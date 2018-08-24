Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Resources Connection, Inc.    RECN

RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. (RECN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/24 04:45:56 pm
15.775 USD   +0.80%
04:01pRGP : Signs Paradigm for Parity® Pledge
BU
08/22RESOURCES CONNE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31RESOURCES CONNE : RGP Announces 8% Increase in Quarterly Dividend an..
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RGP : Signs Paradigm for Parity® Pledge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

CEO signs commitment to continue creating leadership opportunities for women in professional services.

Today RGP, a global consulting firm and operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN), has affirmed its commitment to cultivating women in leadership by joining the Paradigm for Parity® coalition. The movement is comprised of companies and business leaders committed to achieving gender parity in corporate leadership by 2030.

“The cause of gender parity is in our DNA as a company. Our founder was determined to create greater opportunity for women in professional services as they struggled to balance career aspirations with the demands of family life,” said CEO Kate Duchene. “Today, RGP continues to be a place where women and working mothers enjoy boundless opportunity – supported by a nearly gender equal Board of Directors! It therefore felt very natural for us to join Paradigm for Parity® and sign the pledge, as this is the core of who we are as a firm.”

This pledge is a public commitment to continue developing a talent pool of women ready to succeed in leadership roles. At RGP, 52% of leadership roles for Vice President and above are held by women. In addition to being led by a female CEO, 66% of those in RVP/SVP roles are women. RGP is actively creating a collaborative and inclusive workforce and the Paradigm for Parity® pledge aligns with that vision.

Paradigm for Parity®’s action plan includes:

  • Eliminating or minimizing unconscious bias in the workplace;
  • Significantly increase the number of women in senior operating roles, with a goal of full gender parity;
  • Set measurable goals and hold the entire senior team accountable to gain meaningful progress;
  • Basing career progress on business results and performance, rather than physical presence in the office;
  • Providing sponsors, not just mentors, to women well positioned for long term success.

Click here to learn more about the Paradigm for Parity® coalition and become a part of the movement.

About RGP

The world’s leading businesses trust RGP with their most pressing change initiatives. RGP is a global consulting firm solving complex business challenges around transactions, transformations, implementations and regulations. Our specialized professionals work as an agile extension of your team, bringing real-world experience to deliver the tools and insights that navigate risk, reduce complexity and drive results. Visit: https://www.rgpisgrowing.com/ (RECN-M)

About the Paradigm for Parity® Movement

The Paradigm for Parity® coalition is comprised of CEOs, senior executives, founders, board members and business academics who are committed to achieving a new norm in corporate leadership: one in which women and men have equal power, status, and opportunity.

The coalition created the Paradigm for Parity® 5-Point Action Plan for corporations to accelerate the pace of gender equity in senior executive roles. This unique agenda defines bold and specific actions that, taken together and simultaneously implemented as a package, will catalyze change and enable today’s business executives to secure the best leaders of tomorrow. Visit www.paradigm4parity.com or follow us on Twitter using @p4parity to learn more about this exciting initiative.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
04:01pRGP : Signs Paradigm for Parity® Pledge
BU
08/22RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31RESOURCES CONNECTION INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
07/31RESOURCES CONNECTION : RGP Announces 8% Increase in Quarterly Dividend and Divid..
BU
07/24RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. : Free Research Report as Resources Connection's Reve..
AC
07/23RESOURCES CONNECTION : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
07/18RESOURCES CONNECTION : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/18RESOURCES CONNECTION INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
07/18RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results for Fis..
BU
07/18RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/1611 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including 1 King 
08/0718 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 30-August 3, 2018 
07/31Resources Connection declares $0.13 dividend 
07/28STOCKS TO WATCH : Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee 
07/19Midday Gainers / Losers (07/19/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 729 M
EBIT 2019 43,5 M
Net income 2019 24,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,44
P/E ratio 2020 17,39
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,66x
Capitalization 500 M
Chart RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Resources Connection, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,0 $
Spread / Average Target 8,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kate W. Duchene President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Brian Murray Chairman
Herbert Michael Mueller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
A. Robert Pisano Lead Independent Director
Neil F. Dimick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC.1.29%500
WORLDPAY INC7.04%29 717
CINTAS CORPORATION36.30%22 573
UNITED RENTALS-10.34%12 754
BUREAU VERITAS-1.27%11 510
LG CORP--.--%10 987
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.