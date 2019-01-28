Log in
End-of-day quote  - 01/25
1.14 AUD   +1.33%
Resource Generation : Quarterly Activities Report

01/28/2019 | 07:44pm EST

for the period ended 31 December 2018

29 January 2019

Successful Start-Up of Syama Sublevel Cave

Gold production of 74koz; up 33% on prior quarter

All-in-Sustaining-Cost of A$1,360/oz (US$975/oz); down 13% on prior quarter Key milestone achieved at Syama Underground as sublevel caving commences

Record production from Syama oxide circuit

Further exceptional exploration drilling results at Tabakoroni Preparations for London Stock Exchange listing underway

FY19 Guidance (to 30 June) of 300koz at AISC of A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz) maintained

Highlights

  • December 2018 Quarter gold production of 73,691oz at an AISC of A$1,360/oz (US$975/oz)

  • Average gold price received of A$1,739/oz (US$1,246/oz) from total gold sales of 67,211oz

  • Major Syama Underground milestone achieved with commencement of sublevel caving on time and on budget

  • Development agreement signed for world's largest mine-based solar hybrid power plant at Syama

  • Hedge book strengthened taking total hedged position to 115koz

  • Syndication of expanded revolving credit facility completed

  • Preparations for London Stock Exchange listing underway

  • Cash, bullion and listed investments as at 31 December 2018 of A$117m (US$88m)

  • Gold in circuit inventory as at 31 December 2018 of 74koz worth an additional A$134m (US$94m)

  • FY19 guidance of 300koz at A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz) maintained

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX: RSG) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 December 2018.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn, was pleased with the Company's improved operating performance in the December 2018 Quarter and delighted to achieve the significant milestone of the commencement of sublevel caving at Syama:

"The successful commencement of sublevel caving at Syama on time and on budget in December 2018 was the highlight of the quarter and represents a pivotal moment in the long history of Resolute. Syama is a world class, long life, low cost asset that will deliver long term benefits to our shareholders, stakeholders, and local Mali communities for years to come. The team is now focused on the implementation of our fully automated mining system and delivering our full production rate of 2.4Mtpa by June 2019.

"Production and cost performance from Syama for the December 2018 Quarter represented a material improvement on the September 2018 Quarter. The performance of Tabakoroni was particularly pleasing with high grade ore enabling us to achieve record quarterly production from our oxide circuit. We successfully commissioned Project 85 which comprised a series of sulphide processing plant upgrades to enable us to achieve improved recoveries from

high-grade ore sourced from the new sublevel cave. Importantly, during periods when 100% underground sulphide ore was treated, the Syama processing plant delivered total gold recoveries greater than 85%.

"Resolute has an ambition to be a leader in sustainable and responsible economic growth in Africa. During the quarter we announced plans to build the world's largest fully integrated hybrid power plant at Syama. The new 40 MW Syama

Solar Hybrid Power Plant will deliver an anticipated 40% saving on power costs and is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2020.

"At Ravenswood, we received an extension of the Queensland Government's support for the project with the extension of Prescribed Project status to November 2020. The prolonged life of Mt Wright, and the collaborative and proactive approach to receiving regulatory approvals for our expansion plans, is allowing further enhancement opportunities to be identified and progressed. A strategic review of the Ravenswood Expansion Project is now underway with a focus on optimisation to maximise value for shareholders.

"Overall, the improved production and cost performance for the December 2018 Quarter was consistent with our operating plan as we progress our transformation journey at Syama and Ravenswood. The current financial year was always expected to consist of improving quarterly production and cost performance as we progress towards nameplate capacity of the Syama Underground Mine. Resolute remains on track to achieve our full year production guidance through to 30 June 2019 of 300,000 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of A$1,280/oz (US$960/oz).

"At the corporate level, we have been able to maximise our financial flexibility through an expanded revolving credit facility. I thank Investec, BNP Paribas, Nedbank and Citibank for their strong support and vote of confidence in Resolute as we deliver on our growth agenda. We are also progressing workstreams to enable us to list the Company on the London Stock Exchange in the first half of 2019. The London Stock Exchange is a natural home for large mining companies with African exposure and I am pleased that LSE-focused investors will soon have the opportunity to invest in Resolute.

"I am filled with optimism for 2019 as we ramp-up the Syama Underground to full production, increase our profile in global capital markets through listing on the London Stock Exchange and deliver on our growth agenda".

Figure 1: Syama Underground Twin Decline

L to R: Issa Diarra (Syama Communications Specialist), John Welborn (Managing Director and CEO), Peter Beilby (Chief Operating Officer)

Quarterly Summary

December 2018 Quarter Production and Costs (unaudited)

December 2018 Quarter

Units

Syama Sulphide

Syama Oxide

Syama Total

Ravens-wood

GROUP

Total

UG Lateral Development

m

2,439

-

2,439

-

2,439

UG Vertical Development

m

63

-

63

-

63

Total UG Lateral Development

m

2,502

-

2,502

-

2,502

UG Ore Mined

t

167,446

-

167,446

141,166

308,612

UG Grade Mined

g/t

2.66

-

2.66

1.77

2.26

OP Operating Waste

BCM

-

1,525,591

1,525,591

-

1,525,591

OP Ore Mined

BCM

-

248,628

248,628

-

248,628

OP Grade Mined

g/t

-

2.31

2.31

-

2.31

Total Ore Mined

t

167,446

527,111

694,557

141,166

835,723

Total Tonnes Processed

t

511,387

395,316

906,703

552,500

1,459,203

Grade Processed

g/t

1.73

3.74

2.61

1.03

2.01

Recovery

%

71.4

83.9

79.4

92.4

83.0

Gold Recovered

oz

20,291

42,084

62,375

16,977

79,352

Gold in Circuit Drawdown/(Addition)

oz

1,263

(7,431)

