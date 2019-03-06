Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Restaurant Brands International Inc    QSR   CA76131D1033

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC

(QSR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Restaurant Brands International Inc. : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 05:27pm EST

TORONTO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR, TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that the company will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, New York on March 13, 2019 at 2:40 pm Eastern Time.

Restaurant Brands International (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)

A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (http://investor.rbi.com), and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $30 billion in system-wide sales and over 25,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-announces-participation-at-upcoming-investor-conference-300808101.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNAT
05:27pRESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : Announces Participation at Upcoming Inves..
PR
02/22RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : PARTNERSHIP Management's Discussion and Analys..
AQ
02/22RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
02/21RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : BURGER KING® Restaurants Introduce the King of..
BU
02/12RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2018 Resu..
AQ
02/12MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Higher As New Round Of U.S.-China Trade ..
DJ
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.