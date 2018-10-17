Log in
Restaurant Brands International Inc    QSR

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC (QSR)
News

Restaurant Brands International Inc. : to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results on October 24, 2018

10/17/2018 | 11:51pm CEST

OAKVILLE, ON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX/NYSE: QSR, TSX: QSP) will release its third quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 and will host an investor conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The earnings call will be webcast on the company's investor relations website http://investor.rbi.com and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. Investors may also access the conference call via the following dial-in numbers: (877) 317-6711 for U.S. callers, (866) 450-4696 for Canadian callers, and (412) 317-5475 for callers from other countries.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with more than $30 billion in system-wide sales and over 24,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries and U.S. territories. RBI owns three of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, and POPEYES®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for over 40 years. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/restaurant-brands-international-inc-to-report-third-quarter-2018-results-on-october-24-2018-300733265.html

SOURCE Restaurant Brands International Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
