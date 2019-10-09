Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Resource Generation    RSG   AU000000RSG6

RESOURCE GENERATION

(RSG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/09
1.425 AUD   --.--%
06:31pRESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
PU
10/06RESOURCE GENERATION : Production Update September Quarter
PU
09/18RESOURCE GENERATION : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Resource Generation : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 06:31pm EDT

10 October 2019

Syama Sulphide Circuit Update

`

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) advises that the roaster, a key component of the sulphide processing circuit at the Company's Syama Gold Mine in Mali (Syama), has been taken offline due to the detection of a crack in the main external shell.

As reported in the September Quarterly Production Update (see ASX Announcement dated 7 October 2019), maintenance and repair work was completed to the sulphide crusher apron feeder and roaster refractory lining during September. The roaster was successfully brought back into service following this work and was expected to operate normally during the December 2019 Quarter. However, upon reheating and under normal operational loads, a crack has been observed in the external shell of the roaster, unrelated to the maintenance and repair work in September.

The Company is currently cooling down the roaster to assess the full extent of the issue and identify the remedial action required. At this stage, the Company envisages the repair to the crack may have a material impact on production from the Syama sulphide circuit for the December 2019 Quarter. Once investigations are complete and a repair plan has been established, a further update on the timing of such activities as well as the impact of this roaster shutdown for FY19 (to 31 December) will be provided.

For further information, contact:

John Welborn

Jeremy Meynert

Managing Director & CEO

General Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations

ASX/LSE: RSG Capital Summary

Board of Directors

Contact

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 903,153,734

Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman

John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Current Share Price (ASX):

Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Jeremy Meynert GM - BD & IR

A$1.43 as at 9 October 2019

Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director

Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St

Market Capitalisation: A$1.29 billion

Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director

Perth, Western Australia 6000

FY19 Guidance (to 31 December):

Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director

T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597

400,000oz at an AISC of US$960/oz

Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director

E: contact@rml.com.au

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service (RIS), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Resolute

Resolute is a successful, dividend paying gold miner with 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator of gold mines in Australia and Africa which have produced more than eight million ounces of gold.

Resolute's production and cost guidance for the 12 months to 31 December 2019 has been updated to 400,000 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$960 per ounce following the acquisition of Toro Gold Limited.

Resolute owns four gold mines. Its flagship asset is the world class Syama Gold Mine in Mali (Syama) which can produce more than 300,000 ounces of gold per annum from existing processing infrastructure. Resolute is currently commissioning the world's first fully automated underground mine at Syama which will deliver a low cost, large scale operation with a mine life beyond 2032. The Mako Gold Mine in Senegal is a high quality, low cost asset with average annual production of ~140,000 ounces of gold. The Ravenswood Gold Mine in Australia and the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana are existing largescale assets which provide Resolute with significant production growth potential. Resolute has a pathway to annual gold production in excess of 500,000 ounces from a Global Mineral Resource base of more than 18 million ounces of gold.

Resolute trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

Contact Information

Resolute

Berenberg (UK Corporate Broker)

John Welborn, Managing Director & CEO

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Jeremy Meynert, General Manager - BD & IR

Telephone: +44 20 3207 7800

Telephone: +61 8 9261 6100

Tavistock (UK Public Relations)

Email: contact@rml.com.au

Jos Simson / Charles Vivian / Emily Fenton / Annabel de Morgan

Web: www.rml.com.au

Telephone: +44 207 920 3150 / +44 778 855 4035

Follow Resolute

Email: resolute@tavistock.co.uk

ASX/LSE: RSG Capital Summary

Board of Directors

Contact

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 903,153,734

Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman

John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Current Share Price (ASX):

Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Jeremy Meynert GM - BD & IR

A$1.43 as at 9 October 2019

Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director

Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St

Market Capitalisation: A$1.29 billion

Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director

Perth, Western Australia 6000

FY19 Guidance (to 31 December):

Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director

T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597

400,000oz at an AISC of US$960/oz

Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director

E: contact@rml.com.au

2

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 22:30:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESOURCE GENERATION
06:31pRESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
PU
10/06RESOURCE GENERATION : Production Update September Quarter
PU
09/18RESOURCE GENERATION : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
09/16RESOURCE GENERATION : Cleansing Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
09/16RESOURCE GENERATION : Denver Gold Forum Presentation
PU
09/16RESOURCE GENERATION : Change in substantial holding for OKU
PU
08/29RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Ravenswood Upgrade Commences
AQ
08/14RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute Mining digitizes business with IFS Applications i..
AQ
08/05RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute takes control of Toro Gold
AQ
08/02LION SELECTION GROUP LIMITED : - LSX Sale of Toro Gold holding to Resolute Minin..
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 784 M
EBIT 2019 180 M
Net income 2019 135 M
Debt 2019 398 M
Yield 2019 1,39%
P/E ratio 2019 9,50x
P/E ratio 2020 6,14x
EV / Sales2019 2,15x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 1 287 M
Chart RESOURCE GENERATION
Duration : Period :
Resource Generation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOURCE GENERATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,09  AUD
Last Close Price 1,43  AUD
Spread / Highest target 82,5%
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Paul Welborn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Marthinus John Botha Non-Executive Chairman
David Nicholas Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Lee-Anne de bruin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ross Sullivan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOURCE GENERATION23.38%866
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION27.46%32 102
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION12.32%31 901
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED64.91%18 550
POLYUS PAO--.--%15 669
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD55.92%13 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group