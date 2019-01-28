Resource Generation : Quarterly Activities Report

All-in-Sustaining-Cost of A$1,360/oz (US$975/oz); down 13% on prior quarter Key milestone achieved at Syama Underground as sublevel caving commences
Record production from Syama oxide circuit
Further exceptional exploration drilling results at Tabakoroni Preparations for London Stock Exchange listing underway
FY19 Guidance (to 30 June) of 300koz at AISC of A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz) maintained
Highlights
•December 2018 Quarter gold production of 73,691oz at an AISC of A$1,360/oz (US$975/oz)
•Average gold price received of A$1,739/oz (US$1,246/oz) from total gold sales of 67,211oz
•Major Syama Underground milestone achieved with commencement of sublevel caving on time and on budget
•Development agreement signed for world's largest mine-based solar hybrid power plant at Syama
•Hedge book strengthened taking total hedged position to 115koz
•Syndication of expanded revolving credit facility completed
•Preparations for London Stock Exchange listing underway
•Cash, bullion and listed investments as at 31 December 2018 of A$117m (US$88m)
•Gold in circuit inventory as at 31 December 2018 of 74koz worth an additional A$134m (US$94m)
•FY19 guidance of 300koz at A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz) maintained
Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX: RSG) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.
Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn,was pleased with the Company'simproved operating performance in the December 2018 Quarter and delighted to achieve the significant milestone of the commencement of sublevel caving at Syama:
"The successful commencement of sublevel caving at Syama on time and on budget in December 2018 was thehighlight of the quarter and represents a pivotal moment in the long history of Resolute. Syama is a world class, long life, low cost asset that will deliver long term benefits to our shareholders, stakeholders, and local Mali communities for years to come. The team is now focused on the implementation of our fully automated mining system and delivering our full production rate of 2.4Mtpa by June 2019.
"Production and cost performance from Syama for the December 2018 Quarter represented a material improvement on the September 2018 Quarter. The performance of Tabakoroni was particularly pleasing with high grade ore enabling us to achieve record quarterly production from our oxide circuit. We successfully commissioned Project 85 which comprised a series of sulphide processing plant upgrades to enable us to achieve improved recoveries from
high-grade ore sourced from the new sublevel cave. Importantly, during periods when 100% underground sulphide ore was treated, the Syama processing plant delivered total gold recoveries greater than 85%.
"Resolute has an ambition to be a leader in sustainable and responsible economic growth in Africa. During thequarter we announced plans to buildthe world's largest fully integrated hybrid power plant at Syama. Thenew 40 MW Syama
Solar Hybrid Power Plant will deliver an anticipated 40% saving on power costs and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2020.
"At Ravenswood, we received an extension of the Queensland Government's support for the project withthe extension of Prescribed Project status to November 2020. The prolonged life of Mt Wright, and the collaborative and proactive approach to receiving regulatory approvals for our expansion plans, is allowing further enhancement opportunities to be identified and progressed. A strategic review of the Ravenswood Expansion Project is now underway with a focus on optimisation to maximise value for shareholders.
"Overall,the improved production and cost performance for the December 2018 Quarter was consistent with our operating plan as we progress our transformation journey at Syama and Ravenswood. The current financial year was always expected to consist of improving quarterly production and cost performance as we progress towards nameplate capacity of the Syama Underground Mine. Resolute remains on track to achieve our full year production guidance through to 30 June 2019 of 300,000 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz).
"At the corporate level, wehave been able to maximise our financial flexibility through an expanded revolving credit facility. I thank Investec, BNP Paribas, Nedbank and Citibank for their strong support and vote of confidence in Resolute as we deliver on our growth agenda. We are also progressing workstreams to enable us to list the Company on the London Stock Exchange in the first half of 2019. The London Stock Exchange is a natural home for large mining companies with African exposure and I am pleased that LSE-focused investors will soon have the opportunity to invest in Resolute.
"I am filled with optimism for 2019 as we ramp-up the Syama Underground to full production, increase our profile inglobal capital markets through listing on the London Stock Exchange and deliver on our growth agenda".
