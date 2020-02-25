Resource Generation : Completion of Share Purchase Plan

26 February 2020
Completion of Share Purchase Plan
Applications accepted for A$23.3 million
Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) is pleased to advise the successful completion of the Company's Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The SPP provided eligible shareholders the opportunity to participate in the Company's recent Equity Raising (see ASX Announcement dated 21 January 2020).
The SPP closed on 21 February 2020. Valid applications were received from 1,168 shareholders for 21,212,747 ordinary shares (the "SPP Shares") at an issue price of A$1.10 per share. The total amount raised from the SPP is approximately A$23.3 million. No scaleback of valid applications has occurred and participating shareholders will be issued the full number of SPP Shares for which they applied, up to a maximum value of A$30,000 per holder.
The SPP Shares will be issued to participating shareholders on 3 March 2020. Holding statements are expected to be dispatched on 4 March 2020 with trading of the SPP Shares to commence on the ASX on the same day.
Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn, thanked the Company's shareholders for their continued support:
"The positive response to the SPP from shareholders is greatly appreciated. Proceeds from the SPP form an important part of the total equity raising proceeds which are being used to repay debt and strengthen the Company's balance sheet. Resolute is now well positioned to focus on operational performance and delivery of our strategic objectives."
The Company's Equity Raising comprises:
-
the completed Tranche 1 Institutional Placement which raised A$146 million;
-
the completed SPP which has raised A$23.3 million; and
-
the Tranche 2 Placement to raise A$25 million which, subject to Resolute shareholder approval at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 27 February 2020, is expected to be settled during the week commencing 16 March 2020.
Following completion of the Equity Raising an application will be made for admission of all new shares issued to the Official List of the FCA, standard segment, and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed Securities (LSE Admission). As previously disclosed, LSE Admission will require the publication of a FCA approved Prospectus. The Prospectus is being prepared and a further announcement will be made regarding the timing for LSE Admission following the publication of the relevant Prospectus.
