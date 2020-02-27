Resource Generation : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

27 February 2020

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) advises that in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act, details of the resolution outcomes and the proxies received in respect of each resolution considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 27 February 2020 are set out below:

RESOLUTION TYPE FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN RESULT 1. Ratification of Issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares Ordinary 516,256,464 (86.41%) 81,167,385 (13.59%) 54,527,373 PASSED 2. Approval of Issue of Major Shareholder Placement Shares Ordinary 334,635,921 (65.85%) 173,572,513 (34.15%) 148,156,199 PASSED 3. Approval of Issue of Shares to Chairman, Mr Martin Botha Ordinary 578,956,612 (90.54%) 60,486,250 (9.46%) 16,920,772 PASSED 4. Approval of Issue of Shares to Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn Ordinary 583,166,076 (91.62%) 53,372,630 (8.38%) 19,824,928 PASSED 5. Approval of Issue of Shares to Non-Executive Director, Ms Yasmin Broughton Ordinary 578,861,028 (90.55%) 60,433,343 (9.45%) 17,070,262 PASSED 6. Approval of Issue of Shares to Non-Executive Director, Ms Sabina Shugg Ordinary 578,861,028 (90.55%) 60,433,343 (9.45%) 17,070,262 PASSED 7. Approval of Issue of Shares for Royalty Ordinary 636,985,517 (99.65%) 2,228,856 (0.35%) 17,149,261 PASSED

Resolute is a successful, dividend paying gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator of gold mines in Australia and Africa which have produced more than 8 million ounces of gold. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.

Resolute has a Global Mineral Resource base of more than 19 million ounces of gold. The Company's flagship asset is the world class Syama Gold Mine in Mali which has the ability to produce 300,000 ounces of gold per annum from existing processing infrastructure. Resolute has commissioned the world's first automated underground mine at Syama which will deliver a low cost, large scale operation with a mine life beyond 2032. The Mako Gold Mine in Senegal is a high quality, low cost asset with average annual production of approximately 140,000 ounces of gold. A binding agreement has been signed to sell the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia for up to A$300 million. A strategic review is currently underway of the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana.

Resolute's guidance for FY20 has been set at production of 500,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of US$980 per ounce. FY20 Guidance will be revised once the sale of Ravenswood has been finalised.

