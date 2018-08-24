RGP : Signs Paradigm for Parity® Pledge

CEO signs commitment to continue creating leadership opportunities for women in professional services.

Today RGP, a global consulting firm and operating subsidiary of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RECN), has affirmed its commitment to cultivating women in leadership by joining the Paradigm for Parity® coalition. The movement is comprised of companies and business leaders committed to achieving gender parity in corporate leadership by 2030.

“The cause of gender parity is in our DNA as a company. Our founder was determined to create greater opportunity for women in professional services as they struggled to balance career aspirations with the demands of family life,” said CEO Kate Duchene. “Today, RGP continues to be a place where women and working mothers enjoy boundless opportunity – supported by a nearly gender equal Board of Directors! It therefore felt very natural for us to join Paradigm for Parity® and sign the pledge, as this is the core of who we are as a firm.”

This pledge is a public commitment to continue developing a talent pool of women ready to succeed in leadership roles. At RGP, 52% of leadership roles for Vice President and above are held by women. In addition to being led by a female CEO, 66% of those in RVP/SVP roles are women. RGP is actively creating a collaborative and inclusive workforce and the Paradigm for Parity® pledge aligns with that vision.

Paradigm for Parity®’s action plan includes:

Eliminating or minimizing unconscious bias in the workplace;

Significantly increase the number of women in senior operating roles, with a goal of full gender parity;

Set measurable goals and hold the entire senior team accountable to gain meaningful progress;

Basing career progress on business results and performance, rather than physical presence in the office;

Providing sponsors, not just mentors, to women well positioned for long term success.

Click here to learn more about the Paradigm for Parity® coalition and become a part of the movement.

About RGP

The world’s leading businesses trust RGP with their most pressing change initiatives. RGP is a global consulting firm solving complex business challenges around transactions, transformations, implementations and regulations. Our specialized professionals work as an agile extension of your team, bringing real-world experience to deliver the tools and insights that navigate risk, reduce complexity and drive results. Visit: https://www.rgpisgrowing.com/ (RECN-M)

About the Paradigm for Parity® Movement

The Paradigm for Parity® coalition is comprised of CEOs, senior executives, founders, board members and business academics who are committed to achieving a new norm in corporate leadership: one in which women and men have equal power, status, and opportunity.

The coalition created the Paradigm for Parity® 5-Point Action Plan for corporations to accelerate the pace of gender equity in senior executive roles. This unique agenda defines bold and specific actions that, taken together and simultaneously implemented as a package, will catalyze change and enable today’s business executives to secure the best leaders of tomorrow. Visit www.paradigm4parity.com or follow us on Twitter using @p4parity to learn more about this exciting initiative.

