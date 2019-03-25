McLane Foodservice, Popeyes End Restaurant Distribution Relationship

By Josh Beckerman



McLane Co. said its McLane Foodservice business and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen have agreed to end their restaurant distribution relationship, effective in July.

McLane, which is part of Berkshire Hathaway Co. (BRKA, BRKB), said its Kinexo supply-chain unit will continue working with Popeyes. McLane will continue to serve as a primary distributor to Burger King.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR, QSR.T) owns Popeyes and Burger King.

