Restart SIIQ : Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. approved the Company's 2019-2024 Business Plan.

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF AEDES SIIQ HAS:

APPROVED THE 2019-2024 BUSINESS PLAN

2019-2024 BUSINESS PLAN TOOK NOCTICE OF THE AGREEMENT AMONG THE SHAREHOLDERS OF AUGUSTO REGARDING:

The capital strengthening of Aedes SIIQ envisaged by the business plan; The start of the sale of Augusto and/or the stake in Aedes SIIQ following the completion of the capital strengthening



Milan, 1 July 2019 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AE) announces that the Board of Directors, meeting on the evening of 28 June 2019 under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Roveda, approved the Company's 2019-2024Business Plan.

The Business Plan envisages, among other things, a capital increase for a total of Euro 50 million given in option to the shareholders of the Company, to be carried out, according to the guidelines, by November 2019.

Furthermore, again on June 28, 2019, the Board of Directors of Aedes SIIQ received from Agarp S.r.l., Arepo AD S.à r.l., Prarosa SpA and Tiepolo S.r.l. (the " Partners of Augustus"), owners of the entire capital of Augusto S.p.A. (" Augusto"), the majority shareholder of the Company, holding a total stake of 51.28% of the share capital of Aedes, a communication relating to the agreements reached regarding the stake of Augusto in the capital increase in option of the Company envisaged by the Business Plan and the sale procedure of 100% of the share capital of Augusto and / or 100% of the shareholding held by Augusto in Aedes.

2019-2024 Business Plan

The Board of Directors examined and approved the Business Plan. The major Targets are reported as follow:

TARGET 2024:

Total Real Estate GAV ~ € 1,120 Billion

Average LTV, over the planned period, equal to ~ 50%

Revenues from rentals ~ € 66 million

The Industrial Plan is in line with the previous plan approved on the occasion of the Company's listing, but with a smaller capital strengthening, also taking into account the performance of the reference market

The Board of Directors postponed to a subsequent meeting, to be held in July, the resolutions relating to the capital increase envisaged by the Industrial Plan.