Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Resource Generation Limited    RSG   AU000000RSG6

RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED

(RSG)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/04
1.15 AUD   +1.32%
05:15pRESOURCE GENERATION : Excellent Drilling Results at Mako Gold Mine in Senegal
PU
11/27RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
11/26RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Syama Power Plant Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Resource Generation : Excellent Drilling Results at Mako Gold Mine in Senegal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 05:15pm EST

5 December 2019

Excellent Drilling Results at Resolute's

new Mako Gold Mine in Senegal

High grade intersections returned below existing Mako open pit

Supports Mako mine life extension potential

Exciting drill results build on exceptional operating performance

Aggressive drilling campaign planned for 2020

Highlights

  • Drilling program at the Mako Gold Mine since Resolute's acquisition of Toro Gold has delivered excellent results
  • High grade intersections from diamond drilling below the current Mako pit confirm the potential of a coherent lode at the north-eastern end of the existing Mako open pit
  • Opportunity to expand Mako open pit Mineral Resources and extend mine life
  • New joint ventures provide additional satellite resource potential at Mako
  • Promising results delivered from drilling activities in associated Côte d'Ivoire tenement package
  • Preparations for extensive drilling campaign in 2020 underway
  • Strong operating performance combined with exciting exploration results support further value creation from
    Resolute's acquisition of Toro Gold

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) is pleased to announce excellent drill results from recent exploration programs in Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire on projects acquired by Resolute as a result of the successful Toro Gold Limited (Toro Gold) transaction (see ASX Announcement dated 31 July 2019). The most significant results have been generated by diamond drilling undertaken at the Mako Gold Mine (Mako) in Senegal which confirm the potential of a coherent high-grade lode at the north-eastern end of the Mako open pit.

The positive exploration results demonstrate the potential for mine life extension at Mako and build on the exceptional operating performance of the mine since Resolute assumed ownership. Mako produced 44,191 ounces (oz) at an All-In Sustaining Cost (AISC) of US$716/oz in the September 2019 Quarter (see ASX Announcement dated 31 October 2019).

Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn, was pleased to have received immediate confirmation of the opportunities to expand Resolute's gold inventory with positive exploration results from Toro Gold's land package:

"The Mako Gold Mine has already outperformed for Resolute and positive exploration results are further confirmation of value creation. The drilling results indicate strong potential to increase open pit gold inventory at Mako which will extend the life of our new high quality, low cost operation. We are delighted to be operating successfully in Senegal and we are actively seeking to expand our tenement package to include new high-quality exploration prospects. "A highly prospective and expansive exploration portfolio covering over 2,800km2 across Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea was acquired as part of the Toro Gold transaction. In addition to the immediate opportunities for mine life

extension at Mako, Resolute has identified significant additional opportunities to source oxide mill feed for Mako within trucking distance of the existing processing plant. We are investigating possible joint ventures and acquisitions of highly prospective ground in eastern Senegal. Resolute is committed to creating value through successful exploration. We are actively progressing exploration activities in Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, and Mali seeking to add low cost, high quality ounces to our portfolio."

Exploration at Mako in Senegal

Exploration activities in Senegal in 2019 were focused on the existing Mako open pit with a view to expanding Mineral Resources and thereby extending mine life as well as at nearby satellite prospects. 7,000 metres of diamond drilling has been completed during 2019. This program comprised follow-up drilling of previously identified high grade gold mineralisation in the north-east corner of the Mako open pit and targeting down dip extensions of the mineralisation.

The follow-up drilling concentrated on high grade results from the north-east end of the Mako open pit to better define ore shoots for future resource modelling and estimation. The high-grade shoots are located below the base on the 2019 Ore Reserve pit shell and have the potential to expand the open pit Ore Reserves and extend mine life.

A total of 15 holes were completed with excellent results including:

PWD423 6m at 14.9g/t Au from 224.7m

PWD424 6m at 11.7g/t Au from 224.7m

PWD425 10.5m at 5.4g/t Au from 229.7m

PWD435 6m at 8.3g/t Au from 58.2m

PWD436 27m at 3.6g/t Au from 29.7m

8.5m at 11.7g/t Au from 74.7m

PWD441 15m at 4.1g/t Au from 10.5m

PWD444 25.5m at 3.16 g/t Au from 171.0m

The positive results of the 2019 drilling campaign confirm the potential of a coherent high-grade lode at the northeastern end of the Mako open pit. These intersections will be followed up with additional diamond drilling in 2020 to outline the full extent of this zone.

Figure 1. Resolute's tenement holdings in Senegal

2

Figure 2. Mako Long Section with resource block model and 2019 drill results

3

Exploration in Senegal - Satellite Potential

Resolute's exploration efforts in Senegal have also included the pursuit of satellite resources within trucking distance to Mako which will provide mill feed for Mako beyond the existing mine life. In 2019, various 100%-owned Research Permits have been granted and two joint ventures adjacent to the Mako permit have been formed.

A joint venture with Ardimines was signed in 2019 in respect of the Tomboronkoto permit located immediately east of Mako. Tomboronkoto includes an exciting advanced prospect named Tombo which is located 15km south east of Mako. Gold mineralisation over a strike of 1km was intersected previously by Randgold Resources Limited (Randgold) (now Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick)). The drilling has identified low grade gold mineralisation over wide intervals in the majority of holes drilled to date. Mineralisation is comprised of quartz vein stockworks within a sheared granodiorite. Strong potential exists for the discovery of open pit oxide Mineral Resources which can be used to feed the Mako processing plant. Follow-up work is planned to commence in January 2020 with programs of RC and diamond drilling.

