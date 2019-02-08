City Capital Buys Canada Burger King, Pizza Hut Franchisee Redberry

By Colin Kellaher



Private investment firm City Capital Ventures LLC on Friday said it acquired Redberry Group, a Toronto-based Burger King and Pizza Hut franchisee, for an undisclosed amount.

City Capital said Redberry is the largest Burger King franchisee in Canada with 111 restaurants, or 40% of the brand's footprint in Canada. Redberry also operates 23 Pizza Hut locations.

Chicago-based City Capital said Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International and Pizza Hut parent Yum Brands support the deal.

City Capital said CIBC and Scotiabank provided senior debt for the transaction.

