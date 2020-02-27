Resource Generation : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Resolute Mining Limited (Resolute or the Company) (ASX/LSE: RSG) advises that in accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA (2) of the Corporations Act, details of the resolution outcomes and the proxies received in respect of each resolution considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, 27 February 2020 are set out below:
RESOLUTION
TYPE
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
RESULT
1. Ratification of Issue of Tranche 1 Placement Shares
Ordinary
516,256,464
(86.41%)
81,167,385
(13.59%)
54,527,373
PASSED
2. Approval of Issue of Major Shareholder Placement Shares
Ordinary
334,635,921
(65.85%)
173,572,513
(34.15%)
148,156,199
PASSED
3. Approval of Issue of Shares to Chairman, Mr Martin Botha
Ordinary
578,956,612
(90.54%)
60,486,250
(9.46%)
16,920,772
PASSED
4. Approval of Issue of Shares to Managing Director and CEO, Mr John Welborn
Ordinary
583,166,076
(91.62%)
53,372,630
(8.38%)
19,824,928
PASSED
5. Approval of Issue of Shares to Non-Executive Director, Ms Yasmin Broughton
Ordinary
578,861,028 (90.55%)
60,433,343 (9.45%)
17,070,262
PASSED
6. Approval of Issue of Shares to Non-Executive Director, Ms Sabina Shugg
Ordinary
578,861,028 (90.55%)
60,433,343 (9.45%)
17,070,262
PASSED
7. Approval of Issue of Shares for Royalty
Ordinary
636,985,517 (99.65%)
2,228,856
(0.35%)
17,149,261
PASSED
For further information, contact:
John Welborn
Managing Director & CEO
Jeremy Meynert
General Manager - Business Development & Investor Relations
AboutResoluteResolute is a successful, dividend paying gold miner with more than 30 years of experience as an explorer, developer and operator of gold mines in Australia and Africa which have produced more than 8 million ounces of gold. The Company trades on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker RSG.Resolute has a Global Mineral Resource base of more than 19 million ounces of gold. The Company's flagship asset is the world class Syama Gold Mine in Mali which has the ability to produce 300,000 ounces of gold per annum from existing processing infrastructure. Resolute has commissioned the world's first automated underground mine at Syama which will deliver a low cost, large scale operation with a mine life beyond 2032. The Mako Gold Mine in Senegal is a high quality, low cost asset with average annual production of approximately 140,000 ounces of gold. A binding agreement has been signed to sell the Ravenswood Gold Mine in Queensland, Australia for up to A$300 million. A strategic review is currently underway of the Bibiani Gold Mine in Ghana.Resolute's guidance for FY20 has been set at production of 500,000 ounces of gold at an AISC of US$980 per ounce. FY20 Guidance will be revised once the sale of Ravenswood has been finalised.
Jos Simson / Emily Moss / Annabel de Morgan / Oliver Lamb
Telephone: +44 207 920 3150 / +44 778 855 4035
Email:resolute@tavistock.co.uk
Authorised by Mr John Welborn, Managing Director & CEO
ASX/LSE: RSG Capital Summary
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares: 1,035,886,919
Current Share Price (ASX):
A$1.14 as at 27 February 2020
Market Capitalisation: A$1.2 Billion
FY20 Guidance:
500,000oz @ AISC US$980/oz
Board of Directors
Mr Martin Botha Non-Executive Chairman
Mr John Welborn Managing Director & CEO
Ms Yasmin Broughton Non-Executive Director
Mr Mark Potts Non-Executive Director
Ms Sabina Shugg Non-Executive Director
Mr Peter Sullivan Non-Executive Director
Contact
John Welborn Managing Director & CEOJeremy MeynertGM -BD & IR
Level 2, Australia Place | 15-17 William St
Perth, Western Australia 6000
T: +61 8 9261 6100 | F: +61 8 9322 7597
E:contact@rml.com.au
Resolute Mining Limited published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:02:02 UTC