The Sangola permit was granted to Toro Gold in 2019. The permit covers the south west strike extensions of the major regional mineralised structures the Sabodala Shear Zone and the Massawa Shear Zone which host their namesake gold deposits. Previous exploration by Barrick included surface geochemistry which identified three large gold in soil anomalies. Followup of the anomalies by Randgold was restricted to limited drilling and Resolute sees potential for open pit resources from this permit.

Exploration in Côte d'Ivoire

Resolute's highly prospective landholdings in Côte d'Ivoire were expanded through the acquisition of Toro Gold which held a high quality portfolio of exploration permits in joint venture with ASX-listed Predictive Discovery Limited (Predictive). Drilling campaigns across this tenure have delivered promising results in 2019 and will be a focus exploration area for the Company in 2020.

Figure 3. Location of Resolute Côte d'Ivoire permit holdings

4

Predictive Joint Venture

Toro Gold signed a joint venture heads of agreement with Predictive in October 2014 and commenced work on Côte d'Ivoire properties in March 2015. As at 30 December 2018, Toro had earned a 70% interest in the joint venture. Resolute has increased its equity in the joint venture after intensive exploration including a number of drilling programs. To date, approximately US$11 million has been spent by the joint venture partners in exploring the joint venture properties. Highly encouraging drill intersections have been returned over the last two years from the Ferke North and the Boundiali Research Permits. Resolute can move to 90% with completion of a definitive feasibility study on any of the joint venture permits.

Ferke North

Soil sampling undertaken at Ferke North identified a 17km-long zone of gold-in-soil anomalies highlighting the "Leraba Trend" through the centre of the Research Permit. Follow-up trenching in 2017 and reconnaissance RC drilling in 2018 intersected a sheared sedimentary package or argillites and sandstones, variably intruded by granitoid dykes.

Figure 4. Ouarigue South Prospect drill plan.

Widespread gold mineralisation was seen predominantly located in altered sheared granite bodies, with a series of RC drill intercepts from the Ouarigue South prospect extending over more than 1km of strike and including a best intercept of 25m at 3.06g/t Au from 64m, including 4m at 13.78g/t Au.

5

Excellent RC results were followed up by a diamond drilling program in 2019 with 9 holes (FNDC001 to 009) for 1,059m completed over central Ouarigué, which were sought to outline the margins of the Ouarigué granite body and confirm controls on mineralisation. Results from this recent drilling program include:

FNDC001

45.3m at 3.16g/t Au from 45.9m

10.9m at 1.94g/t Au from 95.7m

4.7m at 6.14g/t Au from 134.0m

FNDC002

45.0m at 1.52g/t Au from 42.1m

FNDC004

16.5m at 2.43g/t Au from 24m

FNDC005

15m at 2.06g/t Au from surface

10.5m at 1.71g/t Au from 34.5m

59.7m at 1.35g/t Au from 49.5m

FNDC008

34.9m at 0.98g/t Au from 12.0m

39.7m at 3.54g/t Au from 51.4m

Boundiali

The Boundiali and Boundiali North Research Permits in northern Côte d'Ivoire are located within the southern extensions of the well mineralised greenstone belt which contains Resolute's Syama Gold Mine in Mali. A number of prominent new gold discoveries including Fonondera (Barrick Gold Corporation) and Morondo (Orca Gold Inc) have been made in the Côte d'Ivoire portion of the greenstone belt.

Predictive initially completed a permit-wide BLEG stream sediment program which three zones of anomalous gold at Nyangboue, Nyangboue South and Gbemou. Subsequent soil programs by Toro Gold fully defined significant, contiguous gold anomalies at the three zones.

At the Nyangboue area, the soil geochemistry outlines a >6km long zone of greater than 50ppb Au which is open along strike to the north trending into the Boundiali North Permit. The southern 2km of the anomaly constitutes the strongest portion and has been the focus for all drilling to date.

Initial RC and diamond drilling in 2016 and 2017 on the Nyangboue Prospect returned a series of excellent drill results including 30m at 8.3g/t Au from 39m and 28m at 4.04g/t Au from 3m.

Toro Gold completed two RC drilling programs during 2019 to outline the full extent of the mineralised zone. Drilling programs included extensional RC drilling to increase the size of the mineralisation and infill drilling on some of the better sections. The results confirm the potential for the Nyangboue gold system to host an economic mineral resource with the mineralisation remaining open along strike and down dip.

Better gold intersections include:

BRC171 7m at 4.02g/t Au from 87m

BRC173 8m at 2.91g/t Au from 53m

BRC173 4m at 5.50g/t Au from 67m

BRC175 27m at 2.42g/t Au from 27m

BRC181 3m at 9.69g/t Au from 137m

BRC183 9m at 2.86g/t Au from 68m

BRC206 13m at 1.92g/t Au from 68m

BRC208 3m at 14.97g/t Au from 9m

BRC209 10m at 2.32g/t Au from 146m

6

Results from Boundiali drilling reported by Predictive in three announcements dated 27 May 2019, 15 July 2019 and 22 August 2019.

