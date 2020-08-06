Log in
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
Restaurant Brands International : Reports Smaller 2Q Profit as Locations Reopen

08/06/2020 | 07:06am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Restaurant Brands International Inc. on Thursday reported a slimmer second-quarter profit as the owner of the Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes restaurant brands continued to reopen locations following closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toronto-based company's net profit was $106 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with a profit of $142 million, or 55 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company's profit was 33 cents a share. Analysts had been expecting an adjusted profit of 30 cents a share, according to FactSet.

Restaurant Brands' revenue declined to $1.05 billion, from $1.4 billion a year earlier. Analysts had anticipated revenue of $1.07 billion.

By the end of the quarter, 93% of the brands' restaurants were open and the company was back to 90% of its prior-year level of systemwide sales, Chief Executive Jose Cil said. Digital sales grew 120% year over year and 30% compared with the first quarter as more people used online ordering.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 013 M - -
Net income 2020 928 M - -
Net Debt 2020 11 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 17 331 M 17 331 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales 2021 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 61,85 $
Last Close Price 57,74 $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.46%17 331
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION0.84%148 161
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.39.80%32 729
YUM BRANDS-9.66%27 390
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.10.79%20 053
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC.33.92%15 481
