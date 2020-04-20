Resource Generation : AGM Virtual Attendance Invitation Letter

20 April 2020

Resolute Mining Limited

('Resolute' or the 'Company')

Annual General Meeting Update

Dear Shareholder,

The 2020 Annual General Meeting of Resolute Mining Ltd will be held on Thursday, 21 May 2020 at 3:00pm (AWST).

Resolute's AGM is an important event in our corporate calendar as it provides the Board with an opportunity to engage with shareholders.

Due to the uncertainty and potential health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Resolute will be enabling and encouraging virtual attendance at our AGM.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged not to attend the meeting in person.

We encourage shareholders to participate in the AGM and engage with the Board by:

• lodging a directed proxy or direct vote in advance of the meeting by following the instructions below;

• lodging questions in advance of the meeting by emailing questions to contact@rml.com.au; and

• joining the meeting via teleconference or live webcast (or both).

Resolute's AGM will be held via both teleconference and live webcast on Thursday, 21 May 2020 at 8:00am (BST), 3:00pm (AWST), 5:00pm (AEST).

There are two ways you can attend Resolute's AGM virtually:

· Want to ask a question and view presentations? Join both the teleconference and live webcast online.

· Want to listen only and view presentations? Simply access the live webcast.

Teleconference Details

Dial the relevant toll-free number from the list below - for countries not listed, dial the Australian participant toll number (+61 2 9007 3187)

Enter Conference ID 10005326and follow the prompts | To ask a question, press '*1' (star, 1) on telephone keypad.

Australia 1800 558 698 Japan 0053 116 1281 Canada 1855 8811 339 New Zealand 0800 453 055 China 4001 200 659 Singapore 800 101 2785 Hong Kong 30082034 United Kingdom 0800 051 8245 India 0008 0010 08443 United States 1855 8811 339

Live Webcast access

Use the link below to access the live audio and presentation webcast online.

This link will be active 15 minutes prior to the meeting start time.

https://webcast.openbriefing.com/5981/

Detailed instructions on how to lodge a directed proxy or direct vote are contained in the Notice of Meeting and the Proxy Form (for ASX holders) and Form of Instruction (for LSE DI Holders).

You may register your voting instructions electronically at www.investorvote.com.au.

Alternatively, you may complete and return the Proxy Form enclosed with the Notice of Meeting. To be valid, your Proxy Form or electronic voting instructions must be received by 3:00pm (AWST) on Tuesday, 19 May 2020. LSE DI Holders in the UK will need to complete and return the Form of Instruction enclosed with the Notice of Meeting to Computershare Investor Services PLC by 3:00pm (BST) on Friday, 15 May 2020.

Shareholders who have not elected to receive a printed copy of the Annual Report 2019 may obtain a copy from the Company's website at www.rml.com.au/investors/reports.

John Welborn, Managing Director and CEO of Resolute looks forward to providing an update on Resolute's activities immediately following the AGM. Should you require any further information, please call our office on +61 8 9261 6100.

Yours sincerely,

[Electronically signed]

_______________________

John Welborn

Managing Director & CEO

For further information, contact:

John Welborn Managing Director & CEO Jeremy Meynert General Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations

About Resolute

Resolute is a successful gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator of gold mines in Australia and Africa which have produced more than 8 million ounces of gold. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

Resolute currently operates the Syama Gold Mine in Mali and the Mako Gold Mine in Senegal. The Company is the owner of the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana. Resolute's guidance for 2020 has been set at production of 430,000 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$980 per ounce.

COVID-19 Business Update

Resolute is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure impacts are mitigated across all aspects of Company operations (see ASX Announcements dated 26 March 2020 and 9 April 2020). Resolute continues to assess developments and update the Company's response with the highest priority on the safety and wellbeing of its employees, contractors and stakeholders. Further escalation of COVID-19, and the implementation of further government-regulated restrictions or extended periods of supply chain disruption, has the potential to negatively impact gold production, earnings, cash flow and the Company's balance sheet.

Contact Information

Resolute John Welborn, Managing Director & CEO Jeremy Meynert, General Manager - BD & IR Telephone: +61 8 9261 6100 Email: contact@rml.com.au Web: www.rml.com.au Berenberg (UK Corporate Broker) Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi Telephone: +44 20 3207 7800 Tavistock (UK Public Relations) Jos Simson / Emily Moss / Annabel de Morgan / Oliver Lamb Telephone: +44 207 920 3150 / +44 778 855 4035 Email: resolute@tavistock.co.uk

Authorised by Mr John Welborn, Managing Director & CEO