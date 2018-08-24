RGP : Signs Paradigm for Parity® Pledge

Today RGP, a global consulting firm and operating subsidiary of
Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN), has affirmed its commitment
to cultivating women in leadership by joining the Paradigm for Parity®
coalition. The movement is comprised of companies and business leaders
committed to achieving gender parity in corporate leadership by 2030.
“The cause of gender parity is in our DNA as a company. Our founder was
determined to create greater opportunity for women in professional
services as they struggled to balance career aspirations with the
demands of family life,” said CEO Kate Duchene. “Today, RGP continues to
be a place where women and working mothers enjoy boundless opportunity –
supported by a nearly gender equal Board of Directors! It therefore felt
very natural for us to join Paradigm for Parity® and sign the pledge, as
this is the core of who we are as a firm.”
This pledge is a public commitment to continue developing a talent pool
of women ready to succeed in leadership roles. At RGP, 52% of leadership
roles for Vice President and above are held by women. In addition to
being led by a female CEO, 66% of those in RVP/SVP roles are women. RGP
is actively creating a collaborative and inclusive workforce and the
Paradigm for Parity® pledge aligns with that vision.
Paradigm for Parity®’s action plan includes:
-
Eliminating or minimizing unconscious bias in the workplace;
-
Significantly increase the number of women in senior operating roles,
with a goal of full gender parity;
-
Set measurable goals and hold the entire senior team accountable to
gain meaningful progress;
-
Basing career progress on business results and performance, rather
than physical presence in the office;
-
Providing sponsors, not just mentors, to women well positioned for
long term success.
Click here
to learn more about the Paradigm for Parity® coalition and become a part
of the movement.
About RGP
The world’s leading businesses trust RGP with their most pressing change
initiatives. RGP is a global consulting firm solving complex business
challenges around transactions, transformations, implementations and
regulations. Our specialized professionals work as an agile extension of
your team, bringing real-world experience to deliver the tools and
insights that navigate risk, reduce complexity and drive results. Visit: https://www.rgpisgrowing.com/ (RECN-M)
About the Paradigm for Parity® Movement
The Paradigm for Parity® coalition is comprised of CEOs, senior
executives, founders, board members and business academics who are
committed to achieving a new norm in corporate leadership: one in which
women and men have equal power, status, and opportunity.
The coalition created the Paradigm for Parity® 5-Point Action Plan for
corporations to accelerate the pace of gender equity in senior executive
roles. This unique agenda defines bold and specific actions that, taken
together and simultaneously implemented as a package, will catalyze
change and enable today’s business executives to secure the best leaders
of tomorrow. Visit www.paradigm4parity.com
or follow us on Twitter using @p4parity
to learn more about this exciting initiative.
