Restaurant Brands New Zealand : Says It Gets Consent from Yum for Finaccess Offer

By Michael Dabaie

Restaurant franchisee Restaurant Brands New Zealand said it received consent from subsidiaries of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) for Finaccess Capital's offer for up to 75% of the company.

Yum owns the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell brands franchised to Restaurant Brands New Zealand. Finaccess Capital late last year offered NZ$9.45 cash per share for the stake.

The company said its board continues to recommend shareholders accept the offer, which closes March 12.

