RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED

(RSG)
Resource Generation : AGM Virtual Attendance Invitation Letter

04/20/2020 | 02:06am EDT
Regulatory Story
AGM Virtual Attendance Invitation Letter
Released 07:01 20-Apr-2020



RNS Number : 1628K
Resolute Mining Limited
20 April 2020

20 April 2020

Resolute Mining Limited

('Resolute' or the 'Company')

Annual General Meeting Update

Dear Shareholder,

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Resolute Mining Ltd will be held on Thursday, 21 May 2020 at 3:00pm (AWST).

Resolute's AGM is an important event in our corporate calendar as it provides the Board with an opportunity to engage with shareholders.

Due to the uncertainty and potential health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Resolute will be enabling and encouraging virtual attendance at our AGM.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged not to attend the meeting in person.

We encourage shareholders to participate in the AGM and engage with the Board by:

lodging a directed proxy or direct vote in advance of the meeting by following the instructions below;

lodging questions in advance of the meeting by emailing questions to contact@rml.com.au; and

joining the meeting via teleconference or live webcast (or both).

Resolute's AGM will be held via both teleconference and live webcast on Thursday, 21 May 2020 at 8:00am (BST), 3:00pm (AWST), 5:00pm (AEST).

There are two ways you can attend Resolute's AGM virtually:

· Want to ask a question and view presentations? Join both the teleconference and live webcast online.

· Want to listen only and view presentations? Simply access the live webcast.

Teleconference Details

Dial the relevant toll-free number from the list below - for countries not listed, dial the Australian participant toll number (+61 2 9007 3187)

Enter Conference ID 10005326and follow the prompts | To ask a question, press '*1' (star, 1) on telephone keypad.

Australia

1800 558 698

Japan

0053 116 1281

Canada

1855 8811 339

New Zealand

0800 453 055

China

4001 200 659

Singapore

800 101 2785

Hong Kong

30082034

United Kingdom

0800 051 8245

India

0008 0010 08443

United States

1855 8811 339

Live Webcast access

Use the link below to access the live audio and presentation webcast online.

This link will be active 15 minutes prior to the meeting start time.

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5981/

Detailed instructions on how to lodge a directed proxy or direct vote are contained in the Notice of Meeting and the Proxy Form (for ASX holders) and Form of Instruction (for LSE DI Holders).

You may register your voting instructions electronically at www.investorvote.com.au.

Alternatively, you may complete and return the Proxy Form enclosed with the Notice of Meeting. To be valid, your Proxy Form or electronic voting instructions must be received by 3:00pm (AWST) on Tuesday, 19 May 2020. LSE DI Holders in the UK will need to complete and return the Form of Instruction enclosed with the Notice of Meeting to Computershare Investor Services PLC by 3:00pm (BST) on Friday, 15 May 2020.

Shareholders who have not elected to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report 2019 may obtain a copy from the Company's website at www.rml.com.au/investors/reports.

John Welborn, Managing Director and CEO of Resolute looks forward to providing an update on Resolute's activities immediately following the AGM. Should you require any further information, please call our office on +61 8 9261 6100.

Yours sincerely,

[Electronically signed]

_______________________

John Welborn

Managing Director & CEO

For further information, contact:

John Welborn

Managing Director & CEO

Jeremy Meynert

General Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations

About Resolute

Resolute is a successful gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator of gold mines in Australia and Africa which have produced more than 8 million ounces of gold. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

Resolute currently operates the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal. The Company is the owner of the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana. Resolute's guidance for 2020 has been set at production of 430,000 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$980 per ounce.

COVID-19 Business Update

Resolute is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure impacts are mitigated across all aspects of Company operations (see ASX Announcements dated 26 March 2020 and 9 April 2020). Resolute continues to assess developments and update the Company's response with the highest priority on the safety and wellbeing of its employees, contractors and stakeholders. Further escalation of COVID-19, and the implementation of further government-regulated restrictions or extended periods of supply chain disruption, has the potential to negatively impact gold production, earnings, cash flow and the Company's balance sheet.

Contact Information

Resolute

John Welborn, Managing Director & CEO

Jeremy Meynert, General Manager - BD & IR

Telephone: +61 8 9261 6100

Email: contact@rml.com.au

Web: www.rml.com.au

Berenberg (UK Corporate Broker)

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Telephone: +44 20 3207 7800

Tavistock (UK Public Relations)

Jos Simson / Emily Moss / Annabel de Morgan / Oliver Lamb

Telephone: +44 207 920 3150 / +44 778 855 4035

Email: resolute@tavistock.co.uk

Authorised by Mr John Welborn, Managing Director & CEO

ASX/LSE: RSG Capital Summary

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 1,095,083,142

Current Share Price (ASX):
A$0.95 as at 17 April 2020

Market Capitalisation: A$1.035 billion

2020 Guidance:

430,000oz @ AISC US$980/oz

Board of Directors

Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman
Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director

Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director

Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director

Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director

Contact

John Welborn Managing Director & CEOJeremy MeynertGM -BD & IR
Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St
Perth, Western Australia 6000
T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597
E: contact@rml.com.au


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
UPDIMMATMTJTMPM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



AGM Virtual Attendance Invitation Letter - RNS

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 06:05:09 UTC
