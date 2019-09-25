Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Restart Soceta di Invstmnt Imblr Qtt SpA    RST   IT0005349052

RESTART SOCETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QTT SPA

(RST)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Restart Soceta di Invstmnt Imblr Qtt : Modification of the financial calendar 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

Comunicato Stampa Press Release

MODIFICATION OF THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019

Milan, 25 September 2019 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AED) announced that the meeting of the Board of Directors, for the approval of the Interim Report as at 30 September 2019, was brought forward from 13 November to 30 October 2019 (see press release of January 23, 2019).

Below, pursuant to Article 2.6.2, paragraph 1, lett. b) of the Regulations of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the calendar of corporate events for the 2019 financial year:

30/10/2019

Board of Directors

Approval of the Interim Report at 30/09/2019

****

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Aedes SIIQ (MTA:AED) was created and at the same time is listed on the MTA Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, following the partial proportional demerger of Restart (a company founded in 1905 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1924) on 28 December 2018. Aedes SIIQ owns a real estate rent portfolio and development for rent portfolio in line with the strategy of a REIT with commercial purpose (Retail and Office).

For further information: www.aedes-siiq.com

Investor Relations

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02

6243.1

investor.relations@aedes-siiq.com

Silvia Di Rosa CDR Communication

Cell. +39 335 7864209

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

Ufficio Stampa

Lorenzo Morelli

Tel. +39 02

6243.1

l.morelli@aedes-siiq.com

Studio Noris Morano

Tel. +39 02

76004736-45

norismorano@studionorismorano.com

Disclaimer

Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 17:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESTART SOCETA DI INVSTMNT
01:43pRESTART SOCETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QTT : Modification of the financial calendar 20..
PU
09/24RESTART SOCETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QTT : Underwrote, with an italian bank a mortga..
PU
09/12RESTART SIIQ : Aedes SIIQ receives the prestigious “EPRA BPR Gold Award 20..
PU
09/11RESTART SIIQ : Underwrote, with important italian credit institutions, a mortgag..
PU
09/10RESTART SIIQ : The Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting has approved the Proposed..
PU
09/07RESTART SIIQ : Press release, on CONSOB request pursuant to Art. 114, Paragraph ..
PU
08/07RESTART SIIQ : The Board of Directors has approved the Interim Consolidated Repo..
PU
08/02RESTART SIIQ : Aedes SIIQ signed the preliminary sales contract of the building ..
PU
07/11RESTART SIIQ : Signed the definitive contract for the sale of the building situa..
PU
07/01RESTART SIIQ : Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. approved the Company's 2019-2024 Business Plan.
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 14,3 M
Chart RESTART SOCETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QTT SPA
Duration : Period :
Restart Soceta di Invstmnt Imblr Qtt SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTART SOCETA DI INVSTMNT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,60  €
Last Close Price 0,45  €
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Giuseppe Roveda Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlo Alessandro Puri Negri Chairman
Gabriele Cerminara Chief Operations Officer
Achille Mucci Chief Financial Officer
Annapaola Negri-Clementi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTART SOCETA DI INVSTMNT IMBLR QTT SPA164.48%16
GECINA26.11%11 502
MIRVAC GROUP37.95%8 258
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND INC37.13%8 211
GPT GROUP15.92%8 191
ICADE21.20%6 554
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group