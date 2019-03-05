Log in
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited

RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED

(RBD)
My previous session
News 
News

Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Says It Gets Consent from Yum for Finaccess Offer

03/05/2019 | 03:26pm EST

By Michael Dabaie

Restaurant franchisee Restaurant Brands New Zealand said it received consent from subsidiaries of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) for Finaccess Capital's offer for up to 75% of the company.

Yum owns the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands franchised to Restaurant Brands New Zealand. Finaccess Capital late last year offered NZ$9.45 cash per share for the stake.

The company said its board continues to recommend shareholders accept the offer, which closes March 12.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED End-of-day quote.
YUM BRANDS 0.56% 95.7 Delayed Quote.3.75%
Financials (NZD)
Sales 2019 831 M
EBIT 2019 65,9 M
Net income 2019 41,7 M
Debt 2019 132 M
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 26,24
P/E ratio 2020 21,85
EV / Sales 2019 1,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
Capitalization 1 092 M
Chart RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,53  NZD
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Russel Ernest George Creedy Group Chief Executive Officer
Eduard Koert van Arkel Chairman
Grant R. Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Geoff Holton General Manager-Information Systems
Hamish Stevens Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS NEW ZEALAND LIMITED742
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION4.21%141 622
YUM BRANDS3.75%29 223
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC16.42%28 967
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.43.32%16 917
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC22.07%15 693
