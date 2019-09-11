Log in
Restaurant Brands International Inc. : Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conference

09/11/2019 | 07:33pm EDT

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR, TSX: QSP) ("RBI") announced today that the company will participate in the Scotiabank Back to School Conference at the Scotiabank Centre in Toronto, Ontario on September 18, 2019 at 11:10 am Eastern Time.

Restaurant Brands International (CNW Group/Restaurant Brands International Inc.)

A live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website (http://investor.rbi.com), and will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $32 billion in system-wide sales and over 26,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 45 years.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-announces-participation-at-upcoming-investor-conference-300916562.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
