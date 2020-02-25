Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Resource Generation Limited    RSG   AU000000RSG6

RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED

(RSG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Resource Generation : Completion of Share Purchase Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:23pm EST

26 February 2020

Completion of Share Purchase Plan

Applications accepted for A$23.3 million

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) is pleased to advise the successful completion of the Company's Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP provided eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in the Company's recent Equity Raising (see ASX Announcement dated 21 January 2020).

The SPP closed on 21 February 2020. Valid applications were received from 1,168 shareholders for 21,212,747 ordinary shares (the "SPP Shares") at an issue price of A$1.10 per share. The total amount raised from the SPP is approximately A$23.3 million. No scaleback of valid applications has occurred and participating shareholders will be issued the full number of SPP Shares for which they applied, up to a maximum value of A$30,000 per holder.

The SPP Shares will be issued to participating shareholders on 3 March 2020. Holding statements are expected to be dispatched on 4 March 2020 with trading of the SPP Shares to commence on the ASX on the same day.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn, thanked the Company's shareholders for their continued support:

"The positive response to the SPP from shareholders is greatly appreciated. Proceeds from the SPP form an important part of the total equity raising proceeds which are being used to repay debt and strengthen the Company's balance sheet. Resolute is now well positioned to focus on operational performance and delivery of our strategic objectives."

The Company's Equity Raising comprises:

  • the completed Tranche 1 Institutional Placement which raised A$146 million;
  • the completed SPP which has raised A$23.3 million; and
  • the Tranche 2 Placement to raise A$25 million which, subject to Resolute shareholder approval at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 27 February 2020, is expected to be settled during the week commencing 16 March 2020.

Following completion of the Equity Raising an application will be made for admission of all new shares issued to the Official List of the FCA, standard segment, and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed Securities (LSE Admission). As previously disclosed, LSE Admission will require the publication of a FCA approved Prospectus. The Prospectus is being prepared and a further announcement will be made regarding the timing for LSE Admission following the publication of the relevant Prospectus.

For further information, contact:

John Welborn

Jeremy Meynert

Managing Director & CEO

General Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations

ASX/LSE: RSG Capital Summary

Board of Directors

Contact

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 1,035,886,919

Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman

John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Current Share Price (ASX):

Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Jeremy Meynert GM - BD & IR

A$1.14 as at 25 February 2020

Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director

Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St

Market Capitalisation: A$1.2 Billion

Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director

Perth, Western Australia 6000

FY20 Guidance (to 31 December):

Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director

T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597

500,000oz at an AISC of US$980/oz

Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director

E: contact@rml.com.au

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 02:22:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITE
09:23pRESOURCE GENERATION : Completion of Share Purchase Plan
PU
02/19RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Annual Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement
AQ
02/18RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Resolute adds to US$ gold hedge book
AQ
02/17RESOURCE GENERATION : Annual Ore Reserve and Mineral Resource Statement
PU
02/16RESOURCE GENERATION : Resolute adds to US$ gold hedge book
PU
02/04RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Debt Repayment of US$130 million
AQ
02/03RESOURCE GENERATION : Mining Indaba Presentation
PU
02/03RESOURCE GENERATION : Change in substantial holding
PU
02/02RESOURCE GENERATION : Bridge Facility Debt Repayment Completed
PU
02/02RESOURCE GENERATION : Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 752 M
EBIT 2019 71,9 M
Net income 2019 51,9 M
Debt 2019 454 M
Yield 2019 1,04%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 6,28x
EV / Sales2019 2,23x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 1 222 M
Chart RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resource Generation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,48  AUD
Last Close Price 1,18  AUD
Spread / Highest target 73,7%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Paul Welborn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Marthinus John Botha Non-Executive Chairman
David Nicholas Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Gale Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ross Sullivan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED-5.95%857
NEWMONT CORPORATION15.67%40 589
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION17.62%39 249
POLYUS PAO--.--%17 328
SHANDONG GOLD MINING CO., LTD.14.01%15 612
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-5.06%15 311
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group