Boundiali contains multiple high priority targets over 20km of gold geochemical anomalies, which are being systematically tested with trenching and drilling programs. The Nyangboue drill results add significant upside to the wider Boundiali project, which has strong potential to host economic gold mineralisation.

2020 Exploration Program

Following recent exploration success in Senegal and Côte d'Ivoire, Resolute is currently finalising plans for an extensive drilling campaign in 2020.

Senegal

In Senegal, exploration activities will follow-up on the high-grade intersections returned during 2019 from underneath the Mako open pit and test shallow oxide mineralisation identified on adjacent permits. Deep diamond drilling is planned to commence in the first quarter of 2020 to define the high-grade shoot underneath the north-eastern end of the Mako open pit. A program of RC drilling is also planned to evaluate the recently joint ventured Tombo prospect.

Côte d'Ivoire

In Côte d'Ivoire, exploration will be strongly focused and driven by success in defining potential economically exploitable gold deposits over the entirety of Resolute's permit position.

Resolute will pursue an aggressive well-funded exploration programs with the main focus on Ferke North and Boundiali in 2020.

Follow-up diamond drilling at the newly identified Ouarigué South prospect, located within the Ferke North permit, will commence in January 2020 to outline the full extent of the mineralised granite intrusion. Throughout the 2020 field season, intensive exploration on Ferke North consisting of mapping, soil sampling, rock chip sampling, and drilling will be undertaken to fully explore the mineralised corridor of the "Leraba Trend".

At Boundiali, grid based aircore drilling of priority geochemical/geophysical targets across the 4km of untested soil anomalism to the north of Nyangboue deposit will commence in the first quarter of 2020.

For further information, contact:

John Welborn

Jeremy Meynert

Managing Director & CEO

General Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations

7

About Resolute

Resolute is a successful, dividend paying gold miner with 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator of gold mines in Australia and Africa which have produced more than eight million ounces of gold.

Resolute's production and cost guidance for the 12 months to 31 December 2019 is 400,000 ounces of gold at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$1,020 per ounce.

Resolute owns four gold mines. Its flagship asset is the world class Syama Gold Mine in Mali (Syama) which can produce more than 300,000 ounces of gold per annum from existing processing infrastructure. Resolute is currently

commissioning the world's first fully automated underground mine at Syama which will deliver a low cost, large scale

operation with a mine life beyond 2032. The Mako Gold Mine in Senegal is a high quality, low cost asset with average annual production of ~140,000 ounces of gold. The Ravenswood Gold Mine in Australia and the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana are existing largescale assets which provide Resolute with significant production growth potential. Resolute has a pathway to annual gold production in excess of 500,000 ounces from a Global Mineral Resource base of more than 18 million ounces of gold.

Resolute trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

Contact Information

Resolute

Berenberg (UK Corporate Broker)

John Welborn, Managing Director & CEO

Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi

Jeremy Meynert, General Manager - BD & IR

Telephone: +44 20 3207 7800

Telephone: +61 8 9261 6100

Tavistock (UK Public Relations)

Email: contact@rml.com.au

Jos Simson / Emily Moss / Annabel de Morgan / Oliver Lamb

Web: www.rml.com.au

Telephone: +44 207 920 3150 / +44 778 855 4035

Follow Resolute

Email: resolute@tavistock.co.uk

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Mowat, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and is a full-time employee of Resolute Mining Ltd. Mr Mowat has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Mowat consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Authorised by Mr John Welborn, Managing Director and CEO

ASX/LSE: RSG Capital Summary

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 903,153,734 Current Share Price (ASX):

A$1.15 as at 4 December 2019 Market Capitalisation: A$1.04 billion FY19 Guidance (to 31 December): 400,000oz at an AISC of US$1,020/oz

Board of Directors

Contact

Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman

John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Jeremy Meynert GM - BD & IR

Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director Mr

Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St

Mark Potts Non-Executive Director

Perth, Western Australia 6000

Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director

T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597

Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director

E: contact@rml.com.au

8

Appendix

Mako 2019 in-pit and deep testing drilling campaign

Hole_ID

North

East

RL

Dip

Azi

EOH

From

To

Width

Au

(WGS)

(WGS)

(m)

(WGS)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

PWD423

1422427

778660

312

-70

140

242.65

224.65

230.65

6

14.92

PWD424

1422411

778654

311

-70

140

242.7

224.7

230.7

6

11.70

PWD425

1422410

778630

311

-70

140

254.7

229.7

240.2

10.5

5.37

PWD427

1422658

779297

392

-50

140

164.6

107.6

116.6

9

4.59

PWD435

1422274

778630

250

-70

140

109.15

58.15

64.15

6

8.27

PWD435

1422274

778630

250

-70

140

109.15

85.15

91.15

6

4.87

PWD436

1422295

778664

250

-70

140

110.65

29.65

56.65

27

3.60

PWD436

1422295

778664

250

-70

140

110.65

74.65

83.1

8.45

11.68

PWD438

1422597

779299

391

-50

140

128.65

45.9

53.4

7.5

2.95

PWD441

1422267

778715

250

-70

140

50.65

10.5

25.5

15

4.09

PWD444

1422370

778549

301

-70

140

262.25

171

196.5

25.5

3.16

Notes to Accompany Table:

