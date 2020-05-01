Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Restaurant Brands International Inc.    QSR   CA76131D1033

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Popeyes chicken sandwich rescues Burger King owner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 08:47am EDT
The company logo for Restaurant Brands International is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York

By Nivedita Balu

Restaurant Brands International Inc was propped up in a rough first quarter by the huge success of the Popeye chain's chicken sandwich, it said on Friday, as it predicted a bigger hit from the coronavirus crisis to come.

The results numbers, while covering only the first two weeks of North American lockdowns, pointed to a grim second quarter for its Canada-centric Tim Horton's chain, with widespread closures helping drive a 10% fall in comparable sales in the first three months of the year.

With restaurants scrambling to shift to drive-in, delivery and other takeaway options, sales at the company's flagship Burger King operation were better, down 3.7%, while Popeyes continued a stellar run with 26% growth.

Chief Executive Officer Jose Cil said the online infrastructure the company had put in place over the past two years had helped it to adapt quickly. But the company also said the April to June period would be harder hit.

"We expect a more significant impact from COVID-19 on our full quarter results in Q2," it said, adding it was unclear when its restaurants will return to normal operations.

Daily comparable sales at Popeyes, whose fried chicken sandwiches have stirred an internet war of words between supporters and those who prefer rival Chick-fil-A, were about flat year-on-year in the last two weeks of March but had returned to pre-crisis levels as of April, the company said.

At Tim Hortons, however, daily comparable sales were now down in the negative high thirties on a percentage basis at the end of April.

"Popeyes continues to be the standout among the brands ," Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore said.

"Tim's remains the laggard, in part due to its heavy morning daypart exposure, but also comp softness that preceded COVID-19."

Restaurants have been relying largely on take-out, delivery and drive-thru sales as they had to close dine-in operations following lockdowns in many countries to curb the spread of the virus.

The sector is one of the most impacted from the health crisis, as stay-at-home orders kept diners away and investments in safety equipment, delivery orders and employee benefits increased.

Consumers have found a liking to comfort foods like pizzas during the crisis, ordering in more than usual and going for budget-friendly meals as many households face an uncertain financial future.

Overall, total revenue fell 3% to $1.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 31.

Analysts were expecting a comparable sales rise of 17.47% for Popeyes and a fall of 9.24% for Tim Hortons, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company's shareholders rose to $144 million, or 48 cents per share, from $135 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 48 cents per share, compared with the expectation of 51 cents.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNAT
08:47aPopeyes chicken sandwich rescues Burger King owner
RE
07:09aRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : reports Q1 profit and sales down from year ago
AQ
06:52aRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMI : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
06:51aRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
06:47aRESTAURANT BRANDS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PR
04/28Fast food sector hopes stimulus checks boost sales after tough quarter
RE
04/27RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on May 1,..
AQ
04/24RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : to Report First Quarter 2020 Results on M..
PR
04/07RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL LIMI : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 934 M
EBIT 2020 1 685 M
Net income 2020 893 M
Debt 2020 10 919 M
Yield 2020 4,27%
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales2020 5,21x
EV / Sales2021 4,53x
Capitalization 14 807 M
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 56,71  $
Last Close Price 49,30  $
Spread / Highest target 62,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.69%14 807
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-5.09%139 816
YUM BRANDS-14.20%26 000
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.4.95%24 503
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.0.94%18 226
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.23.20%14 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group