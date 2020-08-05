Restart SIIQ S p A : 1H 2020 Financial Results

Restart (MTA:RST), founded in 1905, was the first real estate company to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in 1924. In December 2018 Restart changed its company name as a result of the demerger operation of Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. Over the decades there have been several changes in shareholding and the company has carried out real estate activities and fund management. Following the demerger operation of Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. at the end of 2018, the Company today presents itself as a Real Estate Investments Company with the aim of enhancing real estate assets with an opportunistic approach.
MANAGEMENT
Chairman
CEO
COO & CIO
G. Garbuglia
G. Roveda
G. Magnotta
4
STRATEGY & MISSION
Mission:
Single out and executeopportunistic investments strategies in Real Estate
Strategy:
Focus ondistressed portfolios in order to enhance assets value by investing, restructuring and repositioning them.
How we do it:
• Restart's objective is to develop real estate assets underlying Special Situations, Non Performing Loans (NPLs) or Unlikely to Pay (UTP), also proposing itself as the main supplier of all related specialized real estate services. For the purpose of a strong value creation in timely manner.
Services
Investments
SPV1, SPV2, SPV3, SPVn…
5
BUSINESS MODEL
1. Proactive Research
2. Negotiation
Reinvestment of residual Revenues in new operations
Constant search for distressed portfolios / assets underlying NPL / UTP in need of restructuring, development and / or repositioning in order to create value
Negotiation with banks and other creditors aimed at the purchase of the underlying assets also through the restructuring of companies or real estate groups
50% Capital Gain:
Dividend
Restart
shareholders
Reimbursement of income
Fees for RE services
to RESTART
Reimbursement of income
to PARTNERS
3. Acquisition
Acquisition of assets also through restructuring and acquisition of Companies or Real Estate Groups.
In this phase RESTART participates in the investment
by acquiring holdings, including minority, in SPV, in
competition with other
PARTNERS
5. Sale
RESTART takes care of all the functional phases of selling portfolios / assets with the aim of maximizing returns for all investors
4. Build up Value
RESTART acts as a Master
Real Estate Service Provider with the objective of restructuring, developing and / or repositioning portfolios / assets in order to maximize their value in the medium / long term
6
Target 2021
14.3
million
1.5
million
~30
million
EQUITY
~ 12
million
NET
REVENUES
2018
2018
2020
2021
7
FINANCIAL RESULTS 1H2020
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 1H2020
€/mln€/mln€/mln€/mln
5.4
(0.6)
3.1
3.1
CONSOLIDATED
REVENUES
EBITDA
Positive NFP
GAV
NAV
€ 14.1 mln
NAV per share
€ 0.44
Market Segment
MTA
Ticker
RST
N° of share
32,005,567
9
INCOME STATEMENT 1H 2020
€/000
1H2020
1H2019
Charge
Gross revenue from rents
41
42
(1)
Revenues from sales of real estate inventories
1,588
3,245
-1657
Revenues from sales of non - real estate inventories
1,306
1,491
(185)
Revenues from sales real estate investments
2,200
0
2,200
Other revenues
292
25
267
Total Revenues
5,427
4,803
624
Total External Direct Costs
(4,658)
(4,397)
(261)
Net Operating Income
769
406
363
Total Direct Costs
(174)
(125)
(49)
Cost of head office staff
(228)
(217)
(11)
Advisory services to Structure
(441)
(564)
123
G&A
(508)
(500)
(8)
Total Overheads
(1,177)
(1,281)
104
EBITDA
(582)
(1,000)
418
Adjustment to fair value of real estate investments
8
6
2
(Write-down)/write-back of inventories
(210)
450
(660)
Amortisation, depreciation provisions and impairment
(159)
(3,527)
3,368
EBIT (Operating Result)
(943)
(4,071)
3,128
Financial income/(charges)
0
(14)
14
EBT (Earing before taxes)
(943)
(4,085)
3,142
Taxes/Tax charges
(26)
1,499
(1,525)
Profit/(loss)
(969)
(2,586)
1,617
Share of result of the minority shareholders
(68)
27
(95)
Group's share of the result
(901)
(2,613)
1,522
Revenues growing by 13.0% thanks to sales made in the first half of the year.
Total revenues amounted to € 5.4 million, up by € 0.6 million compared to the same period of the previous year.
Net Operating Income amounted € 0.8 million, an improvement of € 0.4 million compared to 30 June 2019.
EBITDA is negative for about € 0.6 million compared to a negative EBITDA of 1.0 million to 30 June 2019,.
The profits/(losses) is equal to a loss of € 1.0 million compared to a loss of € 2.6 million at 30 June 2019.
10
BALANCE SHEET 1H 2020
Solid financial structure: positive net financial position with a remarkable improvement (+ € 3.2 mln compared at December 31, 2019, + € 4.3 mln compared at December 31, 2018).
Platform 9, Milan
€/000
30/06/2020
31/12/2019
Fixed assets
6,856
9,227
Net working capital
4,672
6,222
Capital employed
11,528
15,449
Other non recurrent assets/liabilities
(32)
(226)
Equity
13,485
14,389
Net Debt
(3,062)
123
Debts for lease
1,137
1,163
Total sources
11,528
15,449
Platform 9, Milan
The Group has accumulated losses of around € 217 million
11
ACTIVITIES
GROUP PORTFOLIO
PORTFOLIO BY TIPE
PORTFOLIO BY USE
13
NET ASSET VALUE
€/000
1H2020
Equity Group
13,984
Inventories revaluations
68
NAV
14,052
Outstanding shares
32,005,683
NAV per share
0.44
14
CONTACT
COO & CIO:
Investor Relations:
Restart S.p.A.
CDR Communication
Giovanni Magnotta
Silvia di Rosa
g.magnotta@restart-group.com
silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it
Claudia Gabriella Messina
claudia.messina@cdr-communication.it
15
DISCLAIMER
This document has been prepared by RESTART SIIQ S.p.A. (the 'Company') solely for the purposes of this presentation. This document may not be reproduced or distributed in whole or in part by any other person with any way than the Company. The Company takes no responsibility for the use of this document by any person and for any purposes. The information contained in this document has not been subject to independent verification and no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. This presentation may contain forwards-looking information and statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding plans, performance. In any case, investors and holders of the Company are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risk and uncertainties many of which are difficult to predict and subject to an independent evaluation by the Company; that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. No representation, warranty or undertaking is made by the Company in order to the implementation of these forward - looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those contained in this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements. Neither the Company, its shareholders, its advisors or representatives nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, and this shall not form the basis for or be used for any such offer or invitation or other contract or engagement in any jurisdiction. Under all circumstances the user of this document shall solely remain responsible for his/her own assumptions, analyses and conclusions.
Restart SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:26:10 UTC