Resource Generation : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update

10 October 2019
Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) advises that the roaster, a key component of the sulphide processing circuit at the Company's Syama Gold Mine in Mali (Syama), has been taken offline due to the detection of a crack in the main external shell.
As reported in the September Quarterly Production Update (see ASX Announcement dated 7 October 2019), maintenance and repair work was completed to the sulphide crusher apron feeder and roaster refractory lining during September. The roaster was successfully brought back into service following this work and was expected to operate normally during the December 2019 Quarter. However, upon reheating and under normal operational loads, a crack has been observed in the external shell of the roaster, unrelated to the maintenance and repair work in September.
The Company is currently cooling down the roaster to assess the full extent of the issue and identify the remedial action required. At this stage, the Company envisages the repair to the crack may have a material impact on production from the Syama sulphide circuit for the December 2019 Quarter. Once investigations are complete and a repair plan has been established, a further update on the timing of such activities as well as the impact of this roaster shutdown for FY19 (to 31 December) will be provided.
For further information, contact:
John Welborn
Jeremy Meynert
Managing Director & CEO
General Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations
ASX/LSE: RSG Capital Summary
|
Board of Directors
|
Contact
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 903,153,734
Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman
John Welborn Managing Director & CEO
Current Share Price (ASX):
Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO
Jeremy Meynert GM - BD & IR
A$1.43 as at 9 October 2019
Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director
Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St
Market Capitalisation: A$1.29 billion
Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director
Perth, Western Australia 6000
FY19 Guidance (to 31 December):
Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director
T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597
400,000oz at an AISC of US$960/oz
Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director
E: contact@rml.com.au
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service (RIS), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
About Resolute
Resolute is a successful, dividend paying gold miner with 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator of gold mines in Australia and Africa which have produced more than eight million ounces of gold.
Resolute's production and cost guidance for the 12 months to 31 December 2019 has been updated to 400,000 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$960 per ounce following the acquisition of Toro Gold Limited.
Resolute owns four gold mines. Its flagship asset is the world class Syama Gold Mine in Mali (Syama) which can produce more than 300,000 ounces of gold per annum from existing processing infrastructure. Resolute is currently commissioning the world's first fully automated underground mine at Syama which will deliver a low cost, large scale operation with a mine life beyond 2032. The Mako Gold Mine in Senegal is a high quality, low cost asset with average annual production of ~140,000 ounces of gold. The Ravenswood Gold Mine in Australia and the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana are existing largescale assets which provide Resolute with significant production growth potential. Resolute has a pathway to annual gold production in excess of 500,000 ounces from a Global Mineral Resource base of more than 18 million ounces of gold.
Resolute trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.
Contact Information
Resolute
Berenberg (UK Corporate Broker)
John Welborn, Managing Director & CEO
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Jeremy Meynert, General Manager - BD & IR
Telephone: +44 20 3207 7800
Telephone: +61 8 9261 6100
Tavistock (UK Public Relations)
Email: contact@rml.com.au
Jos Simson / Charles Vivian / Emily Fenton / Annabel de Morgan
Web: www.rml.com.au
Telephone: +44 207 920 3150 / +44 778 855 4035
Follow Resolute
Email: resolute@tavistock.co.uk
Disclaimer
