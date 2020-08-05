Log in
RESTART SIIQ S.P.A.

(RST)
Restart SIIQ S p A : 1H 2020 Financial Results

08/05/2020 | 03:27am EDT

Financial Results

1H 2020

August 4, 2020

INDEX

  • Corporate Overview
  • Financial Results 1H2020

2

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

3

RESTART AT A GLANCE

IPO

Guide Lines

New

BP 2018-2013

Business Model

2017

2018

1924

1905

2014

2018

Financial restructuring

Foundation

Demerger

& New BP

Restart (MTA:RST), founded in 1905, was the first real estate company to be listed on the Milan Stock Exchange in 1924. In December 2018 Restart changed its company name as a result of the demerger operation of Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. Over the decades there have been several changes in shareholding and the company has carried out real estate activities and fund management. Following the demerger operation of Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. at the end of 2018, the Company today presents itself as a Real Estate Investments Company with the aim of enhancing real estate assets with an opportunistic approach.

MANAGEMENT

Chairman

CEO

COO & CIO

G. Garbuglia

G. Roveda

G. Magnotta

4

STRATEGY & MISSION

Mission:

  • Single out and execute opportunistic investments strategies in Real Estate

Strategy:

  • Focus on distressed portfolios in order to enhance assets value by investing, restructuring and repositioning them.

How we do it:

• Restart's objective is to develop real estate assets underlying Special Situations, Non Performing Loans (NPLs) or Unlikely to Pay (UTP), also proposing itself as the main supplier of all related specialized real estate services. For the purpose of a strong value creation in timely manner.

Services

Investments

SPV1, SPV2, SPV3, SPVn…

5

BUSINESS MODEL

1. Proactive Research

2. Negotiation

Reinvestment of residual Revenues in new operations

Constant search for distressed portfolios / assets underlying NPL / UTP in need of restructuring, development and / or repositioning in order to create value

Negotiation with banks and other creditors aimed at the purchase of the underlying assets also through the restructuring of companies or real estate groups

50% Capital Gain:

Dividend

Restart

shareholders

Reimbursement of income

Fees for RE services

to RESTART

Reimbursement of income

to PARTNERS

3. Acquisition

Acquisition of assets also through restructuring and acquisition of Companies or Real Estate Groups.

In this phase RESTART participates in the investment

by acquiring holdings, including minority, in SPV, in

competition with other

PARTNERS

5. Sale

RESTART takes care of all the functional phases of selling portfolios / assets with the aim of maximizing returns for all investors

4. Build up Value

RESTART acts as a Master

Real Estate Service Provider with the objective of restructuring, developing and / or repositioning portfolios / assets in order to maximize their value in the medium / long term

6

Target 2021

14.3

million

1.5

million

~30

million

EQUITY

~ 12

million

NET

REVENUES

2018

2018

2020

2021

7

FINANCIAL RESULTS 1H2020

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 1H2020

€/mln€/mln€/mln€/mln

5.4

(0.6)

3.1

3.1

CONSOLIDATED

REVENUES

EBITDA

Positive NFP

GAV

NAV

€ 14.1 mln

NAV per share

€ 0.44

Market Segment

MTA

Ticker

RST

N° of share

32,005,567

9

INCOME STATEMENT 1H 2020

€/000

1H2020

1H2019

Charge

Gross revenue from rents

41

42

(1)

Revenues from sales of real estate inventories

1,588

3,245

-1657

Revenues from sales of non - real estate inventories

1,306

1,491

(185)

Revenues from sales real estate investments

2,200

0

2,200

Other revenues

292

25

267

Total Revenues

5,427

4,803

624

Total External Direct Costs

(4,658)

(4,397)

(261)

Net Operating Income

769

406

363

Total Direct Costs

(174)

(125)

(49)

Cost of head office staff

(228)

(217)

(11)

Advisory services to Structure

(441)

(564)

123

G&A

(508)

(500)

(8)

Total Overheads

(1,177)

(1,281)

104

EBITDA

(582)

(1,000)

418

Adjustment to fair value of real estate investments

8

6

2

(Write-down)/write-back of inventories

(210)

450

(660)

Amortisation, depreciation provisions and impairment

(159)

(3,527)

3,368

EBIT (Operating Result)

(943)

(4,071)

3,128

Financial income/(charges)

0

(14)

14

EBT (Earing before taxes)

(943)

(4,085)

3,142

Taxes/Tax charges

(26)

1,499

(1,525)

Profit/(loss)

(969)

(2,586)

1,617

Share of result of the minority shareholders

(68)

27

(95)

Group's share of the result

(901)

(2,613)

1,522

Revenues growing by 13.0% thanks to sales made in the first half of the year.

  • Total revenues amounted to € 5.4 million, up by € 0.6 million compared to the same period of the previous year.
  • Net Operating Income amounted € 0.8 million, an improvement of € 0.4 million compared to 30 June 2019.
  • EBITDA is negative for about € 0.6 million compared to a negative EBITDA of 1.0 million to 30 June 2019,.
  • The profits/(losses) is equal to a loss of € 1.0 million compared to a loss of € 2.6 million at 30 June 2019.

10

BALANCE SHEET 1H 2020

Solid financial structure: positive net financial position with a remarkable improvement (+ € 3.2 mln compared at December 31, 2019, + € 4.3 mln compared at December 31, 2018).

Platform 9, Milan

€/000

30/06/2020

31/12/2019

Fixed assets

6,856

9,227

Net working capital

4,672

6,222

Capital employed

11,528

15,449

Other non recurrent assets/liabilities

(32)

(226)

Equity

13,485

14,389

Net Debt

(3,062)

123

Debts for lease

1,137

1,163

Total sources

11,528

15,449

Platform 9, Milan

The Group has accumulated losses of around € 217 million

11

ACTIVITIES

GROUP PORTFOLIO

PORTFOLIO BY TIPE

PORTFOLIO BY USE

13

NET ASSET VALUE

€/000

1H2020

Equity Group

13,984

Inventories revaluations

68

NAV

14,052

Outstanding shares

32,005,683

NAV per share

0.44

14

CONTACT

COO & CIO:

Investor Relations:

Restart S.p.A.

CDR Communication

Giovanni Magnotta

Silvia di Rosa

g.magnotta@restart-group.com

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

Claudia Gabriella Messina

claudia.messina@cdr-communication.it

Follow us:

15

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared by RESTART SIIQ S.p.A. (the 'Company') solely for the purposes of this presentation. This document may not be reproduced or distributed in whole or in part by any other person with any way than the Company. The Company takes no responsibility for the use of this document by any person and for any purposes. The information contained in this document has not been subject to independent verification and no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. This presentation may contain forwards-looking information and statements about the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding plans, performance. In any case, investors and holders of the Company are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risk and uncertainties many of which are difficult to predict and subject to an independent evaluation by the Company; that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. No representation, warranty or undertaking is made by the Company in order to the implementation of these forward - looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those contained in this presentation. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements. Neither the Company, its shareholders, its advisors or representatives nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document does not constitute an offer to sell or an invitation or solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase any securities, and this shall not form the basis for or be used for any such offer or invitation or other contract or engagement in any jurisdiction. Under all circumstances the user of this document shall solely remain responsible for his/her own assumptions, analyses and conclusions.

16

Disclaimer

Restart SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 07:26:10 UTC