  • Grid coordinates are WGS84 Zone 28 North
  • Diamond core are sampled every 1.5m by cutting the core in half to provide a 2-4kg sample
  • Cut-offgrade for reporting of intercepts is >1g/t Au with a maximum of 3m consecutive internal dilution included within the intercept; only intercepts >=2m and >=20 gram x metres are reported
  • No top cut of individual assays prior to length weighted compositing of the reported intercept has been applied
  • Samples are analysed for gold by 30g fire assay fusion with AAS instrument finish; over-range results are reanalysed by 30g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish

Ferke North 2019 drilling campaign

Hole_ID

North

East

RL

Dip

Azi

EOH

From

To

Width

Au

(WGS)

(WGS)

(m)

(WGS)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

FNDC001

1065535

299304

296

-60

295

169.55

58.35

61.40

3.05

29.61

FNDC001

1065535

299304

296

-60

295

169.55

69.03

88.20

19.17

2.28

FNDC001

1065535

299304

296

-60

295

169.55

95.70

105.08

9.38

2.19

FNDC001

1065535

299304

296

-60

295

169.55

134.00

138.70

4.70

6.14

9

FNDC002

1065636

299178

289

-60

130

126.5

55.08

78.52

23.44

1.95

FNDC004

1065447

299240

296

-60

295

97.72

34.50

39.00

4.50

5.50

FNDC005

1065581

299237

299

-88

130

157.25

0.00

15.00

15.00

2.06

FNDC005

1065581

299237

299

-88

130

157.25

49.50

100.15

50.65

1.06

FNDC005

1065581

299237

299

-88

130

157.25

104.65

109.15

4.50

5.83

FNDC007

1065629

299240

291

-70

340

67.17

0.00

15.00

15.00

1.67

FNDC007

1065534

299225

296

-70

340

88.63

22.50

30.00

7.50

3.24

FNDC008

1065528

299225

293

-60

160

111.05

51.40

91.10

39.70

3.54

Notes to Accompany Table:

  • Grid coordinates are WGS84 Zone 30 North
  • Diamond core are sampled every 1.5m by cutting the core in half to provide a 2-4kg sample
  • Cut-offgrade for reporting of intercepts is >0.5g/t Au with a maximum of 3m consecutive internal dilution included within the intercept; only intercepts >=2m and >=20 gram x metres are reported above
  • No top cut of individual assays prior to length weighted compositing of the reported intercept has been applied
  • Samples are analysed for gold by 30g fire assay fusion with AAS instrument finish; over-range results are reanalysed by 30g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish

JORC Code 2012 - Table 1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Programs for Table 1:

  • Senegalese Exploration Programs

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

CRITERIA

JORC CODE EXPLANATION

COMMENTARY

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

Sampling described in the text refers to Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond core drill holes.

Sampling

channels, random chips, or specific

Diamond drill core was cut in half lengthways down the core axis usually in 1.5m intervals and

specialised industry standard measurement

submitted for crushing, pulverising and gold assay. The remaining half was retained in the core

techniques

tools appropriate to the minerals under

trays for future reference, re-logging and check sampling.

investigation, such as down hole gamma

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.).

10

These examples should not be taken as

A representative subsample of the RC drill chips was obtained using a riffle splitter, after the

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

samples have passed through a cyclone, which homogenises the samples. A second reference

Include reference to measures taken to

sample was obtained using a spear.

ensure sample representivity and the

The assayed drill samples are judged to be representative of the rock being drilled because

appropriate calibration of any measurement

representative sub- sampling of the drill samples was achieved.

tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of

mineralisation that are Material to the Public

Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has

been done this would be relatively simple

(e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to

obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire

assay'). In other cases more explanation

may be required, such as where there is

coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (e.g. submarine

nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed

information.

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation,

Diamond drilling by a reliable independent contractor, Energold, produced standard NQ, HQ &

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

NTW sized drill core.

Drilling

Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core

RC drilling was carried out by a reliable independent contractor, Energold or Geodrill, using

techniques

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

reverse circulation with a face sampling hammer, under high pressure compressed air.

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc.).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and

Diamond core recovery is directly measured by comparing length of core received from the

chip sample recoveries and results

driller's estimate of depth drilled.

recovery

assessed.

RC recovery was assessed by weighing the sample bags and calculating recoveries using an

Measures taken to maximise sample

estimate of rock density.

11

recovery and ensure representative nature

All data was recorded at the drill site by experienced company staff then entered into a digital

of the samples.

database.

Whether a relationship exists between

No relationship between core or RC chip recovery and grade has been observed.

sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Whether core and chip samples have been

Logging of RC and diamond core holes includes lithology, mineralogy, mineralisation, alteration,

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

structure, weathering and other features of the samples. Logging of sulphide mineralisation and

level of detail to support appropriate Mineral

veining is quantitative. All holes were logged in full.

Resource estimation, mining studies and

Judgement has not yet been made by independent qualified consultants, as to whether the

Logging

metallurgical studies.

geological and geotechnical logging has been sufficient to support Mineral Resource estimation,

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative

mining and metallurgical studies.

in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.)

photography.

The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged.

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

The diamond core was cut in half lengthways. Half core samples were collected for assay and

quarter, half or all core taken.

the remaining half core samples stored in the core trays. Core samples were submitted for assay

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

in 1.5m intervals.

rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or

The RC samples submitted for assay were sub-sampled by a multi-stage riffle splitter at 1m

dry.

intervals.

