Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited    RBD   NZRBDE0001S1

RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED (RBD)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Restaurant Brands New Zealand : ' Half Yearly Sales up 11.6%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 03:53am CEST

Directors are pleased to report that Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (RBD) has produced a first half unaudited net profit after tax for the 28 weeks ended 10 September 2018 (1H 2019) of $20.4 million (16.5 cents per share). This compares with a reported NPAT of $19.1 million (15.5 cents per share) for the prior half year.

After allowing for the impact of non-trading items the underlying NPAT was $21.9 million (17.6 cents per share), up $1.5 million or +7.0% on prior year.

Total brand sales for the Group were $431.0 million, up $44.9 million or +11.6% on 1H 2018 with the benefit of $A25.8 million in sales from the acquisition of 13 Australian KFC stores and one new store opening in the second half of FY18. Total operating revenue was $445.8 million, up $45.9 million on prior year.

Combined brand EBITDA at $69.2 million was $5.8 million (+9.1%) up on prior year, largely because of the contribution from KFC Australia acquisitions which delivered an additional $4.6 million.

Restaurant Brands' store numbers now total 305, up eight on the prior year and comprise 163 in New Zealand, 81 in Hawaii and 61 stores in Australia.

Read more

Disclaimer

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 01:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEAL
03:53aRESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ' Half Yearly Sales up 11.6%
PU
09/20RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ’ Second Quarter Sales Up 11.6%
PU
09/04Restaurant Brands New Zealand to leave Starbucks deal
AQ
06/06RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ’ First Quarter Sales up 11.7%
PU
04/17RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : 2018 Annual Result
PU
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ’ Third Quarter Sales up 45.1%
PU
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ' Half Year Announcement 2017
PU
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ’ Second Quarter Sales Up 41%
PU
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : Acquires New Australian KFC Sites
DJ
2017RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND : ’ First Quarter Sales up 67%
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/17Takeover interest in Restaurant Brands New Zealand 
09/04Oil Turns Bullish To Start The Month (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
09/04WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Oil Begins September Soaring Above $70 
09/03Starbucks gets new partner in NZ 
2016Starbucks In Italy? Stranger Things Have Happened 
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 825 M
EBIT 2019 68,2 M
Net income 2019 43,7 M
Debt 2019 142 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 21,16
P/E ratio 2020 18,30
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 911 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,58  NZD
Spread / Average Target 1,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russel Ernest George Creedy Group Chief Executive Officer
Eduard Koert van Arkel Chairman
Grant R. Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoff Holton General Manager-Information Systems
Hamish Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED600
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION-4.82%127 092
YUM BRANDS8.38%27 943
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC-19.42%12 609
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL49.38%12 115
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.44.44%11 613
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.