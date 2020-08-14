Berkshire slashes Wells Fargo, JPMorgan stakes; adds Barrick Gold

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
said on Friday it has sold shares of some of the
largest U.S. banks, slashing its stakes in Wells Fargo & Co
and JPMorgan Chase & Co and exiting an
investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed investments
as of June 30, Berkshire also disclosed a new 20.9 million share
investment worth $563.6 million in Toronto-based Barrick Gold
Corp, one of the world's largest mining companies.
Investors monitor Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire's
quarterly filings to see where Buffett and his portfolio
managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler see value.
Shares of Barrick have benefited from rising gold prices,
which set a record last week, and rose 3.2% in after-hours
trading following Berkshire's disclosure. Barrick did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Berkshire reduced its Wells Fargo stake by 26% in the
quarter to 237.6 million shares.
Since early 2018, Berkshire has shed more than half of its
Wells Fargo shares, which were once worth $32 billion but lost
value as the bank was hurt by scandals for mistreating
customers. Buffett first invested in Wells Fargo in 1989.
Berkshire also reduced by 62% its stake in JPMorgan, where
Combs is a director, to 22.2 million shares, and shed its
remaining 1.9 million Goldman shares.
Buffett has not given up on the banking industry, after
telling investors in May that banks were well-capitalized and
capable of weathering the coronavirus pandemic.
Berkshire still invests in several banks including Bank of
America Corp, where in the last month it invested more
than $2 billion, giving it an 11.9% stake worth more than $27
billion.
In Friday's filing, Berkshire said it also exited its
investment in Toronto-based Restaurant Brands International Inc
, the parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons.
Berkshire also has more than 90 operating units including
the Geico car insurer, BNSF railroad and Dairy Queen ice cream.