Sub-sampling

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

RC and diamond core samples were collected for analysis and submitted to the laboratory for

appropriateness of the sample preparation

crushing, grinding and splitting out a representative sample for analysis.

techniques and

technique.

The sampled material is considered representative of the samples as a whole.

sample

Quality control procedures adopted for all

preparation

sub-sampling stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling

is representative of the in situ material

collected, including for instance results for

field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

12

grain size of the material being sampled.

The nature, quality and appropriateness of

The assaying and laboratory procedures are considered appropriate for the types of samples

the assaying and laboratory procedures

collected.

used and whether the technique is

RC samples were assayed for gold by 1kg bottle roll cyanidation at the Bureau Veritas laboratory

considered partial or total.

in Abidjan or ELAM in Yamoussoukro.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

Diamond core samples were assayed for gold by 50g fire assay at the ALS laboratory in

Quality of assay

handheld XRF instruments, etc., the

Loughrea, Ireland.

parameters used in determining the analysis

Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicate samples at the rate of 5% of each

data and

including instrument make and model,

were inserted by Toro/Resolute personnel on site.

laboratory tests

reading times, calibrations factors applied

and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted

(e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external

laboratory checks) and whether acceptable

levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and

precision have been established.

The verification of significant intersections

Outside of the open pit resource, no twinned holes or check assaying has been done.

by either independent or alternative

Field data collection of all sample media was undertaken by Toro Gold/Resolute geologists and

Verification of

company personnel.

supervised by Toro Gold/Resolute management.

sampling and

The use of twinned holes.

assaying

Documentation of primary data, data entry

procedures, data verification, data storage

(physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

Drillhole collar positions were located using a hand-held GPS with a location error of +/-3m. All

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

diamond drill holes were surveyed down hole every 30m using a Reflex downhole survey tool.

Location of data

surveys), trenches, mine workings and other

Coordinates are for the WGS84 datum Zone 28 North as specified in the data tables of this

locations used in Mineral Resource

announcement.

points

estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic

control.

13

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Drill holes reported were drilled generally 40m apart, on variably spaced section lines typically

Results.

between 80m, 160m and 320m apart, specifically targeting soil anomaly and trench result

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

anomalies.

Data spacing and

sufficient to establish the degree of

Outside of the Petowal open pit mine, judgement has not yet been made by an independent

geological and grade continuity appropriate

qualified consultant as to whether the drill density is sufficient to calculate a Mineral Resource.

distribution

for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

The samples were not composited.

estimation procedure(s) and classifications

applied.

Whether sample compositing has been

applied.

Whether the orientation of sampling

All drill holes reported here were drilled approximately from east to west or west to east, generally

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

orthogonal to the interpreted mineralisation orientation.

Orientation of

structures and the extent to which this is

data in relation to

known, considering the deposit type.

geological

If the relationship between the drilling

structure

orientation and the orientation of key

mineralised structures is considered to have

introduced a sampling bias, this should be

assessed and reported if material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample

The drill samples are currently stored securely at Toro Gold/Resolute's Mako Mine.

security.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of

No audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data have been carried out given the

sampling techniques and data.

reconnaissance nature of this drill program.

14

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

CRITERIA

JORC CODE EXPLANATION

COMMENTARY

Type, reference name/number, location and

The Mamakanti permit was granted to Sonko & Fils SA in July 2011. It is under its 2nd renewal.

ownership including agreements or material

Earning up to 85% under a JV agreement 23/9/16.

issues with third parties such as joint

The Koulountou East permit was granted to Bambuk Minerals Senegal SA in November 2018.

Mineral tenement

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,

Owned 100%.

native title interests, historical sites,

The Sangola permit was granted to Bambuk Minerals Senegal SA in June 2019. Owned 100%

and land tenure

wilderness or national park and

by Toro/Resolute.

status

environmental settings.

The Tomboronkoto permit was granted to Ardimines SARL in February 2019. Earning up to 85%

The security of the tenure held at the time of

under a JV agreement signed 18/6/19.

reporting along with any known impediments

Petowal Mining Concession; owned 100% by Petowal Mining Company (Govt Senegal free

to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

carried 10%) commenced for 15 years from 14th July 2016.

All tenements are in good standing with expenditures up to date and within renewal periods.

Acknowledgment and appraisal of

Intermittent historical exploration was variably carried out on the above permits by Randgold,

Exploration done

exploration by other parties.

Goldstone, Ashanti Gold and AngloGold at various times and includes trenching, diamond core,

by other parties

RAB & RC drilling, pitting, mapping, grab sampling and soil sampling. Where possible, previous

data was integrated into the Toro Gold/Resolute database. Historic records are incomplete at the

Senegalese government geological agency.

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The geology of the permits consists generally of a typical Birimian style granite - greenstone

Geology

mineralisation.

terrain rocks, consisting of felsic intrusives in basalt flows, metasediments, mafic volcanics with

feldspar porphyry and granitoid intrusives. Mineralisation style is typical mesothermal, lode gold

orogenic style; involving silica-carbonate-sericite-sulphide alteration and quartz vein/stockwork

systems.

