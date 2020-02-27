Resource Generation : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Log in
02/27/2020 | 03:05am EST
Regulatory Story
Results of Extraordinary General Meeting
Released 08:00 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3246E
Resolute Mining Limited
27 February 2020

27 February 2020

Resolute Mining Limited

(Resolute or the Company)

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Held on Thursday, 27 February 2020

`

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) advises that in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act, details of the resolution outcomes and the proxies received in respect of each resolution considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 27 February 2020 are set out below:

RESOLUTION

TYPE

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

RESULT

1. Ratification of Issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares

Ordinary

516,256,464

(86.41%)

81,167,385

(13.59%)

54,527,373

PASSED

2. Approval of Issue of Major Shareholder Placement Shares

Ordinary

334,635,921

(65.85%)

173,572,513

(34.15%)

148,156,199

PASSED

3. Approval of Issue of Shares to Chairman, Mr Martin Botha

Ordinary

578,956,612

(90.54%)

60,486,250

(9.46%)

16,920,772

PASSED

4. Approval of Issue of Shares to Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn

Ordinary

583,166,076

(91.62%)

53,372,630

(8.38%)

19,824,928

PASSED

5. Approval of Issue of Shares to Non-Executive Director, Ms Yasmin Broughton

Ordinary

578,861,028 (90.55%)

60,433,343 (9.45%)

17,070,262

PASSED

6. Approval of Issue of Shares to Non-Executive Director, Ms Sabina Shugg

Ordinary

578,861,028 (90.55%)

60,433,343 (9.45%)

17,070,262

PASSED

7. Approval of Issue of Shares for Royalty

Ordinary

636,985,517 (99.65%)

2,228,856

(0.35%)

17,149,261

PASSED

For further information, contact:

John Welborn

Managing Director & CEO

Jeremy Meynert

General Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations

About Resolute Resolute is a successful, dividend paying gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator of gold mines in Australia and Africa which have produced more than 8 million ounces of gold. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG. Resolute has a Global Mineral Resource base of more than 19 million ounces of gold. The Company's flagship asset is the world class Syama Gold Mine in Mali which has the ability to produce 300,000 ounces of gold per annum from existing processing infrastructure. Resolute has commissioned the world's first automated underground mine at Syama which will deliver a low cost, large scale operation with a mine life beyond 2032. The Mako Gold Mine in Senegal is a high quality, low cost asset with average annual production of approximately 140,000 ounces of gold. A binding agreement has been signed to sell the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia for up to A$300 million. A strategic review is currently underway of the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana. Resolute's guidance for FY20 has been set at production of 500,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of US$980 per ounce. FY20 Guidance will be revised once the sale of Ravenswood has been finalised.

Contact Information

Resolute

John Welborn, Managing Director & CEO

Jeremy Meynert, General Manager - BD & IR

Telephone: +61 8 9261 6100

Email: contact@rml.com.au

Web: www.rml.com.au

Berenberg (UK Corporate Broker)

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Telephone: +44 20 3207 7800

Tavistock (UK Public Relations)

Jos Simson / Emily Moss / Annabel de Morgan / Oliver Lamb

Telephone: +44 207 920 3150 / +44 778 855 4035

Email: resolute@tavistock.co.uk



Authorised by Mr John Welborn, Managing Director & CEO

ASX/LSE: RSG Capital Summary

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 1,035,886,919

Current Share Price (ASX):
A$1.14 as at 27 February 2020

Market Capitalisation: A$1.2 Billion

FY20 Guidance:

500,000oz @ AISC US$980/oz

Board of Directors

Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman
Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO

Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director

Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director

Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director

Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director

Contact

John Welborn Managing Director & CEOJeremy MeynertGM -BD & IR
Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St
Perth, Western Australia 6000
T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597
E: contact@rml.com.au


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ROMEAXAXASPEEEA
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



