Restart Soceta di Invstmnt Imblr Qtt : Modification of the financial calendar 2019

MODIFICATION OF THE FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2019

Milan, 25 September 2019 - Aedes SIIQ S.p.A. (MTA: AED) announced that the meeting of the Board of Directors, for the approval of the Interim Report as at 30 September 2019, was brought forward from 13 November to 30 October 2019 (see press release of January 23, 2019).

Below, pursuant to Article 2.6.2, paragraph 1, lett. b) of the Regulations of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the calendar of corporate events for the 2019 financial year:

30/10/2019 Board of Directors Approval of the Interim Report at 30/09/2019

Aedes SIIQ (MTA:AED) was created and at the same time is listed on the MTA Market of the Italian Stock Exchange, following the partial proportional demerger of Restart (a company founded in 1905 and listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1924) on 28 December 2018. Aedes SIIQ owns a real estate rent portfolio and development for rent portfolio in line with the strategy of a REIT with commercial purpose (Retail and Office).

