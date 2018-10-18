Restaurant Brands New Zealand : ' Half Yearly Sales up 11.6%

Directors are pleased to report that Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (RBD) has produced a first half unaudited net profit after tax for the 28 weeks ended 10 September 2018 (1H 2019) of $20.4 million (16.5 cents per share). This compares with a reported NPAT of $19.1 million (15.5 cents per share) for the prior half year.
After allowing for the impact of non-trading items the underlying NPAT was $21.9 million (17.6 cents per share), up $1.5 million or +7.0% on prior year.
Total brand sales for the Group were $431.0 million, up $44.9 million or +11.6% on 1H 2018 with the benefit of $A25.8 million in sales from the acquisition of 13 Australian KFC stores and one new store opening in the second half of FY18. Total operating revenue was $445.8 million, up $45.9 million on prior year.
Combined brand EBITDA at $69.2 million was $5.8 million (+9.1%) up on prior year, largely because of the contribution from KFC Australia acquisitions which delivered an additional $4.6 million.
Restaurant Brands' store numbers now total 305, up eight on the prior year and comprise 163 in New Zealand, 81 in Hawaii and 61 stores in Australia.
