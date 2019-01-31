Resource Generation : Resolute strengthens US$ gold hedge book

31 January 2019

Resolute further strengthens

US$ gold hedge book

30,000 ounces forward sold at average of US$1,335/oz

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX: RSG) advises that the Company has forward sold an additional 30,000 ounces of gold at an average price of US$1,335 per ounce in scheduled monthly deliveries of 5,000 ounces between July 2019 and December 2019.

Resolute has taken advantage of recent gold price strength to extend the Company's US dollar denominated gold hedge position. The objective of this hedging is to secure price certainty for a portion of the US dollar revenues from Resolute's Syama Gold Mine in Mali where the Syama Underground Mine is scheduled to reach name plate capacity in June 2019.

The additional US dollar hedging extends Resolute's existing forward gold sales program of 116,000 ounces which consists of 31,000 ounces of gold forward sold at an average price of US$1,256 per ounce and 85,000 ounces of gold forward sold at prices between A$1,715 per ounce and A$1,783 per ounce (see ASX Announcements dated 5 October 2018, 29 October 2018, and 21 December 2018).

Resolute's total gold hedge book as at 31 January 2019, including today's new US dollar gold hedges, consists of 146,000 ounces in monthly deliveries out to December 2019 representing less than half of Resolute's expected gold production over this period.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn, was pleased to continue Resolute's success in maximising gold sales revenue through responsible hedging strategies:

"We continue to actively manage our gold sales and undertake near term hedging to take advantage of gold price volatility, maximise revenues, and protect the Company's balance sheet. Incremental expansion of our current year US dollar hedging position at levels significantly above our budgeted gold price protects and supports Resolute's revenue and cash flow in 2019. With long mine lives, large gold inventories, and an industry leading production growth profile, Resolute remains strongly leveraged to further upside in gold prices. The Company's current hedge book represents approximately 2% of our current Ore Reserves."

