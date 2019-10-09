Resource Generation : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update

10 October 2019

Syama Sulphide Circuit Update

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) advises that the roaster, a key component of the sulphide processing circuit at the Company's Syama Gold Mine in Mali (Syama), has been taken offline due to the detection of a crack in the main external shell.

As reported in the September Quarterly Production Update (see ASX Announcement dated 7 October 2019), maintenance and repair work was completed to the sulphide crusher apron feeder and roaster refractory lining during September. The roaster was successfully brought back into service following this work and was expected to operate normally during the December 2019 Quarter. However, upon reheating and under normal operational loads, a crack has been observed in the external shell of the roaster, unrelated to the maintenance and repair work in September.

The Company is currently cooling down the roaster to assess the full extent of the issue and identify the remedial action required. At this stage, the Company envisages the repair to the crack may have a material impact on production from the Syama sulphide circuit for the December 2019 Quarter. Once investigations are complete and a repair plan has been established, a further update on the timing of such activities as well as the impact of this roaster shutdown for FY19 (to 31 December) will be provided.