A summary of all information material to the

All required data is provided in Table 1 (above).

understanding of the exploration results

including a tabulation of the following

Drill hole

information for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole

Information

collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level -

elevation above sea level in metres) of

15

the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

o down hole length and interception depth

o Whole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified

on the basis that the information is not

Material and this exclusion does not detract

from the understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly explain

why this is the case.

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

Diamond core was sampled in 1.5m intervals.

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

RC samples were collected and assayed in 1m intervals.

minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of

No top cuts have been applied to the drill results. Up to 3m (down-hole) of internal waste is

high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

included. Mineralised intervals are reported on a weighted average basis.

Material and should be stated.

Broader lower grade zones are also reporting illustrating the extent of gold mineralisation at a cut-

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate

off grade of approximately 0.1g/t Au

Data aggregation

short lengths of high grade results and

methods

longer lengths of low grade results, the

procedure used for such aggregation should

be stated and some typical examples of

such aggregations should be shown in

detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of

metal equivalent values should be clearly

stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly

True widths have not been estimated as the geological controls on mineralisation in these initial

important in the reporting of Exploration

drill holes into the prospect are not yet completely understood.

between

Results.

All holes and trenches were cut at right angles or across the mineralised zones and structural

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

grain of the geology as possible, as estimated from mapping & geological understanding.

widths and

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its

intercept lengths

nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole

16

lengths are reported, there should be a clear

statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole

length, true width not known').

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales)

An appropriate plan and cross section showing the location of the drill holes are included in the

and tabulations of intercepts should be

text of this document.

Diagrams

included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be

limited to a plan view of drill hole collar

locations and appropriate sectional views.

Where comprehensive reporting of all

Generally, all intercepts containing grades above 0.25g/t Au and at least 1g/t x m with a maximum

Balanced

Exploration Results is not practicable,

thickness of internal waste of 3.0m are reported in this release.

representative reporting of both low and high

reporting

grades and/or widths should be practiced to

avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

All relevant exploration data is either reported in this release or has been reported previously and

material, should be reported including (but

is referred to in the release.

not limited to): geological observations;

Other substantive

geophysical survey results; geochemical

survey results; bulk samples - size and

exploration data

method of treatment; metallurgical test

results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics;

potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

The nature and scale of planned further

Further work will be considered once drill results are received, and may involve detailed soil

work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or

sampling, trenching, RC, AC (aircore) and diamond core drilling.

Further work

depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

possible extensions, including the main

geological interpretations and future drilling

17

areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.

Competent Persons Statement

The exploration results reported herein, insofar as they relate to mineralisation are based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Mowat (Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists). Mr Mowat is a full-time employee of the company and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits being considered to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Mowat consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Côte d'Ivoire Exploration Table 1:

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

CRITERIA

JORC CODE EXPLANATION

COMMENTARY

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut

Sampling described in the text refers to Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond core drill holes.

channels, random chips, or specific

Diamond drill core was cut in half lengthways down the core axis usually in 1.5m intervals and

specialised industry standard measurement

submitted for crushing, pulverising and gold assay. The remaining half was retained in the core

tools appropriate to the minerals under

trays for future reference, re-logging and check sampling.

investigation, such as down hole gamma

A representative subsample of the RC drill chips was obtained using a riffle splitter, after the

Sampling

sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.).

samples have passed through a cyclone, which homogenises the samples. A second reference

techniques

These examples should not be taken as

sample was obtained using a spear.

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

The assayed drill samples are judged to be representative of the rock being drilled because

Include reference to measures taken to

representative sub- sampling of the drill samples was achieved.

ensure sample representivity and the

appropriate calibration of any measurement

tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of

18

mineralisation that are Material to the Public

Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has

been done this would be relatively simple

(e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to

obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was

pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire

assay'). In other cases more explanation

may be required, such as where there is

coarse gold that has inherent sampling

problems. Unusual commodities or

mineralisation types (e.g. submarine

nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed

information.

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation,

Diamond drilling by a reliable independent contractor, Energold, produced standard NQ, HQ &

open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

NTW sized drill core.

Drilling

Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core

RC drilling was carried out by a reliable independent contractor, Energold or Geodrill, using

techniques

diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

reverse circulation with a face sampling hammer, under high pressure compressed air.

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other

type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

what method, etc.).

Method of recording and assessing core and

Diamond core recovery is directly measured by comparing length of core received from the

chip sample recoveries and results

driller's estimate of depth drilled.

assessed.

RC recovery was assessed by weighing the sample bags and calculating recoveries using an

Drill sample

Measures taken to maximise sample

estimate of rock density.

recovery and ensure representative nature

All data was recorded at the drill site by experienced company staff then entered into a digital

recovery

of the samples.

database.

Whether a relationship exists between

No relationship between core or RC chip recovery and grade has been observed.

sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to

preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

19

Whether core and chip samples have been

Logging of RC and diamond core holes includes lithology, mineralogy, mineralisation, alteration,

geologically and geotechnically logged to a

structure, weathering and other features of the samples. Logging of sulphide mineralisation and

level of detail to support appropriate Mineral

veining is quantitative. All holes were logged in full.

Resource estimation, mining studies and

Judgement has not yet been made by independent qualified consultants, as to whether the

Logging

metallurgical studies.

geological and geotechnical logging has been sufficient enough to support Mineral Resource

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative

estimation, mining and metallurgical studies.

in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.)

photography.