(6,168)

507

(5,661)

Gold Produced (Poured)

oz

21,554

34,653

56,207

17,484

73,691

Gold Bullion in Metal Account Movement (Increase)/Decrease

oz

8,481

(16,777)

(8,296)

1,816

(6,480)

Gold Sold

oz

30,035

17,876

47,911

19,300

67,211

Achieved Gold Price

A$/oz

1,748

1,748

1,748

1,719

1,739

US$/oz

1,252

1,252

1,252

1,230

1,246

Cost Summary

Mining

A$/oz

(5)

281

172

552

237

Processing

A$/oz

869

300

518

620

567

Administration

A$/oz

479

185

298

283

294

Stockpile Adjustments

A$/oz

182

(98)

9

205

56

Gold in Circuit Movement

A$/oz

132

(44)

24

47

29

Cash Cost

A$/oz

1,657

624

1,021

1,707

1,183

US$/oz

1,188

448

732

1,224

848

Royalties

A$/oz

129

64

89

95

93

By-Product Credits

A$/oz

(1)

-

(1)

(7)

(2)

Sustaining Capital + Others

A$/oz

36

8

19

22

19

Overhead Costs

A$/oz

8

46

32

123

44

Administration Costs

A$/oz

-

-

-

-

23

All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC)

AISC is calculated on gold produced (poured)

A$/oz

1,829

742

1,160

1,940

1,360

US$/oz

1,312

532

831

1,390

975

Depreciation and Amortisation

A$/oz

75

69

71

17

75

Table 1: Production and Cost Summary for the December 2018 Quarter

December Year-to-Date Production and Costs (unaudited)

December Year-to-Date

Units

Syama Sulphide

Syama Oxide

Syama Total

Ravens-wood

GROUP

Total

UG Lateral Development

m

4,609

-

4,609

-

4,609

UG Vertical Development

m

113

-

113

-

113

Total UG Lateral Development

m

4,722

-

4,722

-

4,722

UG Ore Mined

t

256,009

-

256,009

280,407

536,416

UG Grade Mined

g/t

2.71

-

2.71

1.87

2.27

OP Operating Waste

BCM

-

2,457,516

2,457,516

59,894

2,517,410

OP Ore Mined

BCM

-

287,028

287,028

117,802

404,830

OP Grade Mined

g/t

-

2.26

2.26

0.59

1.66

Total Ore Mined

t

256,009

608,519

864,528

615,855

1,480,383

Total Tonnes Processed

t

867,348

720,603

1,587,951

1,178,817

2,766,768

Grade Processed

g/t

1.94

3.36

2.58

1.01

1.91

Recovery

%

70.2

84.1

78.4

92.7

83.4

Gold Recovered

oz

37,935

65,379

103,314

35,594

138,908

Gold in Circuit Drawdown/(Addition)

oz

(679)

(9,326)

(10,005)

296

(9,709)

Gold Produced (Poured)

oz

37,256

56,053

93,309

35,890

129,199

Gold Bullion in Metal Account Movement (Increase)/Decrease

oz

8,280

(13,684)

(5,404)

4,481

(923)

Gold Sold

oz

45,535

42,369

87,904

40,371

128,275

Achieved Gold Price

A$/oz

1,732

1,732

1,732

1,737

1,734

US$/oz

1,252

1,252

1,252

1,257

1,253

Cost Summary

Mining

A$/oz

0

154

92

262

219

Processing

A$/oz

925

360

585

623

615

Administration

A$/oz

463

208

310

264

297

Stockpile Adjustments

A$/oz

93

198

156

154

156

Gold in Circuit Movement

A$/oz

(19)

(64)

(46)

8

(31)

Cash Cost

A$/oz

1,462

856

1,097

1,675

1,256

US$/oz

1,058

619

794

1,213

910

Royalties

A$/oz

119

84

98

98

101

By-Product Credits

A$/oz

(1)

(1)

(1)

(10)

(3)

Sustaining Capital + Others

A$/oz

28

15

19

30

21

Overhead Costs

A$/oz

25

44

37

58

48

Administration Costs

A$/oz

-

-

-

-

24

All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC)

AISC is calculated on gold produced (poured)

A$/oz

1,633

998

1,250

1,851

1,447

US$/oz

1,182

722

905

1,340

1,048

Depreciation and Amortisation

A$/oz

109

55

75

17

60

Table 2: Production and Cost Summary for December Year-to-Date

Health and Safety

The Company's health and safety performance continued to improve in the December 2018 Quarter with the primary measure, the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) declining to 1.75 (from 2.83 in the September 2018 Quarter). The company-wide focus on effective management of sub-contractors will continue during 2019 along with management of key operational risks across the Company's operations.

Figure 2: Syama Underground workers at the Syama Underground tag board

Figure 3: John Welborn addresses the Syama team in December, following commencement of sublevel caving

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 29 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 00:43:06 UTC
