Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Restaurant Brands International Inc    QSR   CA76131D1033

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC

(QSR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

McLane Foodservice, Popeyes End Restaurant Distribution Relationship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 06:43pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

McLane Co. said its McLane Foodservice business and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen have agreed to end their restaurant distribution relationship, effective in July.

McLane, which is part of Berkshire Hathaway Co. (BRKA, BRKB), said its Kinexo supply-chain unit will continue working with Popeyes. McLane will continue to serve as a primary distributor to Burger King.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR, QSR.T) owns Popeyes and Burger King.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.61% 299380 Delayed Quote.-1.56%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC 0.26% 85.47 Delayed Quote.19.53%
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC 0.54% 63.78 Delayed Quote.21.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNAT
06:43pMcLane Foodservice, Popeyes End Restaurant Distribution Relationship
DJ
03/22RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor C..
AQ
03/15RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : BURGER KING® Restaurants Launches BK® Café Sub..
BU
03/14RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMI : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
03/14RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
03/07RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor C..
AQ
03/06RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Participation at Upcoming Inves..
PR
02/22RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : PARTNERSHIP Management's Discussion and Analys..
AQ
02/22RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
02/21RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : BURGER KING® Restaurants Introduce the King of..
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 555 M
EBIT 2019 2 132 M
Net income 2019 1 162 M
Debt 2019 7 822 M
Yield 2019 3,13%
P/E ratio 2019 24,24
P/E ratio 2020 22,15
EV / Sales 2019 6,67x
EV / Sales 2020 7,02x
Capitalization 29 236 M
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 70,9 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC21.30%29 149
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION5.20%142 969
YUM BRANDS7.67%30 326
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC19.53%29 149
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.55.51%18 572
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC29.56%16 466
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.