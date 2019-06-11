Restaurant Brands International Inc. : Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR) ("RBI") today announced the results of the vote on the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 11, 2019.
The total number of eligible votes represented in person or by proxy at the meeting was 382,508,368 representing 82.92% of all eligible votes.
RBI's proxy circular provided for twelve nominees to the Board of Directors. The twelve individuals nominated by the Board of Directors for election as directors of RBI were elected, each to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are elected or appointed. Each nominee was an incumbent director.
The votes cast with respect to each nominee were as follows:
Director Nominee
Votes For
%
Votes Withheld
%
Alexandre Behring
343,855,806
92.57%
27,597,634
7.43%
Marc Caira
370,430,692
99.72%
1,022,756
0.28%
João M. Castro-Neves
370,794,144
99.82%
659,304
0.18%
Martin E. Franklin
302,172,248
81.35%
69,281,200
18.65%
Paul J. Fribourg
302,550,815
81.45%
68,902,625
18.55%
Neil Golden
370,794,487
99.82%
658,961
0.18%
Ali Hedayat
303,084,009
81.59%
68,369,439
18.41%
Golnar Khosrowshahi
367,481,755
98.93%
3,971,693
1.07%
Daniel S. Schwartz
370,374,791
99.71%
1,078,657
0.29%
Carlos Alberto Sicupira
358,786,558
96.59%
12,666,890
3.41%
Roberto Moses Thompson Motta
358,683,881
96.56%
12,769,567
3.44%
Alexandre Van Damme
364,384,105
98.10%
7,069,343
1.90%
Final voting results on all matters at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulators.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than ~$32 billion in system-wide sales and ~26,000 restaurants in over 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 40 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.
