RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
News 
News

Chicken War Spurs Popeyes Sales -- Update

02/10/2020 | 11:07am EST

By Heather Haddon

Restaurant Brands International Inc. has taken an early lead in the race to build a better chicken sandwich.

The fast-food company said Monday its sales at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen far exceeded expectations for the quarter ended in December.

The company introduced a spicy chicken sandwich nationally in November after it sparked a social-media sensation during tests last summer. McDonald's Corp. is now testing two new versions of a chicken sandwich at lunch, along with new breakfast sandwiches topped with chicken. Wendy's Co. is featuring a chicken sandwich in its national breakfast launch next month.

Popeyes' sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 17 months grew 38% for the fourth quarter, the company said. Revenue at the chain rose to $145 million from $106 million, helping Restaurant Brands beat profit expectations overall.

Toronto-based Restaurant Brands' shares rose 3% in morning trading.

Meanwhile, the company's Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is still bringing down performance. Sales at restaurants open at least 13 months fell 4.3% for the quarter, worse than analysts' projections. Nearly 60 limited-time offers at the chain last year made its operations too complex, the company said. Tim Hortons introduced Beyond Meat Inc. plant-based sandwiches last year but recently pulled them after they failed to gin up sales.

Chief Executive Jose Cil said in an interview that he still sees a future for plant-based options in Canada, but the company needs to focus now on coffee and other core offerings. "It distracted us from getting back to those basics that we need to improve on," Mr. Cil said.

Burger King's same-store sales also came in weaker than projected. Sales grew just 0.6% in the U.S. for the quarter despite the national rollout of the plant-based Impossible Whopper. A lack of deals during the quarter contributed to the weakness, the company said.

Mr. Cil said the company added the Impossible Whopper as an option to its two items for $6 menu this year, as it seeks to persuade value-oriented consumers to try it.

Mr. Cil said Burger King had temporary closed around half of its roughly 1,300 stores in China in response to the coronavirus, along with some Tim Hortons locations. China accounts for about 2% of Burger King's sales.

Burger King's total sales increased 8.4% globally, driven by more store openings than in any quarter for two decades, Mr. Cil said.

Overall, Restaurant Brands's revenue for the quarter rose to $1.48 billion from $1.39 billion in the year-ago period, ahead of the $1.45 billion analysts polled by FactSet had expected.

Net income was $165 million, or 54 cents a share, compared with $163 million, or 64 cents a share, in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings were 75 cents a share. Analysts were expecting earnings of 72 cents a share on an adjusted basis.

Dave Sebastian contributed to this article.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIL HOLDINGS LIMITED 17.65% 0.02 End-of-day quote.42.86%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.63% 135.05 End-of-day quote.-6.97%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.14% 121.3 End-of-day quote.-2.71%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 0.28% 212.09 Delayed Quote.7.08%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. 0.00% 63.575 Delayed Quote.0.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 589 M
EBIT 2019 2 053 M
Net income 2019 1 197 M
Debt 2019 11 424 M
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 25,1x
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,45x
EV / Sales2020 5,16x
Capitalization 19 038 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 77,32  $
Last Close Price 63,86  $
Spread / Highest target 66,0%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.0.14%18 489
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION7.08%162 804
YUM BRANDS1.30%32 242
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.3.24%24 458
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.-11.04%16 580
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.-6.22%11 550
