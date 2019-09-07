Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Restart SIIQ SpA    RST   IT0005349052

RESTART SIIQ SPA

(RST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Restart SIIQ : Press release, on CONSOB request pursuant to Art. 114, Paragraph 5, TUF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

PRESS RELEASE, ON CONSOB REQUEST

PURSUANT TO ART. 114, PARAGRAPH 5, TUF

Milan, 7 September 2019 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AE) announces that today it issued a supplementary note to the Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors - published on 6 August 2019 - on the items on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 10 September 2019.

The information contained in the explanatory notes is provided at the request of Consob pursuant to Article 114, paragraph 5, TUF.

The supplementary note to the explanatory report, which will be distributed to shareholders during the shareholders' meeting of September 10th, is available at the registered office in Milan - Via Tortona n. 37 - and can be consulted on the Company's website (www.aedes- siiq.com, Corporate Governance section / Shareholders 'Meeting / Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 10 September 2019) and on the 1Info authorized storage mechanism www.1info.it.

This press release is also available on the Company's website www.aedes-siiq.com.

***

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Aedes SIIQ (MTA:AED) nasce e contestualmente si quota sul Mercato Telematico Azionario di Borsa Italiana, a seguito dell'operazione di scissione parziale proporzionale di Restart (società nata nel 1905 e quotata alla Borsa di Milano dal 1924) avvenuta il 28 dicembre 2018. Aedes SIIQ possiede un portafoglio immobiliare a reddito e da sviluppare da mettere a reddito in linea con la strategia di una SIIQ con destinazione Commercial (Retail e Office).

Per ulteriori informazioni: www.aedes-siiq.com

Investor Relations

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 6243.1

investor.relations@aedes-siiq.com

Silvia Di Rosa CDR - Communication

Cell. +39 335 7864209

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

Ufficio Stampa

Lorenzo Morelli

Tel. +39 02

6243.1

l.morelli@aedes-siiq.com

Studio Noris Morano

Tel. +39 02

76004736-45

norismorano@studionorismorano.com

Disclaimer

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 07 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2019 13:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESTART SIIQ SPA
09:07aRESTART SIIQ : Press release, on CONSOB request pursuant to Art. 114, Paragraph ..
PU
08/07RESTART SIIQ : The Board of Directors has approved the Interim Consolidated Repo..
PU
08/02RESTART SIIQ : Aedes SIIQ signed the preliminary sales contract of the building ..
PU
07/11RESTART SIIQ : Signed the definitive contract for the sale of the building situa..
PU
07/01RESTART SIIQ : Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. approved the Company's 2019-2024 Business Plan.
PU
05/08RESTART SIIQ : The Board of Directors of Aedes SIIQ has approved the interim con..
PU
05/08RESTART SIIQ : Bond issue (ISIN n. IT0005317174) reserved for professional inves..
PU
05/07RESTART SIIQ : Aedes SIIQ participates with an own stand at MAPIC Italy on may 8..
PU
04/30RESTART SIIQ : The Shareholders' Meeting  approved the financial statements at D..
PU
04/03THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED : the financial statements, the consolidated fin..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 15,4 M
Chart RESTART SIIQ SPA
Duration : Period :
Restart SIIQ SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTART SIIQ SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  €
Last Close Price 0,48  €
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Roveda Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlo Alessandro Puri Negri Chairman
Gabriele Cerminara Chief Operations Officer
Achille Mucci Chief Financial Officer
Annapaola Negri-Clementi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTART SIIQ SPA181.32%17
GECINA24.07%11 368
GPT GROUP17.60%8 392
MIRVAC GROUP37.05%8 285
ICADE20.53%6 545
CHARTER HALL GROUP62.80%3 860
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group