Restaurant Brands International : Reports Smaller 2Q Profit as Locations Reopen

By Matt Grossman



Restaurant Brands International Inc. on Thursday reported a slimmer second-quarter profit as the owner of the Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes restaurant brands continued to reopen locations following closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toronto-based company's net profit was $106 million, or 35 cents a share, compared with a profit of $142 million, or 55 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company's profit was 33 cents a share. Analysts had been expecting an adjusted profit of 30 cents a share, according to FactSet.

Restaurant Brands' revenue declined to $1.05 billion, from $1.4 billion a year earlier. Analysts had anticipated revenue of $1.07 billion.

By the end of the quarter, 93% of the brands' restaurants were open and the company was back to 90% of its prior-year level of systemwide sales, Chief Executive Jose Cil said. Digital sales grew 120% year over year and 30% compared with the first quarter as more people used online ordering.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com