The total length and percentage of the

relevant intersections logged.

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether

The diamond core was cut in half lengthways. Half core samples were collected for assay and

quarter, half or all core taken.

the remaining half core samples stored in the core trays. Core samples were submitted for assay

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled,

in 1.5m intervals.

rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or

The RC samples submitted for assay were sub-sampled by a multi-stage riffle splitter at 1m

dry.

intervals.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

RC and diamond core samples were collected for analysis and submitted to the laboratory for

Sub-sampling

appropriateness of the sample preparation

crushing, grinding and splitting out a representative sample for analysis.

techniques and

technique.

The sampled material is considered representative of the samples as a whole.

sample

Quality control procedures adopted for all

preparation

sub-sampling stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling

is representative of the in situ material

collected, including for instance results for

field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the

grain size of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of

The assaying and laboratory procedures are considered appropriate for the types of samples

the assaying and laboratory procedures

collected.

data and

used and whether the technique is

RC samples were assayed for gold by 1kg bottle roll cyanidation at the Bureau Veritas laboratory

laboratory tests

considered partial or total.

in Abidjan or ELAM in Yamoussoukro.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers,

20

handheld XRF instruments, etc., the

Diamond core samples were assayed for gold by 50g fire assay at the ALS laboratory in

parameters used in determining the analysis

Loughrea, Ireland.

including instrument make and model,

Certified Reference Materials (CRMs), blanks and duplicate samples at the rate of 5% of each

reading times, calibrations factors applied

were inserted by Toro/Resolute personnel on site.

and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted

(e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external

laboratory checks) and whether acceptable

levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and

precision have been established.

The verification of significant intersections

Mineralised RC intervals were sent to ALS lab in Loughrea, Ireland for fire assay following the

by either independent or alternative

bottle roll assays.

Verification of

company personnel.

No twin holes have yet been drilled at Ferke Nth. One hole (BRC004) was twinned in 2016 and

sampling and

The use of twinned holes.

a second (BRC208) was partially twinned in the drill program at Boundiali. Grade variability was

assaying

Documentation of primary data, data entry

recorded in both twin holes suggesting that there is a "nugget effect" probably caused by the

procedures, data verification, data storage

presence of relatively coarse gold.

(physical and electronic) protocols.

Field data collection of all sample media was undertaken by Toro Gold/Resolute geologists and

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

supervised by Toro Gold/Resolute management.

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to

Drillhole collar positions were located using a hand-held GPS with a location error of +/-3m. All

locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

diamond drill holes were surveyed down hole every 30m using a Reflex downhole survey tool.

Location of data

surveys), trenches, mine workings and other

Coordinates are for the WGS84 datum, Zone 29 or Zone 30 North, depending exactly where in

locations used in Mineral Resource

country the holes are located, and are specified in the data tables of this announcement.

points

estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic

control.

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration

Holes reported were drilled on variably spaced section lines typically between 80m, 160m and

Data spacing and

Results.

320m apart. Diamond drill holes at Ferke Nth were drilled on variable orientations designed to

Whether the data spacing and distribution is

establish the shape of the granite body at depth.

distribution

sufficient to establish the degree of

No judgement has yet been made by an independent qualified consultant as to whether the drill

geological and grade continuity appropriate

density is sufficient to calculate a Mineral Resource.

for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve

The samples were not composited.

21

estimation procedure(s) and classifications

applied.

Whether sample compositing has been

applied.

Whether the orientation of sampling

All drill holes reported here were drilled approximately from east to west or west to east, generally

achieves unbiased sampling of possible

orthogonal to the interpreted mineralisation orientation.

Orientation of

structures and the extent to which this is

data in relation to

known, considering the deposit type.

geological

If the relationship between the drilling

structure

orientation and the orientation of key

mineralised structures is considered to have

introduced a sampling bias, this should be

assessed and reported if material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample

The drill samples are currently stored securely at Toro Gold/Resolute's compound in the town of

security.

Boundiali or head office in Yamoussoukro.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of

No audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data have been carried out given the

sampling techniques and data.

reconnaissance nature of this drill program.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

CRITERIA

JORC CODE EXPLANATION

COMMENTARY

Type, reference name/number, location and

The Boundiali (Sth) exploration permit was granted to PDI Côte d'Ivoire SARL in January 2014.

ownership including agreements or material

Toro Gold Limited (now part of Resolute Mining) has earned a 70% interest in PDI Côte d'Ivoire

Mineral tenement

issues with third parties such as joint

SARL to date.

ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties,

The Boundiali (North) exploration permit was granted to DS Resources SARL in March 2018.

and land tenure

native title interests, historical sites,

Predictive Discovery Côte d'Ivoire SARL, in which Predictive holds a 35% stake, is earning an

status

wilderness or national park and

85% interest in the Boundiali (North) permit by completion of a definitive feasibility study. DS

environmental settings.

Resources can either fund its 15% share of the joint venture to production or convert its interest

The security of the tenure held at the time of

into a 1.5% NSR royalty.

reporting along with any known impediments

22

to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

The Ferkessedougou North exploration permit was granted to GIV Minerals SARL in 2015.

Predictive Discovery Côte d'Ivoire SARL may earn a 51% interest by spending US$1 million and

85% by completing a DFS. Predictive Discovery Limited holds 30% of Predictive Discovery Côte

d'Ivoire SARL.

