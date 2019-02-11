Log in
RESOURCE GENERATION (RSG)

RESOURCE GENERATION (RSG)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/11
1.065 AUD   +3.40%
12:16aRESOURCE GENERATION : Ravenswood business as usual after monsoon
PU
12:16aRESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute adds to A$ gold hedge book
PU
02/04RESOURCE GENERATION : Megawatts to Mines Syama Power Presentation
PU
Resource Generation : Ravenswood business as usual after monsoon

02/11/2019 | 12:16am EST

11 February 2019

Business as Usual at Ravenswood Gold Mine

No material impact from recent extreme weather event

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX: RSG) advises the recent extreme weather events in Far North Queensland, and the monsoon rainfall experienced in the Townsville and Ravenswood regions, will have no material impact on current production and cost guidance for the Company's Ravenswood Gold Mine.

Operations are running as normal and the unprecedented extreme rainfall has not caused any damage to site infrastructure. Monsoon conditions commenced in late January and resulted in extensive regional flooding over the past two weeks. Water levels caused widespread road closures which restricted site access to the Ravenswood Gold Mine and prevented crew change overs. In addition to transport safety concerns, the Company prioritised the need for staff to be with their families and protect their homes. As a result Ravenswood operated on a partial shut-down basis during the monsoon. Access to site has now been re-established and all critical supply lines are intact with operations back to normal. The estimated impact of the partial shut-down is the delay of several days of gold production which the site team will now attempt to make up during the remainder of the quarter.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn, commended Resolute's team at Ravenswood for the efforts taken to ensure the safety of staff and the local community while also maintaining operations and mitigating the risk of damage to infrastructure:

"The safety and wellbeing of employees, contractors, and their families is Resolute's first operational priority. I greatly appreciate the considerable efforts of staff during this period and particularly the on-site team who worked extra hours and did a remarkable job in managing this 'once-in-a-century' monsoon rain event."

"While the Ravenswood Gold Mine has survived unscathed, Resolute recognises the widespread devastation caused by flooding in the region. The Company has made a donation to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund to provide support and assistance in the recovery work required in the Ravenswood region."

For further information, contact:

John Welborn

Managing Director & CEO

Jeremy Meynert

General Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations

ASX:RSG Capital Summary

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 758,094,588 Current Share Price:

A$1.03 as at 8 February 2019

Market Capitalisation: A$781 million

FY19 Guidance: 300,000oz @ AISC US$960/oz (A$1,280/oz)

Board of Directors

Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director

Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director

Contact

John Welborn Managing Director & CEO Jeremy Meynert GM - BD & IR

Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St Perth, Western Australia 6000

T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597 E:contact@rml.com.au

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 05:14:05 UTC
