Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Restaurant Brands International Inc    QSR   CA76131D1033

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC

(QSR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

José Cil -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/17/2019 | 02:48am EDT

CEO, Restaurant Brands International Inc. 

By Heather Haddon

Less than a year after José Cil secured a regional-manager job at Walmart, the former Burger King executive got a call from the new head of his old company. Daniel Schwartz, the then-30-year-old CEO installed by private-equity firm 3G Capital LLC to shake up the fast-food chain, was trying to lure him back.

"I thought it was crazy. I had just left," Mr. Cil said.

Mr. Cil returned, and he credits Mr. Schwartz with changing his career's trajectory and teaching him the importance of personal involvement in hiring. As the new chief executive of Restaurant Brands International Inc., Mr. Cil says he seeks counsel from advisers including a Jesuit priest and a pizza-chain executive about the right questions to ask, not necessarily what he should do.

Here, four trusted advisers:

Daniel Schwartz

Co-chairman of Restaurant Brands' board

When Mr. Schwartz called upon him to return to Burger King, Mr. Cil said, the burger chain's new owners didn't know much about running restaurants, but they understood the importance of tapping talent.

"A lot of folks outsource the acquisition of talent to search firm, recruitment firms," he said. "The most powerful resource to bring in talent is me, it's Dan, it's us. We are our own chief people officers."

Messrs. Cil and Schwartz have since traveled the world together scouting for new places and people to open Burger Kings.

Father Guillermo "Willie" Garcia-Tuñon

Belen Jesuit Preparatory School president, Jesuit priest

Mr. Cil and Father Garcia-Tuñon attended the same Miami Catholic school founded by Cuban immigrants, and he turns to the Jesuit priest for counsel on "major fork-of-the-road decisions" in life. "He's been instrumental, not so much in telling me what to do, but guiding me through his questions," Mr. Cil said.

Jim Hyatt

Chief Executive Officer, California Pizza Kitchen

Mr. Hyatt was Burger King's chief operating officer when he encouraged Mr. Cil to shift to operations from legal. He has instilled the importance of keeping franchisees happy to stay profitable in a fast-food company, Mr. Cil said. "He's instilled in me how important it is to appreciate and respect what franchisees do. They are investing their own blood, sweat, tears and money into the business," he said.

Elsie Romero

Chief Administrative Officer, Restaurant Services Inc.

Ms. Romero hired Mr. Cil for his first in-house counsel job at Burger King, and has helped him understand the importance of emotional intelligence since, he said. "I didn't understand the power of relationships and connections," he said. Now an executive for Burger King's supplier cooperative, Ms. Romero led a forum at Burger King that helped women advance at the company. Mr. Cil said it exemplifies 3G's focus on leadership culture.

Write to Heather Haddon at heather.haddon@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC 1.28% 74.52 Delayed Quote.42.49%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC 0.99% 98.89 Delayed Quote.38.66%
WALMART INC. 0.27% 112.99 Delayed Quote.21.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNAT
02:48aJosé Cil -- WSJ
DJ
12:19aA Fast-Food CEO Hires His Way, With Advisers' Help
DJ
08/14RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Receipt of Exchange Notice, Intent t..
AQ
08/13RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMI : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/13RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08/13RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMI : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
08/13RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
08/12RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offe..
AQ
08/09LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
08/09RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Receipt of Exchange Notice, Intent t..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 615 M
EBIT 2019 2 057 M
Net income 2019 1 166 M
Debt 2019 11 263 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 29,6x
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
EV / Sales2019 5,40x
EV / Sales2020 5,09x
Capitalization 19 059 M
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 81,35  $
Last Close Price 74,52  $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC42.49%18 818
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION22.92%165 764
YUM BRANDS26.63%35 419
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.87.57%22 452
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC37.90%18 818
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC27.05%16 053
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group