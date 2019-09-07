Restart SIIQ : Press release, on CONSOB request pursuant to Art. 114, Paragraph 5, TUF

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

PRESS RELEASE, ON CONSOB REQUEST

PURSUANT TO ART. 114, PARAGRAPH 5, TUF

Milan, 7 September 2019 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AE) announces that today it issued a supplementary note to the Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors - published on 6 August 2019 - on the items on the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting called for 10 September 2019.

The information contained in the explanatory notes is provided at the request of Consob pursuant to Article 114, paragraph 5, TUF.

The supplementary note to the explanatory report, which will be distributed to shareholders during the shareholders' meeting of September 10th, is available at the registered office in Milan - Via Tortona n. 37 - and can be consulted on the Company's website (www.aedes- siiq.com, Corporate Governance section / Shareholders 'Meeting / Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 10 September 2019) and on the 1Info authorized storage mechanism www.1info.it.

This press release is also available on the Company's website www.aedes-siiq.com.

***

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Aedes SIIQ (MTA:AED) nasce e contestualmente si quota sul Mercato Telematico Azionario di Borsa Italiana, a seguito dell'operazione di scissione parziale proporzionale di Restart (società nata nel 1905 e quotata alla Borsa di Milano dal 1924) avvenuta il 28 dicembre 2018. Aedes SIIQ possiede un portafoglio immobiliare a reddito e da sviluppare da mettere a reddito in linea con la strategia di una SIIQ con destinazione Commercial (Retail e Office).