,000 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz).

"At the corporate level, we have been able to maximise our financial flexibility through an expanded revolving credit facility. I thank Investec, BNP Paribas, Nedbank and Citibank for their strong support and vote of confidence in Resolute as we deliver on our growth agenda. We are also progressing workstreams to enable us to list the Company on the London Stock Exchange in the first half of 2019. The London Stock Exchange is a natural home for large mining companies with African exposure and I am pleased that LSE-focused investors will soon have the opportunity to invest in Resolute.

"I am filled with optimism for 2019 as we ramp-up the Syama Underground to full production, increase our profile in global capital markets through listing on the London Stock Exchange and deliver on our growth agenda".

Quarterly Summary

December 2018 Quarter Production and Costs (unaudited)

December 2018 Quarter Units Syama Sulphide Syama Oxide Syama Total Ravens-wood GROUP Total UG Lateral Development m 2,439 - 2,439 - 2,439 UG Vertical Development m 63 - 63 - 63 Total UG Lateral Development m 2,502 - 2,502 - 2,502 UG Ore Mined t 167,446 - 167,446 141,166 308,612 UG Grade Mined g/t 2.66 - 2.66 1.77 2.26 OP Operating Waste BCM - 1,525,591 1,525,591 - 1,525,591 OP Ore Mined BCM - 248,628 248,628 - 248,628 OP Grade Mined g/t - 2.31 2.31 - 2.31 Total Ore Mined t 167,446 527,111 694,557 141,166 835,723 Total Tonnes Processed t 511,387 395,316 906,703 552,500 1,459,203 Grade Processed g/t 1.73 3.74 2.61 1.03 2.01 Recovery % 71.4 83.9 79.4 92.4 83.0 Gold Recovered oz 20,291 42,084 62,375 16,977 79,352 Gold in Circuit Drawdown/(Addition) oz 1,263 (7,431) (6,168) 507 (5,661) Gold Produced (Poured) oz 21,554 34,653 56,207 17,484 73,691 Gold Bullion in Metal Account Movement (Increase)/Decrease oz 8,481 (16,777) (8,296) 1,816 (6,480) Gold Sold oz 30,035 17,876 47,911 19,300 67,211 Achieved Gold Price A$/oz 1,748 1,748 1,748 1,719 1,739 US$/oz 1,252 1,252 1,252 1,230 1,246 Cost Summary Mining A$/oz (5) 281 172 552 237 Processing A$/oz 869 300 518 620 567 Administration A$/oz 479 185 298 283 294 Stockpile Adjustments A$/oz 182 (98) 9 205 56 Gold in Circuit Movement A$/oz 132 (44) 24 47 29 Cash Cost A$/oz 1,657 624 1,021 1,707 1,183 US$/oz 1,188 448 732 1,224 848 Royalties A$/oz 129 64 89 95 93 By-Product Credits A$/oz (1) - (1) (7) (2) Sustaining Capital + Others A$/oz 36 8 19 22 19 Overhead Costs A$/oz 8 46 32 123 44 Administration Costs A$/oz - - - - 23 All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) AISC is calculated on gold produced (poured) A$/oz 1,829 742 1,160 1,940 1,360 US$/oz 1,312 532 831 1,390 975 Depreciation and Amortisation A$/oz 75 69 71 17 75

December Year-to-Date Production and Costs (unaudited)

December Year-to-Date Units Syama Sulphide Syama Oxide Syama Total Ravens-wood GROUP Total UG Lateral Development m 4,609 - 4,609 - 4,609 UG Vertical Development m 113 - 113 - 113 Total UG Lateral Development m 4,722 - 4,722 - 4,722 UG Ore Mined t 256,009 - 256,009 280,407 536,416 UG Grade Mined g/t 2.71 - 2.71 1.87 2.27 OP Operating Waste BCM - 2,457,516 2,457,516 59,894 2,517,410 OP Ore Mined BCM - 287,028 287,028 117,802 404,830 OP Grade Mined g/t - 2.26 2.26 0.59 1.66 Total Ore Mined t 256,009 608,519 864,528 615,855 1,480,383 Total Tonnes Processed t 867,348 720,603 1,587,951 1,178,817 2,766,768 Grade Processed g/t 1.94 3.36 2.58 1.01 1.91 Recovery % 70.2 84.1 78.4 92.7 83.4 Gold Recovered oz 37,935 65,379 103,314 35,594 138,908 Gold in Circuit Drawdown/(Addition) oz (679) (9,326) (10,005) 296 (9,709) Gold Produced (Poured) oz 37,256 56,053 93,309 35,890 129,199 Gold Bullion in Metal Account Movement (Increase)/Decrease oz 8,280 (13,684) (5,404) 4,481 (923) Gold Sold oz 45,535 42,369 87,904 40,371 128,275 Achieved Gold Price A$/oz 1,732 1,732 1,732 1,737 1,734 US$/oz 1,252 1,252 1,252 1,257 1,253 Cost Summary Mining A$/oz 0 154 92 262 219 Processing A$/oz 925 360 585 623 615 Administration A$/oz 463 208 310 264 297 Stockpile Adjustments A$/oz 93 198 156 154 156 Gold in Circuit Movement A$/oz (19) (64) (46) 8 (31) Cash Cost A$/oz 1,462 856 1,097 1,675 1,256 US$/oz 1,058 619 794 1,213 910 Royalties A$/oz 119 84 98 98 101 By-Product Credits A$/oz (1) (1) (1) (10) (3) Sustaining Capital + Others A$/oz 28 15 19 30 21 Overhead Costs A$/oz 25 44 37 58 48 Administration Costs A$/oz - - - - 24 All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) AISC is calculated on gold produced (poured) A$/oz 1,633 998 1,250 1,851 1,447 US$/oz 1,182 722 905 1,340 1,048 Depreciation and Amortisation A$/oz 109 55 75 17 60

Health and Safety

The Company's health and safety performance continued to improve in the December 2018 Quarter with the primary measure, the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) declining to 1.75 (from 2.83 in the September 2018 Quarter). The company-wide focus on effective management of sub-contractors will continue during 2019 along with management of key operational risks across the Company's operations.

Figure 2: Syama Underground workers at the Syama Underground tag board