Figure 1: Syama Underground Twin Decline
L to R: Issa Diarra (Syama Communications Specialist), John Welborn (Managing Director and CEO), Peter Beilby (Chief Operating Officer)
Quarterly Summary
December 2018 Quarter Production and Costs(unaudited)
December 2018 Quarter
Units
Syama Sulphide
Syama Oxide
Syama Total
Ravens-wood
GROUP
Total
UG Lateral Development
m
2,439
-
2,439
-
2,439
UG Vertical Development
m
63
-
63
-
63
Total UG Lateral Development
m
2,502
-
2,502
-
2,502
UG Ore Mined
t
167,446
-
167,446
141,166
308,612
UG Grade Mined
g/t
2.66
-
2.66
1.77
2.26
OP Operating Waste
BCM
-
1,525,591
1,525,591
-
1,525,591
OP Ore Mined
BCM
-
248,628
248,628
-
248,628
OP Grade Mined
g/t
-
2.31
2.31
-
2.31
Total Ore Mined
t
167,446
527,111
694,557
141,166
835,723
Total Tonnes Processed
t
511,387
395,316
906,703
552,500
1,459,203
Grade Processed
g/t
1.73
3.74
2.61
1.03
2.01
Recovery
%
71.4
83.9
79.4
92.4
83.0
Gold Recovered
oz
20,291
42,084
62,375
16,977
79,352
Gold in Circuit Drawdown/(Addition)
oz
1,263
(7,431)
(6,168)
507
(5,661)
Gold Produced (Poured)
oz
21,554
34,653
56,207
17,484
73,691
Gold Bullion in Metal AccountMovement (Increase)/Decrease
oz
8,481
(16,777)
(8,296)
1,816
(6,480)
Gold Sold
oz
30,035
17,876
47,911
19,300
67,211
Achieved Gold Price
A$/oz
1,748
1,748
1,748
1,719
1,739
US$/oz
1,252
1,252
1,252
1,230
1,246
Cost Summary
Mining
A$/oz
(5)
281
172
552
237
Processing
A$/oz
869
300
518
620
567
Administration
A$/oz
479
185
298
283
294
Stockpile Adjustments
A$/oz
182
(98)
9
205
56
Gold in Circuit Movement
A$/oz
132
(44)
24
47
29
Cash Cost
A$/oz
1,657
624
1,021
1,707
1,183
US$/oz
1,188
448
732
1,224
848
Royalties
A$/oz
129
64
89
95
93
By-Product Credits
A$/oz
(1)
-
(1)
(7)
(2)
Sustaining Capital + Others
A$/oz
36
8
19
22
19
Overhead Costs
A$/oz
8
46
32
123
44
Administration Costs
A$/oz
-
-
-
-
23
All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC)
AISC is calculated on gold produced (poured)
A$/oz
1,829
742
1,160
1,940
1,360
US$/oz
1,312
532
831
1,390
975
Depreciation and Amortisation
A$/oz
75
69
71
17
75
Table 1: Production and Cost Summary for the December 2018 Quarter
December Year-to-Date Production and Costs(unaudited)
December Year-to-Date
Units
Syama Sulphide
Syama Oxide
Syama Total
Ravens-wood
GROUP
Total
UG Lateral Development
m
4,609
-
4,609
-
4,609
UG Vertical Development
m
113
-
113
-
113
Total UG Lateral Development
m
4,722
-
4,722
-
4,722
UG Ore Mined
t
256,009
-
256,009
280,407
536,416
UG Grade Mined
g/t
2.71
-
2.71
1.87
2.27
OP Operating Waste
BCM
-
2,457,516
2,457,516
59,894
2,517,410
OP Ore Mined
BCM
-
287,028
287,028
117,802
404,830
OP Grade Mined
g/t
-
2.26
2.26
0.59
1.66
Total Ore Mined
t
256,009
608,519
864,528
615,855
1,480,383
Total Tonnes Processed
t
867,348
720,603
1,587,951
1,178,817
2,766,768
Grade Processed
g/t
1.94
3.36
2.58
1.01
1.91
Recovery
%
70.2
84.1
78.4
92.7
83.4
Gold Recovered
oz
37,935
65,379
103,314
35,594
138,908
Gold in Circuit Drawdown/(Addition)
oz
(679)
(9,326)
(10,005)
296
(9,709)
Gold Produced (Poured)
oz
37,256
56,053
93,309
35,890
129,199
Gold Bullion in Metal AccountMovement (Increase)/Decrease
oz
8,280
(13,684)
(5,404)
4,481
(923)
Gold Sold
oz
45,535
42,369
87,904
40,371
128,275
Achieved Gold Price
A$/oz
1,732
1,732
1,732
1,737
1,734
US$/oz
1,252
1,252
1,252
1,257
1,253
Cost Summary
Mining
A$/oz
0
154
92
262
219
Processing
A$/oz
925
360
585
623
615
Administration
A$/oz
463
208
310
264
297
Stockpile Adjustments
A$/oz
93
198
156
154
156
Gold in Circuit Movement
A$/oz
(19)
(64)
(46)
8
(31)
Cash Cost
A$/oz
1,462
856
1,097
1,675
1,256
US$/oz
1,058
619
794
1,213
910
Royalties
A$/oz
119
84
98
98
101
By-Product Credits
A$/oz
(1)
(1)
(1)
(10)
(3)
Sustaining Capital + Others
A$/oz
28
15
19
30
21
Overhead Costs
A$/oz
25
44
37
58
48
Administration Costs
A$/oz
-
-
-
-
24
All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC)
AISC is calculated on gold produced (poured)
A$/oz
1,633
998
1,250
1,851
1,447
US$/oz
1,182
722
905
1,340
1,048
Depreciation and Amortisation
A$/oz
109
55
75
17
60
Table 2: Production and Cost Summary for December Year-to-Date
Health and Safety
The Company'shealth and safety performance continued to improve in the December 2018 Quarter with the primary measure, the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) declining to 1.75 (from 2.83 in the September 2018 Quarter). The company-wide focus on effective management of sub-contractors will continue during 2019 along withmanagement of key operational risks across the Company's operations.
Figure 2: Syama Underground workers at the Syama Underground tag board
Figure 3: John Welborn addresses the Syama team in December, following commencement of sublevel caving