All tenements are in good standing with expenditures up to date and within renewal periods.

Exploration done

Acknowledgment and appraisal of

Resolute is not aware of any effective gold exploration over the above-mentioned permits,

by other parties

exploration by other parties.

however historic records are incomplete at the Côte d'Ivoire government geological agency.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of

The geology of the permits consists of granite, metasediments, mafic volcanics and intrusives,

mineralisation.

and conglomerates, typical of granite - greenstone belt Birimian terrains. Mineralisation style is

typical mesothermal, lode gold orogenic style.

A summary of all information material to the

All required data is provided in Table 1 (above).

understanding of the exploration results

including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes:

o easting and northing of the drill hole

collar

o elevation or RL (Reduced Level -

elevation above sea level in metres) of

Drill hole

the drill hole collar

o dip and azimuth of the hole

Information

o down hole length and interception depth

o Whole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified

on the basis that the information is not

Material and this exclusion does not detract

from the understanding of the report, the

Competent Person should clearly explain

why this is the case.

Data aggregation

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting

Diamond core was sampled in 1.5m intervals.

methods

averaging techniques, maximum and/or

RC samples were collected and assayed in 1m intervals.

minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of

23

high grades) and cut-off grades are usually

No top cuts have been applied to the drill results. Up to 3m (down-hole) of internal waste is

Material and should be stated.

included. Mineralised intervals are reported on a weighted average basis.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate

Broader lower grade zones are also reporting illustrating the extent of gold mineralisation at a cut-

short lengths of high grade results and

off grade of approximately 0.1g/t Au

longer lengths of low grade results, the

procedure used for such aggregation should

be stated and some typical examples of

such aggregations should be shown in

detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of

metal equivalent values should be clearly

stated.

These relationships are particularly

True widths have not been estimated as the geological controls on mineralisation in these initial

important in the reporting of Exploration

drill holes into the prospect are not yet completely understood.

Relationship

Results.

All holes and trenches were cut at right angles or across the mineralised zones and structural

between

If the geometry of the mineralisation with

mineralisation

respect to the drill hole angle is known, its

grain of the geology as possible, as estimated from mapping & geological understanding.

widths and

nature should be reported.

intercept lengths

If it is not known and only the down hole

lengths are reported, there should be a clear

statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole

length, true width not known').

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales)

An appropriate plan and cross section showing the location of the drill holes are included in the

and tabulations of intercepts should be

text of this document.

Diagrams

included for any significant discovery being

reported These should include, but not be

limited to a plan view of drill hole collar

locations and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all

Generally, all intercepts containing grades above 0.25g/t Au and at least 1g/t x m with a maximum

Exploration Results is not practicable,

thickness of internal waste of 3.0m are reported in this release.

reporting

representative reporting of both low and high

grades and/or widths should be practiced to

24

avoid misleading reporting of Exploration

Results.

Other exploration data, if meaningful and

All relevant exploration data is either reported in this release or has been reported previously and

material, should be reported including (but

is referred to in the release.

not limited to): geological observations;

Other substantive

geophysical survey results; geochemical

survey results; bulk samples - size and

exploration data

method of treatment; metallurgical test

results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics;

potential deleterious or contaminating

substances.

The nature and scale of planned further

Further work will be considered once drill results are received, and may involve detailed soil

work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or

sampling, trenching, RC or AC (aircore) drilling and diamond core drilling.

depth extensions or large-scalestep-out

Additional drilling is expected after fire assay check analyses of RC results are received.

Further work

drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of

possible extensions, including the main

geological interpretations and future drilling

areas, provided this information is not

commercially sensitive.

Competent Persons Statement

The exploration results reported herein, insofar as they relate to mineralisation are based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Mowat (Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists). Mr Mowat is a full-time employee of the company and has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits being considered to qualify as a Competent Person as defined by the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Mowat consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

25

Disclaimer

Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 05 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 22:14:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITE
05:15pRESOURCE GENERATION : Excellent Drilling Results at Mako Gold Mine in Senegal
PU
11/27RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
11/26RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Syama Power Plant Update
AQ
11/24RESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Power Plant Update
PU
11/22RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
11/21RESOURCE GENERATION : Details of Voting at EGM and Appendix 3Y
PU
11/17RESOURCE GENERATION : Syama Sulphide Circuit Update
PU
11/11RESOURCE GENERATION : NewGenGold Conference Presentation
PU
11/11RESOLUTE MINING LIMITED : - Key Environmental Authority Permit issued for Ravens..
AQ
11/08Attack on Canadian miner in Burkina Faso threatens gold’s final frontie..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 765 M
EBIT 2019 122 M
Net income 2019 91,3 M
Debt 2019 411 M
Yield 2019 1,16%
P/E ratio 2019 8,69x
P/E ratio 2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2019 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,28x
Capitalization 1 039 M
Chart RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Resource Generation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1,82  AUD
Last Close Price 1,15  AUD
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Paul Welborn Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Marthinus John Botha Non-Executive Chairman
David Nicholas Kelly Chief Operating Officer
Lee-Anne de bruin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ross Sullivan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOURCE GENERATION LIMITED-1.73%701
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION11.80%32 285
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION21.87%30 721
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED34.91%15 428
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED52.70%14 750
POLYUS PAO--.--%14 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group